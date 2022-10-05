Battery MetalsInvesting News

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a joint venture ("JV") agreement with Carmanah Minerals Corp., ("Carmanah") (CSE: CARM) to earn a 50% interest in the Walker Claims (the "Property") located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan (Figure 1). By completion of the earn-in by Carmanah, Marvel and Carmanah would each own 50% of the project with Carmanah funding $1.5 million in exploration expenditures, paying $ 400,000 in cash payments and the issuance of 3.5 million shares and 3.5 million warrants

" We are very pleased to have reached a Joint Venture agreement with Carmanah Minerals, after careful consideration this transaction made the most sense long-term for Marvel shareholders. This affords us the ability to work both the north and south claim blocks simultaneously, while further protecting our share capitalization. Marvel still holds a considerable area of influence and controls 100% of the KLR and Highway North Claims along the Key Lake Shear Zone which is home to some of the worlds highest grade uranium. This corridor represents tremendous opportunity in mimicking the success of basement-hosted uranium deposits found on the western side of the Basin like NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit. We look forward to working with the team at Carmanah with the common goal of a Tier 1 Discovery." stated Chief Executive Officer Karim Rayani

The Walker and KLR Properties lie within the Wollaston-Mudjactic transition zone (WMTZ) of the eastern Athabasca basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, including:

  • Cigar Lake1, 50% owned by Cameco, which hosts reserves of 221.6 million pounds (lbs.) of U3O8 at 16.7% U3O8
  • McArthur River2, 70% owned by Cameco which hosts reserves of 392 million lbs. of U3O8 at 6.91% U3O8
  • Wheeler Project3, 90% owned by Denison Mines which hosts reserves of 109 million lbs. of U3O8 in two deposits averaging 11.23% U3O8.
Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Location of the Walker- KLR Uranium Project in the WMTZ Zone host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world.

Regional Geology and Mineralization

In Saskatchewan, uranium deposits have been discovered at, above and up to 300 metres below the Athabasca group unconformity within basement rocks. Mineralization can occur hundreds of metres into the basement or can be up to 100 metres above in Athabasca group sandstone. Typically, uranium is present as uraninite/pitchblende that occurs as veins and semi-massive to massive replacement bodies. Mineralization is also spatially associated with steeply dipping, graphitic basement structures and may have been remobilized during successive structural reactivation events. Such structures can be important fluid pathways as well as structural or chemical traps for mineralization as reactivation events have likely introduced further uranium into mineralized zones and provided a means for remobilization (Jefferson, et al. 2007) (Figure 2).

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2. Classic uranium deposits of the Athabasca Basin at the unconformity between the Athabasca sandstone and crystalline basement within the WMTZ. The Triple R, Eagle Point, Cluff Lake and Arrow deposits are found within basement rocks of the Crystalline Granulite Domain in the western Athabasca Basin. The KLR and Walker properties lie within the basement rocks just south of the former Key Lake Mine within the WMTZ. Source Searchlight Resources.

Marvel still controls 100% of the Highway North and KLR claims (Figure 3). These claim groups straddle the Key Lake fault zone, an important corridor for structurally controlled Athabasca-basin-type uranium deposits. The Arrow deposit4, owned by NexGen Energy, lies along a similar structural corridor as the Marvel properties. The Arrow deposit, which has undergone a positive feasibility study with robust economics contains probable reserves of 239.6 million pounds of U3O8 at an average of 2.37% U3O8 and measured and indicated resources of 256.7 million pounds at an average grade of 3.1% U3O8. The Arrow deposit is the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in Canada.

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3. Location of Walker JV and the Highway North and KLR claim groups along the Key Lake Fault with prominent VTEM conductor trends.

Qualified Person

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

References

Jefferson, C.W., Thomas, D.J., Gandhi, S.S., Ramaekers, P., Delaney, G., Brisbin, D., Cutts, C., Portella, P., and Olson, R.A. 2007. Unconformity-associated uranium deposits of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and Alberta. In EXTECH IV: Geology and Uranium Exploration Technology of the Proterozoic Athabasca Basin. Edited by C.W. Jefferson and G. Delaney. Geological Survey of Canada, Bulletin 588, pp. 23-68.

Cigar Lake1: Cigar Lake Operation, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, Report date March 29, 2016, Prepared by C. Scott Bishop, P.Eng., Alain G. Mainville, P.Geo. and Leslie D. Yesnik, P.Eng.

McArthur River2 : McArthur River Operation, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, Report date March 29, 2019, Prepared by Linda Bray, P.Eng., Gregory M. Murdoch, P.Eng. and Alain D. Renault, P.Eng.

Wheeler Project3: Prefeasibility Study Report for the Wheeler River Uranium Project, Saskatchewan, Canada, Effective date September 24, 2018, prepared by SRK Consulting.

Arrow Deposit4: Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project, Saskatchewan, NI 43-101 Technical Report on Feasibility Study, Effective date February 22, 2021, prepared by Stantec, Wood and RPA.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marvel Discovery Corp.

"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

