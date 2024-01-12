



Overview Nickel is poised to play an essential role in the booming electric vehicle market which is expected to increase to $1.3 trillion by 2028 at a CAGR of 24.3 percent. And although the European climate group says there is enough nickel for 14 million EVs in 2023, the Industry Innovation and Science Australia (IISA) expects a deficit in the metal after 2022, while the IMF forecasts nickel prices to reach $19,000 per metric tonnes in 2026. Canada Nickel (TSXV: Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC , OTC:CNIKF) is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM, NetZero Cobalt TM, NetZero Iron TM, and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron products.

Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100 percent owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. The company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘CNC’ and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol ‘CNIKF.’ For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com

Company Highlights Completed Preliminary Economic Assessment on wholly-owned Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project $1.2 billion NPV 8 percent and 16 percent IRR. A feasibility study is on track for completion by the end of 2022.

One of the top 5 nickel sulphide resources globally, with significant expansion potential from regional land package Peak production of 42 ktpa of nickel – would be one of five largest nickel sulphide operations when in production. Twenty-five-year mine life generates 842 kt of nickel, 21 Mt of iron, and 1.5 Mt of chrome.

Top decile CO2e intensity according to Skarn Associates. Launched wholly-owned NetZero Metals Inc. to develop zero-carbon production of Nickel, Cobalt and Iron and applied for the trademarks NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM and NetZero IronTM across several jurisdictions

Key Projects Canada Nickel’s Crawford Project Canada Nickel’s flagship Crawford nickel-sulfide project is located in Ontario’s Timmins mining camp, which is home to nearby mining infrastructure including the Kidd Metallurgical Site. The Timmins mining camp has a 100-year history of mining activity. Crawford is expected to be among the Top 5 nickel sulphide operations globally, based on PEA results

The Crawford property was previously explored by Inco in the 1960s in each large anomaly, with minimal exploration conducted in the following decades. The land package was then owned by a forestry company before being acquired by Noble Mineral Exploration for resource purposes again in 2011. Canada Nickel was founded in September 2019 and acquired Crawford from Noble Mineral Exploration, Spruce Ridge Resources, and some private investors – and began drilling the fifth hole at that time. The company published its initial resource and began trading publicly at the end of February 2020. On July 6, 2022, the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for its 100 percent owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, more than doubling the project’s measured & indicated (M&I) mineral resources, driven in large part by outstanding exploration success in the East Zone. In less than three years from initial discovery, the company believes Crawford has quickly become the fifth largest nickel sulphide resource globally. When combined with the potential for zero carbon production, Crawford is expected to become an important source of nickel for electric vehicle and stainless-steel producers. The Crawford feasibility study continues to be on track for completion by year-end. District Scale Potential A substantial new nickel district has been consolidated through 20 transactions to acquire or earn into 15 additional nickel targets

42 sq km of ultramafic/mag highs – 50X the scale of 0.85 sq km mag anomaly footprint of Crawford Main Zone (containing 1.84 Mt of M&I nickel and a further 1.21 Mt of inferred nickel)

Assays confirm significant discoveries at Reid and Deloro

Each target has had some amount of historical work, (in some cases, much more than Crawford did initially) confirming that these targets contain the same serpentinized dunite and/or peridotite that hosts the Crawford mineralization with potential to permanently sequester CO2

Eleven target properties have larger footprint than Crawford and eleven are confirmed to contain the same host mineralization as Crawford

All located in close proximity to existing infrastructure to help minimize carbon footprint Canada Nickel’s recent district consolidation positions it to become the leader of the third generation of nickel supply – large, scalable, zero carbon potential – located in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world in proximity to infrastructure. Sothman: Historical higher grade, shallow resource of approximately 190,000 tons of 1.24 percent nickel (with 300 m strike length), 2.31 percent nickel and 0.19 percent co percent copper over true width of 8.6 m from 41 m;

Reid: Current drilling confirms large-scale discovery at Reid – delineated mineralized footprint already 90 percent of the Crawford footprint of 1.6 sq km

First assays from Reid achieved target grades across entire core length

REI21-02: 354 meters of 0.24 percent nickel including 15 m of 0.39 percent nickel and 6 m of 0.57 percent nickel

Regional drilling continues to validate geophysical targeting approach highlighting potential from 42 sq km of geophysical targets

Further confirmation of targeting approach at Deloro, Bannockburn, and Reaume - Latest assays from Deloro include DEL22-05: 394 m of 0.26 percent nickel

Potential to unlock a district scale nickel camp with multiple deposits comparable to Crawford.

Deloro: Second significant discovery at Deloro confirms targeting approach in newly acquired properties. Assays across entire core length of 487 m of 0.25 percent nickel including 91 m of 0.28 percent nickel. Mineralization successfully defined over 1.1 kms of strike length by 100 to 400 m wide to a depth of 420 m.

0.24 percent nickel over core length of 345 m, including 0.30 percent nickel over 42 m; Mann Southeast: Multiple 3-m intervals of 0.31 to 0.33 percent nickel within 111 m of dunite across entire core length

Multiple 3-m intervals of 0.31 to 0.33 percent nickel within 111 m of dunite across entire core length Mann Northwest : Assay intervals as high as 0.31 percent nickel with Ni, S, Co, PGM grades consistent with Crawford

: Assay intervals as high as 0.31 percent nickel with Ni, S, Co, PGM grades consistent with Crawford Mann Central: 19 holes have delineated ultramafic mineralization 2,700 m and 690 m wide (select interval assays 0.15 to 0.29 percent nickel) One already advanced property: Bannockburn : Over 600 m of 1.2 km strike length drilled by Grid Metals and Outokumpu. Historical mineral processing work indicated 50 percent+ recovery to 35 percent concentrate, predominantly heazlewoodite And have high potential “giants” to test: Reaume (3.3 x 2.1 km) – drilling already outlined serpentenized dunite/peridotite 1.2 km x 900 m

– drilling already outlined serpentenized dunite/peridotite 1.2 km x 900 m Adam McCool (4.6 x 0.8 km) has had a few holes that indicate serpentenized dunite/peridotite

(4.6 x 0.8 km) has had a few holes that indicate serpentenized dunite/peridotite Newmarket: (8.9 x 0.1-0.6km) MAN 35-01 yielded 3 three-metre assays at 47, 71 and 105 m yielded nickel intervals in excess of 0.31 percent nickel

(8.9 x 0.1-0.6km) MAN 35-01 yielded 3 three-metre assays at 47, 71 and 105 m yielded nickel intervals in excess of 0.31 percent nickel And a number of other high potential geophysical anomalies (Powell, Stimson, Mortimer, Moody) that – based on the track record of how similar anomalies turned out – have a high likelihood of finding more nickel

that – based on the track record of how similar anomalies turned out – have a high likelihood of finding more nickel New nickel discovery at Reid with larger footprint than flagship Crawford property Main Zone – second hole of new discovery intersected dunite across entire 354 m core length. Assays achieved expected grades over entire core length of 354 m: 0.24 percent nickel including 15 m of 0.39 percent nickel and 6 m of 0.57 percent nickel.

In 2022, Canada Nickel initiated a federal permitting process for the Crawford Nickel project. The company also updated mineral resource estimate more than double the measured and indicated resources to 1.4 billion tonnes at 0.24 percent nickel, plus a further 670 million tonnes of inferred resources at 0.23 percent nickel.