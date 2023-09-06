FPX Nickel Delivers PFS for Baptiste Nickel Project with After-Tax NPV of US$2.01 Billion and 18.6% IRR

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

When Will Gold Go Up? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Mid-Year Review Demonstrates Company on Right Track

BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Principal Technologies

PTEC:CC

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF

NLR

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

U.UN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
FPX Nickel Delivers PFS for Baptiste Nickel Project with After-Tax NPV of US$2.01 Billion and 18.6% IRR

FPX Nickel Delivers PFS for Baptiste Nickel Project with After-Tax NPV of US$2.01 Billion and 18.6% IRR

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce results from the preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") for its 100%-owned Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") in central British Columbia with an after-tax NPV 8% of $2.01 Billion and IRR of 18.6% at $8.75 lb Ni.  The PFS has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (" NI 43-101 ") and demonstrates the potential to develop a high-margin, long-life, large-scale, and low-carbon mine with unparalleled flexibility to produce either a high-grade concentrate (60% nickel) for direct feed into the stainless steel industry (the " Base Case ") or further refining into battery-grade nickel sulphate, cobalt precipitate, and copper concentrate products for the battery material supply chain (the " Refinery Option ").  All amounts are in US Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights
  • After-tax NPV 8% of $2.01 Billion and IRR of 18.6% at $8.75 /lb Ni
  • 29-year mine life producing an average 59,100 tonnes per year of nickel
  • Phased development approach, with expansion following the 3.7-year after-tax payback period
  • Life-of-mine (" LOM ") average C1 operating cost of $3.70 /lb Ni ( $8,150 /t), assuming no byproduct credits
  • LOM average annual pre-tax free cash flow of $578 million during operating years
  • Strategic product flexibility, with a Base Case high-grade nickel concentrate (60% nickel) for direct feed to the stainless steel industry, plus a Refinery Option to produce battery-grade nickel sulphate

"The PFS firmly establishes Baptiste as a key strategic asset in the development of Canada's critical minerals supply chain," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and Chief Executive Officer.  "Despite the inflationary pressures observed in the mining industry in recent years, the study has yielded after-tax NPV and IRR superior to those observed in the 2020 preliminary economic assessment, reflecting greater engineering maturity and incorporating the several optimizations identified by our class-leading project team in regards to resource modelling, mine planning, process recovery, and site design.  The Baptiste project represents a significant opportunity for First Nations, the governments of British Columbia and Canada , and FPX to work together to develop a project that creates substantial and sustainable benefits while protecting the environment for future generations. We look forward to continued collaboration with local Indigenous groups, and the provincial and federal governments to support the development of Canada's critical minerals ecosystem and to leverage health, economic and social benefits for local communities."

Webinar and Presentation

The Company's management will host a live webinar on Wednesday, September 6 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern ( 7:00 a.m. Pacific) to provide an overview of the PFS results and to answer questions from participants.  Participants can access the live webinar at the following link:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-fpx-otcqb-fpocf-2023-09-06-100000

The results of the PFS are summarized in a corporate presentation available on the homepage of the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com .

PFS Overview

The Base Case outlines an open-pit mining project in central British Columbia which will produce an average of 59,100 tonnes of nickel per year in concentrate over a 29-year mine life.  The project will be developed in a phased approach, with an initial mill throughput rate of 108,000 tonnes per day (Phase 1), followed by an expansion to 162,000 tonnes per day (Phase 2) funded from free cash flow after the initial after-tax payback period of 3.7 years.  The mining strip ratio averages 0.41 in the Phase 1, and 0.56 overall for life-of-mine (excluding capitalized pre-stripping).

The Project will utilize a conventional processing flowsheet with SAG-mill based grinding followed by magnetic separation, froth flotation, and a flotation tailings leach circuit, as previously described in the Company's June 27, 2023 news release.  Overall Davis Tube Recoverable (" DTR ") nickel recovery is estimated to average 88.7% for the life-of-mine, with 93% of the nickel produced contained in a high-grade flotation concentrate (60% nickel) and the balance (7% of nickel produced) contained in a mixed hydroxide precipitate (" MHP ") produced from a tailings leach circuit.

The Project will be supplied with low-carbon power from the BC Hydro provincial electricity transmission grid, resulting in an estimated Scope 1 and 2 carbon intensity of 2.4 t CO 2 /t nickel produced, placing Baptiste within the lowest decile of global nickel production.  The Project will be accessed by a road system consisting of upgrades and expansions to an existing forest service road (" FSR ") network.  All mine tailings and waste rock are proposed to be managed within a single integrated facility that will utilize open pit pre-stripping material and waste rock for embankment construction.

Base Case economics are presented in Table 1, based on a $8.75 /lb nickel price.

Table 1 – Base Case Economics

Criteria

Units

Base Case

Initial Capital Cost

USD, millions

2,182

Operating Cost

$/t milled

8.15

C1 Operating Cost 1

USD /lb Ni

3.70

All-in Sustaining Cost ("AISC") 2

USD /lb Ni

4.17

After- Tax

NPV 8%

USD, millions

2,010

IRR

%

18.6

Payback Period

years

3.7

Mine Life-to-Payback

ratio

7.8

NPV-to-Initial Capex

ratio

0.92

Annual Free Cash Flow, Pre-Tax 3

USD, millions

578

Notes:


1.

Exclusive of any byproduct credits.

2.

Inclusive of operating cost, sustaining capital, expansion capital, closure capital, and royalties.

3.

For production years.

The Refinery Option outlines an off-site refinery to upgrade a portion of nickel-in-concentrate to produce 40,000 tpa of battery-grade nickel sulphate for the electric vehicle battery supply chain, with the balance of concentrate continuing to be directly supplied to the stainless steel industry.  Along with battery-grade nickel sulphate, this option also supports the valorization of cobalt and copper as refinery byproducts.  The Refinery Option presents incremental capital expenditure of $448 million with an incremental operating cost of $1.02 per pound of nickel (C1 cost of $0.79 /lb Ni, including credits for cobalt and copper byproducts), resulting in total NPV 8% of $2,127 million .  Further discussion of the Refinery Option is contained within the "Refinery Option" section near the end of this news release.

Mining & Mineral Reserves

The Baptiste deposit will be mined as a conventional large-scale truck and shovel operation with up to 60 Mt of material mined per year during Phase 1 and up to 120 Mt of material mined per year during Phase 2. The mining operation will feature 250 mm blast-hole electric drills, 42 m 3 electric excavators, and 300 t haul trucks working on nominal 10 m high benches. A flexible combination of dozers, graders, wheel loaders, and excavators will form the core of the support equipment fleet.

The mineral resource estimate (effective November 14, 2022 , see FPX news release) for the Project is based on updated drilling from the 2021 season, informing the Baptiste deposit geological model.  Taking advantage of the resource shape and local topography, mining will commence at the south of the deposit before moving northwest and northeast, respectively.  This approach provides two distinct advantages during the initial operating years, including a higher average mill feed grade and a lower mining strip ratio.  This approach allows capital advantages through the deferment of mining equipment to sustaining costs, as well as a lower mining operating cost during Phase 1.

A summary of the PFS mine plan is presented in Table 2, followed by a chart of tonnage moved and average mill feed grade throughput for the envisioned mine life (Figure 1).

Table 2 – PFS Mine Plan Summary


Phase 1

Phase 2

Total

Operating Years

1 to 9

10 to 29

29 years

Head Grade, Average (% DTR Ni)

0.135

0.128

0.130

Mill Throughput (tpd)

108,000

162,000

-

Tonnes Milled, Total (Mt)

345

1,143

1,488

Tonnes Waste, Total (Mt) 1

141

697

838

Strip Ratio (waste:ore) 1

0.41

0.61

0.56

Notes:


1.

Excludes capitalized pre-stripping.

Figure 1 – Material Moved and Mill Feed Grade by Year (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

The Probable Mineral Reserves for the project are estimated at 1,488 Mt at an average grade of 0.13% DTR nickel (0.21% total nickel), resulting in 1,933 kt of contained DTR nickel metal (3,125 kt of total nickel metal) over the 29-year mine life.  Included in waste material for the PFS are 44 Mt of inferred material at an average grade of 0.113% DTR nickel.

Table 3 – Baptiste Nickel Project Reserve Estimate

Category

Tonnes

(Mt)

DTR
Nickel

(%)

Total
Nickel

(%)

Contained Metal

(kt DTR nickel)

Contained Metal

(kt total nickel)

Proven

-

-

-

-

-

Probable

1,488

0.13

0.21

1,933

3,125

Proven &
Probable

1,488

0.13

0.21

1,933

3,125

Notes:


1.

Mineral Reserves are reported effective September 6, 2023.

2.

The Qualified Person for the estimate is Mr. Cristian Hernan Garcia Jimenez, P.Eng, an independent consultant.

3.

Mineral Reserves were developed in accordance with CIM Definition Standards (2014).

4.

Mineral Reserves are reported using a fixed 0.06% DTR Ni cut-off grade, which represent approximately US$9/t NSR value, which is above the economic cut-off grade of US$5.5/t.

5.

The Mineral Reserves are supported by a mine plan, based on a pit design, guided by a Lerchs Grossmann (LG) pit shell. Inputs include $8.75/lb Ni, $1.98/t mining opex, $3.72/t process opex, $1.10 /t G&A opex, pit slopes varying from 42-44 degrees, and 85% process recovery

6.

Life-of-mine strip ratio is 0.56 (W:O), excluding capitalized pre-stripping.

7.

Ore and contained nickel tonnes are reported in metric units and grades are reported as percentages.

8.

All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate. Totals may not sum due to rounding as required by reporting guidelines.

Metallurgy & Process Facilities

The PFS metallurgical testwork program involved multiple bench- and pilot-scale campaigns (see FPX's June 27, 2023 news release). The overall processing strategy takes advantage of awaruite's unique characteristics in a simple flowsheet utilizing well-proven unit operations, as presented in Figure 2.  The estimated life-of-mine DTR nickel recovery for the PFS is 88.7%, as presented in Table 4.   Based on average grade of 0.21% total nickel, this equates to a 55% total nickel recovery.

Figure 2 – Baptiste PFS Concentrator Flowsheet (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Table 4 – Life of Mine DTR Nickel Recovery

Recovery

DTR Nickel
Recovery (%)

By
Processing
Stage

Roughing Magnetic Separation

95.0

Cleaning Magnetic Separation

99.3

Recleaning Magnetic Separation

99.7

Flotation

87.4

Flotation Tailings Treatment

54.8

Overall

To Awaruite Concentrate

82.2

To Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate

6.5

Combined To Both Nickel Products

88.7

The process plant will be developed in two phases, with the Phase 1 plant capable of processing 108,000 tpd of ore, and the Phase 2 expansion bringing total processing capacity to 162,000 tpd.  Processing facilities utilize conventional unit operations and configurations in comminution, magnetic separation, flotation, and tailings leach.

In consideration of ore grindability, low abrasivity, and low power cost, comminution will consist of primary gyratory crushing, followed by semi-autogenous (" SAG ") mill and ball mill grinding.  Based on awaruite's intense magnetic response, a coarse primary grind of 250 mm allows approximately 84% of the fresh plant feed to be diverted directly to final tailings in the primary magnetic separation stage.  Followed by two stages of regrind and cleaner magnetic separation, a further 12% of fresh plant feed is diverted to final tailings, resulting in a "magnetics only" concentrate consisting of awaruite and magnetite.  This results in a flotation circuit which only needs to treat less than 5% of fresh plant feed.

Flotation utilizes well-defined conditions in conventional mechanical flotation cells.  Roughing flotation followed by four stages of cleaning flotation produces a high-grade nickel concentrate (60% nickel) which is then dewatered, briquetted, and bagged for sale to market.  Flotation tailings are subjected to mild atmospheric tank leaching conditions to recover nickel not recovered in flotation (approximately 6.5% of DTR nickel).  Leach solution is purified and nickel is subsequently precipitated to a MHP product (containing 45% nickel) which is then dewatered and bagged for sale to market.

Other Facilities

The proposed tailings facility design considers management of tailings and mine waste in a single integrated facility, utilizing open pit pre-stripping material and waste rock for dam construction.  Deposition of waste rock and tailings is considered within the open pit in the final years of operations.  The tailings facility will incorporate cross-valley dams and is situated in close proximity to the open pit, with gravity-flow of tailings for the first 6 years of operations, followed by the installation of a tailings pumping system in Year 7.

The conceptual site water management plan includes management of site contact water in the tailings facility with collection of runoff water downstream of all other Project infrastructure/disturbances.  PFS water balance modelling indicates the site to be in an annual water deficit, requiring a modest allowance for freshwater makeup during operations, including for potable water requirements.

The Project considers a full suite of on-site infrastructure and ancillaries.  Both the construction and operation phases will be supported by an on-site camp facility.

The Project will connect with BC Hydro's low-carbon grid, with multiple options having been validated through a formal BC Hydro study.   The PFS considers a 230 kV connection to the Glenannan substation located to the south of the Project, with a line length of approximately 155 km. The current FSR network will suitably support the early stages of site construction. The current road network will be upgraded, including minor expansions, at the end of the first year of construction resulting in reduced travel times to site.  No other off-site facilities are envisioned to be required for the Project.

Project Execution

The Gantt chart presented in Figure 3 summarizes the conceptual project development timeline.  The critical path runs through the environmental assessment (" EA ") and permitting process, with an anticipated EA decision in the first quarter of 2027.  Approximately 9-12 months off the critical path are engineering studies, with key events including the feasibility study and front-end engineering and design (" FEED ") ahead of the final investment decision (" FID ").  Following a positive EA decision and permitting the project through 2027, the FID will approve the project to proceed with construction early works commencing in early 2028, followed by full construction and subsequent production of first nickel in the fourth quarter of 2030.

Figure 3 – Project Development Schedule (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Capital Cost Estimate

Initial capital costs have been estimated in alignment with AACE (Association for the Advancement of Cost Engineering) Class 4 standards and have a stated accuracy of +/- 25%.  The PFS contributors completed engineering, design, and costing inputs for their respective scope, with the overall estimate consolidated by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc.  Sustaining and expansion capital costs have been estimated in alignment with AACE Class 5 standards, and closure capital costs have been estimated on an order-of-magnitude basis.

The total initial capital cost for the Project is estimated to be $2,182 million and is expended in Years -3, -2, and -1 ahead of start-up at the commencement of Year 1.  Expansion capital cost is estimated to be $763 million and is expended ahead of expansion start-up at the commencement of Year 10.  Sustaining capital cost is estimated to be $1,281 million .  Total closure capital cost is estimated to be $284 million .  No salvage value is considered due to the 29-year mine life.

Table 5 – Total Estimated Capital Costs

Capital
Cost Type

Category

Total

(USD, millions)

Initial
Capital

Costs

Mining

325

Process Plant

730

Tailings Facility

115

On-Site Infrastructure

106

Off-Site Infrastructure

127

Indirect Costs

401

Owner's Costs

106

Contingency

272

Total Initial Capital

2,182

Sustaining
Capital

Costs

Mine Equipment

643

Tailings Facility

421

Indirect Costs

20

Contingency

97

Total Sustaining Capital

1,181

Total Expansion Capital Costs

763

Total Closure Capital Costs

284

Total Capital Costs (life-of-mine)

4,410

Operating Cost Estimate

Total operating costs are estimated to average $8.15 per tonne milled for life-of-mine, for an equivalent C1 cost of $3.70 /lb nickel produced (exclusive of any byproduct credits).  Phase 1 operating costs of $7.88 /t milled are lower than the life-of-mine average, primarily due to the impact of the lower strip ratio in the early operating years.  Inclusive of royalties, sustaining capital, expansion capital, and closure capital, AISC is estimated to average $4.17 /lb nickel produced for life-of-mine.

Mine operating costs are estimated to average $3.14 per tonne milled for life-of-mine, with lower costs during Phase 1 ( $2.59 per tonne milled) due to the lower strip ratio.  Processing costs are estimated to average $3.63 per tonne milled for life-of-mine, with the Phase 2 costs slightly lower due to increased throughput.  G&A averages $1.09 per tonne milled for life-of-mine, benchmarking consistently with nearby major operating mines.  Concentrate transport averages $0.29 per tonne milled for life-of-mine, assuming shipment of concentrates from Baptiste to east Asia .

The Project is subject to a 1% net smelter return (" NSR ") which is payable on annual sales less transportation costs to market.

Table 6 – Life-Of-Mine Operating Cost and AISC

Category

Units

Phase 1

Phase 2

LOM
Average

Mining

$/t milled

2.59

3.31

3.14

Processing

$/t milled

3.75

3.59

3.63

G&A

$/t milled

1.23

1.05

1.09

Concentrate Transport

$/t milled

0.31

0.29

0.29

Total Cash Costs

$/t milled

7.88

8.24

8.15

C1 Operating Cost 1

$/lb nickel produced

3.48

3.76

3.70

AISC 2

$/lb nickel produced

3.97

4.23

4.17

Notes:


1.

Exclusive of any byproduct credits.

2.

Inclusive of operating cost, expansion capital, sustaining capital, royalties, and closure capital.

Economic Analysis

At an assumed nickel price of $8.75 /lb and a CAD:USD exchange rate of 0.76, the Project generates an after-tax NPV 8% of $2.01 billion , an after-tax IRR of 18.6%, and an after-tax payback of 3.7 years.  See Table 7 for further details regarding PFS economics and Table 8 for NPV 8% sensitivity to nickel price, recovery, initial capital cost, and operating cost.

CRU, a leading provider of analysis and consulting in the mining, metals and fertilizer markets, prepared a market analysis report that looked at the global ferronickel (" FeNi ") market and considered the applicability of the Baptiste FeNi briquette to stainless steel production and the strong comparability of the Baptiste FeNi briquette to standard FeNi.  Based on an average of the last six years of published data from a leading western ferronickel producer, payability of 95% of the LME nickel price has been assumed for the Baptiste FeNi product.

Based on published market data, the payability for nickel content in MHP ranged from 70% to 90% of the LME nickel price over the 2020-22 period, with the low-end of that payability range coinciding with the period of extreme market volatility and elevated LME nickel prices in the first half of 2022.  For the purposes of the PFS economic analysis, payability of 87% of the LME nickel price has been assumed for the Baptiste MHP product.

The PFS models provincial mining taxes in accordance with the British Columbia Mineral Tax Act, and combined provincial and federal income taxes.  The PFS reflects the impact of the federal government's refundable critical minerals investment tax credit, announced in the 2023 Federal Budget, which is proposed to be equal to 30% of the capital cost of eligible property for the extraction and processing of certain critical minerals, including nickel.  The PFS estimates total LOM taxes paid of C$6.3 billion including C$2.5 billion to the Province of British Columbia and C$3.8 billion to the Government of Canada , implying an estimated LOM tax rate on taxable income of approximately 37%.

Table 7 – PFS Economics

Economic Basis/Result

Units

Base Case

Nickel Price

USD/lb

8.75

Payability, FeNi Briquette

%

95

Payability, MHP

%

87

Pre-Tax

NPV 8%

USD, millions

2,923

After-Tax

NPV 8%

USD, millions

2,010

IRR

%

18.6

Payback

years

3.7

Mine Life-to-Payback

Ratio

7.8

NPV-to-Initial Capex

Ratio

0.92

Annual Free Cash Flow, Pre-Tax 1

USD, millions

$578

Notes:


1.

During operating years.

Table 8 – NPV Sensitivity

After-tax NPV 8% (USD, millions)

-20 %

-10 %

Base
Case

+10 %

+20 %

Nickel Price

837

1,427

2,010

2,593

3,173

Recovery

837

1,427

2,593

3,173

Initial Capital Cost

2,217

2,114

1,907

1,803

Operating Cost

2,444

2,227

1,794

1,577

As seen in Table 8, the project is most and equally sensitive to nickel price and recovery; however, economics remain robust at levels below Base Case assumptions.  In keeping with the long mine life, the Project is more sensitive to operating cost than initial capital cost.

Refinery Option

To demonstrate Baptiste's strategic flexibility to also produce nickel and cobalt for the battery material supply chain, a Refinery Option was developed to be discrete from the Base Case, envisioning the operation of a standalone refinery in Central British Columbia.   Located in an urban setting, the refinery would benefit from the infrastructure, services, and labour which would be available at an integrated battery material processing hub, such as those being developed in eastern Canada and other locations worldwide.

The refinery flowsheet has been optimized based on the results of FPX's hydrometallurgical testwork program (see FPX's May 17, 2023 news release).  Substantial improvements to the refinery flowsheet are centred in the optimization of the leaching circuit and the resultant simplification of downstream purification requirements.

The refinery is sized to produce 40,000 tonnes per year of nickel contained in battery grade nickel sulphate.  In addition, the refinery would produce approximately 700 tonnes per year of cobalt in MHP and 300 tonnes per year of copper in concentrate.  For the Refinery Option, the balance of nickel produced at the Baptiste mine (over and above the 40,000 tonnes in nickel sulphate) would continue to be marketed as a FeNi product to the stainless steel industry.

Based on market data published by Asian Metal, the 2022 nickel sulphate price in China ranged from a low of $23,677 to a high of $33,036 per tonne of contained nickel.  For the Baptiste nickel sulphate product, a premium of $1.00 /lb ( $2,205 /tonne) to the assumed base LME Ni price of $8.75 /lb ( $19,290 /tonne) has been applied in the Refinery Option economic analysis.

Initial capital costs for the Refinery Option have been estimated in alignment with AACE Class 5 standards.  As seen in Table 9, the Refinery Option economics are comparable to the Base Case.

Table 9 – Refinery Option Economics

Economic Basis/Result

Units

Refinery Option

Only

PFS Base Case +
Refinery Option

Nickel Refinery Capacity

Tpa

40,000 tpa of contained nickel in nickel sulphate

Nickel Sulphate Premium

$/lb Ni

1.00

Nickel Price

USD/lb

8.75

Cobalt Price

USD/lb

15.00

Copper Price

USD/lb

3.50

Initial Capital Cost

USD, millions

448

2,629

C1 Operating Cost 1

USD/ lb Ni

0.79

3.89

Payability, MHP

% LME price

87

87

After-Tax

NPV 8%

USD, millions

63

2,127

IRR

%

9.9

17.7

Payback

years

7.5

3.9

Notes:


1.

Inclusive of cobalt and copper byproduct credits from refinery.

Indigenous Engagement

The Baptiste area is located on the traditional territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs, a traditional governance system of the Dakelh people of the Stuart-Trembleur Lake area. FPX has maintained regular engagement with Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, formalizing those activities with a Memorandum of Understanding (" MoU ") signed in 2012 with Tl'azt'en Nation, and an Exploration and Development Memorandum of Agreement (" MoA" ) signed in 2022 with the Binche Keyoh Bu Society.

FPX acknowledges the potential impacts of resource projects and the concerns that Indigenous communities may have for such activities occurring on their territories.  The Company has been working collaboratively and meeting with local communities to understand key valued species and habitats in order to avoid and minimize impacts, and to identify significant mitigations and enhancements that have the potential to create long-term environmental benefits for the local area.  The Company is committed to ensuring the Rights of Indigenous Peoples are respected, and is focused on working with Indigenous leadership to advance a modern mining project that is aligned with global sustainable development goals and that protects people and the environment. FPX looks forward to continuing to evaluate all aspects of the potential project, building on on-going geological and engineering studies, Indigenous-led cultural and environmental baseline studies, and continued early engagement with all potentially-affected communities.

Technical Report

FPX intends to file on SEDAR and the FPX website within 45 days of this news release the Technical Report for the PFS prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101, including a description of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate and the Mineral Reserve Estimate.  For readers to fully understand the information in this news release, they should read the Technical Report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions, exclusions, and risks that relate to the PFS.  The Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

PFS Contributors

The Baptiste PFS included contribution from the parties listed in Table 10 (" PFS Contributors "), each of whom is a qualified person under NI 43-101.

Table 10 – PFS Contributors

PFS Contributor

Qualified Person

Scope of Responsibility

Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc.

Kevin Murray, P.Eng.

Recovery methods, process plant, on-
site infrastructure, capital cost
estimate, operating cost estimate,
financial model, opportunities, next
steps, and refinery option

Carisbrooke Consulting Inc.

David Baldwin, P.Eng.

Off-site power

Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd.

Ron Voordouw, P.Geo.

Geology

ERM Consultants Canada Ltd.

Rolf Schmitt, P.Geo.

Environmental, Permitting

International Metallurgical &
Environmental Inc.

Jeff Austin, P.Eng.

Metallurgy

Knight Piésold Ltd.

Duke Reimer, P.Eng.

Tailings, water management, &
geotechnical

Next Mine Consulting Ltd.

Richard Flynn, P.Geo.

Mineral resource estimate

Onsite Engineering Ltd.

Paul Mysak, P.Eng.

Off-site roads and bridges

TechSer Mining Consultants Ltd.

Cristian Garcia, P.Eng.

Mine design & mineral reserve
estimate

Qualified Persons Murray, Voordouw, Reimer, Flynn, Mysak, and Garcia all visited the Baptiste Nickel Project site during the development of their respective PFS contributions.   Additional information can be found in the pending Technical Report.

Qualified Person

The PFS contributors prepared or supervised the preparation of information that forms the basis of the PFS disclosure in this news release.

Andrew Osterloh , P.Eng., Senior Vice President, Projects and Operations for FPX, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.  Mr. Osterloh has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project.  The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of our agreements with the Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.  These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators.  Actual results could differ from those currently projected.  The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/06/c2104.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX NickelFPX:CATSXV:FPXBase Metals Investing
FPX:CA
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
OTXQB: FPOCF

FPX Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel to Host Investor Webinar and Release Preliminary Feasibility Study on Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel to Host Investor Webinar and Release Preliminary Feasibility Study on Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company will announce the results of a preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") on the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") on September 6, 2023 . The PFS will mark the culmination of the extensive de-risking and optimization program that has been undertaken since the issuance of the Baptiste 2020 preliminary economic assessment (" 2020 PEA ").

FPX Nickel Corp. logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

The Company's management will host a live webinar on Wednesday, September 6 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern ( 7:00 a.m. Pacific) to provide an overview of the Baptiste PFS results and to answer questions from participants.  Participants can access the live webinar at the following link:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-fpx-otcqb-fpocf-2023-09-06-100000

A replay of the webinar will be available within 48 hours after the event at the following link:
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni3Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/31/c2460.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President, Sustainability & External Relations - Tim Bekhuys, Former Vice President, Environment & Sustainability at SSR Mining

FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President, Sustainability & External Relations - Tim Bekhuys, Former Vice President, Environment & Sustainability at SSR Mining

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Bekhuys as the Company's Senior Vice President, Sustainability & External Relations. Mr. Bekhuys, formerly Vice President of Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability with SSR Mining, has over 40 years of experience in mining, focused on environment, health and safety, sustainability, and external relations, including work on mergers and acquisitions, exploration, project development, operations and closure of mines across five continents. He will lead FPX's Environment, Engagement and Sustainability team, leveraging his extensive experience in community engagement, environmental assessment and permitting activities for the continued advancement of FPX's Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") in central British Columbia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Provides Update on Engagement with Tl'azt'en Nation

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Engagement with Tl'azt'en Nation

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is commenting on recent public communications from Tl'azt'en Nation with respect to the 2012 Memorandum of Understanding (" MoU ") between Tl'azt'en Nation, family Keyoh Holders, and FPX, and concerns expressed related to resource development.

FPX Nickel Corp. Logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

FPX is focused on development of the Baptiste Nickel Project in central British Columbia , which is currently at a pre-feasibility level of study and has not yet entered the provincial or federal environmental assessment processes. The Baptiste area is located on the traditional territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs, a traditional governance system of the Dakelh people of the Stuart-Trembleur Lake area. Since 2009, FPX has maintained regular engagement with Tl'azt'en Nation, formalizing those activities with the MoU signed in 2012, which defines protocols for engagement for all exploration activities occurring on Tl'azt'en territory and enshrines confidentiality of information sharing between the parties.

FPX acknowledges the potential impacts of resource projects and the concerns that Indigenous communities have expressed for such activities occurring on their territories.  The Company has been working collaboratively and meeting with Indigenous communities to understand key valued species and habitats in order to avoid and minimize impacts, and to identify significant mitigations and enhancements that have the potential to create long-term environmental benefits for the local area.  The Company is committed to ensuring the Rights of Indigenous Peoples are respected, and is focused on working collaboratively with Indigenous leadership to advance a modern mining project that is aligned with global sustainable development goals and that protects people and the environment.

"FPX's core values are collaboration, safety, and respect. We have heard the concerns expressed by Tl'azt'en Nation and believe we can develop a project that can support the goal of safeguarding the well-being of people, protecting the environment, and preserving Indigenous culture.  We will continue to work in the spirit of partnership towards this goal," said FPX's President and CEO, Martin Turenne . "The Baptiste project represents a significant opportunity for First Nations, the governments of British Columbia and Canada , and FPX to work together to develop a project that creates substantial and sustainable benefits while protecting the environment for future generations."

FPX looks forward to continuing to evaluate all aspects of the potential project, building on our current program of on-going geological and engineering studies, Indigenous-led cultural and environmental baseline studies, and continued early engagement with all potentially-affected communities.

FPX also has an exploration and development Memorandum of Agreement (" MoA ") with Binche Keyoh Bu Society, which represents the keyoh families within the Binche Whut'en in central British Columbia.  Binche Whut'en was constituted in March 2019 as a newly recognized First Nation by the Government of Canada.  For further information on the MoA, see the Company's June 21, 2022 news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni3Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"

Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/09/c0943.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces CFO Transition and Succession Plan

FPX Nickel Announces CFO Transition and Succession Plan

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to report a transition and succession plan for the role of the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. FPX's current and long-serving CFO and Corporate Secretary, Mr. Chris Mitchell has informed the Company of his intention to retire on a flexible timeline in the second half of 2023 or early 2024. As part of a planned transition process, the Company has commenced a search for a new CFO and Corporate Secretary, and Mr. Mitchell will remain available to the Company on an as-needed basis to support an orderly changeover of duties to his successor.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nickel Rock Provides An Update On Its Nickel Properties In British Columbia

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (the "Company" and "Nickel Rock") (TSX-V: NICL) (OTCQB: NICKLF) (FSE: NMK2) is pleased to announce the confirmation of a significant new nickel discovery from the maiden drilling program at the Van Target at nearby FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) Baptiste Deposit in the Decar Nickel District as announced by FPX Nickel Corp. on October 19, 2021 ( News Release ).

"NICKEL ROCK PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS NICKEL PROPERTIES IN BRITISH COLUMBIA"

As reported on July 8, 2021 , Nickel Rock has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals (TSXV: NILI) in order to concentrate on its exploration efforts on the Nickel Group Claims directly adjacent to the FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) Baptiste Nickel Deposit.  The option transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

On September 3, 2021 , the Company announced ( News Release ) that it has completed the second phase of the its initial exploration program has been completed on its Nickel exploration claims located in northern British Columbia, Canada . The BC Nickel Exploration Project (the "Project") consists of four non-contiguous mineral claims groups held by Nickel Rock Resources Inc. through three separate agreements. The exploration stage project is in the Trembleur Lake area of central British Columbia , partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Nickel Project, which is an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit.

About the Nickel Project

The subject claims are partially underlain by rocks like those hosting the Decar project of FPX Nickel where mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium.  Previous exploration suggests that at least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite which is a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy important in the manufacture of environmentally efficient batteries for the electric vehicle markets globally. The mineral awaruite is both highly magnetic and very dense and is therefore amenable to concentration by mechanical processes including magnetic and gravity separation. This style of deposit is unique and presents considerable metallurgical and processing cost saving advantages.

Significantly, the awaruite found is found in a serpentinized ultramafic rock. In 2018, G. Dipple at the University of British Columbia began the Geoscience BC funded research project "Carbon Mineralization Potential Assessment for BC" scheduled for completion in early 2021. In late 2020 a preliminary assessment report was published. One of the key items from the report was " The use of reactive serpentinite tailings from nickel mining as a carbon sink has the potential to make nickel mining carbon neutral or a net carbon sink. " The presence of serpentinized ultramafic rocks has been repeatedly documented in the areas covered by the claims of the Nickel Rock Projects, as well as at FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Project (Dipple, G. et.al., Geoscience BC Report 2020-15).

The Company has seen the commodity spot price for nickel to be in a steady uptrend while world stockpiles have been on the decline and EV manufacturers are calling for more supply of nickel because nickel quantities are increasing in batteries as they increase the amount of charge a battery can hold, thus allowing the EV's to travel greater distances.  One such company is Tesla Inc., the world's leading EV manufacturer. Tesla's Founder, Elon Musk , stated that a large contract would be signed if a company could produce nickel with a lowered carbon footprint by using more environmentally friendly ways of mining ( Reuters: September 11, 2020 ). Robert Setter , Company President and CEO comments " Elon Musk's comments made waves in the nickel space and several juniors have benefited from his comments and surged 2 to 3 times their value."

Robert Setter , Company President and CEO continues "We are very pleased with the results from our initial exploration program on the Hard Nickel and Nickel 100 claim group and specifically with the work completed during phase 2 of this initial exploration program.   So far, we have recorded some relatively high Ni readings measured via portable XRF on the Nickel S block, as mentioned in our news from June 28, 2021 , and our geological team suspects these ultramafic rocks have potential to host awaruite mineralization.  This second phase of exploration includes both soil and rock sampling, technical report writing, mapping and assay work, with the remaining work to be done on trenching, geological, geochemical and geophysical surveying."

Recap of the Company's 2021 Work Program

The Company currently has sufficient funds in its treasury to fully fund its 2021 proposed work program and its remaining working capital needs for 2021 and 2022.

The proposed work program consists of trenching, surface exploration, diamond drilling, camp construction, and exploration activities to support drilling and trenching such as soil sampling, rock sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping. The company proposes a 12-man camp to be built in a cirque on the north slope of the un-named mountain west of and adjacent to Mount Sydney Williams, and will be built next to a sub-alpine lake at the headwaters of Van Decar Creek . The location of camp was selected based on past exploration camps at this location and is suitable for supporting exploration. Camp will be used to accommodate field personnel and will be accessed with helicopter.  The work program is managed by Jeremy Hansen , P. Geol. and Hardline Exploration Corp.

The Company estimates that this 2021 work program includes a total of $600,000 in exploration expenditures.

Qualified Person

Jacques Houle , P.Eng., a qualified person as defined by NI 43 – 101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this release. Readers are cautioned that the information in this press release regarding the property of FPX Nickel Corp is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property of interest.

About Nickel Rock Resources Inc. www.nickelrockresources.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% in 77 lithium placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley. https://nickelrockresources.com/clayton-valley-lithium/

About the British Columbia, Canada Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of five claim blocks in four groups with a total area of 6,125.32 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C. , in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite.  The Mitchell Range Group area claim consist of two contiguous claim blocks covering 3,134.70 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The Company has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV:NILI).  The transaction is subject to Exchange approval.

The Company has entered into an Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in 6 mineral claims (Funk claims) located approximately 15 km west of Mt Sydney Williams near Fort St James , BC.

The Company also entered into an option agreement whereby the Company may earn an undivided 100% interest in the Klone Group of mineral claims (1,400 ha) adjoining the property of FPX Nickel Corp (TSXV:FPX) located 100km northwest of Fort St. James BC in the Omineca Mining division.

The Company has also entered an option

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

" Robert Setter "

Robert Setter , President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1665501/Nickel_Rock_Resources.jpg

Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

1220 – 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC , Canada V6C 1H2

604- 428-5690

www.nickelrockresources.com

info@nickelrockresources.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-rock-provides-an-update-on-its-nickel-properties-in-british-columbia-301404627.html

SOURCE Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Drills 23% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel Over 169 Metres

Inomin Drills 23% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel Over 169 Metres

Initial South Zone Drilling Demonstrates Large Tonnage Potential of Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Discovery

US Department of Energy Classifies Magnesium Among the Most Critical Commodities

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Completed for the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo

Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Completed for the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty's Pebble Project Completed: Positive Projected Financial Results, Excellent Optionality and Important Benefits for Alaska

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces an independent technical report entitled Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 ("2023 PEA") has been completed and will be filed at www.sedarplus.ca

"The proposed mine for the Pebble Project would provide good-paying, year-round employment for thousands of Alaskans, something desperately needed in Southwest Alaska," said Ron Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty. "The mine would mean substantial tax revenues for Alaska, including contributions to the Alaska Permanent Fund, which will be important for the future economic sustainability of the region. New infrastructure developed to support the proposed project would offer the additional benefit of potentially lowering energy costs for the region. The July 2020 Environmental Impact Statement of the Pebble Project (the "FEIS") states that the proposed mine can be developed and operated without harming the fishery, and so, with Alaska's excellent track record of managing all its resources for the benefit of its people, it can have BOTH the mine AND the fishery."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Pampa Metals Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCF) announces that, further to its news release of August 10, 2023, effective at the opening of trading on September 8, 2023 (the "Effective Date") the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis, with one post-consolidated Share outstanding for every 2.5 pre-consolidation Shares (the "Consolidation

As a result of the Consolidation, on the Effective Date, a total of approximately 29,117,310 Shares will be issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding, with approximately 13,221,894 Shares reserved for issuance. No fractional shares will be issued. The number of post-consolidated Shares to be received will be rounded up to the nearest whole number for fractions of 0.5 or greater or rounded down to the nearest whole number for fractions of less than 0.5.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Amended: Heritage Mining - New Millennium Drilling Mobilization and Corporate update

Amended: Heritage Mining - New Millennium Drilling Mobilization and Corporate update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. Announces C$5.0M Brokered Financing

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. Announces C$5.0M Brokered Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) (the "Company" or "Aston Bay") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (the "Agent"), who has agreed to sell, on a commercially reasonable "best efforts" private placement basis, up to 26,315,789 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.19 per Unit (the "Offering Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 (the "LIFE Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.29 for 24 months following the completion of the LIFE Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Aalborg CSP

Inomin Drills 23% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel Over 169 Metres

Aclara Successfully Completes Semi-Industrial Scale Piloting for the Penco Module

Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Completed for the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo

Related News

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Aalborg CSP

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Successfully Completes Semi-Industrial Scale Piloting for the Penco Module

Cobalt Investing

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Lithium Investing

Resource and Exploration Drilling Results

Cobalt Investing

HTM Acquires Historical Nickel Sulphide Project - Canada

Resource Investing

Menzies & Laverton Restart Mining Study - September 2023

Resource Investing

A$5.5M Placement to Accelerate Exploration and Resource Growth Drilling at Golden Range and Fields Find

×