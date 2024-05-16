Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Investing in Graphene Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Bars Fly Off Shelves in South Korea, Shipwrecked Silver Case Gets Settled

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Fungtional Labs

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Cobalt Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Fortune Minerals Announces Government of Canada Funding for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Fortune Minerals Announces Government of Canada Funding for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Government of Canada funding for additional engineering and test work to build on and complement activities being supported by the U.S. Department of Defense

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has secured additional funding from the Government of Canada to help advance the Company's 100%-owned, vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals asset in Canada (" NICO Project "). The Government of Canada has agreed to provide contribution funding for up to C$7.5 million to support 75% of the costs for additional engineering and test work, totalling approximately C$10 million through the Global Partnerships Initiative (" GPI "). Natural Resources Canada (" NRCan ") is the funding department for the GPI and Fortune will provide additional due-diligence information and complete a Contribution Agreement over the next few weeks. The objectives of the work being funded by NRCan are to build on and complement the programs being supported by the U.S. Department of Defense (" DoD ") through the Company's Defense Production Act (" DPA ") Title III award for US$6,380,555 (~C$8.74 million) (see the news releases also dated May 16, 2024). The total amount of non-dilutive funding that Fortune expects to receive from the U.S. and Canadian governments is approximately C$16.2 million. This important cross-border initiative is aligned with the Canada U.S. Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals Collaboration to strengthen North American production of the metals needed in essential industries and new technologies to support the energy transition and the growing green economy.

Like our news? Click-to-post-on-X.

The NICO Project is an advanced development stage Critical Minerals asset comprised of a planned open pit and underground mine and concentrator in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and a related hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta (the " Alberta Refinery "). The Alberta Refinery would process concentrates from the NICO mine and other materials to produce cobalt sulphate, gold doré, bismuth ingots and copper. The previously announced collaboration between Fortune and Rio Tinto is assessing the feasibility of blending intermediate products produced from Kennecott smelter wastes in Utah with NICO Project process streams to augment cobalt and bismuth production (see news release, dated April 8, 2023). Development of the NICO Project would provide a vertically integrated domestic supply of three Critical Minerals and gold, produced with North American supply chain transparency, reliability, and Environmental Social Governance (" ESG ") standards, and compliance with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (" IRA ") to mitigate supply chain risks.

The GPI will support, enhance and promote Canada's international leadership in Critical Minerals, in collaboration with international partners. The NRCan funding contribution would be used to address three NICO Project tasks:

1) An expanded test work program to assess feed source variability and blending of Rio Tinto sourced intermediate materials with NICO Project process streams;

2) A Feasibility Study sensitivity analysis of the engineering and economic impacts of blending Rio Tinto feed sources into the planned Alberta Refinery;

3) A Front-End Engineering and Design (" FEED ") Study for the NICO Project, providing more detailed engineering to build on the DoD funded updated Feasibility Study and enable equipment procurement and greater cost certainty.

"Today's investment in Fortune Minerals Limited will help advance supply chain resilience and create job opportunities in Canada – all part of our work to build a prosperous and sustainable Canadian economy that benefits everyone. We will continue to work with allies and industry to ensure the development of secure resources for a prosperous net-zero future." The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

Robin Goad, President and CEO of Fortune Minerals Limited commented, "the demand for Critical Minerals needed for the energy transition requires new vertically integrated domestic production from non-traditional ores and concentrates. Bi-lateral Canadian and U.S. government investment is therefore important to align mineral production with changes in new technologies, ensure security of supply, and support North American industrial competitiveness."

Fortune's goal is to deliver vertically integrated production facilities to become a reliable producer of cobalt for the rapidly expanding North American lithium-ion rechargeable battery industry. As a domestic source, NICO Project cobalt would be compliant with the terms of the IRA and help qualify U.S. customers of North American built electric vehicles for tax credits supporting the transition to e-mobility. With 12% of global bismuth reserves, the NICO Project would provide a domestic alternative for products used in the automotive and pharmaceutical industries. It would provide a non-toxic and environmentally safe replacement for lead to eliminate toxicity in the alloys used for potable drinking water sources, free-machining steels and aluminum, radiation shielding, and ammunition as well as bismuth compounds used in glass, ceramic glazes, paints, and cosmetics. Bismuth consumption is also growing in environmentally safe plugs to properly seal decommissioned oil and gas wells and prevent greenhouse gas leakage as well as manganese-bismuth magnets for use in electric vehicle powertrain motors. The NICO deposit also contains more than one million ounces of gold as a highly liquid and countercyclical co-product to mitigate Critical Mineral price volatility, plus minor copper, and a potential gypsum by-product to reduce process residue disposal costs.

The NICO Project is a development stage Critical Minerals asset that Fortune has already expended more than C$137 million to advance from an in-house mineral discovery to a near shovel-ready project with a positive Feasibility Study in 2014 (that will be updated in 2024), and environmental assessment approval and the major mine permits for the facilities in the NWT.

For more detailed information about the NICO Mineral Reserves and certain technical information in this news release, please refer to the Technical Report on the NICO Project, entitled "Technical Report on the Feasibility Study for the NICO-Gold-Cobalt-Bismuth-Copper Project, Northwest Territories, Canada", dated April 2, 2014 and prepared by Micon International Limited which has been filed on SEDAR and is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Robin Goad, M.Sc., P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortune and Alex Mezei, P.Eng. Consulting Metallurgist, who are "Qualified Persons" under National Instrument 43-101.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals project in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

Follow Fortune Minerals:

Click here to subscribe to Fortune's email list.

Click here to follow Fortune on LinkedIn.

@FortuneMineral on X.

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. This forward-looking information includes statements with respect to, among other things, the use of the Government of Canada and DOD funds, advancement of the NICO Project towards a project finance decision, including the successful construction and completion of the Company's proposed hydrometallurgical refinery and the successful development and construction of the planned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper mine and concentrator NICO Project becoming a reliable source of cobalt, sulphate, gold, bismuth and copper, NICO Project providing a source of battery materials that would be compliant with IRA and allow tax credits, and NICO Project's projected average annual production of cobalt, gold, bismuth and copper. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as well as certain assumptions at the date the information is given (including, in respect of the forward-looking information contained in this press release, assumptions regarding: the actual receipt of funds from the Government of Canada and DOD, the Company's ability to complete construction of NICO Project mine, concentrator, the hydrometallurgical refinery and advance the NICO Project; the Company's ability to arrange the necessary financing beyond the Government of Canada and DOD funding to continue operations and develop the NICO Project; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals for the construction and operation of the NICO Project, including the planned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper mine and concentrator and hydrometallurgical refinery and the timing thereof; growth in the demand for cobalt; the time required to construct the NICO Project; the relevant laws and regulations in Canada and the U.S.; and the economic environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold, cobalt and other by-product metals, anticipated costs and the volumes of metals to be produced at the NICO Project). However, such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These factors include the risks that global geopolitical situations may interfere with the Company's ability to continue development of the NICO Project, the Company may not be able to finance and develop NICO on favourable terms or at all, relevant regulatory changes, uncertainties with respect to the receipt or timing of required permits, approvals and agreements for the development of the NICO Project, including the related hydrometallurgical refinery, the construction of the NICO Project may take longer than anticipated, the Company may not be able to secure offtake agreements for the metals to be produced at the NICO Project, the Sue-Dianne Property may not be developed to the point where it can provide mill feed to the NICO Project, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties and in the mining industry in general, the market for products that use cobalt or bismuth may not grow to the extent anticipated, the future supply of cobalt and bismuth may not be as limited as anticipated, the risk of decreases in the market prices of cobalt, bismuth and other metals to be produced by the NICO Project, discrepancies between actual and estimated Mineral Resources or between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries, uncertainties associated with estimating Mineral Resources and Reserves and the risk that even if such Mineral Resources prove accurate the risk that such Mineral Resources may not be converted into Mineral Reserves once economic conditions are applied, the Company's production of cobalt, bismuth and other metals may be less than anticipated and other operational and development risks, market risks and regulatory risks. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because it is possible that predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forms of forward-looking information will not be achieved by the Company. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Fortune Minerals Limited
Troy Nazarewicz
Investor Relations Manager
info@fortuneminerals.com
Tel: (519) 858-8188
www.fortuneminerals.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fortune MineralsFT:CATSX:FTBattery Metals Investing
FT:CA
Fortune Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Fortune Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT)

Fortune Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FT

Trading resumes in:

Company: Fortune Minerals Limited

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces U.S. Government Funding to Accelerate the NICO Critical Minerals Project Development

Fortune Minerals Announces U.S. Government Funding to Accelerate the NICO Critical Minerals Project Development

Expanding domestic production of cobalt for the battery supply chain & energy transition

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that the United States Department of Defense ( "DoD ") has awarded the Company a US$6,380,555 (~C$8.74 million) grant under the Defense Production Act (" DPA ") Title III program to expand the domestic capacity and production of cobalt for the battery and high strength alloy supply chains. This non-dilutive source of capital will allow Fortune to advance the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper development asset in Canada (" NICO Project ") toward a project construction decision.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Arrival of Samples at SGS Canada in Lakefield, Ontario for Metallurgical Testing

Fortune Minerals Announces Arrival of Samples at SGS Canada in Lakefield, Ontario for Metallurgical Testing

Alberta Refinery site purchase option extended to mid-May

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce the successful delivery of ore samples from the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper deposit (" NICO Deposit ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") to SGS Canada Inc. in Lakefield, Ontario. These ores will be used to conduct additional metallurgical testing and pilot work to validate recent optimizations and support detailed engineering and an updated Feasibility Study for the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals project in Canada (" NICO Project "). Intermediate test products produced from NICO Project ores and concentrates will also be blended with metal precipitates sourced from Rio Tinto's Kennecott Smelter in Utah to assess the feasibility of processing these materials to recover additional bismuth and cobalt at Fortune's planned hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta (" Alberta Refinery "). Successful validation of the Fortune optimizations and processing of Rio Tinto precipitates would increase Critical Mineral production and revenues and reduce waste disposal costs for the planned Alberta Refinery.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Government of Canada Announces Funding to Support Domestic Critical Minerals Value Chains and Create Good Jobs in the Northwest Territories

Government of Canada Announces Funding to Support Domestic Critical Minerals Value Chains and Create Good Jobs in the Northwest Territories

Canada is committed to supporting strong domestic value chains for critical minerals and the clean technologies and energy sources they enable. The Government of Canada is focused on increasing mineral and energy security, creating good jobs and supporting economic opportunities across critical mineral value chains, from upstream exploration and extraction to downstream processing, manufacturing and recycling.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a $714,500 investment in Fortune Minerals Limited (Fortune Minerals) to enhance the production of cobalt sulphate and bismuth ingot products from the company's planned mine in the Northwest Territories and refinery in Alberta to increase the supply of critical battery metals that are essential to the development of a domestic electric vehicle value chain. This will be achieved through a pilot-scale hydrometallurgical program designed to optimize processing conditions while ensuring that residues from the process are stable for safe disposal.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) has secured an additional extension to the option to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield industrial site in Lamont County, Alberta (see news release dated January 24, 2022). Fortune plans to construct a hydrometallurgical refinery at this site to process concentrates from the Company's NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals deposit and planned mine and concentrator in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") (collectively, "the NICO Project "). The NICO Project would produce three metals identified on Canada's Critical Minerals List needed in the energy transition and new technologies, being cobalt, bismuth and copper. In addition to the Critical Minerals, the Mineral Reserves for the NICO deposit also contains more than one million ounces of gold.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
122.5 m at 1.42% Li2O and 71.4 m at 1.57% Li2O at CV5

122.5 m at 1.42% Li2O and 71.4 m at 1.57% Li2O at CV5

May 16, 2025 – Sydney, Australia

Highlights
  • Continued strong lithium mineralization over wide intervals from infill drilling at CV5.
    • 122.5 m at 1.42% Li 2 O , including 35.8 m at 2.15% Li 2 O (CV24-405).
    • 71.4 m at 1.57% Li 2 O , including 14.2 m at 3.15% Li 2 O (CV24-435).
    • 68.7 m at 1.56% Li 2 O and 22.5 m at 1.04% Li 2 O (CV24-414).
    • 74.9 m at 1.28% Li 2 O , including 28.1 m at 2.28% Li 2 O (CV24-423A).
    • 53.0 m at 1.22% Li 2 O , including 25.0 m at 1.65% Li 2 O (CV24-450).
  • The focus of the 2024 winter drilling at CV5 was to support an upgrade in mineral resource confidence, from the inferred category to the indicated category, targeting release in Q3 2024 inclusive of a maiden CV13 resource.
  • Multiple holes remain to be reported targeting the newly discovered high-grade zone at CV13, with the Company to report the assay results as soon as they are received in the coming weeks.
  • 38,887 m (111 holes) remain to be reported from the 2024 winter drill program – 27,611 m (67 holes) at CV5, and 11,276 m (44 holes) at CV13.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the next batch of core assay results for drill holes completed in 2024 at the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite. The Corvette Property (the "Property" or "Project"), wholly owned by the Company, is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec . The CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, with a maiden mineral resource estimate ("MRE") of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred 1 , is situated approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all‑weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EV with battery inside.

How to Invest in Battery Metals (Updated 2024)

As the world begins to shift away from carbon-based energy and toward renewable energy, new investment opportunities are emerging alongside advancements in electric vehicle (EV) battery technology.

In the short term, EV sales are experiencing slow growth as adoption in major markets faces hurdles.

“The pace of growth is slowing, but that’s what’s expected in growing markets like this,” said Rho Motion’s data manager, Charles Lester, in the firm's 2024 EV sales outlook, emphasizing that the change in pace is normal.

Keep reading...Show less
PATRIOT ALBEMARLE MOU CONCLUDED

PATRIOT ALBEMARLE MOU CONCLUDED

May 15, 2024 Sydney, Australia

Patriot Battery Metals logo (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc.)

Highlights

  • Both parties have mutually agreed not to extend the MOU, enabling Patriot to explore a broader range of strategic partnerships within the downstream lithium sector.
  • Patriot has and continues to attract significant attention across the industry, reinforcing its position as a pivotal supplier of high-quality raw materials for lithium-ion batteries outside of China .
  • Patriot maintains a constructive ongoing relationship with Albemarle.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) announces today that the Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") 9-month term with Albemarle has concluded and will not be extended. Patriot expects to fully engage with other downstream companies in the Lithium supply chain and as such all the rights granted to Albemarle have expired, including any levels of exclusivity in respect of future mine production and links to downstream chemical conversion facilities.

As the scale and quality of Patriot's Corvette Project has become increasingly evident, the Company has received significant interest from participants in the lithium industry, given the potential for Corvette to be a large and high-quality raw material supplier for the future of lithium-ion battery supply chains ex-China.  Enabling the company to fully engage with other downstream companies has been determined to be in the best interests of shareholders.

Since signing the MOU Albemarle and Patriot have worked together on the many technical aspects of an integrated project, advancing the scope of mine concentrate production and opportunities for a downstream lithium hydroxide plant integrated with the Corvette project. Further, the funding provided by Albemarle's strategic investment enabled a robust work program including installation of critical capital works such as the camp, all-weather access road and the recently completed eleven rig winter drill program.

Ken Brinsden , President and CEO of Patriot, expressed his appreciation for the partnership: "Our collaboration with Albemarle has been extremely valuable. We are proud of the progress we've made and are excited by the intense market interest in the Corvette project. As we move forward, Patriot is eager to expand its operations and explore new partnerships that support the growing demand for lithium raw materials and chemicals in North America and Europe .

We also look forward to continuing our productive relationship with Albemarle in a flexible, non-exclusive format", Mr Brinsden added.

As a result of the MOU conclusion the Investor Rights Agreement ("IRA") between Patriot and Albemarle Corporation dated August 3, 2023 was terminated in accordance with its terms. Following the termination all of the rights granted to Albemarle, including exclusivity, have expired providing Patriot with the flexibility to engage with multiple potential partners and further its strategic goals.

Patriot remains committed to maximizing shareholder value by capitalizing on the strategic opportunities available within the evolving landscape of the global lithium market.

About the CV Lithium Trend

The CV Lithium Trend is an emerging spodumene pegmatite district discovered by the Company in 2017 and is interpreted to span more than 50 kilometres across the Corvette Property. The core area includes the approximate 4.6 km long CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, which hosts a maiden mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred 1 .

To date, eight (8) distinct clusters of lithium pegmatite have been discovered across the Corvette Property – CV4, CV5, CV8, CV9, CV10, CV12, CV13, and the recently discovered CV14. Given the proximity of some pegmatite outcrops to each other, as well as the shallow till cover in the area, it is probable that some of the outcrops may reflect a discontinuous surface exposure of a single, larger pegmatite "outcrop" subsurface.

1 The CV5 mineral resource estimate (109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O with effective date of June 25, 2023 (through drill hole CV23-190) . Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. Largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas based on contained LCE.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this news release that relates to exploration results for the Corvette Property is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Darren L. Smith , M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Mr. Smith is Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares and options in the Company.

Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada , and proximal to regional road and powerline infrastructure. The Corvette Property hosts the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite with a maiden mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred 1 and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas based on contained lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), and one of the top 10 largest lithium pegmatite resources in the world. Additionally, the Corvette Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as more than 20 km of prospective trend that remains to be assessed.

1 The CV5 mineral resource estimate (109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O with effective date of June 25, 2023 (through drill hole CV23-190) . Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. Largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas based on contained LCE.

For further information, please contact us at info@patriotbatterymetals.com or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com . Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au , for available exploration data.

This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors.

" KEN BRINSDEN "

Kenneth Brinsden , President, CEO, & Managing Director

Disclaimer for Forward-looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations and plans that allows investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company's business plans and financial performance and condition.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, technical assessments, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward-looking information is based include that proposed exploration and mineral resource estimate work on the Corvette Property will continue as expected, and that exploration and development results continue to support management's current plans for Corvette Property development

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Company faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability to execute on plans relating to the Company's Corvette Project, including the timing thereof. In addition, readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+, which discussion is incorporated by reference in this news release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Competent Person Statement (ASX Listing Rule 5.22)

The mineral resource estimate in this release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 on July 31, 2023 . The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the competent person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patriot-albemarle-mou-concluded-302145739.html

SOURCE Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/15/c1336.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vincent Chen Joins Lancaster Resources Board of Directors, Bolstering Expertise in Corporate Development

Vincent Chen Joins Lancaster Resources Board of Directors, Bolstering Expertise in Corporate Development

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster ") a leader in critical mineral exploration, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Vincent Chen, CPA, as an independent director to its Board of Directors, effective May 9, 2024.

Vincent brings a wealth of expertise and a robust background in accounting and corporate development within the mining sector. He began his distinguished career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the mining assurance team in Toronto, where he earned his Chartered Professional Accountant designation. Following his tenure at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Vincent joined Yamana Gold Inc. (now Pan American Silver), serving as a Senior Analyst on the corporate reporting team.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Please note that on Wednesday, May 8th, Brunswick Exploration (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF) issued the incorrect version of a press release under the same headline. The corrected release follows:

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report more significant results from the Mirage winter drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec approximately 40 kilometres south from the Trans-Taiga Road. The winter drill campaign focused on the Central Zone and has continued to intersect multiple wide and well mineralized intervals within the MR-6 dyke and its vicinity, where it remains open in all directions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Announces Definitive Option Agreement with Trinex Minerals for the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Definitive Option Agreement with Trinex Minerals for the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") for an option earn-in transaction (the "Transaction") on its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. ALX has executed the Definitive Agreement with Trinex Lithium Ltd. ("Trinex Canada"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trinex Minerals Limited, which is a publicly-traded mineral exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, Trinex Canada can earn an initial 51% interest and up to a 75% participating interest in the Project in two stages over a period of five years by making cash payments and common shares payments to ALX, and by incurring exploration expenditures as shown in the table below.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Fortune Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Fortune Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Prospect Ridge Resources: Emerging Precious Metals Explorer Near the Golden Triangle

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FT

Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

Argo's Year-End 2023 Oil Reserves Report

Related News

Gold Investing

Prospect Ridge Resources: Emerging Precious Metals Explorer Near the Golden Triangle

Resource Investing

Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Reports Drill Results at the Falcon Project with Uranium Mineralization Confirmed at Two Targets

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND POPLAR COPPER-GOLD PROJECT STRATEGY UPDATE

Platinum Investing

SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

×