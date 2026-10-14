



Investor Insight Noble Mineral Exploration operates a project-generator model through strategic equity holdings in companies such as Homeland Nickel, alongside its portfolio of mineral rights in Ontario, Quebec and Labrador.

Overview Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV:NOB, FWB:NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is a Toronto-based company building value through a “three-legged” project generator model: strategic equity holdings, joint ventures and a multi-commodity portfolio across Canada. The company is focused on battery and critical minerals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, and lead, anchored by its roughly 18,000-hectare Project81 in the Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario. It also holds VMS and gold claims, including its newly acquired Lucas Gold Property. On the equity side, among its most significant positions is in Homeland Nickel . Also based in Toronto, Homeland Nickel is consolidating the Cleopatra deposit , which it believes to be the largest undeveloped nickel resource in the continental United States. Noble distributed 9 million Homeland shares directly to its own shareholders in February 2026, and still holds 10.35 million shares as of September 2026. The strategy's second leg is East Timmins Nickel , a joint venture in which Noble holds a 20 percent interest while operator Canada Nickel Company owns the remaining 80 percent. East Timmins is approximately 38,700 hectares and has target commodities of gold, copper, zinc, silver and Platinum Group Metals (PGM). Noble is also growing its gold and overall land package, highlighted by its acquisition of the Lucas Gold Project from Canada Nickel Company. Lucas was first drilled by Noble in 2012 and 2018 and is set in a district with a record of more than 75 million ounces of historical gold production. The project is currently drill-ready and has a Memorandum of Understanding with First Nations in place, positioning it for future activities such as testing 5 undrilled IP anomalies for gold mineralization. Other near-term catalysts across Noble’s portfolio include pending assay results from a summer 2026 sampling program on its Quebec claims. Management is also targeting a prefeasibility study on East Timmins Nickel for the second half of 2027, one it expects could deliver a net present value similar to Canada Nickel's flagship Crawford Project.

Company Highlights ‘Three-legged’ strategy: Noble Mineral Exploration stands on a project generator model anchored by (1) its cash and security holdings, (2) the East Timmins Nickel joint venture with Canada Nickel Company and (3) a growing portfolio of early-stage gold and rare earth Canadian projects. Equity stake in Homeland Nickel: The company holds 10,350,000 shares and 750,000 two-year warrants of Toronto-based Homeland Nickel (TSXV:SHL) , which is consolidating one of the largest historical undeveloped nickel laterite resource bases in the United States. East Timmins Nickel joint venture: Noble Mineral Exploration has a 20 percent interest in East Timmins Nickel, an approximately 38,700-hectare nickel-cobalt/VMS/gold property operated and 80 percent owned by Canada Nickel Company (TSXV:CNC) . Strategic mineral rights claims: The company holds about 67,000 hectares in Northern Ontario and about 12,000 hectares in Quebec and Newfoundland. This includes the Lucas Township Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario, a drill-ready project boasting a record production of over 75 million gold ounces. Proven leadership: Noble Mineral Exploration is led by President and CEO Vance White, who has a long track record of building and monetizing exploration assets in the region, including the 2020 spin-out of the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Project into Canada Nickel Company. Exploration Manager Wayne Holmstead is also a professional geologist with more than 40 years of exploration experience in Ontario and Quebec.

Key Assets Homeland Nickel Inc. Noble Mineral Exploration holds 10,350,000 shares and 750,000 two-year warrants of Homeland Nickel, a Canadian-based company consolidating nine nickel projects in Southern Oregon, including the Cleopatra, Eight Dollar Mountain, Red Flat, Woodcock Mountain, Josephine Creek, and Rough and Ready properties. The Cleopatra property hosts a historical resource of approximately 40 million tonnes grading 0.93 percent nickel and is described by Homeland as the largest historical undeveloped nickel resource in the continental United States. In September 2026, the US Forest Service accepted Homeland's Plan of Operation for a sonic drill program at Red Flat, clearing the way for drilling targeted for October 2026. A revised plan of operation for Cleopatra is expected to follow shortly after. East Timmins Nickel Joint Venture Noble Mineral Exploration retains a 20 percent interest in its East Timmins Nickel joint venture with Canada Nickel Company, which operates and owns 80 percent of the asset. Located northeast of Timmins, Ontario, East Timmins spans the Mann, Hanna, Duff, Newmarket, Galna, McCool and Reaume townships across a roughly 38,700-hectare nickel-cobalt/VMS/gold land package. Canada Nickel Company has already published initial resource estimates for two of the property's seven identified project areas, Mann Central and Mann West . Canada Nickel's flagship Crawford Nickel Project is currently awaiting a construction decision, which is expected to set a model for East Timmins. Project 81 and Ontario/Quebec Exploration Portfolio Noble retains five-year exploration rights across the approximately 18,000-hectare Project 81 land package in the Timmins-Cochrane area, covering gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc. The broader Ontario portfolio also includes the Thomas Carbonatite (rare earths), Nagagami (niobium and rare earths), Boulder (copper-PGM), Holdsworth (gold, near Wawa), and North Bradshaw (gold) properties. In Quebec and Labrador, Noble holds roughly 12,000 hectares across properties including Buckingham (graphite), Cere-Villebon (copper-nickel-PGM), Havre St. Pierre (nickel-copper-PGM), Chateau and Taser North (uranium-rare earths), Mehmet, Gull Lake, and Opawica (rare earth elements), and Chapiteau. Noble said its summer 2026 sampling program for its Quebec portfolio is underway, with assay results still pending. Lucas Gold Project Located approximately 30 kilometres (km) north of Timmins, Ontario, which boasts more than 75 million ounces of historical gold production, the Lucas Township Gold Project sits about 20 km northeast of the world-class Kidd Creek Mine and roughly 20 km east of Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel Resource. The project is Noble’s newest addition to its portfolio as of September 2026, is drill-ready and has a signed memorandum of understanding with local First Nations. Noble previously drilled the property in 2012 and 2018, completing 15 diamond drill holes totalling 3,184 metres across an approximately 50 metre strike length of a 1,700 metre gold-mineralized structure identified through airborne electromagnetic and magnetic surveys. Image displaying gold intersected in 2018 Six discrete IP anomalous trends have been identified on the property, but only one has been tested by drilling to date. This leaves five additional untested targets with similar characteristics to the drilled zone, which the company intends to test for gold mineralization. Under the September 2026 purchase agreement, Noble will issue 5,000,000 units to Canada Nickel at C$0.06 per unit, while Canada Nickel retains a back-in right to acquire a 25 percent interest in the property under specified conditions. A follow-up drill program is planned between late 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.