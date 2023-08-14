TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

Marvel Receives Assays at Victoria Lake, Identifies Gold Anomaly

Marvel Receives Assays at Victoria Lake, Identifies Gold Anomaly

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF) ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from reconnaissance till and soil sampling at its Victoria Lake Property located approximately 90 kilometers south of Deer Lake in western Newfoundland. Samples from the program have identified multiple anomalies, including gold, barium, copper, zinc, and tin

Surveys were conducted over two geological targets within the western part of the Victoria Lake Property, with sample stations identified on the basis of historic till sampling results, lithologic information, and a structural analysis completed by Marvel in 2022 that identified the potential for structures associated with the Cape Ray Fault within both survey areas. The Cape Ray Fault is well recognized as being highly fertile for structural gold mineralization, and is host to well-known gold occurrences including the Cape Ray Deposit, the Valentine Gold Deposit, and the Wilding Lake Prospect. Sample station locations are presented in Figure 1.

Soil Geochemistry Highlights include:

  • Highest gold-in-soil analysis returned 87 ppb
  • 21.7% of soil samples reported anomalous gold-in-soil
  • 16.7% of samples reported anomalous copper
  • 5.0% of samples reported anomalous zinc
  • A barium anomaly identified proximal to gold-in-soil showing returned out of limit >10,000 ppm. (Sample resubmitted for further analysis.)
  • Anomalous tin-in-soil (74 ppb) identified at one station associated with anomalous zinc

In May 2023, a total of 60 till and soil samples were collected from predetermined stations over two target areas at the Victoria Lake Property, with 250-meter sample intervals over the north target location, and at 500-meter sample intervals over south target location. Samples were collected from within the B-horizon, though in some locations ground conditions remained frozen, which prevented ideal sample collection. The survey was paused because of this reason and will be completed during Marvel's summer exploration program of this area. The highest regional gold-in-till sample in the Newfoundland Geoscience Atlas reports 785ppb Au, and the north survey grid was designed to follow up on this historic high-grade anomaly. Results from the Spring 2023 survey have identified an extensive zone of elevated gold within the vicinity of the historic gold-in-till anomaly, and have further identified a second area of anomalous gold in the south survey area. The sampling program also identified anomalous levels of copper and zinc. Marvel interprets the anomalous base metals (including copper, zinc and tin) to most likely be associated with the Long Lake Volcanic Belt which underlies the property, a geologic belt that is well regarded for its VMS potential. The Long Lake VMS Deposit is located approximately 20 km northwest of the property within similar geology, and the deposit hosts a 43-101 compliant resource consisting of Indicated resources of 407,000 tonnes at 7.82% Zn, 1.58% Pb, 0.97% Cu, 49.0 g/t Ag and 0.57 g/t Au and Inferred resources of 78,000 tonnes at 5.77% Zn, 1.24% Pb, 0.70% Cu, 34.0 g/t Ag & 0.48 g/t Au (Messina Minerals Inc., April 16, 2012). The anomalous barium is interpreted by Marvel to either be associated with the property's gold or VMS potential. Barite has been previously reported in association with VMS Deposits in the Province of Newfoundland (https://www.gov.nl.ca/iet/files/mines-investments-barite.pdf), though at this early stage the presence of anomalous barium remains to be explained.

Marvel Discovery Corp., Monday, August 14, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 1. Initial results from 2023 sampling stations at the Victoria Lake Property.

The exploration project being completed at the Victoria Lake Property is being executed as part of a two-phase project. The second phase of the program includes the completion of reconnaissance to explore the critical element potential in association with granite and pegmatites in the southern portion of the property. Preliminary reconnaissance prospecting and till sampling over the prospective areas in the southern portion of the Victoria Lake Property are planned for this second phase of exploration. Marvel has applied for financial assistance for the Victoria Lake project through Newfoundland's Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program.

Marvel Discovery Corp., Monday, August 14, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 2. Location of Marvel's Victoria Lake Gold Project

"Our regional scale reconnaissance soil sampling program highlighted several areas which we regard as high priority target areas, and these have now been defined for detailed prospecting and soil sampling efforts as we commence our summer and fall exploration programs. To have discovered such a broad area of gold and base metal style mineralization in our inaugural exploration campaign holds tremendous promise for future success on this property and field crews will be dispatched promptly to perform follow-up investigations." Stated, Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, "The current market environment has seen companies trade near 52-week lows Marvel is no different however the Company believes the current macro environment is setting up for a strong return to commodity prices."

Qualified Person

Greg Robinson, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marvel Discovery Corp.

"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Marvel Discovery Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774074/Marvel-Receives-Assays-at-Victoria-Lake-Identifies-Gold-Anomaly

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

MARV:CA
Marvel Discovery
Marvel Receives First Set of Drill Permits at Houliere-Duhamel Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Receives First Set of Drill Permits at Houliere-Duhamel Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report the company has received its first drill permit on Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Following the interpretation of the TDEM and magnetic airborne survey, Marvel increased its land position in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares (see press release dated February 15, 2022

Marvel has completed extensive work to date on the Duhamel project which includes flying the entire property with airborne TDEM and magnetic and compilations of all historical data as it prepares for an inaugural drilling campaign on the property. The Company intends to drill up to 15 holes totaling 2000 meters targeting both the Houliere and Duhamel Zones.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Discovery, Announces Appointment of Dr. Peter Born to the Board of Directors

Marvel Discovery, Announces Appointment of Dr. Peter Born to the Board of Directors

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Peter Born, P. Geo to its Board of Directors. Dr. Peter Born is a registered geologist with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada. Mr. Born completed his PhD at Carleton University in Earth Sciences and holds a Master of Science (M.Sc.), Geological and Earth Sciences, from Laurentian University

His extensive experience spans 35 years in exploration, modelling, and feasibility studies. He has held many senior geologist positions which include Western Mining, where he modeled mineralization on the 5 M ounce Meliadine gold deposit in Nunavut. Prior to that, he was with Echo Bay Mines, contributing to the 1M oz Aquarius gold deposit east of Timmins, Ontario. Dr. Born brings decades of experience from the Abitibi greenstone and gold belt in Ontario and Quebec, and in particular, the 80M ounce gold camp of Timmins in Northern Ontario, Canada. This region was the focal point of his Ph.D. research in the 1990s.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Completes Drill Program at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Completes Drill Program at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of its inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD and Highway Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). A total of 1,343 m was completed through 6 diamond drill holes. Two holes were completed at the Highway Zone and four holes were completed at the DD Zone. The average length of the drill holes was 224 m

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 1. Highway North, Walker and KLR claim groups along the Key Lake Fault with prominent VTEM conductor trends.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Drills Three Holes, Expands Drill Program to 1,400 Meters at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Drills Three Holes, Expands Drill Program to 1,400 Meters at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD and Highway Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). The drill program was originally planned for 1,000m and has since been expanded to 1,400m. To date, 3 drill holes have been completed for a total of 684m

Marvel Discovery Corp., Monday, March 13, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 1. Highway North, Walker and KLR claim groups along the Key Lake Fault with prominent VTEM conductor trends.

Holes KLR23-01 and KLR23-02 targeted a previous 2015 backpack drill hole that intersected 1.96% U over 29cm at the Highway Zone. Hole KLR23-01 recorded a peak of 12,000 cps over a 4 m interval of anomalous gamma-ray readings (Figure 2). Drill hole KLR23-03 was drilled at the DD Zone 1.5 km north of the Highway Zone targeting historic drill holes DD-03, DD-16, and DD-21 where in 2015 a backpack drill hole intersected 1.57% U over 4 cm. The DD Zone was first explored and outlined via surface trenching in 1970.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.

Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /September 23, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp.(TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF), ("Marvel");and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB), ("Falcon");and together (the "Alliance") are pleased to provide an update on their combined exploration focus for their Hope Brook Projects which are strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Joint Venture, and First Mining's ground which was recently optioned to Big Ridge Exploration. The Alliance had originally planned to complete high resolution magnetic gradiometer surveys over the project area, a proven method to distinguish structural complexities in geological terranes. Start of the survey work has been delayed due to helicopter availability from forest fires in Central Newfoundland, a state of emergency was issued. Providing the Alliance an opportunity to conduct a geophysical review and structural interpretation over the Hope Brook project area in advance of the survey and surface work. The Alliance is pleased to announce that the geophysical review has identified kilometer-scale shear zone corridors, and a major fold closure, interpreted from the magnetic patterns, within the Hope Brook Property area. These will be the focus of prospecting and till sampling projects employed to verify the structures and determine their mineralization potential. With recent success in identifying anomalous gold, tungsten, silver, and copper reported by Falcon at their Gander North Property (September 15, 2022), the Alliance has shifted their exploration focus to the Gander district.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimum Ventures Announces Mailing of Materials, Receipt of Interim Order and Conditional Approval

Optimum Ventures Announces Mailing of Materials, Receipt of Interim Order and Conditional Approval

Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that it has filed and mailed materials to the securityholders of Company (the " Optimum Securityholders "), including the management information circular dated July 31, 2023 (the " Circular ") and related documents for the annual general and special meeting of Optimum Securityholders to be held on August 31, 2023 (the " Meeting ").

The Meeting is being held in connection with the proposed acquisition by Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. (" Blackwolf ") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Optimum (collectively, the " Company Shares ") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement ") previously announced on July 7, 2023. If the Arrangement becomes effective, Optimum shareholders (other than dissenting Optimum shareholders, if any) will receive 0.65 common shares of Blackwolf (each whole share, a " Blackwolf Share ") for each Company Share held (the " Exchange Ratio ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AM RESOURCES CORP. ("AMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Moves Ahead with New Focus on High Grade Silver Projects

Alianza Minerals Moves Ahead with New Focus on High Grade Silver Projects

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

• Rebranding to Silver North Resources Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Receives Authorization to Construct 12 Additional Drill Pads and Highlights the Upside Potential at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. Receives Authorization to Construct 12 Additional Drill Pads and Highlights the Upside Potential at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

CSE: GTCH
OTCQB: GGLDF

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that as part of the planned 2023 drill program to expand the Mineral Resource at the Fondaway Canyon gold project ("Project") the Company has received authorization from the US Bureau of Land Management to construct an additional 12 drill pads.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 2,261,782 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,017,799.70 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×