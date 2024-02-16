Australia Adds Nickel to Critical Minerals List

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Experts Warn of Supply Cliff for Battery Raw Materials as Gigafactory Demand Builds

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Canada Beats China for Top Spot in Global Battery Supply Chain Ranking

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Gwen Preston: Building a Successful Portfolio with Uranium, Gold and Copper Stocks

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project.

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

Multiple High-Grade Hits with Visible Gold Intercepted at Cork Tree Well

Li-Stream RPK Locked Cycle Test Program Confirms Exceptional Recoveries

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Tech Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Nickel Investing

Australia Adds Nickel to Critical Minerals List

Nickel's new critical mineral designation opens up funding relief for Australia's nickel-mining industry, which continues to face low prices.

australia from space
ixpert / Shutterstock

Nickel’s plunging price has prompted the Australian government to add the metal to its critical minerals list.

Nickel is considered a key material for the electric vehicle (EV) battery and energy storage sectors, but demand for the metal is still primarily linked to the stainless steel industry.

Right now, global economic pressures are weighing on demand across the board. At the same time, the nickel market is experiencing a significant supply overhang from Indonesia, the Philippines and China. The prevailing supply/demand imbalance has been clearly reflected in nickel prices, which hit their lowest level in three years in mid-February.

Australia is the world's sixth largest nickel producer, and this low-price environment is wreaking havoc on nickel mining in the country — it's led to reduced or sidelined operations at six different nickel facilities in the country since December 2023, including First Quantum’s (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) Ravensthorpe nickel operation in Western Australia.

AU$4 billion Critical Minerals Facility

Friday's (February 16) news that Australia’s government has decided to add nickel to its critical minerals list has come as a welcomed relief to the country’s nickel-mining space.

Nickel’s critical mineral status effectively opens the door to funding for nickel companies through the government’s A$4 billion Critical Minerals Facility, as well as grants such as the International Partnerships Program.

Speaking about the announcement over the radio, Western Australia Premier Roger Cook said, “We have some levers around royalty relief and royalty rebates, and we’re looking at all options in terms of how we can support the industry.”

Nickel market participants have also responded positively to the government's move.

“Adding nickel to the critical minerals list makes sense and signals the Commonwealth Government intentions to deliver financial support to an industry that is hurting badly,” commented Warren Pearce, CEO of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies, which represents over 500 member companies from all around Australia.

“It is pleasing to see both State and Federal Governments coming together to find bespoke measures that support projects still in operation, and those already in care and maintenance.”

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
electric vehiclesnickel investingnickel miningsupply and demandsupply chainNickel Investing
https://twitter.com/INN_Resource
https://www.linkedin.com/in/melissa-pistilli-865271a9/
mpistilli@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Melissa Pistilli

Melissa Pistilli

Educational Content Specialist

Melissa Pistilli has been reporting on the markets and educating investors since 2006. She has covered a wide variety of industries in the investment space including mining, cannabis, tech and pharmaceuticals. She helps to educate investors about opportunities in a variety of growth markets. Melissa holds a bachelor's degree in English education as well as a master's degree in the teaching of writing, both from Humboldt State University, California.

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX21320.27+97.58
TSXV556.25+3.76
DOW38805.83+32.71
S&P 5005037.01+7.28
NASD15898.95-7.22
ASX7605.70+58.00

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2015.07+11.72
Silver23.48+0.52
Copper3.83+0.07
Oil78.94+0.91
Heating Oil2.75-0.02
Natural Gas1.61+0.03
×
Melissa Pistilli

Melissa Pistilli

Educational Content Specialist

Melissa Pistilli has been reporting on the markets and educating investors since 2006. She has covered a wide variety of industries in the investment space including mining, cannabis, tech and pharmaceuticals. She helps to educate investors about opportunities in a variety of growth markets. Melissa holds a bachelor's degree in English education as well as a master's degree in the teaching of writing, both from Humboldt State University, California.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.