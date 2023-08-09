Outstanding Lithium in Soils Confirm Multiple High-Priority Drill Targets Morrissey Hill, Yinnetharra, W.A.

Inomin To Extend Warrants

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") announces that it intends to extend the term of an aggregate of 1,048,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued as part of the Company's private placements that closed on August 25, 2021 and September 24, 2021. The Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.15 and currently expire on August 25, 2023 and September 24, 2023.

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the term of the Warrants will be extended to August 25, 2025. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially critical minerals, as well as gold and silver projects. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.
Per: "John Gomez"
President and CEO

For more information please contact:

John Gomez
Tel. 604-643-1280
info@inominmines.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the proposed extension of the Warrants.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market uncertainty and that the Exchange will not approve the extension of the Warrants.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will receive approval from the Exchange to extend the Warrants.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Inomin Mines
MINE:CA
TSXV:MINE
Base Metals Investing
MINE:CA
Inomin Mines
Inomin Mines (TSXV:MINE)

Inomin Mines


