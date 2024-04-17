Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brightstar Resources

Significant Gold Results up to 16g/t Au Received from Cork Tree Well Geotechnical Drilling

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the first round of non-priority assay results from sixteen Geotechnical diamond drillholes at Cork Tree Well (CTW) within the Laverton Gold Project (LGP). These sixteen holes were part of a broader 20-hole diamond drilling program1 designed for metallurgical and geotechnical purposes.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assays received from the first two geotechnical diamond holes completed at Cork Tree Well with gold assays up to 16.83g/t Au
  • High-grade results below current pit shell design provides confidence for anticipated mineralisation extensions at depth
  • Intercepts returned include 8.4m @ 3.97g/t Au from 141.65m (CTWGT008), including:
    • 0.35m at 16.83 g/t Au from 141.65m, and
    • 1.0m at 8.67 g/t Au from 145m
  • Intercepts returned from CTWGT007 (below the historical open pit) include:
    • 8.2m @ 1.67g/t Au from 103m
  • CTWGT007 and CTWGT008 were drilled perpendicular to the orebody below the northern portion of the historically mined southern pit at Cork Tree Well, with the gold mineralisation entirely contained within a quartz breccia sedimentary unit
  • Metallurgical and geotechnical test work programs underway to feed into PFS workstreams
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“It is pleasing to see further high-grade assays continuing from non-priority geotechnical holes from the diamond drilling program that was completed at Cork Tree Well. CTWGT008 returned an intersection of 8.4m @ 3.97g/t Au from 141.65m, which complements the previously announced2 intersection of 11.4m @ 3.1g/t Au (CTWMET001) drilled 200m to the north.

The metallurgical and geotechnical drilling campaign, conducted in Q1, represents the first diamond holes drilled at Cork Tree Well by Brightstar, with analyses of gold mineralisation now underway after the recent completion of geotechnical logging and sampling. Geotechnical parameters are being strengthened by the knowledge gained from this recently completed program.

Today’s results continue to reinforce our view that the gold mineralisation at Cork Tree Well is structurally hosted, with gold mineralisation returned in CTWGT007 and CTWGT008 being positioned within a chert-breccia horizon in the sedimentary package underneath the historically mined shallow open pit.

The sixteen Geotechnical drillholes (CTWGT001 – CTWGT016) were drilled into the current optimised $2,750/oz pit- shell(s) generated in the 2023 Scoping Study3 with CTWGT007 and CTWGT008 designed by Brightstar’s independent geotechnical consultants targeting structural and rock mass data. Both CTWGT007 and CTWGT008 were drilled perpendicular to the orebody and thus reported intersections represent estimated true widths of significant mineralised intercepts.

Given the calibre of the assays received from the drilling to date, Brightstar continues to see strong potential to build on the existing 303koz @ 1.4g/t Au Mineral Resource4 both at depth with high-grade plunging shoots and strike extensions targeting the structurally-controlled mineralised trends. The high-grade results returned to date are significantly higher than the current 1.4g/t Au head grade of the Mineral Resource and 1.85g/t mine grade from the 2023 Scoping Study, representing significant upside to both metrics.

We look forward to updating shareholders with more information on our diamond program, which forms the basis for metallurgical and geotechnical test work within our Pre-Feasibility Study underway.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Flynn Gold

Drilling Underway at Trafalgar High-Grade Gold Prospect

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on activities at the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).

Ryan McIntyre, gold bar.

Ryan McIntyre: Gold Price Not Looking Back, Watch This Demand Driver

In a conversation with the Investing News Network, Ryan McIntyre, managing partner at Sprott (TSX:SII,NYSE:SII), shared his thoughts on gold as the yellow metal trades near all-time highs.

He noted that gold hasn't looked back after starting to rally at the beginning of March, and said there's a missing piece of demand that could send the price higher: investment in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

"Probably one of the most unusual parts of this gold rally over the past month and a half is that you've actually continued to see a decline in gold holdings by global ETFs," said McIntyre. "I think it's a very unique circumstance, and one that I think we're probably going to see reverse and probably add to what are already pretty good gains on the gold price."

Gareth Soloway, Bitcoin, silver, gold.

Gareth Soloway: Gold and Silver Price Targets, Next Bitcoin Buying Level

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at VerifiedInvesting.com, shared his latest thoughts on gold, silver and Bitcoin, all of which have seen exciting recent price action.

In terms of gold, he believes US$2,500 per ounce is a "lock" in 2024, with US$3,000 possible within 12 to 18 months.

However, he cautioned investors that the yellow metal is likely to pull back before reaching those heights.

Franco-Nevada To Release First Quarter 2024 Results

Franco-Nevada Corporation announced today that it will report its first quarter 2024 results as follows:



First Quarter 2024 Results Release:

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-first-quarter-2024-results-302119918.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/17/c6761.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Many large stacks of gold bars.

9 Arrests Made in Canada’s Largest Gold Heist

Nine men have been arrested and more than 19 charges laid after an incident last year.

The exploit, which has been described as Canada’s largest gold heist and the sixth largest in the world, was elaborately planned and included a 5 metric ton truck, as well as rudimentary smelting equipment.

According to the police, the shipment of 6,600 gold bars (400 kilograms) valued at C$20 million, plus C$2.1 million in foreign currency, was en route to an undisclosed refinery in Switzerland.

Sarama Resources

Sarama Completes Second and Final Tranche of Placement

Funds raised will be used to sustain Sarama while it focuses on maximising value from its existing asset base in Burkina Faso, advancing potential opportunities outside Burkina Faso and to fund administration and general working capital costs

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to report that on 17 April 2024, it completed the previously announced A$520,000 equity placement (the “Placement”) (refer to Sarama news releases dated 18 December 2023 and 22 December 2023).

Brightstar Resources
