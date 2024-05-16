Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Investing in Graphene Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Bars Fly Off Shelves in South Korea, Shipwrecked Silver Case Gets Settled

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Fungtional Labs

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Cobalt Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a new production area has been established at the 326 m mining level at the Farellon copper-gold mine located near La Serena, Chile. Access to the 326 m level is part of the ongoing underground development of the Hugo Decline, used to access and extract copper-gold and iron material from Farellon.

Intersection of the 326 m mining level has been achieved through the advance of the Hugo Tunnel. This new level will provide opportunity to develop two new mining areas in the NE and SW directions where mining on the iron oxide copper gold vein structure has begun in these sub drift areas. This new access point will also provide opportunity mine the floors and roofs above on the 336 m and 344 m levels as part of the ongoing mining plan.

Production on the 336 m level to date has produced copper grades on average of approximately 1.86% and 2.44% specifically in the NE direction. Previous drill hole intercepts and observation of the geology in the 326 m level suggests similar high-grade copper mineralization could persist on this level. The high-grade material produced on the 326 m level will be used to blend with lower Cu grade/high iron grade to the southwest using existing underground infrastructure to increase production amounts to 5,000 tonnes per month to supply the processing facility at El Peñón over the next months. This will provide the optimum processing grades for recovery of copper/gold and iron in concentrates from the plant.

CEO Alastair McIntyre comments: "Access to the new 326 m production level provides the opportunity to mine additional mineralized zones and continues with our on-going development at Farellon. We are also very encouraged to observe increased copper grades as we develop lower levels of the mine. These increased grades combined with additional working faces improve our productivity and grade control."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/209347_d891d739343eeb5c_001.jpg

Figure 1. Farellon Mine Section

The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with the production decision.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/209347_d891d739343eeb5c_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/209347_d891d739343eeb5c_002.jpg

Figure 2. 326 m NE Operating Heading

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/209347_d891d739343eeb5c_002full.jpg

Altiplano has generated over US$14.9 million from the recovery and sale (after processing costs) of more than 6.55 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.8% Cu (2018 Q1-2024 Q1). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new underground development and exploration, and the start-up of the El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine and a state-of-the-art operating copper/gold and iron processing facility in the final stages of completion. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies. Metals Group is an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns. 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman

For further information, please contact:
Alastair McIntyre, CEO
alastairm@apnmetals.com
Tel: (416) 434 3799

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Farellon mine was previously in production dating back to the 1970's with a reported historical production (to a depth of 70 m) yielding approximately 300,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5g/t gold. This material was processed locally and sold to ENAMI. Altiplano is relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization to reactivate production. The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209347

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano MetalsTSXV:APNResource Investing
APN:CA
The Conversation (0)
Altiplano Reports Q1 2024 Operational Results at Farellon with 2.29% Copper Recovered in March

Altiplano Reports Q1 2024 Operational Results at Farellon with 2.29% Copper Recovered in March

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on Q1 2024 operation results from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

For the Q1 2024 period, the copper grade produced at Farellon was recorded at 1.74%, a reduction from 1.87% observed in Q4 2023. However, very good grades were recovered from the 326 m NE mining level in March 2024 where copper was produced with an average grade of 2.29%.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports Q4 2023 Operational Results at Farellon with Improved Cu Grade and Output

Altiplano Reports Q4 2023 Operational Results at Farellon with Improved Cu Grade and Output

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on Q4 2023 operation results from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

The Company extracted a total of 9,114 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material and processed 8,125 tonnes during Q4 2023 at Farellon. This represents a 12% and 13.6% increase respectively from the Q3 production and processing figures. Mine production in Q4 represented the highest quarterly production over the 2024-year period. Copper grade improved in Q4 to 1.87% representing an 8.7% increase from the 1.72% Cu recovered in Q3. Sales of 325,328 pounds of copper in 2023 Q4 generated approximately US$798,919 in revenue (after processing costs), an increase of 25% over the $639,458 revenue figure received in Q3 - an increase related mainly to processing higher Cu grade material.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports on Processing Updates with Production of Cu-Au and Iron Concentrates at El Penon

Altiplano Reports on Processing Updates with Production of Cu-Au and Iron Concentrates at El Penon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the progress at the El Peñón processing facility located approximately 15 kms from the Farellon copper-gold mine, 35 kms south of La Serena, Chile.

As part of the ongoing optimization process at the processing facility, several refinements focusing on the milling and flotation processes have been completed for the crushing, milling, and flotation circuits. These adjustments were designed to improve the overall milling process efficiencies and resulted in enhanced productivity, together with increased production of concentrates while completing ongoing adjustments.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Metals Announces Change in Financial Year End

Altiplano Metals Announces Change in Financial Year End

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it is changing its financial year-end to March 31 from its current year-end of December 31.

As a result, the Corporation will file an additional interim report as of December 31, 2023, and will report audited financial results for a 15-month transition year from January 31, 2023, to March 31, 2024 (with a comparative of the 12 months ended December 31, 2022). Afterwards, the Corporation will revert to a customary reporting calendar based on a March 31 year-end, with fiscal quarters ending on the last day of June, September and December and March each year.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Closes Private Placement

Altiplano Closes Private Placement

 Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $600,000. The Offering consisted of 6,000,000 units (the "Units") at C$0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") of the Company.

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) additional common share at a price of C$0.12 per share for two years from the closing date of the Offering provided that if the closing market price for the Company's common shares is equal to or greater than C$0.20 per share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days at any point during the term (the "Acceleration Clause"), then the Company may deliver a notice that the Warrants must be exercised within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of such Notice, otherwise the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the thirty-first (31st) day after the date of delivery of the Notice.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Melrose Leaching Test Work Generates up to 90% Scandium Recoveries

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that 2 further leaching tests conducted on scandium - mineralised laterite material from the Melrose prospect have significantly improved the recovery of scandium into solution compared to previous leaching tests.

Keep reading...Show less
EMU NL

Fiery Creek Copper Expansion Georgetown Amended with Link

Emu NL hereby submits an amended ASX Release made earlier this morning in its entirety which now includes the following link to be able to view a video from CEO Doug Grewar on this announcement.

https://investorhub.emunl.com.au/link/0PǪDOr

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Fiery Creek Copper prospect located within the Georgetown Project in North Queensland. The Company’s mobilised and highly experienced exploration team is undertaking extended geochemistry and geophysics programmes at Fiery Creek to further investigate and build upon this potentially significant copper porphyry discovery.

Keep reading...Show less
EMU NL

Fiery Creek Copper Expansion Georgetown Project, QLD

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Fiery Creek Copper prospect located within the Georgetown Project in North Queensland. The Company’s mobilised and highly experienced exploration team is undertaking extended geochemistry and geophysics programmes at Fiery Creek to further investigate and build upon this potentially significant copper porphyry discovery.

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Firebird Metals Limited (‘FRB’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FRB, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 15 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining Set to Double Gold Production at Jeffreys Find Amid High Gold Price, CEO Says

Auric Mining Set to Double Gold Production at Jeffreys Find Amid High Gold Price, CEO Says

Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) has commenced Phase 2 of gold production at Jeffreys Find, with nearly 20,000 tonnes of ore delivered to the Coolgardie mill. The company’s managing director, Mark English, said the company is poised make a “substantial amount of money” in 2024 as it intends to double its production amid high gold prices.

“We'll make sure to generate around $7 million worth of gross revenue out of this parcel. So throughout 2024, (with) 300,000 tonnes (of gold ore) going through that mill, we will certainly double our production on what we did compared to 2023 … This year, we'll do a minimum of 20,000 ounces (of gold),” said English.

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

China-Based Battery Grade High-Purity Mn Feasibility Study

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Ventyx Biosciences Announces Appointment of Matthew Moore as Chief Operating Officer

Related News

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Reports Drill Results at the Falcon Project with Uranium Mineralization Confirmed at Two Targets

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND POPLAR COPPER-GOLD PROJECT STRATEGY UPDATE

Platinum Investing

SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

Silver Investing

Endeavour Silver Highlights Progress on its Three-Year Sustainability Strategy in 2023 Sustainability Report

×