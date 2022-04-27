ALX Resources Corp. announced today the completion of a diamond drilling program at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. Three holes were completed for a total of 1,240.3 metres, on two previously untested conductive trends.2022 Winter Drilling ProgramIn March 2022, ALX prepared winter trails and drill pads on three target areas ...

