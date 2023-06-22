



Overview Project diversity has become one of the resource industry’s best strategies for minimizing risks and maximizing exposure to exceptional discoveries in mineral exploration projects. Companies with a diversified portfolio covering battery metals, gold, energy and rare earth elements demonstrate that mining players don’t always have to put all their eggs in one basket. Diversification across world-class mining countries, like Canada, presents even more exceptional economic upside. Investors can gain exposure from Ontario’s prolific multi-million-ounce gold camps while leveraging the country’s hottest iron and copper mines in Newfoundland and Labrador. With the right company, operating a broad portfolio can mitigate risk without foregoing the opportunity for serious growth. Marvel Discovery (TSXV: Marvel Discovery (TSXV: MARV ) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring and exploring diverse mineral opportunities across Canada. The company holds a robust project portfolio covering gold, uranium, rare earth elements (REE), lithium, nickel, platinum group elements (PGE) and battery metals.

The company’s projects host mineral richness across a wide spectrum of metals and leverage lengthy histories of mining and exploration in prolific jurisdictions, of which many are seeing an exciting revitalization. Marvel Discovery’s outstanding gold project portfolio provides the company with even more upside potential. Leveraging advantageous positioning in two of Canada’s hottest gold mining provinces, the company has identified and acquired multiple promising gold assets. They include the Blackfly project in Ontario, and Slip, Gander, Golden Brook and Victoria Lake gold projects in Newfoundland and Labrador. Its gold portfolio poses exceptional exploration and high-grade gold mineralization opportunities. Marvel Discovery’s Blackfly gold property is located in the historic Atikokan district in Ontario. Blackfly is strategically positioned in one of the province’s earliest gold camps and in proximity to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated open-pit mineral reserve of 3.30 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold). The Slip Gold project is 10 kilometers west of Newfound Gold’s (TSXV:NFG) Queensway project, the largest-ever consolidation of property within the Central Newfoundland gold belt. Drill results at Queensway continue to demonstrate its potential to be a significant high-grade gold discovery. Historic work at Slip Gold indicates that both Queensway and Slip Gold are hosted in similar structural settings. The Victoria Lake gold projects, Victoria Lake and Victoria Lake Southwest, in Newfoundland further contribute to the company’s gold portfolio. Historic work at Victoria Lake has indicated it is hosted within similar structural settings to Marathon Gold’s (TSX:MOZ) Valentine Lake gold deposit, which is only 18 kilometers away. Valentine Lake is poised to be the largest gold mine in Atlantic Canada. Preliminary grab samples from Victoria Lake ranged in value from 15.5 grams per ton (g/t) to 24.9 g/t gold and 18.6 g/t to 139.9 g/t silver. Marvel Discovery’s Victoria Lake Southwest project is a 6,325 hectares land position contiguous to the Falcon Gold, Benton Resources and Buchans Minerals land package. Victoria Lake Southwest includes 253 new gold claims near existing prolific deposits, such as Matador Mining’s Cape Ray deposits, which host 837,000 ounces of gold. Additionally, it’s positioned 40 kilometers west of the Valentine gold deposit which hosts 6.8 million ounces (Moz) of gold. The company Marvel has formed a strategic partnership with Falcon Gold Corp with the goal of exploring prospective claims acquired in the Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton Districts. The combined total of both projects covers 115,17 hectares and will be explored together on a 50-50 Joint Venture basis. This Alliance further empowers Marvel and Falcon to work together sharing in the potential upside of this impressive land package while reducing costs and capital.

Company Highlights Marvel Discovery focuses on generating, acquiring and exploring opportunities in Canada. The company’s robust project portfolio includes 10 highly prospective properties covering lithium, uranium, gold, nickel, rare earth elements and titanium.

The company's portfolio provides substantial exposure and mineral diversity, covering the most prolific mining jurisdictions in the country, which include Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Marvel Discovery holds six highly prospective gold properties. These include the high-grade Blackfly property, which is tied to Agnico Eagles' Hammond Reef deposit in Ontario. Additionally, the company is one of the largest landholders of claims in Central Newfoundland, which are tied to the deposits of New Found Gold and Marathon Gold. These projects position the company exceptionally well for significant gold discovery and development opportunities.

The Blackfly gold property is situated near Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef gold deposit, which is estimated to hold an open-pit mineral reserve of 3.3 million ounces of gold.

Marvel Discovery boasts a robust management team with years of experience and a proven track record in corporate finance, project development, and resource-based operations.

Marvel Discovery is in the process of listing its equity holding Power One Resources Corp., a spin-off company for its uranium/nickel project.

Marvel Discovery is actively exploring the Highway North, KLR & Walker Claims, properties that lie within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone of the eastern Athabasca Basin. The properties adjoin both Cameco's and Fission's property boundaries.

The company signed a joint venture agreement with Carmanah Minerals Corp., to earn a 50-percent interest in the Walker Claims located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Marvel holds a considerable share position now in Carmanah and will be the operator.

Key Projects Highway North, KLR & Walker Claims - Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery’s Saskatchewan uranium property lies along the Key Lake fault adjoining both Cameco (TSX:CCO) and Fission’s (TSX:FCU) property boundaries. The company now owns a total of 16,763 hectares, following its acquisition of the KLR and Walker Claims covering 14,190 hectares along the east, north and northwestern directions. Diamond Drilling Program Completed : Marvel received the necessary permits to complete an inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD and Highway Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium project. A total of 1,343 meters were completed through six diamond drill holes. Two holes were completed at the Highway Zone and four holes were completed at the DD Zone. Each drill hole has an average length of 224 meters.

: Marvel received the necessary permits to complete an inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD and Highway Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium project. A total of 1,343 meters were completed through six diamond drill holes. Two holes were completed at the Highway Zone and four holes were completed at the DD Zone. Each drill hole has an average length of 224 meters. Encouraging Historical Production : Highway North Claims contain two known mineralizations. The Key Lake deposit has previously produced 4.2 million tonnes of product with an average grade of 2.1 percent U3O8. Additionally, only 21 drill holes have been drilled between 1980 and 2008, which verify the presence of uranium but left much of the asset unexplored.

: Highway North Claims contain two known mineralizations. The Key Lake deposit has previously produced 4.2 million tonnes of product with an average grade of 2.1 percent U3O8. Additionally, only 21 drill holes have been drilled between 1980 and 2008, which verify the presence of uranium but left much of the asset unexplored. Walker Claims Indicate Additional Uranium: Collectively known as the Walker Claims, this claim group covers 10,595 hectares and is contiguous to the Fission 3.0 Hobo Lake uranium assets. This claim group hosts 10 uranium showings and several unexplored EM targets. Joint Venture with Carmanah Minerals: Marvel Discovery also signed a Joint Venture with Carmanah Minerals: Marvel Discovery also signed a joint venture agreement with Carmanah Minerals Corp . (CSE: CARM ) to earn a 50 percent interest in the Walker Claims. Marvel and Carmanah would each own 50 percent of the project with Carmanah funding $1.5 million in exploration expenditures, paying $400,000 in cash and issuing 3.5 million shares and 3.5 million warrants.

Newfoundland and Labrador Gold Projects

Marvel Discovery has more than 115,000 hectares of gold assets throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. Its Golden Brook assets, which include Hope Brook and Baie Verte properties, are a joint venture partnership with Falcon Gold Corp. Its additional assets in the province are systematically being explored for high-grade gold deposits. Golden Brook JV (Marvel – Falcon) Gold:



The Golden Brook is a large land package hosting crustal-scale structures. Falcon has formed a strategic partnership with Marvel Discovery Corp. with the goal of exploring prospective claims recently acquired in the Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton Districts. The combined total of both projects covers 115,170 hectares and will be explored together on a 50-50 joint venture basis. The Hope Brook Zone is 10 kilometers away from Sokoman-Benton’s new high-grade lithium discovery. The 35 grab and chip samples noted in the Sokoman-Benton NR (September 16th, 2021) were collected over a 2-kilometer distance. Initial permits for the first phase of exploration on the company’s Hope Brook project include high-resolution magnetic gradiometry surveys and prospecting crews to the area.

The Baie Verte Zone is linked to more than 100 gold prospects and zones and is located near the Four Corners Project held by Triple Nine Resources. The Four Corners Project consists of iron-titanium-vanadium mineralized rock which has been outlined for 3,000 meters in strike with intercepts 200 meters wide and 600 meters vertically. The project contains sufficient tonnage and grades to warrant developing a world-class mineral resource. Gander Zone (South, North, East) Gold : Composed of 28,950 hectares and contiguous to New Found Gold and Sassy Resources. Marvel is a major landholder within the central Newfoundland gold belt. The Gander South claims lie along the highly prospective northeast trending Dog Bay-Appleton-Grub Line fault system, where Newfound Gold’s (TSXV:NFG) Queensway Gold project is located. Gander completed a structural interpretation of the high-resolution magnetic survey at the 6,850-hectare Gander East strategically located in the Exploits Subzone and the Gander Zone and is contiguous to New Found Gold Corp’s Queensway Project. The company has begun a surface reconnaissance exploration program at Gander East. Work is being completed toward further defining drill targets in preparation for Marvel's inaugural Phase 1 drill program planned for early 2023.

: Composed of 28,950 hectares and contiguous to New Found Gold and Sassy Resources. Marvel is a major landholder within the central Newfoundland gold belt. Slip Gold Project : The Slip Gold project has similar structural settings to New Found Gold’s Queensway project. It is host to gold mineralization within altered intrusive rocks and quartz veins historically sampling up to 44.5 g/t gold on surface. The Slip Gold project spans approximately 3,700 hectares and leverages strategic positioning within the Exploits Subzone, a hotspot for a potential district-scale gold camp. It is tied to Marathon Gold, which is Northern Atlantic’s largest gold deposit, hovering around 4.6 million ounces.

: The Slip Gold project has similar structural settings to New Found Gold’s Queensway project. It is host to gold mineralization within altered intrusive rocks and quartz veins historically sampling up to 44.5 g/t gold on surface. Victoria Lake Gold Project : The Victoria Lake Gold Project is contiguous with Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake 4-Moz gold deposit. Sampling and prospecting in 1995 from Vein #3 reported one grab sample assaying 162.7 g/t gold and 220.8 g/t silver and exhibiting similar style gold-bearing veins within regional structural corridors.

: The Victoria Lake Gold Project is contiguous with Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake 4-Moz gold deposit. Sampling and prospecting in 1995 from Vein #3 reported one grab sample assaying 162.7 g/t gold and 220.8 g/t silver and exhibiting similar style gold-bearing veins within regional structural corridors. Victoria Lake Southwest Project : This new land position, called Victoria Southwest, consists of 253 claims (6,325 hectares) and is contiguous to Falcon Gold and Benton Resources. The property is positioned 40 kilometers west of the Valentine gold deposit that hosts 6.8 Moz of gold. Falcon has immediate plans to begin high-resolution magnetic surveys upon approval of exploration permits. Benton Resources prospected the area, identifying abundant mineralized quartz vein material containing trace- to several-percent sulfides. Analysis of these grab samples assayed between 1.65 g/t to 18.2 g/t gold and between 5.4 g/t to 87.10 g/t silver in subcrop samples.

: This new land position, called Victoria Southwest, consists of 253 claims (6,325 hectares) and is contiguous to Falcon Gold and Benton Resources.

Quebec Battery Metals - Duhamel Property

The Duhamel property is located 200 kilometers northwest of the city of Saguenay, Quebec, in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region currently containing seven occurrences of nickel-copper-cobalt sulphides and one titanium-vanadium-chromium occurrence. Promising Drill Results : Drill intercept highlights in the property include 1.27 percent nickel, 0.33 percent copper, and 0.12 percent cobalt over 3.0 meters by Virginia Gold Mines in 2000 that contained massive sulfides.

: Drill intercept highlights in the property include 1.27 percent nickel, 0.33 percent copper, and 0.12 percent cobalt over 3.0 meters by Virginia Gold Mines in 2000 that contained massive sulfides. Extended Holding Following TDEM Exploration : In 2022, Marvel received the heliborne magnetic and TDEM survey results over the Duhamel nickel-copper-cobalt and titanium-vanadium-chromium property, prompting the company to expand its land holding in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares for staking costs.

: In 2022, Marvel received the heliborne magnetic and TDEM survey results over the Duhamel nickel-copper-cobalt and titanium-vanadium-chromium property, prompting the company to expand its land holding in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares for staking costs. Follow-up Sampling Pending Results: The completed TDEM surveys highlighted high-priority targets, resulting in Marvel sending in a follow-up field crew. The crew used a portable XRF instrument to confirm ultramafic rocks containing nickel, cobalt and copper. Samples from the ground crew are presently awaiting lab analysis. In 2022, the company applied for a drill program on the Duhamel nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum group property and a notice was sent to the Nitassinan de Mashteuiatsh First Nation for their review. Marvel Discovery is planning for an inaugural drill campaign of 2,000 meters with plans to test 10 to 20 target areas with hole depths ranging from 100 to 200 meters.

Ontario Properties

Marvel Discovery’s Ontario properties include a variety of mineral deposits, including gold, nickel and PGEs. Many of the assets are in close proximity to existing known deposits and producing mines, indicating the potential of the company’s Ontario properties to become world-class mines. Blackfly Gold Property : The Blackfly gold property comprises 64 unpatented mining claims totaling 1,296 hectares near the historical Atikokan gold camp in Ontario, Canada. The company has already completed phase 1 drilling, with assays up to 50.6 g/t gold. The property is located along and within the Marmion Lake fault zone, approximately 13.6 kilometers southwest along the strike of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold containing 4.5 Moz of gold. Assays from phase 1 drilling indicate high-grade gold throughout the property, with assays including: Black Fly Northeast Zone : Drill hole BF21-19 intersected multiple gold domains, including 50.60 g/t gold over 0.50 meters from 39.20 to 39.70 meters and together with hole BF21-18, extends the Black Fly Northeast Zone by 130 meters to the northeast. Black Fly Main Zone : Drill hole BF21-13 intersected 1.06 g/t gold over 9.3 meters from 14.30 to 27.70 meters. Drill hole BF21-16 intersected 0.79 g/t gold over 7.70 meters from 7.30 to 15 meters. Drill hole BF21-14 intersected a broad mineralized zone with 18.20 meters grading 0.21 g/t gold, including 1.74 g/t gold over 1 meter. Mosquito Zone : Drill hole BF21-15 intersected multiple gold domains, including 1.96 g/t gold over 0.30 meters from 7.70 to 8 meters, corresponding to the 2021 discovery of up to 52.50 g/t gold in a grab sample. Visible gold was noted in this drill hole at 7.70 to 8 meters depth. Initial work documented by D.K. Burke in 1941 reported two gold vein shoots to the north and south of the property. The southern shoot averaged 11.90 g/t gold over a thickness of 0.33 meters along a strike of 21.60 meters and the northern shoot averaged 13.44 g/t gold over 0.27 meters within a 32-meter strike length. The project presents exciting exploration potential as a high-grade system that has never been drilled to depth. Marvel has the option to earn 100 percent in the project subject to cash and exploration conditions

: The Blackfly gold property comprises 64 unpatented mining claims totaling 1,296 hectares near the historical Atikokan gold camp in Ontario, Canada. The company has already completed phase 1 drilling, with assays up to 50.6 g/t gold. The property is located along and within the Marmion Lake fault zone, approximately 13.6 kilometers southwest along the strike of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold containing 4.5 Moz of gold. East Bull Property : Marvel has100-percent interest in the East Bull Property in the East Bull Lake Intrusive Complex, contiguous to Grid Metals’ and Canadian Palladium’s East Bull Lake Palladium Projects east of Elliot Lake, Ontario. The claim group consists of 15 mining claims totaling 5,352 hectares. Total magnetic intensity of regional OGS surveys indicates a northwest extension to the EBLI onto Marvel’s ground. Drilling in the area by Grid Metals Corp returned intercepts of 77 meters grading 0.80 g/t palladium equivalent in April 2021, and Canadian Palladium’s project hosts a compliant resource of 11.10 million tons grading 1.50 g/t palladium equivalent.

: Marvel has100-percent interest in the East Bull Property in the East Bull Lake Intrusive Complex, contiguous to Grid Metals’ and Canadian Palladium’s East Bull Lake Palladium Projects east of Elliot Lake, Ontario.

British Columbia – Wicheeda North Project The Wicheeda North is a rare earth element property that consists of six mineral claims, which encompass 2135.6 ha. in the Cariboo mining division in British Columbia. The property is immediately northwest of the Wicheeda Property, which hosts the Wicheeda Carbonatite, currently being explored by Defense Metals Corp.

Close Proximity to Producing Mines : The claim block is in proximity of the Defense Metals (TSXV:DEFN) Wicheeda rare earth mineral project, which hosts 4.89 million tonnes (Mt) at 3.02% light rare earth oxide (LREO) and an inferred resource of 12.1 Mt at 2.90 LREO using a cut off 1.5% total metal.

: The claim block is in proximity of the Defense Metals (TSXV:DEFN) Wicheeda rare earth mineral project, which hosts 4.89 million tonnes (Mt) at 3.02% light rare earth oxide (LREO) and an inferred resource of 12.1 Mt at 2.90 LREO using a cut off 1.5% total metal. Assays Indicate Highly Prospective Property: Past exploration on the property includes airborne geophysical surveying from 2010, which successfully mapped Wicheeda’s magnetic and conductive geological properties across a 29.4-sq-km area. The property remains highly prospective for Marvel.