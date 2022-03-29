Precious MetalsInvesting News

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(MARVF:OTCQB); (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement to acquire two large claim groups the ("KLR" and "Walker") from an arm's length party. This positions Marvel in a highly advantageous position along the Key Lake fault adjoining both Cameco and Fission's property boundaries. The two claim groups collectively cover 14,190 hectares along the East, North and Northwestern directions

The project lies within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone ("WMTZ") of the eastern Athabasca Basin which is host to the highest-grade uranium mines in the world including:

  • Cigar Lake1, 50% owned by Cameco, which hosts 152 million pounds (lbs) of U3O8 at 15.4% U3O8
  • McArthur River2, 70% owned by Cameco which hosts 392 million lbs of U3O8 at 6.58% U3O8
  • Wheeler Project3, 90% owned by Denison Mines which hosts 109 million lbs of U3O8 in two deposits averaging 11.23% U3O8

The KLR, first claim group consists of 3,595 hectares (ha) and is contiguous to the former producing Key Lake Uranium Mine. The Key Lake Deposit consisted of two mineralized zones which historically produced a total of 4.2 million tonnes of product at an average grade of 2.1% U3O8 (Harvey, 1999). The Key Lake Property is now host to the Key Lake Mill, owned, and operated by Cameco which processes ore from the McArthur River uranium deposit.

The Walker Property, second claim group covers an area of 10,595 ha and is contiguous to Fission 3.0 Hobo Lake uranium properties. Hosted within WMTZ, the Walker Property lies along the Key Lake Shear Zone and hosts 10 uranium showings and multiple unexplored EM targets. Both properties are easily accessible by highway. Exploration to date on the Properties has been limited.

These 2 claims groups are in addition to Marvel's recent acquisition of the Highway North Project and are directly tied on to the North and South property boundaries within the same WMTZ corridor which covers an area of 2,573 ha (See Press Release Feb 28, 2022) Marvel now has a controlling interest in the camp totaling 16,763 ha.

Figure 1. location of KLR & Walker Claims highlighted in Red, with outlined Highway North Project.

"We are extremely fortunate to have acquired the KLR and Walker claim groups being directly tied on to the north and south of our recently acquired Highway North Project. This brings our new total to over 16,000 hectares along a trend that hosts some of the highest-grade uranium mines in the world. Being next door to the former Key Lake Uranium Mine and Cameco's Key Lake Mill is highly strategic move as we advanced the project. This corridor along the Key Lake Shear Zone represents tremendous opportunity in mimicking the success of basement-hosted uranium deposits found on the western side of the Athabasca Basin like NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit." Mr. Karim Rayani, President & Chief Executive Officer Commented.

Regional Geology and Mineralization

In Saskatchewan, uranium deposits have been discovered at, above, and up to 300m below, the Athabasca Group unconformity within basement rocks. Mineralization can occur hundreds of meters into the basement or can be up to 100m above, in Athabasca Group sandstone. Typically, uranium is present as uraninite/pitchblende that occurs as veins and semi-massive to massive replacement bodies. Mineralization is also spatially associated with steeply-dipping, graphitic basement structures and may have been remobilized during successive structural reactivation events. Such structures can be important fluid pathways as well as structural or chemical traps for mineralization as reactivation events have likely introduced further uranium into mineralized zones and provided a means for remobilization (Jefferson, et al. 2007) (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Classic uranium deposits of the Athabasca Basin at the unconformity between the Athabasca sandstone and crystalline basement within the WMTZ. The Triple R, Eagle Point, Cluff Lake and Arrow deposits are found within basement rocks of the Crystalline Granulite Domain in the western Athabasca Basin. The KLR and Walker properties lie within the basement rocks just south of the former Key Lake Mine within the WMTZ. Source Searchlight Resources.

Both Properties straddle the Key Lake Fault Zone, an important corridor for structurally controlled Athabasca Basin type uranium deposits. The Arrow Deposit, owned by NexGen Energy lies along a similar structural corridor as the Marvel properties. The Arrow Deposit1, which has undergone a Positive Feasibility Study with robust economics contains Probable Reserves of 239.6 million lbs of U3O8 at an average of 2.37% U3O8 and Measured and Indicated Resources of 256.7 million lbs at an average grade of 3.1% U3O8. The Arrow Deposit is the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in Canada.

The Transaction

As consideration for the Option, the Company has agreed to pay the vendor (the "Optionee") a total of $550,000 over a 4-year period and incur $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures by the 3rd anniversary date of the signed agreement. In addition, the Optionee will retain a of a 1.0% net smelter royalty ("NSR"), of which Marvel will have the right to purchase 100% of the NSR for $1,000,000.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Properties, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Project diversity has become one of the resource industry’s best strategies for minimizing risks and maximizing exposure to exceptional discoveries associated with mineral exploration projects. Companies with a diversified portfolio covering battery metals, gold, energy and rare earths demonstrate that mining players don’t always have to put all their eggs in one basket.

Diversification across world-class mining countries like Canada presents even more exceptional economic upside. Investors can gain exposure from Ontario’s prolific multi-million-ounce gold camps while leveraging the country’s hottest iron and copper mines in Newfoundland. With the right company, operating a broad portfolio presents the best of all worlds.

One such company is Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring and exploring mineral opportunities across Canada. The company holds a robust project portfolio covering gold, nickel, PGE’s rare earth and battery metals.

The company’s projects host mineral richness across a wide spectrum of metals and leverage lengthy histories of mining and exploration in prolific jurisdictions, which many are seeing an exciting revitalization of.

Its outstanding gold project portfolio provides the company even more upside potential. Leveraging advantageous positioning in two of Canada’s hottest gold mining provinces, its Blackfly and Camping Lake properties in Ontario and Slip and Victoria Lake gold projects in Newfoundland pose exceptional exploration and high-grade gold mineralization opportunities.

Marvel Discovery’s flagship Blackfly gold property is located in the historic Atikokan district in Ontario. Blackfly is strategically positioned in one of the province’s earliest gold camps and in proximity to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated open pit mineral reserves of 3.3 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold).

The Slip gold project is 10km west of New Found Gold’s (TSXV:NFG) Queensway project, which is “the largest ever consolidation of property within the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.” Recent drill results at Queensway continue to demonstrate its potential to be a significant high-grade gold discovery. Historic work at Slip Gold indicate that both Queensway and Slip Gold are hosted in similar structural settings.

The Victoria Lake gold project in Newfoundland is also another one to highlight from Marvel Discovery’s portfolio. Historic work at Victoria Lake has indicated that it is hosted within similar structural settings to Marathon Gold’s (TSX:MOZ) Valentine Lake gold deposit, which is only 18 km away. Valentine Lake is poised to be the largest gold mine in Atlantic Canada. Preliminary grab samples from Victoria Lake ranged in value from 15.5 to 24.9 g/t gold and 18.6 g/t to 139.9 g/t silver.

Future plans for the company include the continued development of its flagship Blackfly and secondary Slip gold project. In May 2021, Marvel Discovery received its work permit issued by the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines for Blackfly and its 2021 exploration program is ongoing. First results have been reported, with 40 of the 78 samples returned assays greater than 100 ppb gold, and 7 samples graded from 1.00 g/t and up to 2.99 g/t gold.

The company also acquired a significant land position within the Hope Brook Area where it staked 763 claims (19,075 hectares) which are strategically located and contiguous to First Mining Gold and to Sokoman Minerals-Benton joint venture. The new land position is hosted within the Exploits Subzone of the central Newfoundland gold belt. The property is proximal to two major structures linked to significant gold prospects (Cape Ray, Matador Mining) and deposits (Hope Brook, First Mining) in southern Newfoundland.

Marvel Discovery’s six rare earth, nickel and uranium projects span across the entire country. This diverse spread of assets includes the Serpent River, Wicheeda North, Duhamel, Uranium City and Ungava & Overtime properties. The projects offer the company excellent exposure to Canada’s most prospective base and battery metal mining jurisdictions, including Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

 

Marvel Discovery’s Company Highlights

  • Marvel Discovery is an emerging Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring and exploring opportunities in Canada. The company’s robust project portfolio includes ten highly prospective properties covering gold, nickel, PGE’s rare earth and battery metals.
  • Its six rare earth metal, nickel and uranium portfolio spans across Canada, which offers excellent exposure and mineral diversity from the country’s most prolific mining jurisdictions, including Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.
  • Marvel Discovery holds four highly prospective gold properties, including the flagship Blackfly property in Ontario and the secondary Slip gold project in Newfoundland. All projects prime the company for remarkable gold discovery and development possibilities.
  • The flagship Blackfly gold property is located in proximity to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated open pit mineral reserves of 3.3 million ounces of gold.
  • 40 of the 78 samples from the exploration program at Blackfly returned assays greater than 100 ppb gold, and 7 samples graded from 1.00 g/t and up to 2.99 g/t gold.
  • Marvel Discovery has a strong management team, which combines years of experience and a proven track record in corporate finance, project development and resource-based operations.

Marvel Discovery’s Key Projects

Blackfly Gold Property

The Blackfly gold property comprises 64 unpatented mining claims totaling 1,296 hectares near the historical Atikokan gold camp in Ontario, Canada. The property is located along and within the Marmion Lake fault zone, approximately 13.6 kilometers southwest along the strike of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 grams/tonne gold containing 4.5 million ounces of gold

Initial work documented by D.K. Burke in 1941 reported two gold vein shoots to the north and south of the property. The southern shoot averaged 11.9g/t gold over a thickness of 0.33 meters along a strike of 21.6 meters and the northern shoot averaged 13.44g/t gold over 0.27 meters within a 32-meter strike length.

The next step for the Blackfly gold project is to validate the 2012 drilling results through exploration. The first batch of 78 assay results from Blackfly were released in June 2021, and 40 of the 78 samples returned assays greater than 100 ppb gold.

The project presents exciting exploration potential as a high-grade system that has never been drilled to depth. Marvel has the option to earn 100 percent in the project subject to cash and exploration conditions.

Slip Gold Project

The Slip Gold project spans approximately 3,700 hectares in the mining-friendly and resource-rich province of Newfoundland, Canada. The property leverages strategic positioning within the Exploits Subzone, a hotspot for a potential district-scale gold camp. Likewise, Slip Gold boasts similar structural settings to New Found Gold’s Queensway project and is tied to Marathon Gold, which is the northern Atlantic’s largest gold deposit hovering 4.6 million ounces.

The project hosts gold mineralization within altered intrusive rocks and quartz veins, historically sampling up to 44.5g/t gold at surface level. Additionally, Slip lies along a major regional structural thrust feature known as the Dog Bay Line and displays characteristics and gold values aligned with possible orogenic epizonal-type deposits. This unique geological profile warrants further exploration and development of the tremendous land package.

Marvel plans to begin exploration immediately and conduct the first phase of prospecting along the gold-bearing trends. The company plans to initiate soil and rock geochemistry and structural mapping to narrow down prospective grids for airborne magnetic and TDEM geophysical surveys and later drill targeting with the data collected.

Serpent River Project

The Serpent River project is located in Elliot Lake, Ontario and hosts a 20 million tonne uranium historical resource. This geological profile is consistent with high levels of chromium and nickel as well. With established mining companies nearby, the company is hopeful Serpent River will demonstrate similar high-quality mineralization and development opportunities.

Marvel has spent upwards of CAD$300,000 in VTEM surveying across the property’s six-kilometer-long and three-kilometer-wide anomaly. This unique Pecor anomaly is a strong regional magnetic high that has never been drilled at depth.

Wicheeda North Project

The Wicheeda North project is a rare earth elements property that spans 1,444 hectares of claims in the Cariboo mining division, British Columbia. The claim block adjoins the Defense Metals (TSXV:DEFN) Wicheeda rare earth mineral project hosts an indicated 4.9 million tonne rare earth deposit in Prince George, British Columbia.

Past exploration on the property includes airborne geophysical surveying from 2010, which successfully mapped Wicheeda’s magnetic and conductive geological properties across a 29.4 square kilometer area. The property remains highly prospective for Marvel.

Marvel Discovery’s Management Team

Karim Rayani — CEO & Director

For the past 15 years, Karim Rayani has focused on financing domestic and international mineral exploration and development. Most recently, Rayani was head of Bloomberry Capital Group, a Vancouver-based merchant bank and capital advisory firm. Prior, he worked independently as a management consultant and Financier. He is currently chair of R7 Capital Ventures Ltd; director of Fiber Crowne Manufacturing Inc., chair of District 1 Exploration Corp. Rayani has developed an extensive network of contacts throughout North America and Europe, focusing on Corporate Development and Finance.

Geoff Balderson — CFO

Geoff Balderson has over 20 years of capital markets experience, having worked in public and private practice. Balderson is a senior officer and director of several TSX Venture listed companies and currently runs a private consulting practice Harmony Corporate Services Ltd., providing corporate advisory, accounting, filing and secretarial services to many publicly traded companies. Before, Balderson was an investment advisor at Union Securities and Georgia Pacific Securities and a University of British Columbia graduate in Marketing and Sales Management.

Gary Musil — Chairman of the Board & Director

Gary Musil has more than 30 years of management and financial consulting experience and has served as an officer and director on numerous public companies since 1988. This experience has resulted in overseeing the financial aspects and expenditures on exploration projects in Peru, Chile, Eastern Europe, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick (Canada). Prior, he was employed for 15 years with Dickenson Mines Ltd. and Kam-Kotia Mines Ltd. as a controller for the producing silver-lead-zinc mine in the interior of British Columbia, Canada.

Mark Luchinski — Director

Mark Luchinski holds degrees in Biochemistry & Microbiology from the University of Victoria and an Associates degree in Chemistry from Camosun College in British Columbia. Luchinski is an experienced board member, having served as an officer and director of many TSX Venture listed issuers. He is well versed in corporate governance, compliance and the administration of publicly traded companies.

Fraser Rieche — Director

Fraser Rieche has a BA in Economics and has 25 years of experience in international project management, logistics planning and corporate finance, having worked with resource-based industries and financial institutions worldwide. He has helped develop and finance mining projects in both North America and South America along with energy projects, oil and gas projects, fisheries projects and forestry projects in many different areas of the world.

