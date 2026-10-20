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Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Oct. 20, 2026 02:00PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Explore Q3 nickel price fluctuations and supply dynamics, as well as the impact of global events on future market trends and investments.
kanpisut / Adobe Stock
Nickel slid to fresh 2026 lows in Q3 as doubts grew over how long Indonesia will keep a tight lid on supply.
The metal price rebounded in July from June lows, but quickly gave back those gains as the Indonesian government's mid-year quota review, elevated exchange inventories and weaker battery demand added downward pressure.
After cutting 2026 mining quotas to support nickel prices, Jakarta spent the third quarter fielding requests from miners to revise them, and the market is still working out how much supply will return. At the same time, a revised ore benchmark eased costs for battery materials producers, but did little to boost demand.
Stainless steel consumption has held up, while nickel's role in electric vehicle (EV) batteries keeps losing ground to lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry. With investors now looking toward Indonesia's 2027 quota applications and export control changes, the final quarter of the year could bring more volatility.
Read on to learn what experts see coming for the nickel market as the second half of the year begins.
What happened to the nickel price in Q3?
The three month nickel contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) entered the quarter at US$16,365 per metric ton (MT) on July 1. Prices recovered through the month, climbing to around US$17,410 by July 23.
Nickel held near US$17,000 through early August before dipping to about US$16,770 on August 6. Nickel was largely rangebound for the rest of the month, remaining between US$16,800 and US$17,100.
Nickel price, January 1 to October 20, 2026.
Chart via TradingView.
September brought a significant shift, with the contract price starting around US$16,800 before falling to US$16,160 on September 15. Nickel prices modestly rebounded in the middle of the month, climbing to US$16,595 on September 23 before falling to US$16,050 on September 30.
Prices continued down at the start of Q4, hitting a year-to-date low of US$15,100 on October 15.
Indonesian policy shifts keep pressure on prices
Indonesia set its 2026 Work Plan and Budget (RKAB) at 260 million to 270 million MT of nickel ore in February, well below smelters' estimated needs of 300 million to 310 million MT, according to a report from S&P Global Energy. The move effectively created a shortage among the country's downstream upgraders.
There were concerns that a mid-year policy shift could have meant more metal production, risking further downward price pressure. Miners were able to submit revised quotas until July 31, but according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, the Indonesian government declined to raise RKAB to the higher range some were asking for.
In August, however, the ministry began approving revised plans for dozens of companies without disclosing volumes, after signaling that additions would be selective and aimed at smelters facing ore shortages.
As of mid-September, Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources was still evaluating requests from about 50 companies. Eramet (EPA:ERA,OTCPL:ERMAF) said on September 10 that its Weda Bay nickel joint venture with Tsingshan Holding Group and PT Antam had resumed mining after a four month halt.
Ore imports have helped fill the mining supply gap. Indonesia imported 11.4 million MT of nickel ore from the Philippines between January and July, up 82 percent from a year earlier.
In an email to the Investing News Network, S&P Global Energy nickel analyst Joenelle Donato explained that markets are approaching Indonesia's decisions to restrain output with growing caution.
“The market continues to view Indonesia as the leading source of global nickel supply, but is becoming more cautious regarding developments in Indonesia's ore supply policies,” he said.
Donato also noted that the Indonesian government has shown flexibility on ore shortages at domestic smelters, while Philippine imports are giving some operations an additional source of feedstock. As a result, he said, market participants are watching quota revisions and ore availability most closely.
On September 15, Indonesia revised its ore benchmark price formula (HPM) again. For ore with 1.2 percent nickel, the benchmark fell 45 percent, sinking to US$24.89 per wet MT from US$44.97, Shanghai Metals Market (SMM) reported. That puts it below SMM's own delivered price of about US$27.
Additionally, SMM reported that the old benchmark had sat US$17 to US$18 above market prices since mid-April. Because the HPM also underpins royalties, the revision lowers miners' tax burden.
Donato said the revision to the HPM formula was significant for limonite because it brought benchmark prices closer to current conditions: “For high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) producers, lower limonite benchmark prices could help offset some of the cost pressure from elevated sulfur prices, providing support to operating margins."
However, he expects the effect on nickel's effective cost floor to be limited, since the revision only covers low-grade limonite and does not materially affect the higher-grade feedstock used in other primary nickel production routes.
Timing also matters for HPAL producers, which process limonite into battery-grade nickel intermediates — key sulfur inputs through the Middle East have been constrained since February due to the US-led war against Iran.
HPAL operations need roughly 10 MT of sulfur per MT of nickel, so every US$100 increase in sulfur adds about US$1,000 per MT to costs, Red Door Research's Jim Lennon explained in an LME webinar in July. He said some producers had been forced to cut output by up to 50 percent, with sulfur costing US$1,100 to US$1,200 per MT.
An Indonesian policy that took effect on June 1 is also keeping traders guessing.
Government Regulation No. 24 of 2026 makes state-owned PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI) the mandatory sole export intermediary for ferroalloys, including ferronickel. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence estimates that one-third of global primary nickel production will now be under state control.
Bloomberg reported that DSI would take over specific export activities as early as September, but no later than January 1, 2027. SMM noted that the market has not fully digested the combination of a state-determined selling price and a state-imposed margin, and where nickel pig iron sits within new regulations remains unresolved.
Outside Indonesia, Donato said nickel producers and developers continue to face a challenging operating environment at the commodity's current prices. Indonesia's shifting nickel policies have pushed some Chinese investors to diversify into projects in Madagascar, Tanzania and New Caledonia.
Interest in non-Indonesian supply is growing, but capital remains selective. “Financing is likely to remain concentrated in projects that can demonstrate high feasibility alongside current market conditions,” he said.
Stainless steel holds up while batteries lose ground
The International Nickel Study Group (INSG) expects the stainless steel sector to expand further in the second half of 2026 and through 2027. This sector remains the backbone with steady demand growth for nickel, while the battery side is a different story as demand grows more gradually than initially anticipated.
Benchmark Mineral Intelligence said EV sales underperformed in the year's third quarter, leading top battery makers like Contemporary Amperex Technology (SZSE:300750,HKEX:3750), better known as CATL, to curtail nickel-cobalt-manganese cell production and reduce cathode orders toward the end of the quarter.
By September 23, nickel sulfate prices in China had fallen 13 percent from the end of Q2 to US$4,247. Mixed hydroxide precipitate prices also fell 17.3 percent to US$7,484 as payables slipped from 93.5 percent to 88.5 percent.
S&P Global Energy's Donato explained that stainless steel remains the primary source of nickel demand in the short term, but he sees batteries taking a larger demand share in the future.
“The longer-term growth story lies in batteries, specifically premium EVs that favor nickel-containing chemistries due to their higher energy densities and longer ranges,” he commented.
Speaking about the loss of US EV tax credits, Donato said the change may create headwinds for EV demand, but the bigger issue is the continued shift to more affordable LFP chemistry, which has contributed to slowing battery demand growth for nickel, at least in the medium term.
Nickel price forecast for 2026
The INSG's latest forecast shows how quickly the nickel narrative has shifted. In its October 13 outlook, the group projected a 2026 surplus of 19,000 MT, reversing the 32,000 MT deficit it forecast in April. It expects the surplus to widen to 70,000 MT in 2027, with demand reaching 4 million MT and production rising to 4.07 million MT.
In a June 30 interview, Wood Mackenzie nickel market analyst Adrian Gardner told the Investing News Network that he expected nickel to hold near its then-current level of about US$16,400 through the end of 2026 and possibly into 2027, provided a Middle East peace deal was signed. Prices ended the quarter just over US$16,000.
His reasoning centered on sulfur. Gardner suggested that even if the situation in the Middle East were to stabilize, there would still be a six to nine month lag before a sulfur supply recovery, with Indonesian miners paying up to US$1,100 per MT versus US$300 to US$400 before the Middle East hostilities began. He also pointed to weak limonite economics, which had pushed some expansion plans into early 2027, and said nickel would likely need to move sustainably above US$20,000 before western producers restart idled operations or advance development projects.
For Donato, the near-term outlook still runs through Jakarta. He expects Indonesia's supply policies to remain the main driver, with changes to ore quota allocations and further evolution in government nickel policy as key risks.
“Any meaningful relaxation on supply constraints could cause downward pressure on prices, while tighter ore availability could provide support,” he explained. Investors may want to watch applications for Indonesia's 2027 quotas, which can be submitted until November 15, and the January 1, 2027, deadline for DSI export controls.
LME warehouse inventory, which stood at 284,682 MT at the end of September, is another signal, as is whether lower limonite benchmark prices and softer sulfur costs restore HPAL margins. Weak battery demand and the pace of China's stainless steel recovery remain the main demand-side swing factors.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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