Dynacor Group Reports Record Quarterly Sales of $67.7 Million and a Net Income of $4.8 Million in Q1-2024

Dynacor Group Reports Record Quarterly Sales of $67.7 Million and a Net Income of $4.8 Million in Q1-2024

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) (Dynacor or the Corporation) released its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240516127576/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

These documents have been filed electronically with SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and will be available on the Corporation's website www.dynacor.com .

(All figures in this press release are in Ms of US$ unless stated otherwise. All amounts per share are in US$. All variance % are calculated from rounded figures. Some additions might be incorrect due to rounding).

Q1-2024 OVERVIEW AND HIGHLIGHTS

OVERVIEW

Dynacor completed the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1-2024") with record quarterly sales of $67.7 million and a net income of $4.8 million (US$0.13 per share) compared to sales of $56.7 million and a net income of $4.5 million (US$0.11 per share) for the first quarter of 2023 ("Q1-2023").

In 2023, second half of January planned exports had been postponed to February explaining the high sales level in February and lower sales in January.

HIGHLIGHTS

Operational

  • Higher ore volume supplied. Total ore volume supplied exceeded 43,000 tonnes during the quarter, a 19.9% increase compared to Q1-2023. At the end of Q1-2024, the ore inventory level represented more than 40 days of production;
  • Higher volume processed. Thanks to the level of ore inventory at the beginning of the period and to the volume of ore supplied, the Veta Dorada plant processed a volume of 44,006 tonnes of ore (484 tpd average) compared to 41,566 tonnes in Q1-2023 (462 tpd), a 5.9% increase;
  • Higher gold production. In Q1-2024, gold equivalent production amounted to 31,769 AuEq ounces compared to 29,299 AuEq ounces in Q1-2023 a 8.4% increase.

Financial

  • Constant increases in gold prices from March and high operational performance positively impacted the Q1-2024 financial performance. The gold price has increased from 2,075 $/oz in January 2024 to 2,207 $/oz in March 2024, as well, the higher tonnage processed positively impacted the sales figures;
  • Increase of 19.4% in sales. Sales amounted to $67.7 million compared to $56.7 million in Q1-2023;
  • Increase of 16.7% in gross operating margin. Gross operating margin amounted to $9.1 million (13.5% of sales), compared to $7.8 million (13.8% of sales) in Q1-2023;
  • Increased of 19.5% in operating income. Operating income of $7.2 million in Q1-2024, compared to $6.1 million in Q1-2023;
  • Increased cash gross operating margin. Cash gross operating margin of $305 per AuEq ounce sold (1) compared to $283 in Q1-2023, a 7.8% increase;
  • Record EBITDA up 17.4%. EBITDA (2) of $8.1 million, compared to $6.9 million in Q1-2023;
  • Increase of 15.4% in cash-flow per share. Cash-flows from operating activities before change in working capital items of $5.6 million ($0.15 per share) (3) compared to $5.0 million ($0.13 per share) in Q1-2023;
  • Increased net income of $4.8 million in Q1-2024 ($0.13 or CA$0.17 per share), compared to the $4.5 million net income ($0.11 or CA$0.15 per share) in Q1-2023.
  • Solid cash position. Cash on hand of $27.7 million at the end of Q1-2024 compared to $22.5 million at year end 2023.

Return to Shareholders

  • Increased share buy-back. 926,800 common shares repurchased for $2.7 million (CA$3.7 million) in Q1-2024, compared to 29,080 common shares for $0.1 million (CA$0.1 million) in Q1-2023;
  • Increased dividends. A 16.7% monthly dividend increase is paid since January 2024. On an annual basis, the 2024 dividend will represent CA$0.14 per share or 2.6% dividend yield based on the current share price.

(1)

Cash gross operating margin per AuEq ounce is in US$ and is calculated by subtracting the average cash cost of sale per equivalent ounces of Au from the average selling price per equivalent ounces of Au and is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS Accounting Standards. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another company.

(2)

EBITDA: "Earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation" is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS Accounting Standards. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another corporation. The Corporation uses this non-IFRS measure as an indicator of the cash generated by the operations and allows investor to compare the profitability of the Corporation with others by canceling effects of different assets basis, effects due to different tax structures as well as the effects of different capital structures.

(3)

Cash-flow per share is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS Accounting Standards. It is therefore possible that this measure could not be comparable with a similar measure of another corporation. The Corporation uses this non-IFRS measure which can also be helpful to investors as it provides a result which can be compared with the Corporation market share price.

RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS

Consolidated Statement of net income and comprehensive income

For the three-month periods
ended March 31,

(in $'000) (unaudited)

2024

2023

Sales

67,733

56,733

Cost of sales

(58,585)

(48,904)

Gross operating margin

9,148

7,829

General and administrative expenses

(1,704)

(1,553)

Other projects expenses

(214)

(224)

Operating income

7,230

6,052

Financial income net of expenses

171

153

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(59)

50

Income before income taxes

7,342

6,255

Current income tax expense

(2,577)

(1,979)

Deferred income tax recovery

16

191

Net income and comprehensive income

4,781

4,467

Earnings per share

Basic

$0.13

$0.11

Diluted

$0.13

$0.11

Total sales amounted to a record level of $67.7 million compared to $56.7 million in Q1-2023. The $11.0 million increase is explained by higher quantities sold ($4.5 million) and by higher average selling prices ($6.5 million).

The Q1-2024 gross operating margin increased by 16.7% and amounted to $9.1 million (13.5% of sales) compared to $7.8 million (13.8% of sales) in Q1-2023. The Q1-2024 gross operating margin was positively impacted by increases in gold market prices from March.

General and administrative expenses amounted to $1.7 million compared to $ 1.5 million in Q1-2023.

As budgeted, other projects represent the expenses incurred by the Corporation to duplicate its unique business model in other jurisdictions.

The Q1-2024 net income was also affected by the recording of a $2.6 million income tax expense compared to $1.8 million in Q1-2023. The increase as a percentage of the net income before taxes is mainly explained by the recording of withholding taxes on dividends received from a Peruvian subsidiary (none in Q1-2023) and by the effect on the current and deferred tax expense of the variance throughout the periods of the Peruvian Sol against the US$. Future fluctuations will affect positively or negatively the current and deferred tax at the end of each period.

Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures

(in $'000) (unaudited)

For the three-months periods ended March 31,

2024

2023

Reconciliation of net income and comprehensive income to EBITDA

Net income and comprehensive income

4,781

4,467

Income taxes expense (current and deferred)

2,561

1,788

Financial income net of expenses

(171)

(153)

Depreciation

885

784

EBITDA

8,056

6,886

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING, INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES AND WORKING CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

Operating activities

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, the cash flow from operations, before changes in working capital items, amounted to $5.6 million compared to $5.0 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Net cash from operating activities amounted to $9.6 million compared to $9.7 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Changes in working capital items amounted to $3.9 million compared to $4.7 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

Investing activities

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, the Corporation invested $0.7 million ($3.7 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023). This amount mainly includes investments at the plant and new vehicles. All investments have been financed with internally generated cash-flows.

Financing activities

In Q1-2024, monthly dividends totaling CA$0.035 per share were disbursed for a total consideration of $1.0 million (CA$ 1.3 million) compared to CA$0.030 per share for a total consideration of $0.9 million (CA$ 1.2 million) in Q1-2023.

In Q1-2024, 926,800 common shares were repurchased under the Corporation normal course issuer bid share buyback program for a total cash consideration of $2.7 million (CA$3.7 million) (29,080 shares for a total cash consideration of $0.1 million (CA$0.1 million) in Q1-2023).

In Q1-2024, the Corporation issued 62,925 common shares following the exercise of purchase options for a consideration of $0.1 million (CA$ 0.1 million).

Working capital and liquidity

As at March 31, 2024, the Corporation's working capital increased to $52.1 million, including $27.7 million in cash ($50.8 million, including $22.5 million in cash at December 31, 2023).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at March 31, 2024, total assets amounted to $111.5 million ($111.8 million as at December 31, 2023). Major variances since last year-end come from the increase in cash and variances in working capital items (mainly inventories and trade and other payables).

(in $'000) (unaudited)

As at

March 31,

As at

December 31,

2024

2023

Cash

27,675

22,481

Accounts receivable

12,013

13,328

Inventories

27,321

31,925

Prepaid

841

277

Property, plant and equipment

24,496

24,590

Right-of-use assets

591

613

Exploration and evaluation assets

18,570

18,566

Total assets

111,507

111,780

Trade and other payables

13,530

15,357

Current tax liabilities

2,230

1,799

Asset retirement obligations

3,746

3,724

Deferred tax liabilities

661

677

Lease liabilities

602

636

Shareholders' equity

90,738

89,587

Total liabilities and equity

111,507

111,780

OUTLOOK 2024

Ore processing

For 2024, the Corporation forecasted sales (1) ranging between $265-285 million representing a growth of 6-14% over 2023 sales. Net income is forecasted ranging between $12-15 million ($0.33-0.41 per share) (CA$0.45-0.56 per share) and include expenses of $2.7 million to advance other projects in other jurisdictions. So far in 2024, the Corporation is in line with its financial forecast.

(1)

Using a market gold price ranging between $2,000 and $2,050 per ounce

Capex

Dynacor Group plans to invest up to US$13 million in capital expenditures in 2024. This investment will be used at our Veta Dorada plant for new equipment to improve efficiency, increase tailing pond capacity, vehicles to support the security of our purchasers working in remote areas and will include, upon favourable conditions, up to $4 million to pursue the due diligence process and development of new projects in other jurisdictions.

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner's communities.

Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Shares Outstanding: 36,568,356

Website: http://www.dynacor.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold

For more information, please contact:
Director, Shareholder Relations
Dale Nejmeldeen
Dynacor Group Inc.
T: 514-393-9000 #230
E: investors@dynacor.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.DNG:CATSX:DNGGold Investing
DNG:CA
