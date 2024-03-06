Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Bitcoin: A Brief Price History of the First Cryptocurrency (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Critical Metals Corp. Completes Business Combination

Falcon Recieves Drill Permit Approval at Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton, Central Newfoundland

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Black Mountain Project Land Position Expanded

Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galloper Gold

BOOM:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Oceana Lithium

OCN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City

Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ( "Marvel " or the "Company" ) is pleased to report that the Company has completed drilling operations on its Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr Duhamel property (the " Property ") located 350 kilometers (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1

Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer , states , "We are thrilled with the results of our inaugural drill campaign at our Duhamel project. Every hole was successful in intersecting our interpreted target horizons -intersecting disseminated, semi-massive and/or massive sulfide zones. At this state we have decided to pause our drilling operations and now will focus our efforts on both field and desktop studies to help us gain a better understanding of both the genesis and structural setting of these exciting massive sulfide zones. While we wait for assays on all holes, we will be conducting low frequency Borehole and Surface Time Domain Electromagnetics to assist with future targeting areas. Our field geologist is most excited with these initial results and seeing mineralized textures suggestive of these sulfides being part of a much larger sulfide pool, and we eagerly anticipate the Geophysical results to help us vector towards the higher conductance and thicker sulfide zones."

Figure 1: Regional location of the Duhamel Property

Phase 1 drilling consisted of 5 holes totaling 1,218m ( table 1 ), which targeted numerous priority airborne and ground EM conductors within the Houlière block (figure 2 ). Historical work within the Property and surrounding areas have shown these conductors are the primary target horizons.

Several sulfide-rich mineralization intervals were intersected on the five drillholes which drilled into mafic-ultramafic magmatic rocks suite located in the margin of a large anorthosite body named Saguenay Lac-Saint- Jean SLSJ Anorthosite Suite.

Figure 2: EM Anomaly Map of Houlier and Duhamel Blocks
Table 1: Resume of the five (5) drill holes

The first hole drilled, DU24-01, intersected a wide, 33.0m, interval of disseminated sulfide mineralization from a hole depth 69.0m- 102.0m and within this are semi-massive stringers and massive sulfide zones ranging from widths of 10cm-60cm hosted in mafic-ultramafic magmatic rocks. Other sulfide mineralization intervals were intersected in hole DU24-01 and they are at 120.5m (5.5m), at 134m (1.0m); at 143.0m (11.3m), at 159.1m (1.6m), at 172.2m (2.4m), at 204.5m (1.6m), at 226.6m (0.7m), at 239.8m (0.3m), at 244.3m (1.0m), at 258.6m (1.5m), and at 314.2m (2 cm wide). An example of one of these massive sulfide bands with shows tremendous potential for nickel, copper, and cobalt mineralization intersected in drillhole DU24-01 is highlighted in figure 3. Semi-massive and massive Fe-Ti oxide (MOX) bands ticking up to several meters in width were also intersected in this hole some of which contains sulfides clusters and stringers.

Figure 3: Massive sulfide band intersected in hole DH24-01 (69.8m - 70.1m)

The second hole drilled, DU24-02, intersected a wide, 13.9m, interval of disseminated sulfides mineralization from a hole depth 7.5m- 21.4m and within this are semi-massive stringers and massive sulfide zones ranging from widths of 10cm-70cm. An example of one of these semi-massive sulfide bands with shows tremendous potential for nickel, copper, and cobalt mineralization intersected in drillhole DU24-02 is highlighted in figure 4. Other same disseminated sulfides intervals with semi-massive stringers and massive sulfide zones ranging from widths of 5cm-40cm were intersected at 32.0 (0.8m), at 37.8m (5.9m), at 99.8m (3.6m), at 135.8m (7.6m), at 169.8m (18.2m), and at 231.2m (5.7m). Semi-massive and massive Fe-Ti oxide (MOX) bands ticking up to several meters in width were also intersected in this hole some of which contains sulfides clusters and stringers.

Figure 4: Massive sulfide band and cluster Intersected in Hole DH24-02 (43.1m - 43.7m)

Hole DU24-03, intersected a wide, 10.3m, interval of disseminated mineralization from a hole depth 88.6m - 98.9m and within this are semi-massive sulfide stringers and clusters zones ranging from widths of 10-50cm. Other same disseminated mineralized intervals with semi-massive stringers and massive sulfide zones ranging from widths of 5cm-80cm were intersected at 111.3m (2.5m), and at 121.5m (2.0m). Semi-massive and massive Fe-Ti oxide (MOX) bands ticking up to several meters in width were also intersected in this hole.

The Hole DU24-04 intersected a wide, 17.3m, interval of disseminated sulfides mineralization from a hole depth 21.7m - 39.0m and within this are semi-massive stringers zone 10cm-90cm. Noteworthy within hole DU24-04 is a significant vein of massive chalcopyrite with pyrrhotite mineralization over the interval of 79.7m - 80.1m which is highlighted in figure 5. Other same disseminated sulfide intervals with semi-massive stringers zones ranging from widths of 5cm-70cm were intersected at 71.9m (2.0m), at 76.0m (2.1m), at 89.2m (3.6m), and at 104m (1.3m).

Figure 5: Massive chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite vein intersected infilled in brecciated pyroxenite in Hole DH24-04 (76.8m - 77.1m).

The hole drilled, DU24-05, intersected a wide, 10.8m, interval of disseminated sulfides mineralization from a hole depth 115.0m - 125.8m and within this are semi-massive stringers and massive sulfide zones ranging from widths of 10cm-120cm. An example of these massive sulfide bands with shows a potential for nickel, copper, and cobalt mineralization intersected in drillhole DU24-05 is highlighted in figure 6 to 8. Other disseminated sulfides intervals with semi-massive stringers and massive sulfide zones ranging from widths of 5cm-120cm were intersected at 57.4m (4.4m), at 95.1m (5.6m), at 145.8m (6.4m), and at 197.2m (3.8m, open down hole). Fe-Ti oxide (MOX) mineralization as dissemination, as semi-massive and massive iticking up to dozen meters in width were intersected in this hole: at 10.0m (14.5m), at 33.0m (25.6m), at 74.7m (20.4m), and at 110.9m (10.4m). Those contains a potential for titanium and chromium.

Figure 6: Semi-massive and massive sulfide zone intersected in Hole DU24-05 (60.6 - 61.9m.)
Figure 7: Semi-massive and massive sulfide zone intersected in Hole DH24-05 (145.9 - 146.7m).
Figure 8: Massive sulfide zone intersected in Hole DH24-05 (124.6 -125.6m).

Duhamel Project

For general information, the Duhamel Property currently contains seven (7) occurrences of Ni-Cu-Co sulfides and one (1) Fe-Ti-V iron oxide occurrence discovered between 1997 to 2001 by previous operators who defined a 13 km long mineralized rock corridor (Figure 4). Drill intercept highlights include 1.27% Ni, 0.33% Cu, and 0.12% Co over 3.0 meters by Virginia Gold Mines in 2000 that contained massive sulfides. The recalculation of 100% sulfides gave 2.42% Ni over 0.5m (hole 1279-2001-29 gave 1.4% Ni over 0.5m). Compilation of historic assessment reports to date reveals more than thirty (30) Ni-Cu (Co) and four (4) Fe-Ti (V, Cr) mineral occurrences which confirms this corridor to be highly prospective for new Ni-Cu-Co discoveries, as well as Fe-Ti (Cr, V) discoveries.

Further to the compilation of previously filed assessment reports Marvel recovered from historical data a grab sample (from massive Iron-Titanium Oxides), the result assaying 0.28% V 2 O 5 associated with 20.8% T i O 2 and 0.13%Cr 2 0 3 .

The Duhamel project is located between Chutes-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Reservoir deformation zones (or areas) included in central part of Proterozoic Grenville Geological Province (Figure 2). The Duhamel Property is characterized by the presence of large mafic to ultramafic intrusive rock bodies located in northern margin of the Saguenay‐Lac‐Saint‐Jean (SAGLSJ) Anorthosite Suite, one of the largest anorthosite intrusive bodies in the world. The Chute-des-Passes-Pipmuacan reservoir areas contains numerous massive sulfide and iron oxide mineralization occurrences recognized and documented by the Quebec government ( Sigeom, Figure 9 ).

Figure 9. Cu-Ni-Co and Fe-V-Ti-Cr mineral occurrences in Houliere-Duhamel property (Modified from SIGEOM, 2023)

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this report has been reviewed by Jean-Paul Barrette Géo/ P.Geo , an independent project geologist and consultant. Mr. Barrette is a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ, # 619). Mr. Barrette has sufficient experience (39 years) and relevant to the style of mineralization and the type of deposit under study and the activity undertaken to qualify as a competent person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Barrette carried out several geological reconnaissance works in the Houliere-Duhamel sector and recently made there a compilation of historical works.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Gander East, Gander South, Victoria Lake, and Hope Brook, Au- LiProspects .)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect )
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect
  • Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

SOURCE: Marvel Discovery


View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel DiscoveryMARV:CATSXV:MARVPrecious Metals Investing
MARV:CA
Marvel Discovery
Sign up to get your FREE

Marvel Discovery Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV)

Marvel Discovery


Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Marvel Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FSE:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF) (the "Company") announces that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 2,525,000 non flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at $0.04 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $101,000 (the "Final Tranche

Each NFT Unit consists of one non flow-through share (an "NFT Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire an additional NFT Share at an exercise price of $0.075 per NFT Share for a period of five years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel's CEO Issues Corporate Update Letter to Shareholders

Marvel's CEO Issues Corporate Update Letter to Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ February 7, 2024 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ( "Marvel " or the "Company" ) is pleased to report a corporate update letter in an address to shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani.

Dear Shareholders ,

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Completes 3 Holes at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project North of Quebec City

Marvel Completes 3 Holes at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project North of Quebec City

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has partly completed drilling operations on its Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr Duhamel property (the "Property") located 350 kilometers (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). The Company previously announced on December 04, 2023,that crews were being mobilized, but due to warmer temperatures an increase in water levels caused extreme flooding in nearby creeks and rivers causing the Company to pause drill operations before the Christmas season

Figure 1: Regional location of the Duhamel Property

To date, three (3) drill holes have been completed (813m done for total of 1,200m) which are targeting numerous priority airborne and ground EM conductors within the Houlière block (figure 2). Historical work within the Property and surrounding areas have shown these conductors are the primary target horizons.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel's Equity Holding, Power One Resources Corp., Receives Final Approval for Trading Under Symbol PWRO

Marvel's Equity Holding, Power One Resources Corp., Receives Final Approval for Trading Under Symbol PWRO

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the status of Power One Resources Corp. ("Power One"). Power One previously was a wholly owned subsidiary of Marvel and pursuant to a plan of arrangement (Spin-Out) in 2021, became a stand-alone reporting issuer with the intention of listing its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV

The Company is pleased to announce that Power One's common shares will commence trading on the TSXV on January 18, 2024, under the trading symbol "PWRO".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Mobilizes Drill Crews To Duhamel Nickel Project

Marvel Mobilizes Drill Crews To Duhamel Nickel Project

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report the company has retained the services of Magnor Exploration Inc of Saguenay to carry out 2023 drilling campaign on Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr Duhamel property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1

Marvel has completed extensive work to date on the Duhamel project which includes flying the entire property with airborne TDEM and magnetic and compilations of all historical data as it prepares for an inaugural drilling campaign on the property. The Company intends to drill up to 15 holes totaling 2000 meters targeting both the Houliere and Duhamel Zones. The first phase will target the Houliere Zone, where nickel, copper and cobalt mineral occurrences have been identified which also included chrome, vanadium, and titanium mineralization.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Enters into Agreement to Acquire District Scale Land Package in Namibian Gold Belt

Sylla Gold Enters into Agreement to Acquire District Scale Land Package in Namibian Gold Belt

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) ("Sylla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("NMI") to acquire four gold prospective properties encompassing 2,788 square kilometers, located in Namibia within the Central Namibian Gold belt. Sylla is to acquire a 95% interest in NMI's Namibian subsidiary that own the rights, title and interest to Grootfontein, Erongo, Otjiwarongo, and Kaoko Licences (Figure1).

Regan Isenor, President and CEO of Sylla, commented, "the Company is very pleased to acquire such an extensive land package of prospective ground in a truly emerging gold district. The Central Namibian Gold Belt continues to produce world class gold operations as well as new discoveries and we're looking forward to unlocking the value in these licences by applying some of the knowledge gained from the recent discoveries in the district. The licences Sylla is acquiring were assembled in proximity and on strike of significant operating gold mines and recent discoveries in favorable geology conducive to mineralization."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Brings AI to Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Brings AI to Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce engaging Exploration Technologies Inc. (ExploreTech) from San Diego, California to apply xFlare, their Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Optimized drill planning solution, to its Hot Breccia Project where a number of features suggests well mineralized Arizona-style Copper Porphyry lies at depth.

The xFlare AI approach is specifically designed to combine surface geology and drilling results with computationally intensive remodeling of existing geophysical datasets to optimize targeting of covered targets. The process quickly generates thousands of solutions that cluster on the best fits between the geological and geophysical data and then generates drillhole trajectories designed to cut those clusters most effectively.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold: Ongoing Commitment to Community Empowerment

Element79 Gold: Ongoing Commitment to Community Empowerment

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Chachas, Arequipa, Peru

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0661

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF FINNISH GOLD PROJECT PORTFOLIO FROM S2 RESOURCES AND CONCURRENT $5 MILLION FINANCING

OUTBACK ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF FINNISH GOLD PROJECT PORTFOLIO FROM S2 RESOURCES AND CONCURRENT $5 MILLION FINANCING

TSX.V: OZ | OTCQB: OZBKF | FSE: S600

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent dated February 16, 2024 (the Letter of Intent ") with S2 Resources Ltd. (" S2 ") to acquire all of S2's highly prospective portfolio of gold projects in Finland (the " S2 Finnish Projects "), by way of an acquisition (the " Transaction ") of S2's wholly-owned Finnish subsidiary, Sakumpu Exploration Oy (the " S2 Subsidiary "). On March 1, 2024 Outback notified S2 that it was satisfied with the results of its due diligence investigation, and the parties are now committed to proceeding with the Transaction subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Letter of Intent. Depending on the price and size of the Offering (as defined below), the Transaction may constitute a "Reverse Takeover" of Outback in accordance with Policy 5.2 Changes of Business and Reverse Takeover s of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Galloper Gold Corp

Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Galloper Gold Corp

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Galloper Gold Corp. The company's common shares began trading on the CSE earlier today under the symbol BOOM.

A Vancouver-based resource company, Galloper is focused on prospective gold and base metals projects at Glover Island and Mint Pond, both of which are located in Newfoundland, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. Led by a team with successful exploration and production backgrounds, initial drilling is planned for 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Discovery
Sign up to get your FREE

Marvel Discovery Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Charbone Hydrogen: The Only Publicly Listed Green Hydrogen Player in Canada

ARway.ai Launches New Website & Raises AR Navigation Platform Prices

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 68 Day 2 on March 7 Register Now

Jindalee Spin-Out Dynamic Metals Signs $20M JV with Mineral Resources

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen: The Only Publicly Listed Green Hydrogen Player in Canada

Lithium Investing

Jindalee Spin-Out Dynamic Metals Signs $20M JV with Mineral Resources

Lithium Investing

Exploration Progress as Drill Hole 1 Commences at Rio Grande Sur

Gold Investing

Multiple Large Lithium Soil Anomalies Outlined at Parker Dome

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Receives R&D Refund and Firms Up Cash Position

Gold Investing

Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine Progressing after Receipt of Initial MRE

Copper Investing

Strong EM Conductors Identified at Mount Vernon Ni-Cu-PGE Project

×