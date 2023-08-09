Baselode Hits More Shallow Radioactivity, Extends Uranium Mineralization Footprint at Hook

Marvel Receives First Set of Drill Permits at Houliere-Duhamel Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Receives First Set of Drill Permits at Houliere-Duhamel Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report the company has received its first drill permit on Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Following the interpretation of the TDEM and magnetic airborne survey, Marvel increased its land position in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares (see press release dated February 15, 2022

Marvel has completed extensive work to date on the Duhamel project which includes flying the entire property with airborne TDEM and magnetic and compilations of all historical data as it prepares for an inaugural drilling campaign on the property. The Company intends to drill up to 15 holes totaling 2000 meters targeting both the Houliere and Duhamel Zones.

Marvel Discovery Corp., Wednesday, August 9, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

Late-off time domain TDEM response anomalies have outlined 7 (seven) linear target trends (A through G) that strike northwest-southeast for several kilometres.

Marvel Discovery Corp., Wednesday, August 9, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 2. Late-off time TDEM response anomalies on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co Property.

These Late-off time domain electromagnetic (TDEM) responses coincide well with the edges of magnetic highs, making them targets of high merit for massive sulphides (Figure 2). The compilation efforts have shown precisely that all known massive to semi-massive sulphide occurrences occur within two of these trends. Beyond five (5) zones with same geophysical targets remain largely under unexplored.

Geophysique TMC has been contracted to perform Low Frequency Time Domain Electromagnetic surveys over the highest priority target areas. The numerical modeling of these results added of the historical data will be utilized in 2023 in real-time to plan the first drill-holes on this project.

Mr. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, commented,"An unprecedented fire season throughout much of Quebec has resulted in unanticipated exploration delays for many explorers in the province and we are no exception. We have taken this down-turn to solidify relations with our First Nations communities and finalize geological compilations of our property positions. We are now happy to report that the field crews are mobilized to the Duhamel Property, and we are excited to start the first ever surface low frequency TDEM surveys on this property. This exploration technique is strongly utilized for nickel explorers. The borehole TDEM surveys in drillhole will be utilized likewise to prioritize our focus to the highest conductance target. We are very excited to start our first drilling on Duhamel Property."

The Duhamel Property
The Duhamel project is located between Chutes-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Reservoir deformation zones (or areas) included in central part of Proterozoic Grenville Geological Province (Figure 2). The Duhamel Property is characterized by the presence of large mafic to ultramafic intrusive rock bodies located in northern margin of the Saguenay‐Lac‐Saint‐Jean (SAGLSJ) Anorthosite Suite, one of the largest anorthosite intrusive bodies in the world. The Chute-des-Passes-Pipmuacan reservoir areas contains numerous massive sulfide and iron oxide mineralization occurrences recognized and documented by the Quebec government (Sigeom, Figure 3).

Marvel Discovery Corp., Wednesday, August 9, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 3. Ni‐Cu‐Co and Fe‐Ti‐P‐V mineral occurrences on the Chute-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Areas (modified from Hébert et Cadieux, 2002)

The Duhamel Property currently contains seven (7) occurrences of Ni-Cu-Co sulphides and one (1) Fe-Ti-V iron oxide occurrence discovered between 1997 to 2001 by previous operators who defined a 13 km long mineralized rock corridor (Figure 4). Drill intercept highlights include 1.27% Ni, 0.33% Cu, and 0.12% Co over 3.0 meters by Virginia Gold Mines in 2000 that contained massive sulfides. The recalculation of 100% sulfides from gave 2.42% Ni over 0.5m (hole 1279-2001-29 gave 1.4% Ni over 0.5m). Compilation of historic assessment reports to date reveals more than thirty (30) Ni-Cu (Co) and four (4) Fe-Ti (V, Cr) mineral occurrences which confirms this corridor to be highly prospective for new Ni-Cu-Co discoveries, as well as Fe-Ti (Cr, V) discoveries.

Further to the compilation of previously filed assessment reports Marvel recovered from historical data a grab sample (from massive Iron-Titanium Oxides), the result assaying 0.28% V2O5 associated with 20.8% TiO2 and 0.13% Cr203.

Marvel Discovery Corp., Wednesday, August 9, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 4. Cu-Ni-Co and Fe-V-Ti-Cr mineral occurrences in Houliere-Duhamel property (Modified from SIGEOM, 2023)


Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this report has been reviewed also by Jean-Paul Barrette Géo/ P.Geo, is an independent project geologist and consultant. Mr. Barrette is a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ, # 619). Mr. Barrette has sufficient experience (39 years) and relevant to the style of mineralization and the type of deposit under study and the activity undertaken to qualify as a competent person as defined by NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Barrette carried out several geological reconnaissance works in the Houliere-Duhamel sector and recently made there a compilation of historical works.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.
Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Marvel Discovery Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773188/Marvel-Receives-First-Set-of-Drill-Permits-at-Houliere-Duhamel-Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Property-Lac-St-Jean-QC

Marvel Discovery, Announces Appointment of Dr. Peter Born to the Board of Directors

Marvel Discovery, Announces Appointment of Dr. Peter Born to the Board of Directors

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Peter Born, P. Geo to its Board of Directors. Dr. Peter Born is a registered geologist with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada. Mr. Born completed his PhD at Carleton University in Earth Sciences and holds a Master of Science (M.Sc.), Geological and Earth Sciences, from Laurentian University

His extensive experience spans 35 years in exploration, modelling, and feasibility studies. He has held many senior geologist positions which include Western Mining, where he modeled mineralization on the 5 M ounce Meliadine gold deposit in Nunavut. Prior to that, he was with Echo Bay Mines, contributing to the 1M oz Aquarius gold deposit east of Timmins, Ontario. Dr. Born brings decades of experience from the Abitibi greenstone and gold belt in Ontario and Quebec, and in particular, the 80M ounce gold camp of Timmins in Northern Ontario, Canada. This region was the focal point of his Ph.D. research in the 1990s.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Completes Drill Program at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Completes Drill Program at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of its inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD and Highway Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). A total of 1,343 m was completed through 6 diamond drill holes. Two holes were completed at the Highway Zone and four holes were completed at the DD Zone. The average length of the drill holes was 224 m

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 1. Highway North, Walker and KLR claim groups along the Key Lake Fault with prominent VTEM conductor trends.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Drills Three Holes, Expands Drill Program to 1,400 Meters at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Drills Three Holes, Expands Drill Program to 1,400 Meters at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD and Highway Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). The drill program was originally planned for 1,000m and has since been expanded to 1,400m. To date, 3 drill holes have been completed for a total of 684m

Marvel Discovery Corp., Monday, March 13, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 1. Highway North, Walker and KLR claim groups along the Key Lake Fault with prominent VTEM conductor trends.

Holes KLR23-01 and KLR23-02 targeted a previous 2015 backpack drill hole that intersected 1.96% U over 29cm at the Highway Zone. Hole KLR23-01 recorded a peak of 12,000 cps over a 4 m interval of anomalous gamma-ray readings (Figure 2). Drill hole KLR23-03 was drilled at the DD Zone 1.5 km north of the Highway Zone targeting historic drill holes DD-03, DD-16, and DD-21 where in 2015 a backpack drill hole intersected 1.57% U over 4 cm. The DD Zone was first explored and outlined via surface trenching in 1970.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.

Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /September 23, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp.(TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF), ("Marvel");and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB), ("Falcon");and together (the "Alliance") are pleased to provide an update on their combined exploration focus for their Hope Brook Projects which are strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Joint Venture, and First Mining's ground which was recently optioned to Big Ridge Exploration. The Alliance had originally planned to complete high resolution magnetic gradiometer surveys over the project area, a proven method to distinguish structural complexities in geological terranes. Start of the survey work has been delayed due to helicopter availability from forest fires in Central Newfoundland, a state of emergency was issued. Providing the Alliance an opportunity to conduct a geophysical review and structural interpretation over the Hope Brook project area in advance of the survey and surface work. The Alliance is pleased to announce that the geophysical review has identified kilometer-scale shear zone corridors, and a major fold closure, interpreted from the magnetic patterns, within the Hope Brook Property area. These will be the focus of prospecting and till sampling projects employed to verify the structures and determine their mineralization potential. With recent success in identifying anomalous gold, tungsten, silver, and copper reported by Falcon at their Gander North Property (September 15, 2022), the Alliance has shifted their exploration focus to the Gander district.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Provides Updates on Field Crew Activities on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Provides Updates on Field Crew Activities on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company")is pleased to report on findings from our most recent field campaign on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and Ti-V-Cr property which is located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×