ASX Oil and Gas Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

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Edited by Lauren Kelly
Nov. 27, 2026 01:50PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Explore the five biggest ASX oil and gas stocks, including Woodside Energy, Santos, Viva Energy and more.
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Despite a global push toward renewable energy, oil and gas remain critical to Australia’s energy and economic needs.
The country is home to a range of oil and gas companies. In total output, Australia ranks as the world's eighth-largest energy producer; while it ranks 32nd in oil production, it’s the seventh largest producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and third largest LNG exporter.
In terms of economics, the sector contributes 3.7 percent of Australia’s gross domestic product, representing just over AU$100 billion.
The sector is sensitive to geopolitics and world events as evidenced by surging prices following the war between the US and Iran that forced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s key oil and gas shipping lanes.
For investors looking to enter the oil and gas sector, what's the best way to get exposure on the ASX? Learning about the biggest ASX oil and gas companies by market cap is a good place to start. We explore the companies' oil and gas operations, financial results and dividends below.
Data for the ASX oil stocks list below was obtained on November 18, 2026, using TradingView’s stock screener. All market cap and share price data was accurate at that time.
1. Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS)
Market cap: AU$57.81 billion
Share price: AU$30.79
As the biggest ASX-listed oil and gas stock by market cap, Woodside Energy Group leads the country in natural gas production and is considered a pioneer in Australia’s LNG industry.
In June 2022, Woodside Petroleum merged with BHP’s (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) oil and gas business to form Woodside Energy Group. Woodside Energy Group’s natural gas production accounts for 5 percent of global LNG supply.
The company achieved first production at the Sangomar project in Senegal, its first offshore oil project, in 2024. Its standalone floating production storage and offloading facility has a nameplate capacity of 100,000 barrels per day.
Woodside agreed to an asset swap with Chevron’s (NYSE:CVX) indirect subsidiary, Chevron Australia, which is on track to close in the second half of 2026. In September, Woodside completed start-up and performance testing of the Julimar Phase 3 project, the handover of which is a condition of the deal.
The deal would see Woodside increase its interest in several projects in Western Australia, giving it a 50 percent interest in the North West Shelf project, 66.7 percent in the North West Shelf oil project and 40 percent in the Angel carbon capture and storage project. Chevron Australia will also pay Woodside up to US$400 million.
In exchange, Chevron would receive Woodside’s 13 percent interest in the Wheatstone project and 65 percent operating interest in the Julimar-Brunello project.
In October 2026, Woodside reported two significant business deals.
Firstly, Woodside agreed to sell its 33.44 percent interest in Sunrise joint venture, including the Greater Sunrise gas project in the Timor Sea, to Timor-Leste’s national oil company TIMOR GAP for up to US$200 million. TIMOR GAP entered an agreement to buy Osaka Gas’ 10 percent stake in September; if both complete, it will gain full ownership of the project.
Secondly, Woodside signed a 20 year supply agreement with QatarEnergy to provide up to 3 million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Louisiana LNG project in Louisiana, United States. The project is currently under construction and targeting first production in 2029.
In the September quarter of 2026, Woodside achieved operating revenues of US$4.28 billion and produced 46.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) during that period, up 2 and 12 percent respectively over the prior quarter. The company reported that its Scarborough energy project is 99 percent complete, with its first LNG cargo on track for the last quarter of calendar 2026.
The company pays at least 50 percent of its net profit after tax back in the form of twice-yearly dividends. It paid its 2026 interim dividend of about AU$0.796 per share on September 25.
2. Santos (ASX:STO)
Market cap: AU$28.03 billion
Share price: AU$8.66
Australian energy company Santos is part of multiple joint ventures with significant LNG production, including the Papua New Guinea LNG project in Papua New Guinea and the Gladstone LNG project in Queensland, Australia. The company supplies its products to markets located across Australia and Asia.
Santos brought the Angore LNG project into production in November 2024 alongside its joint venture partners ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), Kumul Petroleum Holdings, Mineral Resources Development Company and JX Nippon.
Santos has a binding 10 year LNG supply and purchase agreement with Japan’s Hokkaido Gas (TSE:9534) for approximately 400,000 tonnes of LNG per year starting in 2027. Additionally, the company has a long-term LNG supply contract with Japanese utility company Shizouka Gas.
The company also produces oil. In May of this year, Santos announced it achieved first oil from its 51 percent owned Pikka Phase 1 project, located in the North Slope of Alaska, US.
In 2026’s third quarter, Santos reported record production of 26.3 million boe, up 14 percent from Q2. Sales revenue for the third quarter came in at US$2.01 billion, and its free cash flow totaled US$957 million.
Additionally, Santos said Pikka achieved a production rate above 80,000 barrels of oil per day before the end of the quarter, briefly reaching its minimum expected plateau rate. Gross production was 69,000 barrels per day at the end of September.
The company pays dividends twice a year, and most recently paid its interim dividend of about AU$0.162 per share on September 23.
3. Viva Energy Australia (ASX:VEA)
Market cap: AU$4.62 billion
Share price: AU$2.72
Viva Energy Australia owns the Geelong oil refinery and distributes Shell (NYSE:SHEL,LSE:SHEL) fuels throughout Australia. The firm oversees a vast network of over 1,300 Shell (NYSE:SHEL) and Liberty service stations nationwide.
The company is heading to a final investment decision on the commercial case for a LNG import facility in Geelong, a port city in the state of Victoria. Viva Energy was expected to make the decision in 2026, with a goal of delivering first gas for the Victorian winter 2028. However, as of its April 2026 announcement that the terminal had received formal government environmental approvals, there is not any definitive date as of yet.
In its results for the third quarter of the year, Viva Energy reported crude intake of 9.1 million barrels at its Geelong refinery, which was still operating under constraints following a fire at the facility in April. Strong regional refining market conditions supported a refining margin of US$21.40 per barrel.
The company also shared that convenience and mobility fuel volume sales increased by 1.1 percent to 1.3 billion litres, while commercial and industrial volumes contracted 0.4 percent to 2.9 billion litres compared with the same period last year.
Its most recent dividend was a fully franked interim dividend of AU$0.0773 per share paid on September 30, 2026.
4. Beach Energy (ASX:BPT)
Market cap: AU$2 billion
Share price: AU$0.875
Oil and gas exploration and production company Beach Energy has a diverse portfolio, with onshore and offshore oil and gas production in five basins across Australia and New Zealand.
In December 2025, Beach Energy reported its first delivery of sales gas from its Waitsia gas plant into the pipeline network.
In March 2026, Beach announced that along with joint venture partner and operator Santos, a final investment decision was made to proceed with the Moomba Central Optimisation project in the Cooper Basin of South Australia. The partners are targeting completion of the project in its fiscal H1 2029. Preliminary works on the project commenced during fiscal 2026.
During its fiscal Q1 2027, which ended September 30, Beach Energy posted record sales revenue of AU$565 million, up 41 percent quarter-on-quarter. The increase was driven by a 32 percent increase in sales volumes, which came alongside a 7 percent increase to realised sale prices of AU$11.90 per gigajoule.
As for production during the quarter, that was up 9 percent quarter-on-quarter to 5.4 million boe, supported by improved reliability at the Waitsia gas plant, which achieved a record average monthly production rate of 219 terajoules per day in August.
Beach paid its 2026 final dividend of AU$0.02 on September 30.
5. Tamboran Resources (ASX:TBN)
Market cap: AU$1.37 billion
Share price: AU$0.19
Natural gas company Tamboran Resources is focused on the development of assets in the Beetaloo Basin in Australia’s Northern Territory, with its main focus at the Shenandoah South Pilot project.
The project was developed as a joint venture between Tamboran, Daly Waters Energy and Falcon Oil & Gas (TSXV:FO) until May 2026, when Tamboran completed its acquisition of Falcon. The deal gave Tamboran control of approximately 2.8 million net prospective acres, the largest acreage position in the Beetaloo Basin, and gave the company Falcon’s interest in the project.
In September 2026, the partners delivered the first gas sales from the Beetaloo Basin into the Northern Territory gas market, processed through the newly built Sturt Plateau Compression Facility. The project is expected to deliver 40 terajoules per day by early 2027 and are covered under a long-term take-or-pay contract with the Northern Territory Government.
In its first quarter report for fiscal 2027, which covered the three months ended September 30, Tamboran reported net gas sales of 0.31 billion cubic feet and revenue of US$1.8 million. The company said it received its first cash inflows in early November.
FAQs for oil and gas investing
What is crude oil?
Crude oil is a mixture of hydrocarbons in liquid form that is found in natural underground reservoirs in the Earth's crust. This petroleum liquid is refined to produce a variety of energy and industrial products, including asphalt, diesel and jet fuels, gasoline, heating oils, lubricants and propane.
Does Australia have oil?
Geoscience Australia states that Australia hosts about 0.3 percent of global oil reserves.
“Most of Australia's known remaining oil resources are condensate and liquefied petroleum gas associated with giant offshore gas fields in the Browse, Carnarvon and Bonaparte basins,” according to the government agency.
Where does Australia get its oil?
Australia produces oil domestically, and it also receives oil imports from Singapore, South Korea, China, Malaysia and India. That's because Australia’s domestic oil production does not cover its oil consumption.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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