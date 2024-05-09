



Overview Rua Gold (CSE: RUA ,OTC:NZAUF,WKN:A4010V) is a gold exploration company focused on two prolific, historic gold-producing regions in New Zealand: Hauraki Goldfield and Reefton Goldfield. Both these regions boast of previous high-grade gold production, with more than 15 million ounces (Moz) produced in the Hauraki district and over 2 Moz in the Reefton Goldfield. New Zealand is a tier 1 mining jurisdiction with highly prospective geology, and a skilled workforce. The new government of New Zealand has committed to promoting economic growth through mining- and business-friendly policies, such as the Fast Track Approval Bill, which proposes quicker approval timelines for a range of projects, including mining.

New Zealand has a rich history of gold production of orogenic deposits (+9 Moz), epithermal sources (+15 Moz), and alluvial deposits (+22 Moz). The country has low sovereign risk with no corruption, making it an attractive destination for mining investment. The company has launched a fully funded exploration program at its properties. This includes a 2,500-meter diamond drill program focused on the Pactolus prospect at Reefton Goldfield. Pactolus has returned assays for three of six holes drilled on the system, with hole DD_PAC_035 intersecting 2 meters @ 5.13 grams per ton (g/t) gold. Additional work is required to accurately model this zone's geometry before proceeding with further drilling at this prospect. Consequently, the company anticipates redirecting its focus towards the previously productive areas in Reefton in the near future, which includes the Murray Creek, Crushington, Capleston and Caledonian historic districts. These historic mines collectively produced ~700 koz at 25.2 g/t within a radius of ~20 kms. The company has applied for a minimum impact access agreement with the New Zealand Department of Conservation for the Glamorgan project. Once granted, the company will commence an exploration program that includes soil sampling, magnetic and resistivity geophysical surveys, and geological mapping. Rua Gold benefits from a team of professionals boasting extensive expertise in geology and mining. The company’s board of directors is led by Oliver Lennox-King (Fronteer, Roxgold), who has a successful track record developing projects and companies.

Company Highlights Rua Gold is a gold exploration company with two highly prospective land packages in New Zealand’s historic gold districts – Hauraki Goldfield and Reefton Goldfield.

New Zealand is a tier 1 mining jurisdiction boasting highly promising geological formations and a significant history of gold production, with orogenic deposits (+9 Moz), epithermal sources (+15 Moz), and alluvial deposits (+22 Moz).

The company’s two key assets include the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand’s South Island and Glamorgan on New Zealand’s North Island.

The new government is focused on stimulating economic growth, as evidenced by the recent Fast Track Approval Bill, which proposes fast-track approvals for a range of projects, including mining.

Rua Gold has high-quality orogenic and epithermal gold prospects, boasting historical production grades ranging from 16 to 50 g/t gold.

Rua Gold is fully permitted and fully financed with significant near-term catalysts. The company has launched an exploration program at its two properties. Drilling is already ongoing at the company’s properties in the Reefton district.

A seasoned board and management team is at the helm of Rua Gold, with extensive regional knowledge and a proven track record of successful discoveries. With full financing and permits in place, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Projects Reefton Goldfield

Rua Gold holds six project areas at the Reefton Goldfield – Northern, Capleston, Murray Creek, Ajax, Crushington and Southern. The Reefton district has a rich history of gold production with over 2 Moz of gold recovered at 24.5 g/t. Among the noteworthy findings from recent years of exploration is the greenfield discovery of the Pactolus quartz vein. Sampling and assays conducted thus far have unveiled significant concentrations of high-grade gold in this vein. The company has planned a 2,500-meter diamond drill program at Pactolus, which has since been enhanced to launch a new near-mine drilling program to reflect additional work required at Pactolus. This new program will focus on targets at past producing mines, commencing with five targets in the Murray Creek area as a first step. It then plans to extend the drilling and test targets in the Murray Creek, Crushington, Capleston and Caledonian historic districts. These historic mines collectively produced ~700 koz at 25.2 g/t within a radius of ~20 kms. Pactolus: Pactolus is a new surface greenfield discovery made by Rua Gold in 2021. Pactolus has returned assays for three of six holes drilled on the system, with hole DD_PAC_035 intersecting 2 meters @ 5.13 g/t gold and hole DD_PAC_036 intersecting 2 meters @ 3.61 g/t gold. Initial findings and observations validate the southern extension of the Pactolus system by 550 meters, showcasing substantial mineralization at surface. However, accurately determining the plunge and quality of the ore shoots presents a challenge. An additional update is expected upon receipt of results from the remaining drill holes.

Murray Creek prospects: Rua Gold’s systematic exploration has highlighted the potential for the rejuvenation of this district in renewed opportunities around the historic high-grade gold deposits. Rua Gold completed an extensive assessment of the historical mines situated within the company's tenements in the Reefton Goldfield, yielding five targets in the Murray Creek area for drilling in Q2 2024.

Glamorgan Project

The Glamorgan project comprises over 4,600 hectares in the Hauraki district on New Zealand’s North Island. Hauraki boasts of a substantial presence of high-grade gold and silver mining, with approximately 50 epithermal deposits mined since the 1860s. These deposits have yielded over 15 Moz of gold and 60 Moz of silver. Glamorgan has a 3.8 km zone displaying indications of gold mineralization, backed by soil and rock samples, suggesting the presence of an epithermal gold mineralized system at the property. Glamorgan is located 2.8 kms north of Oceana Gold’s recent significant discovery at Wharekirauponga. The company has applied for a minimum impact access agreement with the New Zealand Department of Conservation. Once granted, the company will commence an exploration program that includes soil sampling, magnetic and resistivity geophysical surveys, and geological mapping.