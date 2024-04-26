Imperial declares second quarter 2024 dividend

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Copper Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Acquisition of Bengal Mining - Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley

Galan Signs Pivotal Commercial Agreement with Catamarca Government to Commercialise Lithium Chloride Concentrate

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

International Graphite

IG6:AU

Heritage Mining

HML:CC

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Imperial declares second quarter 2024 dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today declared a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on July 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2024.

This second quarter 2024 dividend compares with the first quarter 2024 dividend of 60 cents per share.

Imperial has a long and successful history of growth and financial stability in Canada as a leading member of the petroleum industry. The company has paid dividends every year for over a century and has increased its annual dividend payment for 29 consecutive years.

Source: Imperial

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

For further information:

Investor relations
(587) 962-4401

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Imperial OilIMO:CCTSX:IMOEnergy Investing
IMO:CC
The Conversation (0)

Imperial to hold 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Peter Shaw, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, April 26, following the company's first quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial declares first quarter 2024 dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today declared a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on April 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2024.

This first quarter 2024 dividend compares with the fourth quarter 2023 dividend of 50 cents per share.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial announces fourth quarter 2023 financial and operating results

  • Quarterly net income of $1,365 million
  • Cash flow from operating activities of $1,311 million and cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital 1 of $1,799 million
  • Upstream production of 452,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, highest in over 30 years when adjusted for divestment of XTO Energy Canada
  • Highest ever quarterly production at Kearl of 308,000 total gross oil-equivalent barrels per day (218,000 barrels Imperial's share)
  • Started steam injection at Cold Lake Grand Rapids, which will be the first deployment in industry of solvent-assisted SAGD technology
  • Strong Downstream operating performance with refinery capacity utilization of 94 percent, following completion of the largest planned turnaround in Sarnia site history
  • Returned more than $2.7 billion to shareholders in the fourth quarter, including successful completion of the substantial issuer bid
  • Quarterly dividend increased by 20 percent from 50 cents to 60 cents per share
  • Released annual corporate Sustainability report, outlining the company's sustainability focus areas and progress

Imperial (TSE: IMO) (NYSE American: IMO):

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial to hold 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Peter Shaw, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, February 2, following the company's fourth quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial provides 2024 corporate guidance outlook

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today provided an update on its corporate guidance outlook for 2024. The company's strategy remains focused on maximizing value of existing assets and progressing select high-value growth opportunities while continuing to reduce company emissions and delivering industry-leading returns to shareholders.

"Over the next year, Imperial is positioned to deliver key milestones on strategic goals as we continue to profitably grow volumes at Kearl, begin producing from industry's first solvent-assisted SAGD project with Cold Lake Grand Rapids, and advance construction on Canada's largest renewable diesel facility at our Strathcona refinery," said Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Our strategic investments and continued focus on cost efficiencies have positioned Imperial to generate robust free cash flow over a range of business conditions and we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our commitments to shareholders."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Completion of Inaugural Diamond Drilling Program at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Completion of Inaugural Diamond Drilling Program at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the winter 2024 diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Ursa uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Ursa" or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Election of Directors and New Board Chair

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on April 22, 2024 (the " Meeting ") in Calgary, Alberta. The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to appoint the seven (7) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Record Oil Royalty Production

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter ("Q1 2024") operating and financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode to Begin Bear Uranium Project Drill Program and Updates on Catharsis

Baselode to Begin Bear Uranium Project Drill Program and Updates on Catharsis

  • 1,500 metre inaugural Bear drill program scheduled to start in coming weeks
  • Catharsis drill program is complete, with results to be released when assays received

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide updates for its Bear ("Bear") and Catharsis ("Catharsis") uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

"This is an exciting time as we begin our inaugural drill exploration program on Bear. The geology looks compelling, with an apparent regional structure hosting uranium mineralization already being identified with historic drilling and overlapping geophysical gravity low anomalies associated with bends in EM conductors. A discovery at Bear would be fortuitous as it is located about 30 kilometres south of the Key Lake uranium mill, and 10 kilometres east of the Key Lake haul road.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q1 2024 Results

PrairieSky will release its Q1 2024 results on Monday, April 22, 2024 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q1 2024 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, April 23, 2023 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Discovers New Lightning Zone Grading 0.29% U3O8 over 0.9 Metres as It Completes 2024 Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Discovers New Lightning Zone Grading 0.29% U3O8 over 0.9 Metres as It Completes 2024 Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the completion of its winter drill program at the Hook Lake Joint Venture at the Carter Corridor. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%) and lies on trend with high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"This year's drill program ended with a discovery of 0.9 metres of 0.29% U3O8, including 0.3 metres of 0.68% U3O8, associated with a major structure intersected by hole CRT24-10," said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint. "Encouragingly, the basement hosted uranium mineralization is within an altered breccia matrix that borders a 10 metre wide graphitic shear. All the 2024 holes intersected anomalous radioactivity and the results continue to show the extensive 20-kilometre conductive structural zone known as the Carter Corridor remains highly prospective for an economic uranium discovery."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quetzal Copper Samples 3.8 M of 2.4% Copper Associated with EM Geophysical Target Extending to 350M Depth at Cristinas Project

Interra Provides Rip Copper Molybdenum Project Exploration Update

Antilles Gold Takes Up Second $1.0 Million Convertible Note

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Samples 3.8 M of 2.4% Copper Associated with EM Geophysical Target Extending to 350M Depth at Cristinas Project

Base Metals Investing

Interra Provides Rip Copper Molybdenum Project Exploration Update

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Takes Up Second $1.0 Million Convertible Note

rare earth investing

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Gold Investing

March 2024 Quarterly Report

Nickel Investing

March 2024 Quarterly Report

Copper Investing

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report - Quarter ending 31 March 2024

×