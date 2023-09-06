Inomin Drills 23% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel Over 169 Metres

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

When Will Gold Go Up? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Mid-Year Review Demonstrates Company on Right Track

BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Principal Technologies

PTEC:CC

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF

NLR

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

U.UN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Inomin Drills 23% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel Over 169 Metres

Inomin Drills 23% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel Over 169 Metres

Initial South Zone Drilling Demonstrates Large Tonnage Potential of Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Discovery

US Department of Energy Classifies Magnesium Among the Most Critical Commodities

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") announces analytical results from its inaugural drilling at the South Zone of the Beaver-Lynx critical minerals project, intersecting high-grade magnesium plus nickel and chromium over long intersections. Drill-holes B23-01 and B23-02 were drilled in a fan pattern intersecting 23% magnesium with 0.19% nickel over 169.2 metres (m) in B23-01, and 21% magnesium with 0.17% nickel over 146.6 metres in B23-02. Holes B23-01 and B23-02 are the first-ever holes drilled by the Company in the South Zone.

The South Zone is a 500 x 500 metre strongly magnetic zone as defined by ground magnetics. Drilling confirmed mineralization occurs in two parallel shallow dipping serpentinized bodies with an estimated true thickness of 160 metres. The mineralization appears to be increasing in thickness toward the north.

Summary Drilling Results - South Zone, Beaver Property

Hole Number From (m)To (m)Interval (m)Magnesium %Nickel %Chromium %
B23-0159.45228.66169.2123.030.190.39
B23-0265.24211.89146.6521.090.170.34

 

"Our initial drilling in the South Zone has generated additional outstanding results at Beaver," says Inomin President, John Gomez. "South Zone drilling was designed to test a prominent mag target located 2 - 4 kilometres south of the Spur and North Zones where our maiden discovery hit long intervals of mineralization. To date, five high magnetic zones hosting significant mineralization have been identified at Beaver. Remarkably, high-grade magnesium, sulphide nickel and other metals, including gold, have also been discovered in moderately magnetic areas, specifically the North Bear Creek Zone. Beaver's exceptional drill results demonstrate the property's excellent potential for multiple, bulk-tonnage, critical mineral deposits. We look forward to reporting analytical results for the balance of the summer drilling program as results become available."

.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/179635_64a1f9ab74844a76_001.jpg
 
Figure 1. Location of summer 2023 drill holes in Beaver's South and Ring Zones as defined by magnetic anomalies.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/179635_64a1f9ab74844a76_001full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/179635_64a1f9ab74844a76_002.jpg
 
Figure 2. Beaver property illustrating mineral zones delineated by drilling and airborne magnetic surveys. Significant mineralization has been identified in both high (magenta colour) and moderate (green) magnetic areas.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/179635_64a1f9ab74844a76_002full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/179635_64a1f9ab74844a76_003.jpg
 
Figure 3. Left: core sample from drill hole B23-01 showing rich magnesium and nickel mineralization in black and serpentinite in green. Right: Drill core from hole B23-03 in core sample boxes at storage facility.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/179635_64a1f9ab74844a76_003full.jpg
 

Laboratory Analysis of Drill Core

Drill core was analyzed using Actlab's FUS-Na2O2 20-element sodium peroxide fusion ICP-OES method. Samples were dried, crushed (

Conventional QAQC protocols were adopted in the field including the introduction of field standards and blanks in the sample stream to the laboratory.

Inomin Mines Director, L. John Peters, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Magnesium Classified Among Most Critical Materials

Magnesium has many important uses in technology, agriculture, and health industries. As a metal, magnesium has growing applications for green energy. The lightest structural metal - 33% lighter than aluminum and 75% lighter than steel - magnesium is ideal for lightweighting applications in the transportation (land, air, and sea) sectors. Vehicle lightweighting is gaining speed, utilizing magnesium alloys in various components to create lighter vehicles to improve fuel efficiency, performance, and reduce impact on the environment. Several leading automakers have reportedly already replaced steel and aluminum with magnesium in various parts.

Automakers are also looking at creating magnesium alloy parts with advanced manufacturing processes. Mega casting enables vehicle parts to be created from a single casting instead of numerous small parts castings. Compared to aluminum, magnesium alloys enable faster production and the ability to produce more parts from the same amount of material. Lower vehicle costs can accelerate sales and fuel adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

Due to magnesium's light weight and high strength, it is also essential in the manufacture of commercial and military aircraft. This makes the silver-coloured metal vital for commerce and national security.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/179635_64a1f9ab74844a76_004.jpg
 
Figure 4. Chart of different commodities grouped by their importance to energy and supply risk medium term (2025 – 2035). Minerals with higher importance and supply risks are labelled as critical or near critical. Source: U.S. Department of Energy, Critical Materials Assessment, July 2023.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/179635_64a1f9ab74844a76_004full.jpg

The global shift to EVs and clean energy is forecast to significantly increase demand for several critical minerals, especially lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as magnesium. As China accounts for approximately 88% of worldwide magnesium production, Western nations are pursuing domestic magnesium sources, and from geopolitical allies, to reduce supply disruptions.

In July 2023, the US Department of Energy (DOE) released its 2023 Critical Materials Assessment report, evaluating materials for their criticality to global clean energy technology supply chains. The DOE determined that magnesium is among the most critical metals from 2025 to 2035 based on its importance for energy applications and supply risks (Figure 4).

In addition to supply risks, the other major concern for end-users of magnesium, is that it can be produced in a more sustainable manner. Today, approximately 85% of the world's magnesium is produced by the Pigeon process in China, a labour intensive and environmentally detrimental method. The DOE reports the Pigeon process is energy intensive, generating 37 kg of CO2to produce 1 kg of magnesium. Furthermore, the process uses sulphur hexafluoride, a factor in global warming.

Reporting further on magnesium production, the DOE report states, "The other method of magnesium production utilizes electrolytic processes that require access to a renewable energy source, such as hydropower, to reduce environmental impact. The transition to clean energy will require that magnesium production be sited close enough to renewable power energy to power the electrolytic processes, such as hydropower. This siting practice may cause mild bottleneck concerns, as production is centered around certain geographic areas that have enough hydropower to supply magnesium production."

To learn more about magnesium, including its possibilities for carbon capture and sequestration, please visit our website at www.inominmines.com.

About Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Project

The Beaver-Lynx property, comprising approximately 22,600 hectares, is ideally located in south-central British Columbia, 50 kilometres from the city of Williams Lake and just 15-kilometres east of the Gibraltar mine, a large, open-pit, mining operation grading approximately 0.27% copper equivalent. Beaver-Lynx is easily accessible by good all-season roads and is close to hydropower. Inomin owns a 100% interest in the project with no royalties.

The Company's inaugural 2021 drilling program at Beaver generated a major discovery of high-grade magnesium, and other critical minerals, primarily nickel, chromium, and cobalt. Drilling intersected substantial near-surface mineralization in all five drill holes, over a 5.5-kilometre-longstrike distance. Furthermore, all holes ended in mineralizationleaving the discoveries open to extension at depth.

The 13,610-hectare Lynx area, located 11 kilometres south of Beaver, is geologically similar to Beaver with even larger prospective mineral targets. Regional stream sediment data collected by Province of British Columbia geologists, delineated a large 10 x 5-kilometre nickel anomaly at Lynx. An airborne magnetics survey delineated an 8-kilometre-wide ring-like magnetic anomaly and several strong linear magnetic anomalies - all greater than 2 kilometres in length. Like the Beaver area, the Lynx property shows potential for hosting multiple, bulk-tonnage, magnesium-nickel-chromium deposits. Initial exploration completed at Lynx consists of prospecting as well airborne and ground magnetic surveys.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/179635_64a1f9ab74844a76_006.jpg
 
Figure 5. Google Earth satellite image of Beaver-Lynx property between Gibraltar and Mount Polley mines, two of the largest mining operations in British Columbia. Beaver is the northern property area connected to southern Lynx block. The project has excellent infrastructure nearby including roads, railway, and hydropower. The surrounding resource communities offer comprehensive services and a skilled work force.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/179635_64a1f9ab74844a76_006full.jpg
 

Conference Participation

Inomin will be participating at the following investor events:

Capital Tides Vancouver Cruise, Vancouver, BC - September 29, 2023.
Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (booth #223), Vancouver, BC - January 21-22, 2024.
PDAC (booth #2751), Toronto, ON - March 5-8, 2024.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially critical minerals, as well as gold and silver projects. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.
Per: "John Gomez"
President and CEO

For more information please contact:

John Gomez
info@inominmines.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the proposed extension of the Warrants.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179635

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Inomin MinesMINE:CATSXV:MINEBase Metals Investing
MINE:CA
Inomin Mines
Sign up to get your FREE

Inomin Mines Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Inomin Mines (TSXV:MINE)

Inomin Mines


Keep reading...Show less
Inomin To Extend Warrants

Inomin To Extend Warrants

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") announces that it intends to extend the term of an aggregate of 1,048,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued as part of the Company's private placements that closed on August 25, 2021 and September 24, 2021. The Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.15 and currently expire on August 25, 2023 and September 24, 2023.

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the term of the Warrants will be extended to August 25, 2025. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Completes Followup Drilling at Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Discovery

Inomin Completes Followup Drilling at Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Discovery

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling is completed at the Beaver-Lynx property located between the Gibraltar and Mount Polley mines in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia.

Recent drilling at the Beaver property, consisting of 4 holes totalling 968 metres, targeted the South and Ring zones located approximately 6 kilometres (km) and 4.5 km south respectively of Inomin's drilling discovery in the Spur zone (hole B21-02) that intersected 252.1 metres grading 20.6% magnesium, 0.16% nickel, and 0.33% chromium (see March 29, 2022 news release).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Starts Drilling at Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Discovery

Inomin Starts Drilling at Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Discovery

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling is underway at the Beaver-Lynx property located between the Gibraltar and Mount Polley mines in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia.

Drilling at the Beaver property is currently targeting the South zone located approximately 3 km south-west of Inomin's previous drilling discoveries. The objective of the program is to drill test the South zone's potential for significant magnesium and nickel-cobalt-chromium mineralization.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Inomin Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Further to announcements dated May 2 and May 4, 2023, the Company has completed the issuance of 3,992,142 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.07 per Unit and 3,275,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $606,950.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "NFTWarrant"). Each NFT Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement at a price of C$0.13 per Share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Announces Repricing of Private Placement

Inomin Announces Repricing of Private Placement

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") announces that it has repriced its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units for gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") and flow-through units (the "FT Units").

The NFT Units have been repriced from $0.075 to $0.07 per NFT Unit. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "NFT Warrant"). The new terms of each NFT Warrant entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share of the Company at a price of $0.13 for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

Pacific Empire Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

pacific empire minerals corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to provide a corporate and exploration update on its Trident and Pinnacle projects.

Over the past decade Pacific Empire has operated under the "Prospect Generator" business model, where the Company would acquire projects through staking or through option agreements. The Company would then seek to attract partners to advance the projects, primarily in the form of diamond drilling. The acquisition of the Trident Copper-Gold Porphyry Project marks a significant turning point for the Company and an opportunity to focus entirely on advancing one highly prospective project toward discovery, while partner-funded exploration continues at the Company's Pinnacle Copper-Gold Porphyry Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Delivers PFS for Baptiste Nickel Project with After-Tax NPV of US$2.01 Billion and 18.6% IRR

FPX Nickel Delivers PFS for Baptiste Nickel Project with After-Tax NPV of US$2.01 Billion and 18.6% IRR

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce results from the preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") for its 100%-owned Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") in central British Columbia with an after-tax NPV 8% of $2.01 Billion and IRR of 18.6% at $8.75 lb Ni.  The PFS has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (" NI 43-101 ") and demonstrates the potential to develop a high-margin, long-life, large-scale, and low-carbon mine with unparalleled flexibility to produce either a high-grade concentrate (60% nickel) for direct feed into the stainless steel industry (the " Base Case ") or further refining into battery-grade nickel sulphate, cobalt precipitate, and copper concentrate products for the battery material supply chain (the " Refinery Option ").  All amounts are in US Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Completed for the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo

Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Completed for the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty's Pebble Project Completed: Positive Projected Financial Results, Excellent Optionality and Important Benefits for Alaska

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces an independent technical report entitled Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 ("2023 PEA") has been completed and will be filed at www.sedarplus.ca

"The proposed mine for the Pebble Project would provide good-paying, year-round employment for thousands of Alaskans, something desperately needed in Southwest Alaska," said Ron Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty. "The mine would mean substantial tax revenues for Alaska, including contributions to the Alaska Permanent Fund, which will be important for the future economic sustainability of the region. New infrastructure developed to support the proposed project would offer the additional benefit of potentially lowering energy costs for the region. The July 2020 Environmental Impact Statement of the Pebble Project (the "FEIS") states that the proposed mine can be developed and operated without harming the fishery, and so, with Alaska's excellent track record of managing all its resources for the benefit of its people, it can have BOTH the mine AND the fishery."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Pampa Metals Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCF) announces that, further to its news release of August 10, 2023, effective at the opening of trading on September 8, 2023 (the "Effective Date") the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis, with one post-consolidated Share outstanding for every 2.5 pre-consolidation Shares (the "Consolidation

As a result of the Consolidation, on the Effective Date, a total of approximately 29,117,310 Shares will be issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding, with approximately 13,221,894 Shares reserved for issuance. No fractional shares will be issued. The number of post-consolidated Shares to be received will be rounded up to the nearest whole number for fractions of 0.5 or greater or rounded down to the nearest whole number for fractions of less than 0.5.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Amended: Heritage Mining - New Millennium Drilling Mobilization and Corporate update

Amended: Heritage Mining - New Millennium Drilling Mobilization and Corporate update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Mines
Sign up to get your FREE

Inomin Mines Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Pacific Empire Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

FPX Nickel Delivers PFS for Baptiste Nickel Project with After-Tax NPV of US$2.01 Billion and 18.6% IRR

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Aalborg CSP

Related News

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Aalborg CSP

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Successfully Completes Semi-Industrial Scale Piloting for the Penco Module

Gold Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SWA

Cobalt Investing

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Lithium Investing

Resource and Exploration Drilling Results

Cobalt Investing

HTM Acquires Historical Nickel Sulphide Project - Canada

Resource Investing

Menzies & Laverton Restart Mining Study - September 2023

×