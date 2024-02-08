Canada Nickel Company's NetZero Metals Intends to Develop Downstream Nickel & Stainless-Steel Processing Facilities in Timmins Region

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Experts See Uranium Stock Opportunities as Strong Demand Meets Supply Crunch

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Willem Middelkoop: Gold, Silver, Uranium, Lithium — 2024 Outlook and Strategies

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

High-Grade Gold and Copper Assays Open Up Immense Potential

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Awale Resources Limited

ARIC:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

E-Power Resources

EPR:CC

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Oil & Gas Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Canada Nickel Company's NetZero Metals Intends to Develop Downstream Nickel & Stainless-Steel Processing Facilities in Timmins Region

Canada Nickel Company's NetZero Metals Intends to Develop Downstream Nickel & Stainless-Steel Processing Facilities in Timmins Region

Highlights

  • Processing facilities expected to be the largest nickel processing facility in North America and largest stainless-steel and alloy production facility in Canada , filling a key gap in the North American electric vehicle supply chain – utilizing proven, low environmental footprint technology.
  • Both processing facilities to be designed to be net zero-carbon – utilizing Canada Nickel Company's carbon storage capacity to store CO 2 generated by each facility.
  • NetZero Metals led by Mike Cox with 35 years of nickel processing experience and senior leadership positions with Inco Ltd. and Vale SA overseeing a global portfolio of nickel refineries.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today its wholly-owned subsidiary, NetZero Metals Inc. ("NetZero Metals" or the "Company"), intends to develop two processing facilities in the Timmins Nickel District: a nickel processing facility and stainless-steel and alloy production facility.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

These initiatives are expected to represent an important economic development for the Timmins Nickel District and provide significant additional capacity to fill a critical link in the development of North American critical minerals supply chains and the province's electric vehicle strategy. Each production facility is expected to utilize Canada Nickel's carbon storage capacity at its Crawford Nickel project to deliver zero carbon nickel and stainless steel and alloy production.

The Company is currently at the site-selection stage, considering several sites in the region. The Company is also in the process of choosing engineering firms to complete the design of both facilities and expects to announce the selected firms shortly. Feasibility studies are underway and expected to be completed by year-end, with the nickel processing plant expected to begin production by 2027.

"These processing facilities will position the Timmins Nickel District and Canada at the forefront of the global transition to greener energy and materials," said Mark Selby , CEO of Canada Nickel Company. "We are proud to lead the way in planning the development of new capacity to meet the growing demand for the local supply of critical minerals, and most importantly, zero carbon, environmentally responsible production in North America ."

Selby added, "I am excited that we have been able to assemble a global team led by Mike Cox , who has 35 years of nickel processing experience, to build and operate these new facilities. With the growth in electric vehicle manufacturing in Ontario , NetZero Metals provides a zero-carbon solution to produce stainless steel and critical mineral alloys while powering electric vehicles with truly clean nickel."

"We have what the world needs right in our backyard to fuel the electric vehicle revolution," said George Pirie , MPP for Timmins and Ontario Minister of Mines. "Thanks to companies like Canada Nickel that believe in our community's potential, Timmins is poised to become a hub for the clean nickel we need to build the supply chain for electric vehicles. This is another great example of a company committed to working in the Timmins region to create opportunity and local benefits for the people and our economy. Timmins is proud of our world-class mining operations, and we can't wait to add another strong project to the region to grow our community and create prosperity."

"When leaders like Canada Nickel invest in great northern cities like Timmins to expand our mineral processing capacity, it's a momentous day for the entire province," said Greg Rickford , Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs. "Our government will be there to support Northern communities as our processing capacity for critical minerals is built out. We have a tremendous opportunity to expand fully integrated supply chains for the electric battery future, and that starts with investments like these that create high quality jobs for hard working men and women."

The NetZero Metals initiative represents a paradigm shift in the nickel and stainless-steel industries. By combining world-class expertise from around the globe, environmentally conscious technology, and made-in- Canada talent and solutions, Canada Nickel is not just envisioning a greener future, but actively pursuing it.

"Since the very beginning of Canada Nickel's journey, our partnership has been based on mutual respect and ensuring our Treaty was honoured with a true seat at the decision-making table," said Chief Bruce Archibald of Taykwa Tagamou Nation. "Our First Nation is proud to see Canada Nickel's continued growth with their future downstream processing facilities, and we'll proudly continue to partner with them based upon the mutual principles we've always shared."

"Today's announcement highlights Timmins' position as a global leader in sustainable and environmentally responsible mining," added Michelle Boileau , Mayor for the City of Timmins . "We are essential to Canada's electric vehicle and critical mineral supply chain. This means long-term direct and indirect job creation to support Timmins Nickel District, which adds to the diversification and stability of our local economy. Canada Nickel's commitment to investing in the Timmins' region will benefit our people and our community."

For more information, contact:
Mark Selby
CEO and Director
647-256-1954
info@canadanickel.com

Media contacts:
Sydney Oakes
Director of Indigenous Relations and Public Affairs, Canada Nickel Company
sydneyoakes@canadanickel.com

Dylan Moore
Director of Communications and Legislative Affairs, Minister of Mines
dylan.moore3@ontario.ca

Background

About the Nickel Processing Facility
Over three phases, the nickel processing plant is expected to reach a capacity of more than 80,000 tonnes of nickel annually, which is expected to make it the largest nickel processing facility in North America . Subject to permitting approvals, the plant plans to begin production by the start of 2027 utilizing third party feeds. The facility is expected to be further expanded with the startup and expansion of Canada Nickel's Crawford project. This plant is expected to utilize proven, low environmental footprint technology to produce high-quality nickel products, catering to the needs of both the stainless-steel/superalloy and the electric vehicle markets.

About the Stainless-Steel and Alloy Processing Facility
In addition to the nickel processing plant, a stainless steel and alloy production facility is expected to be established to process the nickel-chromium (NiCr) magnetite concentrate from the Crawford Nickel project and other feeds to be transformed into more than 1 million tonnes of alloy products, including more than 500,000 tonnes of 304-grade stainless-steel annually. The facility is expected to grow along with the expansion at Crawford Nickel project and would become the largest stainless-steel production facility in Canada .

Production is planned to begin in the latter half of 2027, aligning with the planned start-up of the Crawford mine, subject to permitting approvals. Discussions are currently underway with leading global ferroalloy and stainless producers to partner on this project.

About Zero-Carbon Nickel & Stainless-Steel Production
A cornerstone of this venture, and all of Canada Nickel's work, is its environmental stewardship. All carbon emissions from both plants are expected to be captured and stored in the tailings of the planned Crawford mine. This approach positions both NetZero Metals plants as zero carbon emitters and pioneers in the green steel industry on a global scale.

The Company has applied for trademarks for the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , and NetZero Iron TM in the U.S., Canada , and other jurisdictions related to zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron products.

Biographies of Global Nickel Processing Leadership
NetZero Metals has assembled a world-class team with deep nickel industry processing expertise led by Mike Cox , who led Inco and later Vale's U.K. and Asian nickel refinery network.

Mike Cox
Mr. Cox has 35 years of experience in base metal operations with Inco Ltd and Vale SA. He has held a number of senior leadership positions in Europe , Canada and Asia including the oversight of operations which have delivered nickel products to consumers for use in multiple generations of nickel batteries. Most recently, Mr. Cox was the Head of UK and Asian Refineries at Vale with responsibility for a portfolio of precious metal and nickel refineries. Mr. Cox holds a BSc (Hons) in Chemistry and an MBA, both from the University of Glamorgan.

Myung Bae Kim
Mr. Kim has more than 33 years' experience in project, procurement and production management in non-ferrous material processing, metal smelting/refining and oil & gas refining.  He has held senior roles in large projects in Korea, Oman , Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia , and most recently was Project Manager for the construction of Lithium-ion rechargeable battery plants in Poland and China . Mr. Kim holds an MSc in Metallurgical Engineering from Chonbuk National University , Korea.

Keiji Okamoto
Mr. Okamoto has 25 years of experience in the fields of base metals processing and project management. He was Head of Research and Development at Vale's Matsusaka nickel refinery in Japan before becoming the General Manager of the company's utility nickel smelter in Kaoshiung, Taiwan . Most recently, Mr. Okamoto worked as Chief Engineer on a project to construct the largest automated warehouse in Japan . Mr. Okamoto holds an MSc in Global Environmental Engineering from Kyoto University .

Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the development of a nickel processing facility and stainless-steel and alloy production facility in the Timmins Nickel District; the facilities utilizing Canada Nickel's carbon storage capacity at its Crawford Nickel project to deliver zero carbon nickel and stainless steel and alloy production; meeting the demand for the local supply of critical minerals; providing a zero-carbon solution to produce stainless steel and critical mineral alloys; benefits for the local population, community and economy; timing and completion, if at all, of feasibility studies; timing and completion, if at all, of production at the planned facilities; expected production capacity and further expansion of the facilities; timing of receipt of permits and commencement of construction and initial production at the Crawford project; and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  receipt of all required permits, results of feasibility studies, procuring appropriate sites for the facilities, partnering with leading global ferroalloy and stainless producers, future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.  Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-companys-netzero-metals-intends-to-develop-downstream-nickel--stainless-steel-processing-facilities-in-timmins-region-302056998.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/08/c2329.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada NickelTSXV:CNCBase Metals Investing
CNC:CA
Canada Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

Canada Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
TSXV:CNC

Canada Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Samsung SDI Equity Investment

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Samsung SDI Equity Investment

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) has completed its previously announced equity investment by Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. ("Samsung SDI") for aggregate gross proceeds of US$18.5 million (see Canada Nickel press release dated January 19, 2024 ). Samsung SDI has subscribed for 15.6 million common shares of the Company at C$1.57 per share. Samsung SDI now holds 8.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

About Samsung SDI

Samsung SDI is a manufacturer of rechargeable batteries for the IT industry, automobiles, and energy storage systems ("ESS"), as well as cutting-edge materials used to produce semiconductors and displays. Samsung SDI's executive managers and staff members focus efforts to develop the next generation's growth drivers in order to secure Samsung SDI's place as a creative leader in the energy and materials industry.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential of Crawford; potential size of carbon storage facilities and ability to be a net negative carbon footprint; mineral resource estimates and mineral reserve estimates; ability to realize on projected economic estimates, including EBITDA, NPV, IRR, all-in sustaining costs, free cash flow and C1 cash costs; scale, capital costs, operating costs and life of mine projections; potential to commercialize the IPT Carbonation process; timing of receipt of permits and commencement of construction and initial production; eligibility for Canadian federal refundable tax credits; the ability to sell marketable materials; strategic plans, including future exploration and development results; and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.  Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-announces-closing-of-samsung-sdi-equity-investment-302054961.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Corporate Updates

Canada Nickel Announces Corporate Updates

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) has extended the repayment date of the US$12 million loan facility announced September 18, 2023 with Auramet International, Inc. ("Auramet") from January 18, 2024 to February 16, 2024 . The loan will carry an interest rate of 1.25% per month for the extension period.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Canada Nickel has also entered into seven purchase and sale agreements with arm's length vendors pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire mining claims in the Timmins, Ontario region in exchange for the issuance by the Company of an aggregate of 723,000 common shares of the Company and the payment by the Company of an aggregate of $67,760 in cash. Under one of the agreements, the Company agreed to grant to the vendor a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the applicable claims. The Company has the exclusive option at any time until the property enters into commercial production to repurchase one quarter of the royalty (being a 0.5% net returns interest) from the vendor for $1,000,000 . Under four other agreements, the Company agreed to grant to the vendors thereunder royalties equaling a 2.0% net returns interest on the applicable claims. The Company has the exclusive option at any time and from time to time to repurchase one half of each such royalty (being a 1.0% net returns interest) from the vendors for a cash purchase price of $1,000,000 per royalty.

Canada Nickel has further agreed to issue 100,000 common shares to Taykwa Tagamou Nation ("TTN") pursuant to the terms of the exploration agreement between Canada Nickel and TTN (the "TTN Exploration Agreement") and 100,000 common shares to Apitipi Anicinapek Nation ("AAN") pursuant to the terms of the exploration agreement between Canada Nickel and AAN (together with the TTN Exploration Agreement, the "Exploration Agreements"), in each case in respect of the Company's regional properties surrounding its Crawford project. The Exploration Agreements continue important relationships through which Canada Nickel recognizes and respects the Aboriginal and Treaty rights of TTN and AAN while engaged in exploration activities on the Company's properties. The Exploration Agreements also each provide for the Company to make certain cash payments to TTN and AAN based on the cost of the Company's exploration program on the subject properties.

Each of the foregoing issuances of common shares are subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the shares will be subject to a four-month hold period under Canadian securities laws from the date of the respective issuances.

The Company also wishes to confirm that, in connection with the private placement of flow-through units announced in the Company's news release dated January 2, 2024 , the Company has agreed to pay each of Scotiabank and Deutsche Bank a cash fee of $520,380 (being an amount equal to 1.5% of the gross proceeds of the offering).

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over US$20 billion in annual revenues and which provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals supply chain. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by seasoned professionals who have assembled a global team of industry specialists with over 350 years combined industry experience. Their business consists of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking (including direct lending) and project finance advisory services. The company has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector. In fiscal year 2022 it purchased over 5 million ounces of gold, 78 million ounces of silver and 3.9 million ounces of PGMs, and has provided term financing facilities in excess of US$1 billion to date. Auramet is looking to grow its capital investment business in equity, royalties and streams in the precious metals and battery-related metals mining space. Auramet is proud to have been awarded a Gold Medal for its ESG commitment by EcoVadis, the most trusted provider of ESG ratings with a network of more than 90,000 rated companies. For more information on Auramet, please visit www.auramet.com .

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the expected use of proceeds of the loan, the closing of the transactions described herein, the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approvals in respect thereof, the ability of the Company to advance permitting and detailed engineering activities, and statements relating to the Company's operations a goals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in applicable laws; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to the Company's Crawford project could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if the Company's Crawford project goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable. Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-announces-corporate-updates-302039473.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/19/c8194.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

Canada Nickel Company Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Completes Private Placement of Flow-Through Units & Announces Agnico Eagle as an Investor

Canada Nickel Completes Private Placement of Flow-Through Units & Announces Agnico Eagle as an Investor

Highlights

  • Canada Nickel to receive flow through funding of $34.7 million
  • Agnico Eagle to become a 12% shareholder

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) has completed a brokered private placement consisting of 19,600,000 units of the Company (the " Flow-Through Units ") at a price of C$1.77 per Flow-Through Unit, with each unit consisting of one flow-through common share of the Company and 0.35 of one flow-through common share purchase Warrant (the " Warrant "), as more particularly described below, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$34,692,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it acquired 19,600,000 units ("Units") of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSXV: CNC) ("Canada Nickel") at a price of $1.18 per Unit for total consideration of approximately $23,128,000 from several sellers that acquired the Units in connection with an offering of flow-through Units by Canada Nickel (the "Share Purchases"). Each Unit was comprised of one common share of Canada Nickel (a "Common Share") and 0.35 of one common share purchase warrant of Canada Nickel (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.77 at any time prior to December 29, 2026 subject to acceleration of the expiry date upon the occurrence of certain events.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. for the Manson Bay Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. for the Manson Bay Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR); (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on December 4, 2023 it has entered into a definitive agreement (" Definitive Agreement ") with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE) (" X1 "), pursuant to which X1 has agreed to acquire a 100% legal and beneficial interest in SKRR's wholly-owned Manson Bay project (the " Property ").

SKRR Exploration Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

The Property consists of thirteen (13) contiguous mineral claims totaling 4,293.213 hectares, located in the Trans Hudson Corridor in east-central Saskatchewan , approximately 40km northwest of the historic mining center of Flin Flon , on the Manitoba border.

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement, X1 has agreed to acquire (i) 100% of SKRR's rights, title, and interest in the Property, and (ii) all data and information in the possession of SKRR with respect to the Property and the activities conducted thereon (the " Data and Information ", and together with the Property, the " Purchased Assets "). As consideration for the Purchased Assets, X1 has agreed to issue SKRR 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of X1 (the " Consideration Shares "). In addition to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, the Consideration Shares will be subject to contractual resale restrictions pursuant to which (i) 50% will be released on the date that is four (4) months following the date of closing (the " Closing Date "), (ii) 25% will be released on the date that is six (6) months following the Closing Date, and (iii) 25% will be released on the date that is eight (8) months following the Closing Date.

X1's acquisition of the Purchased Assets (the " Transaction ") is subject to a number of customary conditions including, but not limited to, meeting all conditions required by the Canadian Securities Exchange to receive approval of the Transaction for X1, including X1 having sufficient working capital for 12 months, which will require additional capital raising activities by X1, and the receipt of approval from X1's shareholders; X1's receipt of a Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project ; each of X1 and SKRR performing and complying in all material respects with the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement; and the absence of any material adverse change in respect of the Property. The Transaction cannot be completed until these conditions have been satisfied or waived. There can be no guarantees that the Transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement, the closing of the Transaction and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/07/c1008.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 7, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces its plans to explore for the upcoming 2024 mineral exploration season in Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Appoints Kim Baird to Board of Directors

FPX Nickel Appoints Kim Baird to Board of Directors

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kim Baird C.M., O.B.C., Hon LL.D. to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.  Ms. Baird is an accomplished leader and strategic advisor working with Indigenous communities, governments, businesses and other organizations. In her prior role as the elected Chief of the Tsawwassen First Nation, she negotiated and implemented British Columbia's first modern urban treaty, establishing for the Tsawwassen People ownership and governance over their land and resources.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are honoured to welcome Kim to the FPX Board," commented the Company's Chairman, Peter Bradshaw . "Kim is a distinguished expert in Indigenous policy, governance, and economic development and is a highly-regarded advocate for Indigenous peoples. Kim brings expertise in major infrastructure projects and the associated opportunities for economic reconciliation and Indigenous participation in these projects. She will be a tremendous addition to the FPX team as we continue advance our flagship Baptiste Project."

Ms. Baird currently acts as the Chancellor of Kwantlen Polytechnic University and as the interim Chief Administrative Officer for the Tsawwassen First Nation. She previously served on the boards of BC Hydro and the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, and currently serves as a director on several boards including the Canada Infrastructure Bank. She is a member of both the Order of Canada and the Order of British Columbia , and has been the recipient of several distinguished awards, including the British Columbia Reconciliation Award (2022) and the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Award (2022).

The appointment of Ms. Baird is subject to receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and the Securities Regulatory Authorities.

Grant of Restricted Share Units

The Company has awarded an aggregate of 3,985,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") under the Company's share compensation plan to officers, employees and non-executive directors. The RSUs will vest in three equal installments on the annual anniversaries and each vested RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value upon settlement.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project.  The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/07/c3331.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration (TSXV:SKRR)

SKRR Exploration Inc. Provides Update on Fathom Nickel

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) is undertaking a drill program at its Albert Lake nickel property. The 4-week drill program is anticipated to include between five and seven drillholes for a total of 2,000-2,500 meters (see Fathom's news release dated January 16, 2024 ).

SKRR Exploration logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Sherman Dahl , CEO of SKRR commented that: "This is exciting news. The Fathom Lake drill program offers hidden value to all SKRR shareholders as we continue to plan for 2024 developments within Saskatchewan . SKRR continues to hold 2,000,000 common shares of Fathom Nickel and we wish the exploration team success!"

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the
policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address Fathom Nickel's drilling and future results from drilling, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain or obtain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/07/c1379.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Intersects Thick Supergene Copper Enrichment Blanket and Extends Primary Cu-Au Mineralization to Depth at Piuquenes, San Juan Province, Argentina

Pampa Metals Intersects Thick Supergene Copper Enrichment Blanket and Extends Primary Cu-Au Mineralization to Depth at Piuquenes, San Juan Province, Argentina

Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to report that drilling to test for lateral and depth extensions below previous high grade porphyry copper-gold intersections at the Piuquenes Cu-Au porphyry project has successfully intersected wide intervals of both secondary and primary mineralization. Excellent progress is being made and drilling is continuing

Diamond drillhole PIU-01 (refer figure 1), designed to extend Cu-Au mineralization to depth on the southwestern margin of the Piuquenes Central porphyry, intersected a 160m thick zone of supergene copper enrichment between 220m to 380m downhole, coincident and overlapping with primary mineralization from 350 meters. PIU-01 has been plotted to approximately 900 meters downhole depth, with primary mineralization continuing from 350m to the current hole depth of approximately 600m.

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Completes Drill Program on the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

Noble Completes Drill Program on the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario February 6, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report that drilling has been completed on the Kidd2Carnegie Project. Five holes (1,692 meters) were drilled with helicopter support on various targets near the Kidd Creek Mine.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

Canada Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million in 2023 Revenue, Growth Up +56% Preliminary Unaudited Results

Aurora Cannabis Acquires MedReleaf Australia

Heliostar Evaluating Test Mining Scenario for Ana Paula in 2024

Related News

Gold Investing

Heliostar Evaluating Test Mining Scenario for Ana Paula in 2024

cleantech investing

Highly Experienced Renewable Energy Debt Advisor Appointed

Lithium Investing

Multiple Brines Horizons Intersected in Second Hole- Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

Copper Investing

Multiple Large Uranium Targets Identified within Bangemall Projects

Battery Metals Investing

QX Resources Ltd Multiple Brine Horizons in 2nd Hole at Liberty Lithium

Gold Investing

Andy Schectman: How to Win When the Dollar's Hegemony Ends

Silver Investing

Peter Krauth: Silver Industry at Inflection Point as Strong Demand Meets Short Supply

×