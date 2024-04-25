Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Additional Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2024 winter drilling program at its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. The 2024 drilling program was designed to test for continuity of uranium mineralization first discovered in 1979 by Eldorado Nuclear and by ALX in 2015. Five holes totaling 849.44 metres were completed. Four of the five holes intersected uranium mineralization at or near the unconformity, based upon hand-held scintillometer readings on drill core, downhole gamma probe results, and visual observation of uranium minerals by ALX's geological team. Mineralization found in the 2024 drilling was intersected in two areas located 500 metres apart within a target area that ALX defined in late 2023 by carrying out a high-resolution magnetic survey and a Soil Gas Hydrocarbon ("SGH") survey (see ALX news release dated January 23, 2024).

Hole GC24-04 (180 degree azimuth / -60 degree dip) exhibited the strongest radiometric response of the program where uranium mineralization was intersected over 1.1 metres from 107.17 to 108.27 metres beginning immediately at and below the unconformity at 107.18 metres. The Athabasca formation sandstone immediately above the mineralization was strongly bleached from an unaltered dusky maroon colour to white, indicative of hydrothermal activity in the location of the drill hole. A Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole gamma probe measured a radioactive peak of 8,662 counts per second ("cps") within the mineralized interval (see photo below), which shows black blebs of uranium mineralization (likely pitchblende) within dark red hematite alteration and closely associated with lesser amounts of yellow limonite alteration.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/206777_422b56e4b4e8f89b_001.jpg

GC24-04: Close-up of uranium mineralization in core sample - peak radioactivity (8,662 cps) at 107.87 m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/206777_422b56e4b4e8f89b_001full.jpg

The blebs of uranium mineralization appear to follow both the foliation of the rock and to spread along some of the fine fractures. Zones of strong fracturing and fault breccias, variably strongly hematitic (paleoweathered), argillized or chloritized, were intermittently encountered down to approximately 142.0 metres.

Table 1 below summarizes the downhole depths and downhole gamma probe readings (using a 500 cps cut-off) for the four 2024 drill holes that intersected uranium mineralization:

Table 1. Gibbons Creek 2024 - Downhole Gamma Probe Measurements (Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000)

Drill
Hole
Number		Total
Depth
of Hole
(m)		Depth to
Unconformity
(m)		Mineralized ZonesAverage
Gamma
Probe
Readings
(cps at 0.1 m intervals)		Maximum
Gamma Probe
Readings
(cps)
From
(m)		To
(m)		Interval
(m)
GC24-01*157.077.8n/an/an/an/an/a
GC24-02212.0108.4109.1109.70.61,8033,281
GC24-03186.4108.5109.2110.81.61,5392,217
GC24-04177.0107.18107.17108.271.12,8808,662
GC24-05173.0102.36103.2103.70.51,3652,328

 

*The first hole of the 2024 program, GC24-01, showed a normal radioactive response from the conglomeratic sandstone at the unconformity and did not intersect significant uranium mineralization.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/206777_422b56e4b4e8f89b_002.jpg

Gibbons Creek 2024 Drilling Plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/206777_422b56e4b4e8f89b_002full.jpg

Hole GC24-05 (180 degree azimuth / -67 degree dip) was drilled from the same setup as GC24-04 by tilting the drill head following an in-field interpretation of a possible fault offset of the unconformity. Fine-grained blebs of black uranium mineralization were observed between approximately 103.4 to 103.5 m. Several of the blebs have bleached haloes and others appear within or adjacent to weak limonitic alteration haloes. Dark grey quartz grains in the vicinity of the uranium mineralization may represent a metamict alteration of the quartz structure due to the radioactivity.

Further drilling is recommended at the Project to search for fault offsets in the area of GC24-04, which can act as structural traps for the deposition of uranium mineralization. All core samples were shipped to Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories ("SRC") in Saskatoon, SK for geochemical analysis. A second group of samples were sent to Rekasa Rocks Inc. in Saskatoon, SK, for infrared spectroscopy analysis to determine the nature and quantity of clay alteration present in the core samples. Analytical results will be released following their receipt, compilation and interpretation.

2024 Option Earn-in Transaction

Gibbons Creek is currently the subject of an option earn-in transaction with Trinex Lithium Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trinex Minerals Limited ("Trinex"), which is a publicly-traded mineral exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Under the terms of binding letter agreement signed in February 2024, Trinex can earn an initial 51% interest and up to a 75% participating interest in the Project in two stages over a period of five years by making cash payments and common shares payments to ALX, and by incurring exploration expenditures at the Project (see ALX news release dated February 28, 2024).

About Gibbons Creek and the 2024 Drilling Program

Gibbons Creek consists of eight mineral claims comprising 13,864 hectares (34,258 acres) located along the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin.

The Project is located in a region that hosts numerous historical uranium occurrences, such as the Black Lake discoveries in several drill holes beginning in 2004, and the historical Nisto Mine, from which 500 tons of ore was shipped in 1950 to the historical Lorado Mill at Uranium City, SK, including 106 tons grading 1.6% U3O8 (Source: Saskatchewan Mineral Deposits Index, #1621). ALX holds an exploration permit for Gibbons Creek, good until October 2025, which allows for up to 20 diamond drill holes totaling approximately 5,000 metres, along with ground-based geophysics, prospecting, and geochemical sampling. Access to Gibbons Creek is via roads and trails that lead from the community of Stony Rapids, SK, which is connected to all-weather Highway 905, thereby creating flexibility for either summer or winter exploration programs. Stony Rapids has readily-available fuel, supplies and accommodations for field personnel, and an airport with daily flights to cities and towns in southern Saskatchewan.

Prior to commencement of the 2024 drilling program, ALX carried out a comprehensive review of Gibbons Creek historical exploration data and has integrated that information with the high-resolution magnetic and SGH geochemical surveys completed in November 2023. The historical data and the results of ALX's ground surveys on the 2023 exploration grid show important characteristics of the Project's potential to host uranium mineralization, which is demonstrated by the mineralization found in ALX's 2015 hole GC15-03 (0.13% U3O8 over 0.23 metres from 107.67 metres to 107.90 metres), in Eldorado's 1979 hole GC-15 (0.179% U3O8 over 0.13 metres from 134.11 to 134.24 metres), and in the holes drilled in the 2024 program.

For additional information on Gibbons Creek, please visit the ALX website: click here

Statement of Qualified Person

Geochemical analyses on samples from ALX's 2015 drill hole described in this news release were carried out by Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario using Inductively-Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry ("ICP-MS") methods on both partial and total digestions. Eldorado's 1979 geochemical analyses were carried out by Bondar-Clegg & Company Ltd. Laboratories, Ottawa, Ontario using Atomic Absorption, Colormetric, Fluorometric and XRF methods, which were standard methods of that exploration era.

All drill core samples from the 2024 program were shipped to SRC in Saskatoon, SK, an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. ALX requests multi-element analysis by ICP-MS and ICP-OES using total (HF:NHO3:HClO4) and partial digestion (HNO3:HCl), boron by fusion, and U3O8 wt% assay by ICP-OES where applicable. One half of the split core samples are retained and the other half cores are sent to the SRC for analyses. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by ALX and SRC in accordance with industry-standard quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") procedures. Uranium assay samples will be conducted on samples that return greater than 500 ppm uranium in the initial ICP analyses.

All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined. Readers are cautioned that scintillometer and gamma probe measurements of drill core are not directly indicative of uranium grades in the sample measured and should be considered only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Campbell, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

About ALX

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in Canada, which include uranium, lithium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 240,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, diamond deposits, and historical production from base metals mines.

ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project (now the subject of an option earn-in agreement with Trinex Minerals Limited), the Sabre Uranium Project, the Bradley Uranium Project, and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project, the Flying VeeNickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, and in the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages).

ALX owns a 50% interest in eight lithium exploration properties staked in 2022-2023 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada, and 100% interests in the Crystal Lithium Project and the Reindeer Lithium Project, both located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of alx resources corp.

"Warren Stanyer"

Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: ALX's 2024 preliminary exploration results and future exploration plans at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, ALX's ability to continue to expend funds on its mineral exploration projects, and the successful closing of the option earn-in transaction with Trinex Minerals Limited. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on our exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations, Metis communities and local landowners in the region, and the results of such consultations;and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, weather, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if uranium, lithium, nickel, copper, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended December 31, 2023, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206777

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

AL:CA
AL:CA
ALX Resources
Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that the Company and its exploration team have been awarded the prestigious 2023 Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award for the spodumene discovery at its Victory Project in Ontario, Canada.

The award, presented by the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association (NWOPA), annually recognizes an exceptional discovery in Northwestern Ontario during the previous calendar year. It was presented on April 24 to Beyond Lithium and its exploration team at the annual awards banquet hosted during the 2024 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Past recipients of this prestigious award include Great Bear Resources Inc., Frontier Lithium Inc. and Delta Resources Ltd.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Drills 58.1 Meters at 1.59% Li2O Starting From Surface at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Drills 58.1 Meters at 1.59% Li2O Starting From Surface at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the first assays from the Mirage winter drilling campaign where it drilled an additional thirty-five holes. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec approximately 40 kilometres south from the Trans-Taiga Road. The winter drill campaign focused on the Central Zone and has continued to intersect multiple wide, well mineralized intervals on the MR-6 dyke and its vicinity where it remains open in all directions.

Highlights include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Lithium Values in the 12th Exploration Well at the Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Lithium Values in the 12th Exploration Well at the Rincon West Project

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive results from the twelfth exploration hole at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina . Brine samples collected over a 165 metre interval of RW-DDH-012 ranged from 322 to 371 mgl lithium.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

"Our ongoing drilling continues to evaluate the Rinconcita II concession that extends from our original claims, eastwards over the salt flat towards the neighboring Rio Tinto concessions. Our twelfth hole demonstrates a long interval of impressive lithium values in porous host lithologies. Thus far, our drilling at Rincon West demonstrates a continuous aquifer of concentrated lithium brines over an extensive basin." stated Miles Rideout , V.P. of Exploration.

The results including sampling method, the sample interval data, and the brine analyses for RW-DDH-012 are shown in Table 1. Drill collar information is presented in Table 2. An extensive selection of core samples has been sent to an independent laboratory for brine recovery testing; results are pending.

The Rincon West Project covers 5198.8 hectares of the salar basin, consisting of three property blocks adjacent to Rio Tinto's Rincon Project. Drill hole RW-DDH-012 represents the third exploration hole of the 6-hole program planned for the Rinconcita II property, announced in the Company's October 19, 2023 News Release. The Company is currently completing the access to the next drill platform (RW-DDH-013), representing a further 1000 m step towards the northeast corner of the property block.

Figure 1 presents a map of the western (main) block of the Rincon West project showing the positions of the twelve completed exploration holes (see News Releases dated July 13, 2022 , October 3, 2022 , October 25, 2022 , January 26, 2023 , April 24, 2023 , May 31, 2023 and January 22, 2024 ). The drill locations are overlain on the conductive zones (shaded yellow) delineated by two geophysics campaigns (see News Releases dated May 2, 2022 and October 19, 2023 ).

Table 1: Interval data and results of brine analyses for lithium, potassium, and magnesium for drill hole RW-DDH-01 2*

Sample Interval (m)

Sample
Method

Li

K

Mg

Density

From

To

Thickness

(mg/litre)

(g/ml)

RW-DDH-012






48.5

51.5

3.0

Single packer

337

6284

3062

1.201

54.5

57.5

3.0

Single packer

345

6667

3116

1.204

60.5

63.5

3.0

Single packer

355

6884

3143

1.207

66.5

69.5

3.0

Single packer

365

7230

3169

1.212

78.5

81.5

3.0

Single packer

363

7210

3208

1.216

96.5

99.5

3.0

Single packer

329

7087

2764

1.218

102.5

105.5

3.0

Single packer

339

7262

2867

1.218

108.5

111.5

3.0

Single packer

356

7483

3034

1.216

120.5

123.5

3.0

Single packer

347

7202

2971

1.215

126.5

129.5

3.0

Single packer

366

7260

3184

1.212

132.5

135.5

3.0

Single packer

352

7152

3067

1.213

138.5

141.5

3.0

Single packer

371

7451

3298

1.214

144.5

147.5

3.0

Single packer

356

7192

3157

1.216

156.5

159.5

3.0

Single packer

345

7054

3091

1.219

162.5

165.5

3.0

Single packer

335

6858

2998

1.219

168.5

171.5

3.0

Single packer

315

6679

2827

1.22

174.5

177.5

3.0

Single packer

324

6696

2893

1.219

180.5

183.5

3.0

Single packer

327

6694

2914

1.218

186.5

189.5

3.0

Single packer

323

6685

2874

1.217

192.5

195.5

3.0

Single packer

324

6744

2897

1.218

198.5

201.5

3.0

Single packer

324

6718

2860

1.217

204.5

207.5

3.0

Single packer

322

6697

2827

1.217

210.5

213.5

3.0

Single packer

324

6717

2834

1.217

*The drill hole was inclined vertically; the brine hosting strata are believed to be flat lying resulting in reported intervals approximating true thickness.

Drilling Methodology

RW-DDH-012 was executed with HQ-diameter diamond drilling, permitting the extraction of core samples of the salar basin formations and the recovery of brine samples where possible.

Drilling was carried out by Salta-based AGV Falcon Drilling SRL, under the supervision of Argentina Lithium's geologists.

Table 2: Collar and maximum depth information for RW-DDH-012

Hole ID

East

North

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth


UTM Zone 19S (WGS84)

(m)

(deg.)

(deg.)

(m)

RW-DDH-012

684144

7337989

3722

n/a

90

339.0

LIT's preferred method for brine sampling deploys a 'single packer' sampling unit during drilling. The packer sampling method allows the recovery of brine samples at specific depths while sealing the hole at the top and bottom of the interval. For single packer sampling, an inflatable seal closes the top of the interval; the lower limit of drilling represents the bottom of the interval.

Geophysical profiling and lining the hole with 2" diameter PVC filters have been completed. All core samples recovered in drilling were retained for geologic logging.

Observations regarding RW-DDH-012

RW-DDH-012 extends drilling eastwards from previous holes over the Rincon salt flat. The hole was completed to 339.5 m depth and a total 23 brine samples extracted using the single packer method were submitted for analysis.

Samples collected between 48.5 m depth and 213.5 m depth (the deepest sample) ranged from 322 to 371 mg/l lithium. Over this 165 m interval, 23 single packer brine samples were collected from discrete 3 m intervals, totalling 69.0 m of sampling, which represents 41.8% of the total interval.

From surface to 20 m depth, gravels with a sandy-clayey matrix were drilled. Dacite was recovered from 20.0 to 22.9 m , whereupon the drill crossed coarse gray-brown sand, to 52.3 m . Fine black sands were then sampled to 106.5 m depth, followed by reddish clayey sand to 122 m . The drill sampled fine black sands to 129.5, followed by coarse red sand to 135.5 m , then medium brown sand to 144.5 m . Breccia with grey sandy matrix was crossed to 151.0, with clasts of andesite and other compositions. Fine reddish and gray sands were then drilled to 177.4 m , where sulphates were encountered, extending to 178.2 m . Brown, medium-grained sand was then drilled to 180.5, followed by breccia to 185.5 m . Between 185.5 m and 201.4 m , the drill sampled andesitic porphyry with veinlets. From 201.4 to 339.5 m , the drill sampled a sequence of volcanic units (porphyries, breccias and ignimbrites, among others) characterised by the presence of fractures and carbonate or quartz veinlets. Brine sampling in these relatively competent basement units proved unproductive below the initial weathered zone.

Analyses and QA/QC

Samples of brine were submitted for analysis to Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A. ("Alex Stewart"), the local subsidiary of Alex Stewart International, an ISO 9001:2017 certified laboratory, with ISO 17025:2017 certification for the analysis of lithium, potassium and other elements. Alex Stewart employed Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") as the analytical technique for the primary constituents of interest, including boron, calcium, potassium, lithium, and magnesium. Measurements in the field included pH, electrical conductivity, temperature and density.

The quality of sample analytical results was controlled and assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and reference standard samples included within the sample sequences. For hole RW-DDH-012 the lot contained one blank and two duplicate samples, which all reported within the acceptable range. Single low-grade, medium-grade and high-grade reference standard samples (3 standards in total) were included within the submitted sample suite. The low-grade reference standard analysed higher than 3 standard deviations (SD) of best value, with 8.6 relative percent difference (RPD); the medium-grade reference standard analysed below 3 SD of best value, with 4.9 RPD; the high-grade reference standard analysed below 3 SD of the best value; with 2.9 RPD.

Qualified Person

Frits Reidel , CPG is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is the Principal of Atacama Water Consultants, and is independent of Argentina Lithium. Mr. Reidel has reviewed the work carried out by the Company's exploration team at the early-stage Rincon West property. The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Reidel.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina . Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments management of the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the state of financial markets in Canada and other jurisdictions; the Company's ability to meet its working capital needs; fluctuations in metal prices; operations in foreign countries and the compliance with foreign laws; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; failure to obtain or delays in obtaining necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; labour disputes and other risks generally in the mining industry. There may be other factors that cause results or events to not be as anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-announces-positive-lithium-values-in-the-12th-exploration-well-at-the-rincon-west-project-302125564.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/24/c3920.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE FEASIBILITY STUDY

CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE FEASIBILITY STUDY

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or Company) reports that the Feasibility Study on the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project), in Nevada, USA under the direction of Wood PLC and Global Resource Engineering Ltd., is currently under review by the Qualified Persons, and the Company anticipates its announcement imminently.

Century Lithium Provides Update on the Feasibility Study (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

To date, the Company's Feasibility Study team has revised and updated estimates for a phased production approach at the Project. These revisions also included assessment and evaluation of the economic benefit of sales of the surplus sodium hydroxide produced by the chlor-alkali plant.

The Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada is now in its third year of testing the processing of lithium-bearing claystone from the Project. All data collected has been essential to the Feasibility Study. Century Lithium continues to work toward permitting the Project including the collection of baseline data collection for biology, surface and groundwater hydrology, and social impacts. Earlier this year, baseline reports were submitted by the Company's consultants and were accepted by the appropriate government agencies. Multiple reports have been completed which will aide in the preparation of a Plan of Operations to initiate the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-provides-update-on-the-feasibility-study-302121633.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/19/c7578.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

Victory Battery Metals CORP. (CSE:VR)(OTC PINK:VRCFF)(FWB:VR6) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement dated April 11, 2024 to acquire 100% interest in four claim groupings in the Sept Iles region of Quebec. These claims are being optioned from GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchangesand GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US). Under terms of the agreement Victory will pay to Globex $400,000 in cash and 1,500,000 Victory shares over 3 years. In addition, Victory commits to execute a work program of a minimum of $3,000,000 on the claims over a 4-year period

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Announces Private Placements

Victory Announces Private Placements

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FRA:VR6) (OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announces today that it will undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to $500,000 by the issuance of 10,000,000 units at $0.05, each unit consisting of one share and one half a warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to additional share for 2 years at a price of $0.10

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

