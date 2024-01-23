Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement financing (the " Private Placement ") with a new cornerstone strategic investor, Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (TSE: 5713) (" SMM "), as previously announced in the Company's January 17, 2024 news release.

Under the terms of the Private Placement, FPX has issued 30,104,488 common shares (" Private Placement Common Shares ") in the capital of the Company to SMCL at a price of $0.48 per Private Placement Common Share, for gross proceeds of $14,450,154 . On completion of the Private Placement, SMCL now owns 9.9% of FPX's issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

January 22, 2024 MOU signing ceremony in Vancouver, Canada, featuring (left to right), Fazil Mihlar, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development & Innovation, Government of British Columbia, Martin Turenne, President and CEO, FPX Nickel, Eiichi Fukuda, Executive Officer, General Manager of Mineral Resources Division, Sumitomo Metal Mining, and Kohei Maruyama, Consul General of Japan in Vancouver (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement primarily for exploration and development ‎‎activities at its Baptiste Nickel‎ ‎Project, continuance of ‎‎ongoing environmental baseline activities, feasibility study readiness activities, and ‎‎general corporate and administrative purposes. The Private Placement Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company has agreed to pay a cash advisory fee in the amount of ‎$578,006 (4% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement) to RCI Capital Group Inc.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project.  The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain ‎"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws‎, including those describing FPX's future plans, and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and ‎uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the use of proceeds of the Private Placement; potential business synergies as a result of SMM's investment in FPX; and the advancement of exploration and development activities at the Decar Nickel District‎. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/23/c8859.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel FPX:CA TSXV:FPX Base Metals Investing
FPX:CA
FPX Nickel
FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Named to Foresight 50 List of Canada's Most Investible Cleantech Ventures

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Named to Foresight 50 List of Canada's Most Investible Cleantech Ventures

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that CO2 Lock Corp. (" CO2 Lock "), its majority-owned subsidiary focused specializing in carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") has been named by Foresight Canada as one of the Foresight 50, Canada's Most Investible Cleantech Ventures.

FPX Nickel Corp. Logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"This recognition by one Canada's leading cleantech organization validates the progress CO2 Lock is making in advancing its carbon mineralization technology at its SAM project site in central British Columbia ," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "Foresight has a long history of accelerating Canadian cleantech companies through to commercialization with financial and technical assistance, and CO2 Lock will be well-positioned to leverage their network and internal teams to advance its progress."

On March 30, 2022 , FPX announced the formation of CO2 Lock as a self-funding subsidiary entity to pursue geoscience-related CCS opportunities. FPX retains 100% of the carbon credits associated with CCS on its own properties, and will retain a right to use, free of charge, any intellectual property developed by CO2 Lock for the benefit of FPX's own properties.

The annual Foresight 50 list is selected by a panel of investors and stakeholders, based on multiple criteria including investibility, potential environmental and employment impact, leadership and team, and probability of success. More information on the Foresight 50, including the selection process and detailed information on each company chosen, can be found here: https://foresightcac.com/2023/11/08/2023-foresight-50

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of awaruite nickel mineralization. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/20/c9874.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Files Preliminary Feasibility Study for Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Files Preliminary Feasibility Study for Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") announces that further to its news release dated September 6, 2023 it has filed the associated National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") technical report (the " Report ") for the Preliminary Feasibility Study (" PFS ") for the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") at its wholly-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The report is dated October 18, 2023 and can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary - Felicia de la Paz, Former Corporate Controller, Equinox Gold

FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary - Felicia de la Paz, Former Corporate Controller, Equinox Gold

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Felicia de la Paz as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Ms. de la Paz has over 10 years of experience in mining, having previously served as a Senior Manager in KPMG LLP's mining practice and as the Corporate Controller for Equinox Gold Corp. The appointment of Ms. de la Paz is part of a planned succession plan, as previously announced by the Company on July 21 coinciding with the retirement of FPX's long-serving CFO and Corporate Secretary, Chris Mitchell who will be retained in advisory capacity to support an orderly changeover of duties.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the activities of CO2 Lock Corp. (" CO2 Lock "), its majority-owned subsidiary focused on establishing standalone operations for the permanent storage of carbon dioxide in brucite-rich serpentinized peridotite (" BRSP ") host rock.  CO2 Lock has successfully completed its latest funding round, raising $1.1 million through a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (" SAFE ") from third-party investors.  Proceeds of the SAFE will be used to conduct additional field work and sample collection at CO2 Lock's wholly owned project site Sam, located southwest of Prince George utilizing ultramafic rocks and the mineral brucite for ex-situ carbon dioxide removal (" CDR ") or for in-situ CO 2 storage and sequestration as part of a carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") value chain.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

None

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Announces Appointment of Gordon Neal as CEO

World Copper Announces Appointment of Gordon Neal as CEO

Provides Update on Escalones Project

World Copper Ltd. TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Intersects 44 m true width of 18.98% Zinc, 2.24% Lead and 114.9 g/t Silver, and 47 m true width of 11.58% Zinc, 1.75% Lead and 54.9 g/t Silver at Boundary Zone

Fireweed Intersects 44 m true width of 18.98% Zinc, 2.24% Lead and 114.9 g/t Silver, and 47 m true width of 11.58% Zinc, 1.75% Lead and 54.9 g/t Silver at Boundary Zone

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to report the final results from the 2023 Boundary Zone drilling campaign at its Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Receives TSXV Approval of Amendment to Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Receives TSXV Approval of Amendment to Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 10, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the amendment agreement (the " Amendment Agreement ") in respect of the option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") dated May 25, 2023 (the " Effective Date ") with F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (" F3 ") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Property. The Clearwater West Property is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totaling 11,786 hectares, located ~20km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Commences Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Pampa Metals Commences Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that follow-up diamond drill testing at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry project has commenced. The primary objectives of the program are to test the depth and lateral extension of the high-grade intervals of open mineralization at Piuquenes Central, and its potential to host an orebody of 1,000 m depth and 300 - 500 m diameter

Follow-Up Diamond Drill Program

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Corporate Updates

Canada Nickel Announces Corporate Updates

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) has extended the repayment date of the US$12 million loan facility announced September 18, 2023 with Auramet International, Inc. ("Auramet") from January 18, 2024 to February 16, 2024 . The loan will carry an interest rate of 1.25% per month for the extension period.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Canada Nickel has also entered into seven purchase and sale agreements with arm's length vendors pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire mining claims in the Timmins, Ontario region in exchange for the issuance by the Company of an aggregate of 723,000 common shares of the Company and the payment by the Company of an aggregate of $67,760 in cash. Under one of the agreements, the Company agreed to grant to the vendor a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the applicable claims. The Company has the exclusive option at any time until the property enters into commercial production to repurchase one quarter of the royalty (being a 0.5% net returns interest) from the vendor for $1,000,000 . Under four other agreements, the Company agreed to grant to the vendors thereunder royalties equaling a 2.0% net returns interest on the applicable claims. The Company has the exclusive option at any time and from time to time to repurchase one half of each such royalty (being a 1.0% net returns interest) from the vendors for a cash purchase price of $1,000,000 per royalty.

Canada Nickel has further agreed to issue 100,000 common shares to Taykwa Tagamou Nation ("TTN") pursuant to the terms of the exploration agreement between Canada Nickel and TTN (the "TTN Exploration Agreement") and 100,000 common shares to Apitipi Anicinapek Nation ("AAN") pursuant to the terms of the exploration agreement between Canada Nickel and AAN (together with the TTN Exploration Agreement, the "Exploration Agreements"), in each case in respect of the Company's regional properties surrounding its Crawford project. The Exploration Agreements continue important relationships through which Canada Nickel recognizes and respects the Aboriginal and Treaty rights of TTN and AAN while engaged in exploration activities on the Company's properties. The Exploration Agreements also each provide for the Company to make certain cash payments to TTN and AAN based on the cost of the Company's exploration program on the subject properties.

Each of the foregoing issuances of common shares are subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the shares will be subject to a four-month hold period under Canadian securities laws from the date of the respective issuances.

The Company also wishes to confirm that, in connection with the private placement of flow-through units announced in the Company's news release dated January 2, 2024 , the Company has agreed to pay each of Scotiabank and Deutsche Bank a cash fee of $520,380 (being an amount equal to 1.5% of the gross proceeds of the offering).

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over US$20 billion in annual revenues and which provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals supply chain. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by seasoned professionals who have assembled a global team of industry specialists with over 350 years combined industry experience. Their business consists of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking (including direct lending) and project finance advisory services. The company has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector. In fiscal year 2022 it purchased over 5 million ounces of gold, 78 million ounces of silver and 3.9 million ounces of PGMs, and has provided term financing facilities in excess of US$1 billion to date. Auramet is looking to grow its capital investment business in equity, royalties and streams in the precious metals and battery-related metals mining space. Auramet is proud to have been awarded a Gold Medal for its ESG commitment by EcoVadis, the most trusted provider of ESG ratings with a network of more than 90,000 rated companies. For more information on Auramet, please visit www.auramet.com .

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the expected use of proceeds of the loan, the closing of the transactions described herein, the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approvals in respect thereof, the ability of the Company to advance permitting and detailed engineering activities, and statements relating to the Company's operations a goals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in applicable laws; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to the Company's Crawford project could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if the Company's Crawford project goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable. Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-announces-corporate-updates-302039473.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/19/c8194.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. to Attend the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Attend the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSXV: CNRI) (OTCQX: CNRSF) (FSE: EO0) (FSE: E-O-zero) ("the Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (the "VRIC") in Vancouver on January 21-22, 2024.

Having served as the focal point for junior mining investment in Canada for a quarter-century, the VRIC consistently draws over 5,000 mining investors yearly. The event will showcase more than 300 investment opportunities within the mining industry, spanning from early-stage exploration to advanced-producing mines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×