Pivotal Metals

Q1 2024 Quarterly Report

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide its Appendix 5B cash flow statement for the quarter ended 31 March 2024, along with the following operational summary.

Quarter Highlights

  • 33 holes for 7,014 metres of diamond drilling completed at Horden Lake.
    • Program targeted grade and tonnage opportunities within the 412 kt CuEq (27.8mt at 1.5% CuEq) Indicated and Inferred Resource1.
  • Logging and assay in progress. First assay results will be progressively released during Q2 2024.
  • Downhole geophysics program to highlight resource growth potential around the defined Resource, which is open down-plunge.
  • BAGB Magnetotelluric “MT” geophysical survey interpretation, with results released post reporting period.
    • Large magnetic anomalies outlined on a newly mapped prospective contact, which hosts the historical high-grade discoveries ‘Alotta’ and ‘Midrim’.
  • $2.85m cash balance and consistent news-flow is expected as the Company executes its work programs across its properties.

Managing Director Ivan Fairhall said: “Having joined Pivotal Metals in September, I’m very pleased to present my first full Quarterly Report which outlines significant progress on all aspects of our exploration endeavours.

The importance of drilling at Horden Lake cannot be understated. We have a clear strategy to add value to the asset de-risk and show the growth potential of this already significant 412kt CuEq indicated and inferred Cu-Ni-PGM resource. Investors will now benefit from considerable newsflow off the back of work completed to date. We are also highly enthused by the BAGB results which fully support our geological model and provide exciting targets of scale for future drilling.

With a cash boost late last year, clean balance sheet, and two very exciting exploration and development projects, the Board and I are looking forward to delivering a full operational and news schedule to all shareholders over the coming months.”

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

HORDEN LAKE PROJECT

In March 20241, Pivotal Metals announced the completion of the drilling program at Horden Lake in Quebec, the first drilling by Pivotal at Horden Lake since its acquisition. The completed program includes 33 holes for a total of 7,014 meters of diamond drilling. This effort targeted both grade and tonnage opportunities within the existing 412 kt CuEq (27.8mt at 1.5% CuEq) Indicated and Inferred Resource, aiming to further delineate and expand the mineral resource base.

The program was designed to target improvements to both the quality and scale of the Horden Lake project and provide the foundation for advancing the asset from both a geological and an engineering perspective.

  • Exploit the potential for increase in grade by collecting Au, Ag, Pt and Co by-product assay data for parts of the deposit that were not assayed for these metals in the past.
  • Exploit the potential for increase in tonnage by drilling areas of limited density in or around the 27.8 mt Resource envelope. Downhole geophysics has been used to refine targets for further step-out drilling (see below).
  • Collect significant sample for metallurgical testwork for flowsheet optimisation to support more detailed engineering studies.

Drill core is being progressively logged by the geological team in Val d’Or and sent for multielement assay with ALS Global. Results are expected during the 2nd quarter.

It is noted the winter program included establishment of a new seasonal access road linking directly to Billy Diamond national highway, 10km to the east of the project. This road is now in place for future programs, and importantly greatly lengthens the winter drilling window by enabling property access from early December, vs late January achieved this year.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Pivotal Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksnickel stocksnickel explorationcopper investingcopper explorationasx:pvtnickel investingNickel Investing
PVT:AU
Pivotal Metals
The Conversation (0)
Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT)

Pivotal Metals


Diagonal rows of nickel rolls.

Top 3 ASX Nickel Stocks of 2024

With its diverse applications in both technology and industry, nickel is a metal that will never go out of style.

Nickel is commonly used in alloys to create stainless steel, but more recently has found a modern use: batteries. As the electric vehicle trend gains steam, the base metal is in high demand for its role in lithium-ion batteries.

Nickel has encountered much volatility in the past few years. Prices spiked abruptly to a record US$100,000 per tonne in March 2022, prompting the suspension of trading on the London Metal Exchange.

Blackstone Minerals

Funds Received from Partial Sale of Codrus Shares

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received A$0.9 million from the sale of 25 million Codrus Minerals Limited (ASX: CDR) (“Codrus”) shares through broker facilitated off market transfers.

Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP)

Ramp Metals: Battery Metals Exploration Company Focused on Mining Assets in Saskatchewan


Price chart with "nickel" overlay.

Nickel Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

At the start of the year, experts were predicting that nickel prices would be rangebound in 2024.

With the first quarter in the books, that story seems to largely be playing out. After opening the year at US$16,600 per metric ton (MT) on January 2, nickel was stable during January and February. However, March brought volatility to the sector, with strong gains pushing the base metal to a quarterly high of US$18,165 on March 13.

Nickel's price rise failed to hold, and it once again dropped below the US$17,000 mark by the end of the month. Ultimately, the metal fell to US$16,565 on March 28, resulting in a slight loss for the quarter.

Ramp Metals CEO Jordan Black.

Ramp Metals CEO Shares 2024 Drill Plans for Rottenstone Project in Saskatchewan

Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP) CEO Jordan Black discussed the company's veteran team of geologists and advisors, and its plans for drilling at its Rottenstone SW nickel-copper-platinum project in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, to better understand the property’s subsurface geology.

The project's Rottenstone Eye structure is believed to be a major feeder chamber with conductive targets showing striking similarities to the geophysical response of the Nova-Bollinger deposit in Western Australia, which was discovered by geologist Dr. Mark Bennett and his team and later sold for AU$1.8 billion.

After Ramp discovered the similarities between the Rottenstone Eye and the Nova Eye structure at Nova-Bollinger, the company contacted Bennett to get his thoughts about its project. Bennett joined the team as a strategic advisor.

Pivotal Metals

MT Survey Outlines Large Undrilled Conductive Anomalies and an Extensive Host Horizon at BAGB

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide results and interpretation from the magnetotelluric (“MT”) survey conducted across the Alotta and Midrim areas of its 100% owned Belleterre Angliers Greenstone Belt “BAGB” projects in Quebec, Canada.

Latest News

Pivotal Metals
×