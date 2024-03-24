Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Miners Facing Financing Frustration, Where Will the Money Come From?

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Makes Recommended Takeover Offer for Linden Gold Alliance Limited

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) (Brightstar) and unlisted Linden Gold Alliance Limited (Linden) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Bid Implementation Agreement (BIA), pursuant to which Brightstar will acquire all of the issued ordinary shares and options in Linden via an unanimously recommended off-market scrip takeover offer (Offer).

Highlights:

  • Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar) to acquire Linden Gold Alliance Limited (Linden) via unanimously recommended off-market scrip takeover offer (Offer)
  • Linden is a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350koz @ 2.1g/t Au1 near Brightstar in the Laverton district
  • Under the Offer, Linden securityholders are to receive 6.9 Brightstar shares for every 1 Linden share held and 6.9 Brightstar options for every 1 Linden option held, equating to an implied Offer price of 11.04 cents per share2
  • The Offer implies an undiluted equity value for Linden of approximately $23.7 million3
  • Linden’s Directors unanimously recommend Linden shareholders accept the Offer, in the absence of a superior proposal
  • Linden Directors representing 13.2% and Linden’s major shareholders, including St Barbara Limited (St Barbara), representing approximately 67.3% have signed pre-bid agreements with Brightstar or have signed intention statements to accept the Offer in respect of all current Linden shares and Linden options they own and control, in each case in the absence of a superior proposal
  • The Offer is subject to conditions including a minimum 90% acceptance condition by the Linden shareholders and Linden optionholders
  • Brightstar has entered into a trading halt to raise up to A$12.0 million at A$0.014 per share via a two-tranche placement (Placement), which is not subject to the Offer being successful
  • Strong cornerstone support from Brightstar and Linden’s major shareholders Collins Street Asset Management and St Barbara for a total $4.3 million of the Placement.
  • Mining investment house Lion Selection Group (ASX:LSX) have committed to $2 million in the Placement to become a Brightstar shareholder
  • Linden Directors Andrew Rich and Ashley Fraser to be appointed as Executive Director and Non-Executive Director respectively of Brightstar at successful completion of the Offer
  • Highly regarded natural resources industry professional Richard Crookes will join the Board of Directors as Independent Non-Executive Chairman subject to the successful completion of the Offer.
  • Strengthened pro forma balance sheet ($22m cash and nil debt) provides operational flexibility and allows Brightstar to fast-track the development for the enlarged portfolio of assets
  • Brightstar to assume the deferred consideration obligations to the vendors of Lord Byron Mining Pty Ltd to Linden and the contingent payment obligations to St Barbara
  • The combination of Linden and Brightstar will create a gold producer and development company with a material resource base that supports our strategy of becoming a mid-tier gold producer

Under the terms of the Offer, each Linden Shareholder will receive 6.9 Brightstar shares for every one Linden share held (Exchange Ratio).

The unlisted options held by the Linden optionholders, if not exercised into ordinary shares before the Offer closes, will be exchanged for unlisted options in Brightstar (having various exercise prices between nil and of $0.036 per option and expiry date of 25 February 2025 (Brightstar Options)) on comparable terms, applying the Exchange Ratio under the Offer.

Following implementation of the Offer, shareholders of Brightstar and Linden will hold 62% and 38%, respectively. The Offer implies an undiluted equity value for Linden of approximately $23.7 million.

SUPPORT FROM LINDEN DIRECTORS AND MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS

Linden’s Directors have unanimously recommended that Linden shareholders and optionholders accept the Offer, in the absence of a superior proposal.

All of the Directors of Linden intend to accept or procure the acceptance of any Linden shares (representing 13.2% of Linden’s current shares on issue) and options (representing 2.5% of Linden’s current options on issue) that they own or control, in the absence of a superior proposal.

St Barbara has entered into a pre-bid acceptance agreement with Brightstar under which it has agreed to accept the Offer in respect of its existing 19.8% holding in Linden, in the absence of a superior proposal.

Furthermore, Linden major shareholders and their associated entities (Mako Mining Pty Ltd (Mako), Mine Trades and Maintenance – Electrical Pty Ltd (MTM) and Blue Capital Equites Pty Ltd (BCE)) have each separately advised the Linden Board that they intend to accept the Offer in the absence of a superior proposal (representing a further 47.5% of Linden’s current shares on issue and detailed in Annexure A).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Brightstar Resources Limited (‘BTR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BTR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 27 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Kestrel Gold - Completes Acquisition of 100% Interest in the QCM Property and Bernard Kreft Announces Acquisition of Common Shares

Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation"), (TSX-V:KGC) is pleased to announce that it has expedited the remaining cash payment and common share issuances necessary for Kestrel to fully exercise the QCM Property Option Agreement, see Kestrel's December 15, 2020, news release. With the closing of this transaction Kestrel has earned a 100% interest in the QCM Property from Bernard Kreft

Rob Solinger, President and CEO of Kestrel, states: "We are pleased to have completed this transaction which will allow Kestrel greater leeway in the advancement of the QCM Property. Positive results from previous reverse circulation drilling by the Corporation at QCM, see Kestrel's April 23, 2022, and October 26, 2022, news releases,

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Many Peaks Gold

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX:MPK) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (‘MPK’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MPK, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 26 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Nicholas Frappell, gold bars.

Nicholas Frappell: Gold Price Targets for 2024 and Key Drivers to Watch

Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery, discussed the factors he sees moving the gold price in 2024, including the US Federal Reserve, the dollar and central bank buying.

Speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, he said the market may be misreading the Fed's seriousness about driving inflation lower — he expects rates to stay "somewhat higher for longer."

When asked if the American central bank can achieve a soft landing, Frappell said he's inclined to say yes.

Gold nugget, Chinese yuan.

China’s Youth Snapping Up Gold "Beans" as Country Faces Deflation

There's a new bean-sized gold rush taking Chinese youth by storm.

Young people in the country have started to invest in the yellow metal, but not by purchasing traditional bars and coins. Rather, Gen Z is going after “gold beans” — pea-sized gold pieces that weigh about a gram and cost around 600 yuan (US$83). They come in small glass jars and double as ornaments for fashionable and financially conscious youth.

While it's typically older age groups that want to add gold to their portfolios, sales in China have been propelled this past year by young investors, with overall buying jumping by 12 percent from January to October 2023.

Gold Mountain

Down Under Project Update: GMN Observes Rocks Prospective for REE

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) (“Gold Mountain” or “the Company” or “GMN”) is pleased to announce it has visually identified numerous occurrences of both leucogranites and of charnockite in five of its tenements and silicified and sheared rocks that are often associated with good REE values.

×