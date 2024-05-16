- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Lancaster Resources Progresses Permitting for Alkali Flat Lithium Project
“Alkali Flat has everything that you would want to see in a really big, productive, commercially viable brine deposit,” said Penny White, president and CEO of Lancaster Resources.
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR,OTCQB:LANRF,FWB:6UF0) is gearing up to drill an exploration well at its Alkali Flat lithium brine project in New Mexico following the receipt of a technically complete letter from the New Mining and Minerals Division pertaining to its permit application.
“Hopefully we can get started within the next 30 to 60 days,” said CEO Penny White. “Basically we'll be doing our exploratory well, which is really just a drill that will go down about 700 meters. And what we'll be able to do is explore that to really interesting targets that we've delineated through all of our exploratory work to date, and one is about 100 meters down.”
White explained that the Alkali Flat project is a compelling asset due to its high lithium concentrations and potential for environmentally friendly production methods.
“Alkali Flat has everything that you would want to see in a really big, productive, commercially viable brine deposit. And it also had the second highest concentration of brine in the surface sediment samples,” White said.
Watch the full interview with Penny White, president and CEO of Lancaster Resources, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR,OTCQB:LANRF,FWB:6UF0). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Lancaster Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Lancaster Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Lancaster Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
