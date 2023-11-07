ALX Resources Corp. Completes Prospecting Program at McKenzie Lake Uranium Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Appia Reports Extraordinary Assay Drill Results From Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Pure Life Healthcare Management Announces Acquisition of Revolution Medical Cannabis Clinic

Pure Life Healthcare Management

Skyharbour Intersects Significant Uranium Mineralization in Inaugural Drill Program at the Russell Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan and Announces Plans for a Follow-Up Winter Drill Program

NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Bombardier Class B Subordinate Voting Shares

BBD.B:CC

Blockmate Ventures

MATE:CA

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
ALX Resources Corp. Completes Prospecting Program at McKenzie Lake Uranium Project

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Prospecting Program at McKenzie Lake Uranium Project

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a surface prospecting program in October 2023 at its 100%-owned McKenzie Lake Uranium Project ("McKenzie Lake", or the "Project") located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

McKenzie Lake 2023 Prospecting Program

The purpose of the 2023 prospecting and mapping program was to follow up on the results of ALX's 2021 airborne radiometric survey that had detected a highly-anomalous uranium signature that was determined to be related to uranium mineralization in a basement derived boulder ("Boulder #1") discovered in an initial site visit (2021) to McKenzie Lake (see ALX news release dated September 21, 2023).

Access to the Project in October 2023 was gained by helicopter and supported a three-person geological crew for prospecting. Weather conditions limited the amount of field work that could be completed; however, the crew was able to spend all or portions of 6 days prospecting in the discovery area of Boulder #1 and several other target areas identified from the 2021 airborne radiometric survey. Boulders or outcrops of interest were sampled and measured for radioactivity with a hand-held RS-125 Super-SPEC gamma-ray spectrometer (RS-125), which displays radioactivity in counts per second ("cps").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/186506_021e142dd4ea9853_001.jpg

Photo 1: Boulder #1, relocated and excavated in October 2023, measured >6,000 cps

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/186506_021e142dd4ea9853_001full.jpg

Sample 149616, collected in 2021 from Boulder #1, is interpreted from the geochemical assay results to be derived from a calcareous arkose or possibly calc-silicate rock that forms part of the Wollaston Domain metasediments. The geochemical results from sample 149616 returned 844 parts per million ("ppm") uranium (total digestion) with a corresponding uranium assay of 0.101% U3O8. The 2023 prospecting program revisited this boulder sample and excavated the overburden cover over the boulder to gain a better understanding of the nature of this occurrence. This revealed that it was a much larger boulder than originally suspected from the 2021 prospecting program - the boulder is approximately 0.4 by 0.6 metres in top surface area and least 30 centimetres thick.

The excavation of Boulder #1 also revealed that the uranium mineralization is associated with hydrothermal hematite alteration and a light yellowish-green alteration that is believed to be a secondary hydrothermal alteration that is often associated with uranium mineralization (Photo 2). Furthermore, it was observed that the boulder is very angular, which indicates that it has probably not moved very far from the original bedrock source.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/186506_021e142dd4ea9853_002.jpg

Photo 2: Sample collected in 2023 from Boulder #1 that shows light yellowish-green alteration and red hematite alteration that is associated with the uranium mineralization

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/186506_021e142dd4ea9853_002full.jpg

A second highly-radioactive boulder (Boulder #2), which measured between 4,000 and 16,000 cps on the RS-125, was discovered in another target area that was prioritized for follow-up because of an anomalous radiometric response detected in the 2021 airborne radiometric survey. Boulder #2, discovered beneath overburden cover, is located approximately 2.4 kilometers west-southwest of Boulder #1. The boulder is a dark red (hematite altered) pegmatitic syenite and approximately 1.2 x 1.2 metres in surface area. The angular to sub-angular shape of the boulder suggests that it has not been transported very far from its original bedrock location (Photo 3).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/186506_021e142dd4ea9853_003.jpg

Photo 3: Site of Boulder #2, discovered and excavated in October 2023, measured 4,000 to 16,000 cps

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/186506_021e142dd4ea9853_003full.jpg

Syenite, generally a type of igneous rock but less commonly also known to have a metasomatic origin, is host to uranium mineralization in Saskatchewan at the historic Gunnar Mine near Uranium City, SK. Most of the uranium deposits in the Beaverlodge (Uranium City) district in northern Saskatchewan are located within or adjacent to 'granitic' (sensu lato) rocks. While some workers classify them as granite-related uranium deposits (Chi et al., 2020), other workers have called them "vein uranium deposits" (Ruzicka, 1993), "metasomatic deposits" (IAEA, 2009), and "structure-bound deposits" under the class of "metamorphite deposits" (IAEA, 2018).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/186506_021e142dd4ea9853_004.jpg

Photo 4: Boulder #2 is a hematized syenite with a measured radioactivity of up to 16,000 cps

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/186506_021e142dd4ea9853_004full.jpg

Samples taken during the 2023 prospecting program were shipped to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK ("SRC") for geochemical analysis. Results will be released following their receipt, compilation and interpretation.

Recommendations for further work at McKenzie Lake include:

  • Additional prospecting to locate boulders (or more ideally outcrop and/or subcrop) of similar rock types and alteration to the radioactive boulders found to date. Contingent upon these results, the most prospective areas for follow-up work can be established, including but not limited to, targeted geological mapping, airborne and ground geophysical surveys, and geochemical surveys to identify potential drill targets;
  • Geochemical orientation surveys of surficial materials to determine whether there may be a response associated with the anomalous radioactive boulders. If the geochemical orientation survey results are positive a more detailed surficial materials geochemical survey could be completed to aid in identification of bedrock sources of the uranium mineralization that has been identified in boulders;
  • Compilation of previous work, including soil or till samples, lake sediment samples, and rock sample geochemical results;
  • Identification of the most prospective areas for follow-up work based upon compilation of historical data and ALX's more recent work; and
  • Establish glacial ice directions using available historical data, field data, and high-resolution air photo or satellite photo observations.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/186506_021e142dd4ea9853_005.jpg

McKenzie Lake Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/186506_021e142dd4ea9853_005full.jpg

About McKenzie Lake

McKenzie Lake (5 claims totaling 6,916 hectares, or 17,097 acres) is located in an emerging uranium exploration district in the southeast Athabasca Basin area after new discoveries by Baseload Energy Corp. and 92 Energy Limited in 2021-2022. ALX acquired McKenzie Lake in the fall of 2021 by staking, and by the purchase of three McKenzie Lake claims totaling 2,464 hectares (6,098 acres), which are subject to a 2.0% underlying royalty in favour of the arm's length vendor.

A high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at McKenzie Lake flown in 2021 by Special Projects Inc. of Calgary, AB, provided detailed geophysical information on the geological structures present on the Project and identified radiometric "hot spots" for future investigation. ALX subsequently employed artificial intelligence analysis provided by KorrAI of Halifax, NS, to assist in the selection of target areas for surface prospecting at McKenzie Lake.

For further information on McKenzie Lake click here.

NationaI Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Geochemical analyses carried out in 2021 by SRC consisted of Multi-element ICP-OES Total Digestion and ICP-MS Partial Digestion analyses, and uranium assay analysis (U3O8). Management cautions that historical results or discoveries on adjacent or nearby mineral properties are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on ALX's mineral properties.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Campbell, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

About ALX

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in Canada, which include uranium, lithium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 220,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.

ALX owns a 50% interest in eight lithium exploration properties staked in 2022-2023 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada, and 100% interests in the Crystal Lithium Project and the Reindeer Lithium Project, both located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, the Sabre Uranium Project, the Bradley Uranium Project, and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying VeeNickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of alx resources corp.

"Warren Stanyer"

Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-Looking statements in this news release include: ALX's 2023 exploration results and future exploration plans at the McKenzie Lake Uranium Project, and ALX's ability to continue to expend funds on those projects. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on our exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations and Metis communities, and local landowners in the region, and the results of such consultations;and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, weather, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if uranium, lithium, nickel, copper, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186506

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ALX ResourcesAL:CATSXV:ALBattery Metals Investing
AL:CA
The Conversation (0)
ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration at Hydra Lithium Project in James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration at Hydra Lithium Project in James Bay Region, Quebec

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remobilization of its lithium exploration crew to the Volta sub-project area ("Volta") of the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Hydra is the subject of a 50%-50% joint venture between ALX and Forrestania Resources Limited of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania", ASX: FRS) formed to explore for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") bearing pegmatites, with ALX as operator.

2023 Hydra Exploration Summary

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Receives Permit for McKenzie Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Permit for McKenzie Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an exploration permit from the Government of Saskatchewan to include prospecting, geological mapping and ground geophysical surveys at its 100%-owned McKenzie Lake Uranium Project ("McKenzie Lake", or the "Project") located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

McKenzie Lake Exploration by ALX

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Update on Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Update on Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remobilization of its lithium exploration crew to the western area of the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Hydra is the subject of a 50%-50% joint venture between ALX and Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX: FRS) of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania") formed to explore for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") bearing pegmatites, with ALX as operator.

ALX resumed surface exploration in the northeastern area of Hydra at the Python East and Python West sub-projects in the third week of August 2023. A total of 37 samples were collected from outcrop and boulders during the Python East and Python West work programs, all of which are currently in shipment. Following the conclusion of the prospecting program in the eastern Hydra area, ALX's geological team mobilized back to the western Hydra area and began surface exploration at the Cobra and Viper projects on September 5, 2023. Exploration in the western area of Hydra was halted on June 4, 2023 by order of the Government of Quebec due to the high forest fire risk, a restriction which has now been lifted due to increased rainfall in the region.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

alx resources corp.  (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on its lithium exploration activities at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Hydra is the subject of a 50%-50% joint venture between ALX and Forrestania Resources Limited of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania") (ASX: FRS) formed to explore for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") bearing pegmatites, with ALX as operator.

The prospecting program that was suspended in early June 2023 due to unprecedented forest fire conditions has resumed in the northeastern area of Hydra. This area remains unaffected by the fires. The ALX geological crew has mobilized to the area of the Python East and Python West sub-projects (see Figure 1 below) where wilderness lodge accommodations were secured. The lodge is serviced by air and serves as a base for the helicopter contracted for the work program. Prospecting is guided by the use of satellite imagery and spectral analysis for lithium and associated pathfinder elements. The work program at Python East and Python West is planned to continue into early September 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Announces Closing of Transaction with Forrestania Resources on the Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Closing of Transaction with Forrestania Resources on the Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a transaction with Forrestania Resources Limited, of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania") (ASX: FRS) whereby Forrestania has exercised its option (see ALX news release dated May 8, 2023) and has earned a 50% interest in the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project"). Hydra is located in the James Bay region in the Province of Quebec, Canada, which has become one of the most attractive lithium exploration districts in the world.

Details of the Transaction

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Receives Administrative Approval for Maiden Drill Program

Lancaster Resources Receives Administrative Approval for Maiden Drill Program

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster") is pleased to announce the administrative approval of its maiden drill program at its Alkali Flat Project in New Mexico, USA. The New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division (" MMD ") has declared Lancaster's Minimal Impact Exploration Permit Application for its Phase 1 Exploration Drilling at the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project to be administratively complete, marking a significant step forward in this pioneering exploration effort.

"The approval of our maiden drilling program will not only be a significant economic milestone for Lancaster but also a moment of affirmation for our commitment to responsible exploration," said Andrew Watson, Lancaster's VP Engineering & Operations. "We are at the cusp of demonstrating that sustainable practices can and should be at the heart of the mining industry's future, particularly as we contribute to the global clean energy transition."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Closes 1st Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Closes 1st Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

November 6, 2023 - TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that further to its news release dated November 2, 2023 the Company has closed a 1 st tranche of a non brokered private placement by way of issuing  10,000,000 Quebec flow-through units ("QFT Units") at $0.04 per QFT Unit, and 12,500,000 flow-through units ("FT Units) at $0.04 per FT Unit for total gross proceeds of $900,000.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada

Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Letter of Intent with Perry English, Michael Kilbourne, 1544230 Ontario Inc. and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (together, the "Vendors"), dated November 3, 2023, to acquire a portfolio of 126 lithium properties in Eastern Canada (the "Transaction

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "This proposed acquisition comprises a land package of 126 properties totalling over 1,000,000 acres of highly-prospective lithium prospects in Eastern Canada - a region that could be the center of clean energy metals production for decades to come. Of these 126 properties, 101 have been optioned to various companies under a royalty prospect-generation model, whereby exploration companies make cash payments to the royalty prospector. This generates near-term cash flow while maintaining long-term upside via royalties on those assets.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Engages Investing News Network for Marketing Contract

Argentina Lithium Engages Investing News Network for Marketing Contract

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V):  LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (" INN "). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com . For the 12-month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $58,000 payable in two payments of $29,000 each plus GST. The INN agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium: Discovery Of Multiple Outcropping Pegmatite Dykes Identified at AC/DC Lithium Project - James Bay, Canada

Hertz Lithium: Discovery Of Multiple Outcropping Pegmatite Dykes Identified at AC/DC Lithium Project - James Bay, Canada

Highlights

  • Discovery of at least 7 pegmatite occurrences during maiden field program at AC/DC project.
  • Field work followed up on twelve priority targets generates from a recent hyperspectral survey.
  • Field work pin-pointed an approximately 100m long, 5-10m wide, and 5m thick pegmatite.
  • Pegmatite compositions include white-pink feldspar, grey quartz, trace biotite +/- garnet, +/-tourmaline.
  • Project encompassing 516 contiguous mineral claims spanning 265 square kilometers, shares geology and is located contiguous to Rio Tinto's Kaanaayaa Lithium Project.
  • Located 26 km southeast of the Corvette Lithium Project owned by Patriot Battery Metals with an inferred mineral resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.4% Li2O¹.
  • Assays from maiden site visit expected in coming weeks.

Hertz Lithium CEO & Director, Kal Malhi stated, "Hertz Lithium just closed the transaction to acquire Canuck Lithium and the AC/DC Lithium project in James Bay on October 25, 2023. With the help of Dahrouge Geological and Mercator Geological, we were able to assemble an exploration crew to rush onto the property during the final workdays of the exploration season. With only 3.5 workdays on the ground before the weather in James Bay turned adverse, we were able to target some very high-priority targets on the property and complete initial prospecting. The identification of multiple advanced pegmatites with lithium-associated minerals on the property is encouraging and provides our exploration teams strong confidence on the merits of the AC/DC project as well the adjoining Rio Tinto Kaanaayaa Lithium project which hosts similar geology as the AC/DC Lithium Project. "

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Inc.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase

Brunswick Exploration Inc.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSXV: BRW), Canada's largest lithium grassroot initiative, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Viemed Healthcare to Present at Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd are represented by RufDiamond at IMARC - Australia's largest mining conference.

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Engages SGS Geological Services to Complete a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on Target IV and an NI 43-101 Technical Report on Its PCH Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 1.04% COPPER OVER 15.9 METERS AT WESTERN EXPANSION OF LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN-SILVER DISCOVERY

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Engages SGS Geological Services to Complete a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on Target IV and an NI 43-101 Technical Report on Its PCH Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 1.04% COPPER OVER 15.9 METERS AT WESTERN EXPANSION OF LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN-SILVER DISCOVERY

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Reports High-Grade Basement Uranium Intersections at West McArthur Joint Venture Project

Copper Investing

3.51% U308 over 7.6 Metres Including 13.8% U308 over 1.2 Metres Historical Drill Result Confirms Potential for Extension at Tatiggaq, Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Expands Tabbernor Footprint

Gold Investing

Freegold Intersects 2.6 g/t Au over 24.5 m at Golden Summit

Lithium Investing

8,000m of Additional Resource Extension Drilling Planned Resource and Metallurgical Drilling Results

×