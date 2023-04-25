Consolidated Uranium Graduates to OTCQX Best Market

Sama Resources

TSXV:SME
Sama Resources Completes Down-Hole Geophysical Survey to Follow-Up on Shallow High Grade Nickel-Copper-Palladium Intercepts

Sama Resources Gains New Base Metals Exploration License

Sama Resources Inc is a mineral exploration and development company. Its exploration asset includes Samapleu properties located in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, West Africa.

*Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by Sama Resources ( TSXV:SME ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Sama Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Sama Resources is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Sama Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

