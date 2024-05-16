Intel Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Intel Corporation today announced that company executives will participate in the following investor events:
- On May 30 at 7:50 a.m. PDT, John Pitzer, corporate vice president, Corporate Planning and Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat on Intel's business and strategy at the Goldman Sachs Global Semiconductor Conference.
- On June 4 at 2:40 p.m. PDT, Pitzer will participate in a fireside chat on Intel's business and strategy at the BofA Global Technology Conference.
- On June 12 at 6:55 a.m. PDT, Saf Yeboah-Amankwah, senior vice president and chief strategy officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Intel's automotive opportunity and strategy at the Mizuho Auto Technology Conference.
Live webcasts and replays can be accessed publicly on Intel's Investor Relations website at intc.com .
Intel's participation, speakers and schedule are subject to change.
