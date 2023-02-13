Element79 Announces Revocation of MCTO

Brunswick Exploration Announces C$5.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement and Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement of C$2.0 Million

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - February 1 3 , 2022 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (" BCSC ") has lifted the Management Cease Trade Order (" MCTO ") it had previously granted the Company on January 4, 2023 under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 "), as the Company has now successfully completed all requisite filings for its Annual and Interim Financials. Revoking the MCTO means members of management are no longer prevented from trading the Company's common shares.

The Company remains committed to timely financial transparency and wishes to thank its shareholders, auditors and the BCSC, for their continued trust.

The Company's Annual and Interim Financials are now publicly available on SEDAR.com

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

Email: jt@element79gold.com

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1 (604) 200-3608
Email: investors@element79gold.com

About Element79 Gold

Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold, silver and associated metals. Element79 Gold's main focus is on two core properties: developing its previously-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to bring it back into production in the near term; and its flagship Maverick Springs Project located in the famous gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA, between the Elko and White Pine Counties.  Maverick Springs hosts a 43-101-compliant, pit-constrained mineral resource estimate reflecting an inferred resource of 3.71 million ounces of gold equivalent "AuEq" at a grade of 0.92 g/t AuEq (0.34 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag) with an effective date of Oct. 19, 2022 (see news release October 20, 2022, available on SEDAR).  The acquisition of the Maverick Springs Project also included a portfolio of 15 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, which are non-core to its primary business focus. In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program pursuant to acquire a private company which holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, Canada in the Timmins Mining Division, Dale Township. The Company is analyzing the non- core Nevada projects, The Dale Property and Snowbird Property for further merit of exploration, sale or spin-out.  For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold .

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "anticipates", "will be", "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its business and strategies are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSX-V:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that further to the Company's news release dated February 8, 2023, the Company has received the approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to amend the exercise price of 19,100,000 share purchase warrants (" Warrants ") which expire on February 25, 2023 from $0.10 to $0.05 (the "Warrant Amendments

Orefinders Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution and the completion of the initial payments pursuant to a previously announced mining option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with G.L. Geoservice Inc. and Marc Bouchard (the "Vendors") wherein the Company was granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Grizzly Gold Project ("Grizzly" or the "Project") in the Chibougamau District of Québec.

The Company shall acquire the 100% interest in the Project over a 48 month period through the payment of a total of $450,000 in cash or common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Payments"), along with the completion of a total of $750,000 in work obligations on the Project (the "Work Obligations"). Payment of the Consideration Payments, if made in common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") shall be based on the 15 day volume weight average price in the 15 days prior to the due date of the payment (the "Deemed Share Price"). Where the Deemed Share Price is less than $0.045 per Common Share, the Company shall make the ‎Consideration Payment in cash, and where the Deemed Share Price is $0.045 or more, the ‎Company shall make the Consideration Payment in Common Shares.‎

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to outline its key accomplishments and discoveries made at its Williams Brook Gold Project in 2022 and present its 2023 Exploration Program.

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma, stated: "In only 2 years, we have identified 4 separate high-grade gold zones at surface with significant room for expansion in one of the best jurisdictions in Canada. We've grown Puma's market cap from C$5M to C$30M with only C$7M of exploration investment. Our tried and true exploration methodology has shown that the mineralization at the Lynx Gold Zone extends 750 m along trend and to a depth of about 100 m, and is open both laterally and at depth. Our 2022 discoveries, the Jaguar, Cougar and Panthera Gold Zones likely represent additional gold areas on our large land package. The potential of the Williams Brook property is significant and we will continue to add gold discoveries to its inventory as we work towards defining a resource at Lynx."

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC - February 8, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSX-V:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that it intends to reprice a total of 19,100,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants").  The Warrants, which expire on February 25, 2023, will be repriced from the current $0.10 exercise price to $0.05 (the "Warrant Amendments").

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its drilling permit application for Los Pavitos has been submitted, opening the door to a drilling program. The Los Pavitos project consists of a 5,289-hectare (the equivalent of 53 square km or 20 square miles) concession located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

Significant mapping and sampling at Los Pavitos was conducted in the first half of 2022 and covered about 75% of the area of main interest on the concession before taking a break for the summer heat and monsoon season. Signing of a formal two-year surface access agreement was achieved during this down time (see press release of October 31, 2022).

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the approval of the Notice of Intent ("NOI") for the Company's SW Pipe Gold Project in Lander County, Nevada ("SW Pipe

The U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has reviewed the NOI and determined it is complete, containing all the information required by the surface management regulations at 43 CFR 3809.30. The BLM has reviewed the proposed operation and determined that it is adequate to proceed.

