Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Tectonic Metals Initiates Heap Leach Metallurgical Testing on Flat Gold Project

Tectonic Metals Initiates Heap Leach Metallurgical Testing on Flat Gold Project

Tectonic Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Tectonic") (TECT:TSX-V)(TETOF:OTCQB)(T15B:FSE) today announced the launch of a multi-phase metallurgical column test program to confirm low-cost heap leaching as a viable gold processing and extraction method at the Chicken Mountain bulk-tonnage intrusion target, one of six district-scale intrusion targets within the 99,840 acre, Flat Gold Project ("Flat") in southwestern Alaska. This initiative is part of the Company's ongoing 2024 value creation strategy as metallurgical testing is one of the most critical steps a company can take in successfully transforming an exploration-stage project into a profitable mining opportunity

Tony Reda commented, "Heap leaching is a processing and extraction technology becoming increasingly popular and coveted over recent years due to the potential cost advantages and lower environmental impact it can offer to miners especially as the world-wide average grade of gold deposits has decreased over the past few decades. Tectonic is excited about the prospects of heap leaching at our Flat Gold Project especially since our initial metallurgical test work completed in 2023 demonstrated exceptional plus 95% gold recoveries with gold mineralization appearing to be not grind sensitive, extremely low in sulphur, non-preg-robbing and favourable to not just one but several gold extraction methods. Our heap leach column test work program is rigorous and will not only assess overall leach kinetics, but also provide insight into how various size fractions of drill core respond to leaching as an indication of optimal crush sizing. For context, crushing and grinding typically are the biggest consumers of energy at an operating mine, and therefore, the most expensive operational cost significantly impacting a mine's all-in sustaining costs. With this in mind, we are setting the bar high by initiating our first ever column tests utilizing coarse, ¾ inch crushed rock material. The 2024 column results will provide a baseline on determining the optimum crush and recovery characteristics for heap leaching at Flat."

More on the Flat Metallurgical Program

Phase one of the 2024 program was initiated utilizing samples selected by Tectonic from historically drilled diamond core with the objective of investigating the potential for low-cost heap leaching. Subsequent phases of the column leach test work program will utilize samples from Tectonic's 2023 diamond drill core currently stored onsite.

For the phase one column test work, two composites representing general lower and higher-grade material were selected from historic ½ NQ sized drill core. The lower grade composite comprises 25 sample intervals selected from six different drill holes for 91.70 kg while the higher-grade composite includes 22 sample intervals from nine different drill holes for a total of 83.90 kg.

The testing program for both the lower and higher-grade sample composites will include assay head sample analysis, coarse and fine bottle roll leach testing, and column leach testing of minus ¾ inch material. Assay screen analyses of both head and leach tailings will be utilized to evaluate the extraction of gold at different particle sizes.

The metallurgical test work is being conducted by Base Metallurgical Laboratories, under the supervision of Tectonic's Technical Advisor, Mr. Fred Lightner, P.E., a metallurgical engineer from the Colorado School of Mines with over 50 years of industry experience (+25 projects) specializing in heap leach gold project evaluation, consultation, feasibility, construction and operations. Base Metallurgical Laboratories is a fully integrated mineral processing laboratory located in Kamloops, British Columbia. The facility incorporates metallurgical, mineralogy and analytical capabilities. This ensures rapid turnaround times on our test work programs. Base Met. Labs is backed by experienced metallurgists with regard to flotation and cyanidation process flowsheet development and interpretation of mineralogical analyses.

Previous Metallurgical Studies at Flat

Initial metallurgical characterization test work on Chicken Mountain mineralization was conducted by Tectonic in 2023, and complete results were reported in the February 16th, 2023, news release available by clicking here.

About Heap Leaching and Column Tests

Heap leaching is a widely used extraction method for minerals, including copper, gold, silver, etc. Using data compiled by Mining Intelligence, MINING.COM states that there are currently 286 heap leach mines operating worldwide with most being in Russia (45), the USA (41), Chile (35), Mexico (28), China (16), Peru (14), Kazakhstan (13), Zambia (10). More specific to the Flat Gold Project, heap leaching is used at two notable Reduced Intrusion-related Gold Systems (RIRGS), the Fort Knox Mine in Alaska operated by Kinross Gold Corp. and the Eagle Gold Mine in the Yukon operated by Victoria Gold Corp.

Heap leach column metallurgical tests are critical in evaluating the feasibility and efficiency of heap leaching for specific ore bodies. The purpose of heap leach column tests is to simulate the heap leaching process on a smaller scale in a controlled laboratory environment. These tests allow for the assessment of key parameters such as leach solution flow rates, heap permeability, leach kinetics, and recovery rates. By understanding these factors, mining engineers and metallurgists can optimize the heap leaching process, improving mineral recovery and making the process more economically viable.

About Tectonic Metals Inc.

Tectonic brings a highly disciplined capital allocation and development process to mineral exploration. By consistently limiting their focus to tier-1 opportunities that fit their formula for mine economics, and de-risking projects upfront, the team has established a tremendous track record of success. Members of the Tectonic team have been directly involved in identifying and monetizing several significant gold discoveries throughout N. America that have created a tremendous amount of value for shareholders and stakeholders.

To learn more about Tectonic, please click here.

Qualified Person 

Tectonic's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this press release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., P.Geo., Tectonic's Vice President of Exploration, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.  

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Jesse Manna, M.Sc., Investor Relations, at toll-free 1.888.685.8558 or by email at jesse@tectonicmetals.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking information and statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, the potential for mineralization at Tectonic's projects, any future exploration activities and the size; the receipt of any regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSXV.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental and other approvals and financing on time, obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of any mineral resources, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Tectonic, and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Although Tectonic considers these beliefs and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with mineral exploration and production; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Although Tectonic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Tectonic does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Tectonic Metals Inc.TECT:CATSXV:TECTGold Investing
TECT:CA
The Conversation (0)
Dynacor Group Reports Record Quarterly Sales of $67.7 Million and a Net Income of $4.8 Million in Q1-2024

Dynacor Group Reports Record Quarterly Sales of $67.7 Million and a Net Income of $4.8 Million in Q1-2024

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) (Dynacor or the Corporation) released its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240516127576/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Basin Uranium Stakes Uranium Project in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming

Basin Uranium CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (CNSX: NCLR.CN) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired the Great Divide Basin Uranium Project (the "Project" or "GDB") located in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, USA. The Project, which was acquired through direct staking by the Company, is comprised of 104 unpatented mineral lode claims totaling approximately 1,880 acres located in south-central Wyoming and within the Great Divide Basin (Figure 1). The claims are located contiguous with Premier American Uranium's Cyclone Project which hosts an exploration target ranging from 6.5 million short tons averaging 0.06% U3O8 (7.9 million lbs. U3O8) to 10.5 million short tons averaging 0.06% U3O8 (12.6 million lbs. U3O8)1. Wyoming is home to both the largest uranium reserves and top producing uranium state in US2, with the Great Divide Basin representing the least exploited of Wyoming's basins estimated to contain over 270 million pounds of uranium3.

"The staking of the GDB property represents our continued expansion into the USA and second internally generated project in Wyoming. We continue to execute on acquiring and developing strategic assets located in prolific mining districts with extensive historical exploration," commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium. "The GDB Project and surrounding area have played host to a plethora of explorers, starting with the U.S. government in the 1950's and most recently Tournigan Energy Ltd. in the mid 2000's. The well understood geology, historic exploration, and proximity to UR Energy's Lost Creek ISR mine and processing facility add to the appeal and potential of GDB. Wyoming represents one of the premiere exploration and mining jurisdictions for uranium within the USA which provides for a clearly defined and expedient pathway for permitting and development."

The Great Divide Basin (GDB) Project, Wyoming

The GDB Project is comprised of approximately 1,880 acres of contiguous claims (104 unpatented mineral lode claims) located south and west of Jeffrey City and north and west of Wamsutter, Wyoming. The Project adjoins Premier American Uranium's Cyclone Project and is readily accessible by gravel and dirt roads maintained by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The Project has seen extensive historical drilling dating back to the 1970's with many of the pads identifiable on the western half of the project. More recently, Tournigan Energy drilled a number of wells with grade-thickness or GT (grade U3O8 X thickness in feet) in excess of 0.25GT from a grid located about 500 - 1,000 feet to the southwest of the project, further highlighting the potential for economic grade uranium mineralization within the immediate vicinity.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8416/209419_3d9f0ef1d47f0b8a_001.jpg

Figure 1 - GDB Project Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8416/209419_3d9f0ef1d47f0b8a_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (B.C.), a technical advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Basin Uranium Corp.

Basin Uranium is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The company has five advanced-stage uranium projects located in the United States, namely the Chord and Wolf Canyon projects in South Dakota, the South Pass and Great Divide Basin projects in Wyoming, and the Wray Mesa project in Utah. All five projects have seen extensive historical exploration and located in prospective development areas. The Company also has the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the world-class Athabasca basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, in addition to the CHG gold project in south-central British Columbia.

For further information, please contact Mr. Mike Blady or view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mike Blady
Chief Executive Officer
info@basinuranium.ca
604-722-9842

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary include, without limitation, uncertainties affecting the expected use of proceeds. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dateline Resources Limited

Colosseum Delivers More High Grade Gold Intercepts

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) (Dateline or the Company) is pleased to announce further significant gold values from drilling results at the Colosseum Gold Mine in California. The Company currently has a diamond and RC rig operating in the south pit undertaking infill and extensional drilling.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Gold and Copper Ltd

Achilles Delivers Outstanding Gold and Silver Results

5 metres at 16.9g/t gold, 1,473g/t silver* & 15.0% lead+zinc

Max. grades of 45.0g/t gold, +3,000g/t silver* & 38.8% lead+zinc

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX: AGC) (“AGC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the follow-up drilling program comprising nine reverse circulation (RC) holes for 1,461 metres has now been completed at Achilles.

Keep reading...Show less
Challenger Gold

Ongoing Metallurgical Testwork Continues to Improve Hualilan Economics

Unlocks the low-grade zinc concentration pathway

Challenger Gold (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) reports ongoing metallurgical testwork investigating a potential low-grade zinc concentrate pathway. This program was undertaken to evaluate one of the several clear and material opportunities for improvement of the Hualilan Scoping Study, for inclusion in the Pre-Feasibility Study.

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources

ALX Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Ventyx Biosciences Announces Appointment of Matthew Moore as Chief Operating Officer

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Reports Drill Results at the Falcon Project with Uranium Mineralization Confirmed at Two Targets

