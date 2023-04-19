Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Marvel Completes Drill Program at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Completes Drill Program at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of its inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD and Highway Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). A total of 1,343 m was completed through 6 diamond drill holes. Two holes were completed at the Highway Zone and four holes were completed at the DD Zone. The average length of the drill holes was 224 m

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 1. Highway North, Walker and KLR claim groups along the Key Lake Fault with prominent VTEM conductor trends.

Anomalous radiation was intersected in every hole documented by a downhole probe and along core. A total of 303 samples have been sent for assay. A summary table of downhole probe and core results is presented in Table 1.

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Press release picture

Table 1. Downhole core and probe CPS values (counts per second) in the recently completed KLR-Walker drill program.

Commentary

"Marvel is pleased to report on the completion of our inaugural drill program on the Walker-KLR Uranium Project. Anomalous CPS values were encountered in every hole with impressive downhole peak probe values. We look forward to receiving assays along this favourable structurally related uranium trend, a key ingredient to the large uranium deposits of the Athabasca Basin." stated Karim Rayani, President & Chief Executive Officer, Director.

The KLR-Walker Property

The Property is located within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone ("WMTZ") of the eastern Athabasca Basin. The WMTZ hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world (Figure 2). The DD Zone within the Highway Project straddles the Key Lake Shear Zone, an important fault for structurally controlled Athabasca Basin type uranium deposits.

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 2. Location of the Walker- KLR Uranium Project in the WMTZ Zone host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world.

The DD Zone is proximal and along strike to Fission 3.0 Hobo Lake uranium properties. Hosted within WMTZ, the DD Zone lies along the Key Lake Shear Zone and hosts 10 uranium showings and multiple unexplored EM targets.

Like its neighbor to the west, the Arrow Deposit, owned by NexGen Energy lies along a similar structural corridor as the Marvel properties. The Arrow Deposit1, which has undergone a Positive Feasibility Study with robust economics contains Probable Reserves of 239.6 million lbs of U3O8 at an average of 2.37% U3O8 and Measured and Indicated Resources of 256.7 million lbs at an average grade of 3.1% U3O8. The Arrow Deposit is the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in Canada.


Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.


References

Arrow Deposit1 https://www.nexgenenergy.ca/rook-1-project/default.aspx#feasibility-study

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.

"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Marvel Discovery Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749993/Marvel-Completes-Drill-Program-at-KLR-Walker-Uranium-Project-Athabasca-Basin

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel DiscoveryTSXV:MARVBattery Metals Investing
MARV:CA
The Conversation (0)
Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV)

Marvel Discovery


Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Drills Three Holes, Expands Drill Program to 1,400 Meters at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Drills Three Holes, Expands Drill Program to 1,400 Meters at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD and Highway Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). The drill program was originally planned for 1,000m and has since been expanded to 1,400m. To date, 3 drill holes have been completed for a total of 684m

Marvel Discovery Corp., Monday, March 13, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 1. Highway North, Walker and KLR claim groups along the Key Lake Fault with prominent VTEM conductor trends.

Holes KLR23-01 and KLR23-02 targeted a previous 2015 backpack drill hole that intersected 1.96% U over 29cm at the Highway Zone. Hole KLR23-01 recorded a peak of 12,000 cps over a 4 m interval of anomalous gamma-ray readings (Figure 2). Drill hole KLR23-03 was drilled at the DD Zone 1.5 km north of the Highway Zone targeting historic drill holes DD-03, DD-16, and DD-21 where in 2015 a backpack drill hole intersected 1.57% U over 4 cm. The DD Zone was first explored and outlined via surface trenching in 1970.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.

Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /September 23, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp.(TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF), ("Marvel");and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB), ("Falcon");and together (the "Alliance") are pleased to provide an update on their combined exploration focus for their Hope Brook Projects which are strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Joint Venture, and First Mining's ground which was recently optioned to Big Ridge Exploration. The Alliance had originally planned to complete high resolution magnetic gradiometer surveys over the project area, a proven method to distinguish structural complexities in geological terranes. Start of the survey work has been delayed due to helicopter availability from forest fires in Central Newfoundland, a state of emergency was issued. Providing the Alliance an opportunity to conduct a geophysical review and structural interpretation over the Hope Brook project area in advance of the survey and surface work. The Alliance is pleased to announce that the geophysical review has identified kilometer-scale shear zone corridors, and a major fold closure, interpreted from the magnetic patterns, within the Hope Brook Property area. These will be the focus of prospecting and till sampling projects employed to verify the structures and determine their mineralization potential. With recent success in identifying anomalous gold, tungsten, silver, and copper reported by Falcon at their Gander North Property (September 15, 2022), the Alliance has shifted their exploration focus to the Gander district.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Provides Updates on Field Crew Activities on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Provides Updates on Field Crew Activities on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company")is pleased to report on findings from our most recent field campaign on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and Ti-V-Cr property which is located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel's Power One - Receives First Set of Comments Back From TSX.V for Listing of Power One

Marvel's Power One - Receives First Set of Comments Back From TSX.V for Listing of Power One

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on Marvel's equity holding Power One Resources Corp., on its listing application. Power One was wholly owned subsidiary of Marvel Discovery and received its final approvals on the plan of arrangement (Spin-Out) dated April 23, 2021

As part of the transaction, Marvel Shareholders received 16 million common shares, with Marvel receiving 5 million common shares for transferring ownership of the Serpent River Pecors project (Elliot Lake Ont.), and the Wicheeda project (Prince George, B.C.), to Power One.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Mobilizes Crews to Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Mobilizes Crews to Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a field crew has been mobilized to the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Following the interpretation of the TDEM and magnetic airborne survey, Marvel increased its land position in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares (see press release dated February 15, 2022

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Form 62-103F1

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Form 62-103F1

REQUIRED DISCLOSURE UNDER THE EARLY WARNING REQUIREMENTS

Item 1 - Security and Reporting Issuer

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purchase of Shares of Bradda Head Lithium Ltd

Purchase of Shares of Bradda Head Lithium Ltd

Galloway Limited

Purchase of shares of Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Minerals Announces Expansion of Mckenzie Bay, Wapesi Lake and Wapesi North Properties

Beyond Minerals Announces Expansion of Mckenzie Bay, Wapesi Lake and Wapesi North Properties

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE:BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded the McKenzie Bay, Wapesi Lake and Wapesi North properties by low-cost map staking. Highlights of the expansion announced today by the Company in the Wapesi Lake area in Ontario include:

  • The new claims cover 227 provincial grid cells and add 5,169 additional hectares
  • The McKenzie Bay (6,186 hectares), Wapesi Lake (944 hectares) and Wapesi North (1,864 hectares) properties are now connected to form one contiguous property covering 14,163 hectares
  • The expansion covers important interpreted geological trends (granite and pegmatite fractionation trends) and possible structural controls on these interpreted trends (Wapesi Lake Fault)

"With a 14,163-hectare land position, Beyond is now the largest player in the Wapesi Lake area. This area has recently seen increased interest by resource exploration companies, including Collective Metals Inc. and Cashbox Ventures making significant acquisitions to the west of our property," said Allan Frame, President and CEO of Beyond. "This type of activity, which we are seeing in other parts of Ontario as well, seem to support our decision to focus on Ontario. This province is quickly emerging as a reliable global supplier of responsibly sourced critical minerals."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Retains Contractor for Exploration Program on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSX-V: KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") has appointed Grander Exploration to carry out the upcoming phase of exploration at the Cluff Lake Road ("CLR") uranium project. The project is located in northwestern Saskatchewan and is surrounded by F3 Uranium Corp.'s (formerly Fission 3.0) ("F3") highly acclaimed Patterson Lake North (PLN) project.

The western boundary of the Company's CLR property is shared with F3's adjacent "North Conductor Complex", which trends South-Southeast and extends onto the CLR property. Previous owner Fission Uranium Corp. ("FISSION") and F3 have conducted multiple geophysical surveys, including (VTEM - helicopter-borne versatile time domain Electromagnetic), TEM (HT SQUID and Coil moving-loop TEM), and DC Resistivity, that overlapped the western flank of the CLR property. Grander Exploration and Company personnel are evaluating the most effective type of geophysical surveys to undertake on the CLR property. These surveys will correlate with F3's previous surveys and will better define and extend the North Conductor Complex on the CLR property. To date, F3 has completed the only one drill hole (PLN22-29) in the area (Press Release November 28, 2022).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Beyond Minerals Announces Exploration Partners to Advance Its Ontario Lithium Projects

RETRANSMISSION: Beyond Minerals Announces Exploration Partners to Advance Its Ontario Lithium Projects

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a master services agreement with each of Bounty Gold Corp. ("Bounty Gold") and Last Resort Resources Ltd. ("Last Resort"), two leading prospecting companies in grassroots lithium exploration in the province of Ontario.

The Company will work directly with Bounty Gold and Last Resort to advance the properties through an assessment of currently available data and grassroots exploration field work to be carried out on the properties starting next month. The project teams at Bounty Gold and Last Resort are familiar with the geology of the various properties, having performed extensive analysis of government recommendations, historical geological reports and boots-on-the-ground reconnaissance work guided by data-driven techniques for the discovery of lithium, cesium, tantalum ("LCT") pegmatites within the province of Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON COLLABORATION WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON COLLABORATION WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Canada Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to report that further to its news release dated February 9, 2023 the Company has received from Koch Technology Solutions' ("KTS") equipment for KTS' Li-Pro™ process for direct lithium extraction ("DLE"). The KTS equipment has been installed and is now operating at Century Lithium's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA.

Century Lithium Corp. logo (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

The collaboration between Century Lithium and KTS begins a field trial of KTS' Li-Pro™ equipment to treat the process solutions generated at the Pilot Plant in the leaching of bulk sample claystone collected from the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project"). Following successful installation, operation of KTS' equipment went very well throughout an initial 7-day start-up. Results from the program will enable KTS to provide engineering and cost data to Century Lithium for a full-scale installation of the DLE plant in Century Lithium's Project.

About Koch Technology Solutions

Koch Technology Solutions (KTS) is the technology licensing business of Koch Engineered Solutions (KES). KTS creates value for its customers across a growing portfolio of technologies including direct lithium extraction, the polyester value chain, refining industry and 1,4-Butanediol plus its derivatives. KTS combines its exclusive technologies, expertise, and capabilities with those of other KES companies to provide overall solutions to optimize customers' capital investments and existing manufacturing assets.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-provides-update-on-collaboration-with-koch-technology-solutions-301798695.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/17/c1897.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 15 METERS OF 1.2% COPPER, 0.05% TIN, AND 5.4 G/T SILVER AT LA ROMANA, IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Reung Kiet Lithium Project Mineral Management Master Plan No. 2 approved, Mining Zones Declared

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Pilot And Svante Announce Collaboration To Offer Full-Service Carbon Capture & Storage Solutions To Industrial Emitters

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 15 METERS OF 1.2% COPPER, 0.05% TIN, AND 5.4 G/T SILVER AT LA ROMANA, IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Lithium Investing

Reung Kiet Lithium Project Mineral Management Master Plan No. 2 approved, Mining Zones Declared

Lithium Investing

A$37.1M Capital Raising to Accelerate Resource Growth

Lithium Investing

Lithium Portfolio Expands With Acquisition Of Tilly Project

Oil and Gas Investing

Voyager Helium Development Wells Approved For Drilling

×