Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE)

Inomin Completes Followup Drilling at Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Discovery


Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling is completed at the Beaver-Lynx property located between the Gibraltar and Mount Polley mines in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia.

Recent drilling at the Beaver property, consisting of 4 holes totalling 968 metres, targeted the South and Ring zones located approximately 6 kilometres (km) and 4.5 km south respectively of Inomin's drilling discovery in the Spur zone (hole B21-02) that intersected 252.1 metres grading 20.6% magnesium, 0.16% nickel, and 0.33% chromium (see March 29, 2022 news release).

The objective of the drilling program was to test for significant intervals containing magnesium and nickel-cobalt-chromium mineralization outside of previously tested areas to aid in determining size potential of the deposits.

Inomin president, John Gomez, says, "Our latest drilling tested targets located among the most southern areas of the Beaver property. Positive assay results from the Ring zone would confirm a major mineralized area, and a discovery at the South zone would increase Beaver's mineral footprint to 6 kilometres in length.''

Drilling core samples have been sent for analysis and results are pending.

Further information about the Beaver-Lynx critical minerals project is available at Inomin's website: www.inominmines.com.

Inomin Mines Director, L. John Peters, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially critical minerals, as well as gold and silver projects. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.
Per: "John Gomez"
President and CEO

For more information please contact:

John Gomez
Tel. 604-643-1280
info@inominmines.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inomin Mines (TSXV:MINE)

Inomin Mines


Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling is underway at the Beaver-Lynx property located between the Gibraltar and Mount Polley mines in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia.

Drilling at the Beaver property is currently targeting the South zone located approximately 3 km south-west of Inomin's previous drilling discoveries. The objective of the program is to drill test the South zone's potential for significant magnesium and nickel-cobalt-chromium mineralization.

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Further to announcements dated May 2 and May 4, 2023, the Company has completed the issuance of 3,992,142 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.07 per Unit and 3,275,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $606,950.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "NFTWarrant"). Each NFT Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement at a price of C$0.13 per Share.

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") announces that it has repriced its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units for gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") and flow-through units (the "FT Units").

The NFT Units have been repriced from $0.075 to $0.07 per NFT Unit. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "NFT Warrant"). The new terms of each NFT Warrant entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share of the Company at a price of $0.13 for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering.

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of securities to raise total gross proceeds up to $600,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering will be comprised of a combination of non-flow-through units (the "NFTUnits") to be sold at a price of $0.075 per NFT Unit and flow-through units (the "FTUnits") to be sold at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one warrant (a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit will be comprised of one Share that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one Warrant. The Warrants for all units will be subject to the same terms, with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.15 per share.

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Project

NickelSearch Limited (ASX: NIS) (NiS or Company) is pleased to provide an update on diamond drilling completed at the Sexton Prospect at its Carlingup Nickel Sulphide Project (Carlingup) near Ravensthorpe in Western Australia. Both diamond drillholes (DD) at Sexton intersected visual sulphides1 in the UMH and LMH, with both horizons intersected at shallower depths than expected in the second DD.
Critical metals explorer Leeuwin Metals Ltd (Leeuwin or the Company) (ASX: LM1) is pleased announce an update on the progress of drilling activities at the Company's 100% owned William Lake Nickel Project (William Lake) in Manitoba, Canada.

Ardea Resources Limited (ASX:ARL) (Ardea or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd (SMM), Mitsubishi Corporation (MC), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (MBK).

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX: GNG) (GR Engineering) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Upstream Production Solutions Pty Ltd (Upstream PS), has been awarded a 5 year contract, with an option for a further 5 years, to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for the Moranbah Gas Plant (MGP) and associated assets. The MGP is in the process of being acquired by Queensland Pacific Metals Limited's (ASX: QPM) subsidiary QPM Energy Pty Ltd (QPM Energy). The estimated revenue for this contract is $30 million per annum.

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) ("QPM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that 4N HPA has been successfully produced from the Lava Blue Demonstration Plant, located at QUT Redlands, Queensland.

Pivotal agreement opens up new opportunities for strategic funding and partnerships on unencumbered future volumes of low-carbon nickel sulphate for the rapidly growing battery materials sector

Centaurus Metals Limited (ASX Code: CTM, OTCQX: CTTZF; Centaurus or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a transaction agreement (Transaction) with Vale Base Metals, via its subsidiary Salobo Metais S.A (Vale), whereby Vale has agreed to extinguish its right to 100% of the nickel offtake (Offtake Rights) from the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project (Jaguar or the Project) in northern Brazil in exchange for an increase in their existing royalty from the Project.

×