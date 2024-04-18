Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Klondike Silver 2024 Drilling Program

Klondike Silver 2024 Drilling Program

Klondike Silver Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: KS | OTC: KLSVF | WKN: A1H8T1) is pleased to provide an update from its current underground drill program at the Silvana Mine, targeting western extensions of the mine within the historic Silvana claim block that the Company owns in southeastern British Columbia.

Drill holes from the first phase of drilling were laid out to intersect, map and model the extensions of vein structures down dip of three mineralized lodes from surface on the Silvana Mine claims, with the intention of targeting silver, zinc, and lead mineralization in the Company’s phases of drilling.

All drill cores from the 2023 program have been logged. Intervals of core have been sampled. Cores were sawed lengthwise, with one half bagged and sent to an independent lab for analyses, and one half retained for further inspection. Sample analyses are awaited from the lab.

Drilling in the 2024 program is now oriented northerly from drill station 2 to intersect downward projections of the Carnation Hanging wall and Footwall Lodes. The first 2024 activity will be deepening of two holes that have been drilled part of the distance to the Hanging wall and Footwall Lodes.

Klondike president and CEO, Mr. Tom Kennedy states, “The Company’s Silver Mile target is an area 1.5km along strike, 100% within Klondike’s claim block between the Mammoth and Silvana Mines. This area has yet to be fully explored due to fractured ownership that is a common theme in areas of British Columbia with significant historic mining activities dating back more than 100 years. Klondike’s management and exploration teams are encouraged by the potential to find and develop a resource in the Main Vein structure between the Mammoth and Silvana mines as combined past production of the Main Lode included 28 million oz silver, 209 million lbs zinc and 258 million lbs lead.”

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Locke Goldsmith, M.Sc., P.Eng., P.Geo., a Q.P.

  • Klondike’s Silvana Mine Silver Zinc Lead project is located in South Eastern B.C.
  • Klondike’s 114 square kilometer claim block is 138 km north of the Trail B.C. smelter.
  • Klondike Silver is exploring from underground, along the 9 km “Main Lode”. The “Main Lode” is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp.
  • There are 13 past producing mines that are situated along the “Main Lode” that have produced 886,000 kg of silver, 95 million kg of zinc and 117 million kg lead so far. (source: BC MINFILE).
  • There are 67 past producing mines that are situated in Klondike Silver’s 114 square kilometer claim block. (source: BC MINFILE).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP

“Thomas J. Kennedy”

CEO and Director

Additional information can be found on Klondike Silver’s website: www.klondikesilver.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed the content of this news release and therefore does not accept responsibility or liability for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company’s continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Source

tsxv:ksotc:klsvfwkn:a1h8t1tsxv stocksSilver Investing
KS:CA
×