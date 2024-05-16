Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Investing in Graphene Companies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Bars Fly Off Shelves in South Korea, Shipwrecked Silver Case Gets Settled

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Fungtional Labs

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC
2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2024 Annual Meeting

AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2024 Annual Meeting

AT&T held its annual stockholder meeting. Additional information can be found on the AT&T Investor Relations website .

Key Takeaways:

  • AT&T held its annual stockholder meeting on May 16 .
  • Each of the 11 nominees to the board of directors were re-elected to a one-year term.
  • Once final voting results are available, they will be filed with the SEC and posted on the AT&T Inves tor Relations website and on AT&T's proxy website .

AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T) announced the preliminary results of its annual meeting of stockholders, which was virtually held today in Dallas, Texas .

At the meeting, each of the 11 nominees to the company's board of directors were re-elected to a one-year term. Stockholders also voted to approve the appointment of Ernst & Young as the company's independent auditors (95% of votes cast in favor).

In an advisory vote, stockholders approved the compensation of AT&T's executive officers, as described in the 2024 proxy statement (90.3% of votes cast in favor).

Additionally, three proposals submitted by stockholders were defeated:

  • The request to adopt an independent board chairman with 80.8% of votes cast against.
  • The request to amend the clawback policy for unearned pay for each Named Executive Officer with 90.4% of votes cast against.
  • The request to issue a workforce civil liberties report with 97.7% of votes cast against.

When final voting results are available, they will be filed with the SEC and posted on the AT&T Investor Relations website and on AT&T's proxy website .

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends, and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ), please visit us at about.att.com . Investors can learn more at investors.att.com .

© 2024 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

AT&T Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/AT&T Communications)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-announces-preliminary-results-of-2024-annual-meeting-302148396.html

SOURCE AT&T

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/16/c0466.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Prospect Ridge Resources (CSE:PRR)

Prospect Ridge Resources: Emerging Precious Metals Explorer Near the Golden Triangle


Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a new production area has been established at the 326 m mining level at the Farellon copper-gold mine located near La Serena, Chile. Access to the 326 m level is part of the ongoing underground development of the Hugo Decline, used to access and extract copper-gold and iron material from Farellon.

Intersection of the 326 m mining level has been achieved through the advance of the Hugo Tunnel. This new level will provide opportunity to develop two new mining areas in the NE and SW directions where mining on the iron oxide copper gold vein structure has begun in these sub drift areas. This new access point will also provide opportunity mine the floors and roofs above on the 336 m and 344 m levels as part of the ongoing mining plan.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS ($ USD)

  • Strengthened commercial position in May, achieving a premium price of USD $1,290 /t, at a fixed formula of 9% of lithium hydroxide quoted at LME, delivering:
    • 11% price increase from April
    • 25% price increase from 1Q24 realized sales price (USD $930 /t or $1,035 /t on a 6% basis)
  • Revenues from volumes of Quintuple Zero High Purity Lithium Concentrate sold in 1Q totaled $49.1 million .
    • Sales volumes totaled 52,857/t
    • Production volumes totaled 54,168/t
  • Reduced reported cash cost by 16% from 4Q23 , approaching 3Q cost guidance:
    • FOB cash costs of $462 /t (guidance $420 /t)
    • Cash costs at industrial plant gate averaging $397 /t (guidance of $370 /t)
  • Robust 1Q24 EBITDA margins:
    • 35.3% margins on pro forma EBITDA (3) of $17.4 million , generated by business conducted in 1Q24.
    • 15.8% margins on reported 1Q adjusted EBITDA of $5.9 million .
  • Board of Directors made a Final Investment Decision to build a second Greentech Industrial Plant that will increase production capacity to 520,000/t of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium from the current 270,000 t/year.
  • Extended operational life to 25 years at the Company's 100% owned Grota do Cirilo industrial-mineral complex at an industrial throughput of 520,000 t/year:  Increase of 40% in proven and probable mineral reserves to 77 million tonnes (from 54.8 million tonnes).

Conference Call Information

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND POPLAR COPPER-GOLD PROJECT STRATEGY UPDATE

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND POPLAR COPPER-GOLD PROJECT STRATEGY UPDATE

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Parry Executive Chairman, to the role of Chief Executive Officer (" CEO "), and further information on the newly acquired Poplar Project ( "Poplar" or the "Project" ).  The Poplar Project is home to the Poplar Deposit (the "Deposit" ), a large porphyry-related copper-gold-molybdenum deposit that is one of the most advanced pre-production copper projects in British Columbia .

HIGHLIGHTS:
  • CEO. Craig Parry , Executive Chairman, has assumed the role of CEO.
  • Large, Gold-Rich Resource Base. The Project hosts a current undiluted indicated mineral resource of 152.3 million tonnes grading 0.32% copper, 0.009% molybdenum, 0.09 g/t gold and 2.58 g/t silver and an undiluted inferred mineral resource of 139.3 million tonnes grading 0.29% copper, 0.005% molybdenum, 0.07 g/t gold and 4.95 g/t silver.
  • Development Potential. The Poplar Deposit is a large, near-surface copper deposit that extends to the top of the bedrock and is covered only by a thin veneer (5- 10m thick) of overburden. It possesses a higher-grade core that also extends to the top of the bedrock and may be beneficial to phased mining scenarios.
  • Exploration Potential. Very little exploration drilling or ground geophysical surveying has been completed outside of the immediate Poplar deposit area, suggesting terrific potential for the discovery of additional porphyry-related mineralization.

" With the completion of the Universal Copper transaction, I look forward to taking a more active role in the Company's day-to-day operations " stated Craig Parry , Executive Chairman of the Company.  " Since Vizsla Copper's inception, we've succeeded in adding multiple exciting development and exploration assets, and we're just getting started.  Vizsla Copper is in a terrific position with the price of copper approaching $5 per pound and strong tailwinds continuing to dominate the sector."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dynacor Group Reports Record Quarterly Sales of $67.7 Million and a Net Income of $4.8 Million in Q1-2024

Dynacor Group Reports Record Quarterly Sales of $67.7 Million and a Net Income of $4.8 Million in Q1-2024

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) (Dynacor or the Corporation) released its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240516127576/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×