Nuclear energy is expected to play an increasingly important role in the global clean energy and decarbonization efforts. The world’s nuclear power capacity has been steadily increasing for the past several years with roughly 60 reactors currently under construction. Although many of these reactors are planned within the Asia-Pacific region and Russia, other countries have made extensive plans to expand the capacity of their existing nuclear energy resources.

This re-emergence of nuclear energy has resulted in increased demand for uranium. Given the current lack of a sufficient primary supply, new discoveries and deposits are growing increasingly valuable in balancing the market.

The outlook for rare earth elements (REEs) is similar, as these critical minerals are essential for everything from batteries to solar panels and wind turbines. Unfortunately, even as demand continues to grow, the market for REEs is currently dominated by China.

Multiple countries have thus begun investing heavily in their own domestic REE supply, considerably increasing the investment potential for exploration and discovery.

Carmanah Minerals (CSE: CARM ) is a junior mining company focused on the acquisition and exploration of energy, critical elements and precious metals. The company is actively exploring its flagship Walker Uranium Project situated in the Athabasca Basin. The company also recently acquired Hare Hill, a rare earths project tied to both York Harbor's Bottom Brook Property and the Baie Verte Brompton Project.