Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 7 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Prospect Ridge hires Investing News for ad campaign

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE:PRR | OTC:PRRSF | FRA:OED) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN") to provide an advertising and investor awareness campaign. INN will provide advertising on its website to increase awareness of the Company for an initial 12 month term, in consideration of $30,000. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The Company and INN are at arm's length. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold exploration near the prolific Golden Triangle. Prospect Ridge's management and technical team, with over 100 years of accumulated mineral exploration experience, believe that the company's Knauss Creek and Holy Grail properties have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to include this under-explored region.

Contact Information

Michael Iverson, CEO & Director

Telephone: 604.351.3351

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain information and statements that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "intends" and words of similar meaning and intent, and statements or phrases that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should" or "will" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's beliefs, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

×