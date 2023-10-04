Marvel Increases Land Holdings at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Tied to Cameco & Fission - Athabasca Basin

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

Silver Hammer Reaches Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Permitted Shafter Silver Mine Project and Announces Proposed Reorganization

E-Tech Resources Enters into MOU to Evaluate Deployment of Novamera's Surgical Mining Technologies at Eureka Project

Alpha Lithium Files Notice of Change to Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Accept Tecpetrol's Increased Bid

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA

Klimat X

KLX:CC

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Solis Minerals Ltd.

SLMN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Battery Metals Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Marvel Increases Land Holdings at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Tied to Cameco & Fission - Athabasca Basin

Marvel Increases Land Holdings at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Tied to Cameco & Fission - Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired through staking an additional 3,422 hectares of prospective claims at the KLR-Walker Uranium Project, located on the east side of the Athabasca Basin. With the new claims, the area of the KLR-Walker Uranium Project has risen to 7,017 hectares (Figure 1). In total, the Company now controls over 17,612 hectares within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone ("WMTZ"), which hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world (Figure 2). Marvel is also jointly exploring, on a 50-50 basis, the Walker Creek claims with Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE:CARM

Mr. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Uranium presents an intrinsic value proposition now more than ever as the world looks to cleaner energy sources. The heightened supply risk caused by geopolitical developments have helped the recent surge in uranium prices. Marvel's expansion at KLR is nothing short of Marvelous. The corridor along the Key Lake Shear Zone represents a tremendous opportunity in mimicking the success of basement-hosted uranium deposits found on the western side of the Athabasca Basin like NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit. Our newly expanded ground is perfectly situated tied to Skyharbour's Key Lake projects as well as Cameco and Fission's ground. We look forward to reporting back in the coming weeks on our next phase of exploration drilling at KLR."

Figure 1. Highway North, Walker, KLR and new claim groups along the Key Lake Fault with prominent VTEM conductor trends.

All Properties straddle the Key Lake Fault Zone within the WMTZ, an important corridor for structurally controlled Athabasca Basin type uranium deposits (Figure 2). The Arrow Deposit, owned by NexGen Energy lies along a similar structural corridor as the Marvel properties. The Arrow Deposit, which has undergone a Positive Feasibility Study with robust economics contains Probable Reserves of 239.6 million lbs. of U3O8 at an average of 2.37% U3O8 and Measured and Indicated Resources of 256.7 million lbs. at an average grade of 3.1% U3O8. The Arrow Deposit is the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in Canada.

The new claims groups are contiguous to some of the largest uranium producing mines and successful exploration companies in the eastern Athabasca Basin including Cameco Corporation, Fission 3.0, and Skyharbour Resources.

Figure 2. Location of the Walker- KLR Uranium Project in the WMTZ Zone, host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world.

The Company also notes that it has engaged GRA Enterprises LLC., in association with the National Inflation Association ("NIA") to enhance investor knowledge of the company's Energy (Uranium) and Battery Metals holdings.

NIA was established during the 2008/2009 global financial crisis with the objective of educating the public about the truth regarding monetary policy and how the Federal Reserve's manipulation of interest rates leads to price distortions, malinvestment, asset bubbles, and income/wealth inequality. NIA provides its members with priceless information about the global economy and financial markets that the mainstream media refuses to discuss. NIA advocates for a return to the gold standard and provides analyses of the Energy, Battery Metals, and the Precious Metals Markets, that could be positioned to thrive during an inflationary environment. Services will include the production and publication of investor bulletins, distribution of investor bulletins to the Consultant's email-lists, and posts via the Consultant's social media accounts. GRA will be paid a fee of $20,000 USD for a 30-day, one-month program. The Consultant is an arm's length party to the Company and may purchase securities from time to time for investment purposes. The Consulting agreement is subject to TSX Venture approval.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the additional acquired ground particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716-1036 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Marvel Discovery Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/789876/marvel-increases-land-holdings-at-klr-walker-uranium-project-tied-to-cameco-fission--athabasca-basin

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel DiscoveryMARV:CATSXV:MARVPrecious Metals Investing
MARV:CA
Marvel Discovery
Sign up to get your FREE

Marvel Discovery Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV)

Marvel Discovery


Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Initiates Till Sampling Program at Gander East Contiguous to New Found Gold

Marvel Initiates Till Sampling Program at Gander East Contiguous to New Found Gold

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company")is pleased to announce it has initiated its summer 2023 surface exploration program at the Gander East Property. The focus of the program is to complete a till sampling program over a high priority target associated with north-northeast-trending structures. The priority target is one of several targets that were identified in 2022 by high resolution, helicopter-borne magnetic surveys completed by Marvel (see March 2, 2022, and June 14, 2022, releases for further details). The project is being completed as a follow up to preliminary prospecting and ground truthing which was conducted by the company in late 2022 (see November 9, 2022, release), which identified minimal outcrop and well-developed overburden over the target areas. Further refinement of the targets was completed through review and analysis of geophysical data in preparation for the current program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel JV Partner Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Moose Mountain" Project, Identifies Lithium and Multiple Rare Earth Element Anomalies

Marvel JV Partner Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Moose Mountain" Project, Identifies Lithium and Multiple Rare Earth Element Anomalies

Marvel Discovery Corp. (MARV:TSX.V), (O4T:GR), (MARVF:OTCQB); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX.V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce the companies have received assay results from the late spring, early summer 2023 exploration program conducted over the Moose Mountain project located in Southern Newfoundland. The project covers the eastern portion of the Golden Brook Property and is located approximately 140 kilometers south of Deer Lake. Samples from the first pass reconnaissance program have identified multiple anomalies from rock samples, including

  • Copper-anomaly
  • Anomalous Gold-Arsenic
  • Multiple Tungsten and Molybdenite anomalies
  • Multiple Critical and Rare Element anomalies including Antimony, Beryllium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Lithium, Niobium, Tantalum, Vanadium and Zirconium

Prospecting surveys were completed by the company in late May and early June 2023 over predetermined target locations within the largely unexplored Moose Mountain project, as part of the company's Q2 2023 Reconnaissance Program. The primary objective of the Moose Mountain program was to investigate the lithium potential of the property through initial prospecting over a number of priority target areas that were identified in 2022 on the basis of geophysical, geological and structural analysis completed by Marvel JV Partner, Falcon Gold. The comprehensive review identified multiple areas deemed prospective in the eastern part of the Golden Brook Property. A total of 149 rock samples were collected by the prospecting team and submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. In Springdale, Newfoundland, an ISO 17025 Certified Analytical Testing Facility, for 34 Element ICP Analysis, and 4 Element ICP-OES analysis that includes Li, Nb, Sn and Ta. Sample collection included float, chip and grab samples from locations deemed of interest by the in-field personnel. Preliminary results from the Moose Mountain project have identified anomalous results for multiple critical and rare earth metals, and the highlights from this sampling include the following:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel JV Partner Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Marvel JV Partner Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Marvel Discovery Corp. (MARV:TSX.V), (O4T:GR), (MARVF:OTCQB); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX.V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce the companies have received assay results from the late spring, early summer 2023 exploration program conducted over the Gun Flap Hill project located in Southern Newfoundland. The project covers the northwestern portion of the Golden Brook Property and is located approximately 160 kilometers southwest of Deer Lake. Samples from the first pass reconnaissance program have identified multiple anomalies from rock samples, including

• Copper-Tantalum-Vanadium anomaly
• Anomalous Gold
• Nickel-Chromium anomaly
• Multiple Critical and Rare Element anomalies including Lithium, Tantalum, Cerium, Lanthanum and Strontium

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, KLR & Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project

Marvel Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, KLR & Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF)("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a detailed regional and property specific structural geophysical interpretation of the corporation's Saskatchewan Uranium Projects, the Highway and KLR Zones. The Interpretation includes using advanced technology leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process

The claims coincide with a regional-scale NNE-trending shear zone that forms the tectonic boundary between the Mudjatik Domain and Wollaston Domain of the Hearne Province. The shear zone can be mapped from regional aeromagnetic images and has a strike length of at least 400 kilometres extending beneath cover rocks of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 60 km to the north. The highly prospective Athabasca Basin is home to numerous unconformity-type uranium deposits whose locations are controlled by the positions of major faults in the underlying crystalline basement rocks.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carmanah Minerals (CSE:CARM)

Carmanah Minerals: Uranium and Rare Earths Exploration to Power the Green Energy Transition


Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Commences Gold Exploration Program at Ufipa Project in Zambia and Announces Its Participation in an Educational Initiative with the University of Zambia School of Mines and RES PRIME

Antler Gold Commences Gold Exploration Program at Ufipa Project in Zambia and Announces Its Participation in an Educational Initiative with the University of Zambia School of Mines and RES PRIME

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration work at the Ufipa Gold Project, an Antler Gold PG project (see press release dated March 24, 2022). The Company is also pleased to announce its participation in an initiative that will provide post-graduate students from the University of Zambia School of Mines the opportunity to gain on-the- ground mineral exploration experience on a real-world exploration project, in partnership with RES PRIME.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise up to $600,000

JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise up to $600,000

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 3,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $600,000.  Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years after the closing of the Offering

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Defines Drilling Targets for Lynx Gold Zone Lateral Extension

Puma Exploration Defines Drilling Targets for Lynx Gold Zone Lateral Extension

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to outline the ongoing progress of its 2023 exploration program at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada. The program has successfully shown that gold mineralization extends to 150 m vertical depth at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") following Phase 1 drilling ( see August 23, 2023, News Release ). With assay results pending, the Company is now focused on demonstrating the continuity of gold mineralization along the 4 km extension of the Lynx Gold Trend ("LGT") to increase the total gold inventory of the 44,000-ha land package.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Corp. Provides Update on 2023 Work Plan for Dale Property

Element 79 Gold Corp. Provides Update on 2023 Work Plan for Dale Property

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC - T heNewswire - September 26, 2023 Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ", the " Company ") a mining company focused on gold, silver and associated metals, provides an update on the progress of its comprehensive work plan for the Dale Property (the "Property"), located in the Porcupine Mining Division, Dale Township, Ontario, Canada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Completes Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Completes Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of Phase 1 of a Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. This survey covered three areas: the area of current exploration focus south of Aris Mining's Juby Project (Zone 1 to Zone 3), and the satellite areas of Pear Lake and Pigeon Lake

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our recent drill results at Gowganda West, including 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 announced on June 6 th of this year, have further invigorated our interest in the area. As a result, we have targeted the area for DEP in an effort to increase our mineralization footprint and help guide future drilling efforts through mapping and sampling. Gowganda West is highly prospective but still remains largely under-explored, so this is our first step at probing further at that potential."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Minerals Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on September 28th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Discovery
Sign up to get your FREE

Marvel Discovery Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Element 25 USA HPMSM Processing Facility Project Execution Update

Gravity Survey Identifies New High Density Structures At The Redlings REE Project

Key Canadian Lithium Project Acquisitions James Bay Province, Québec And Northwest Ontario

Redstone Expands Canadian Lithium Footprint

Related News

manganese investing

Element 25 USA HPMSM Processing Facility Project Execution Update

Resource Investing

Gravity Survey Identifies New High Density Structures At The Redlings REE Project

Resource Investing

Key Canadian Lithium Project Acquisitions James Bay Province, Québec And Northwest Ontario

Lithium Investing

Redstone Expands Canadian Lithium Footprint

Lithium Investing

Key Canadian Lithium Project Acquisitions James Bay Province, Québec And Northwest Ontario

Copper Investing

Fortuna Copper Project Tenure Expanded By Over 125%

Resource Investing

High Grade Manganese Up to 48% Mn at White Castles Project, Gascoyne W.A

×