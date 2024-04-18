Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

AM Resources Completes Compilation Work with the Discovery of 94 New Pegmatites for a Total of 281 Pegmatites on its 1,500 km² Land Package in Austria

AM Resources Corporation(“AM Resources” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AMR) (Frankfurt: 76A), a dynamic junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of high-potential pegmatite lithium deposits, is pleased to announce that it has completed the compilation of government data on its newly acquired 1,500 km2 land package (see press release dated March 21, 2024) with the discovery of 94 new pegmatites. AM Resources has now identified a total of 281 pegmatites, consolidating its strategic position in one of Austria’s most prospective lithium areas.

  • Recently announced 1,500 km2 land package gives AM Resources control over a large area of the Austrian Pegmatite Belt.
  • Compilation of government data resulted in the discovery of 94 additional pegmatites across two groups, with sizes ranging from 40 metres to 2,100 metres.
  • Many pegmatites are strategically located within mica schists, indicating favorable conditions for lithium-bearing minerals.
  • Latest discoveries continue to reinforce AM Resources’ position in the Austrian Pegmatite Belt, located within proximity to European battery manufacturers.

AM Resources’ 1,500 km2 land package


First Group

The Company has identified a pegmatite corridor comprising of 88 pegmatites with lengths varying from 40 metres to 1,200 metres. A total of 38 pegmatites are located within mica schists, a geological setting favorable for the presence of lithium-bearing minerals. The other pegmatites are hosted within lenticular pegmatoid gneiss, which is less favorable to the presence of lithium-bearing minerals.

Second Group

An additional 6 pegmatites with one reaching over 2,100 metres in length were discovered. These pegmatites are located within mica schists, a geological setting favorable for the presence of lithium-bearing minerals.

David Grondin, CEO of AM Resources stated: “Through our compilation work, our technical team has identified 281 pegmatites, the longest of which exceeds 2 km in length. When we began our journey in Austria over a year ago, we were aware of the potential of the Austrian Pegmatite Belt. However these discoveries are beyond our expectations. This preliminary assessment of our new land package is extremely exciting and we look forward to a summer exploration and sampling campaign that will target each of these pegmatites.”

Location, Location, Location

As previously reported, the AM Resources team has been actively assembling a massive prospective land package with four key elements at the core of its strategy: proven geology, proximity to key markets, historical expertise, and a clear, proven mining code. AM Resources’ Austrian properties are located within 620 km of 14 planned battery plants and have direct access to an extensive rail system.

Qualified Person

Technical information related in this news release has been reviewed and verified by Jean Lafleur, P. Geo., of PJLEXPL Inc., a registered geologist with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ #833) and is a qualified person (QP) as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Lafleur is independent from the Company and has reviewed and approved the disclosure of the AM Resources geological information.

About AM Resources
AM Resources Corporation (TSXV: AMR) is a dynamic junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of high-potential pegmatite deposits. With a strategic portfolio of assets and a commitment to responsible resource development, the Company is dedicated to creating long-term value for its stakeholders while adhering to the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AM Resources to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. AM Resources does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

David Grondin
AM Resources Corporation
President and Chief Executive Officer
1-514-583-3490
www.am-resources.ca

Digger at mine site.

Piedmont Secures Mining Permit for Carolina Lithium Project

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL,ASX:PLL), one of North America’s leading lithium suppliers, announced on Monday (April 15) that the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) has given its stamp of approval for the company's US$1.2 billion mining and processing plant project in Gaston County.

“This is an exciting day for all of us at Piedmont Lithium. I would like to thank the leadership and staff at NCDEQ and (the Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources) for their diligence in the process, as well as the members of our team who worked rigorously for more than two and a half years to ensure that every aspect of the Project met the state’s high standards for approval,” Keith Phillips, the company's president and CEO, said in a press release.

The permit allows for the construction, operation and reclamation of the proposed project, with the Belmont-based company planning to develop Carolina Lithium as a key part of the US supply chain for electric vehicles (EVs).

Keep reading...Show less

ALBEMARLE DONATES $1 MILLION TO CLEVELAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE TO FURTHER SUPPORT WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

Donation to support training and apprenticeship programs for growing regional industries

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced a $1 million donation to Cleveland Community College (CCC) for the purchase of equipment, supplies and facility improvements to benefit workforce training programs. The Shelby, NC -based college's programs are designed to strengthen the region's pipeline of skilled and diverse workers to support the growth of businesses and projects, such as the redevelopment of the Kings Mountain Mine.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green lithium-ion battery with "2024" overlay.

Lithium Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Lithium prices remained subdued at the beginning of 2024, still well below highs set in late 2022 and 2023. Several factors, including oversupply and weak electric vehicle (EV) demand, united to keep prices muted over the 90 day period.

Despite a market glut keeping prices down, Fastmarkets is forecasting that lithium supply will increase by 30 percent by year’s end. However, lithium analysts did note that the current price environment could disrupt this fresh supply, as some producers may choose to reduce production or delay expansions.

“Furthermore, whilst Chinese production seems less prone to suffering delays — as seen with the ramp-up of domestic lepidolite and African spodumene projects, in most cases we expect new capacity to experience some start-up delays, contributing to supply-side risk,” a Januaryreport from the firm reads.

Keep reading...Show less
Cell phone with lithium battery symbol charged at 70 percent.

Top 7 Lithium Stocks of 2024

Unlike the fluctuations observed in 2023, the lithium market in Q1 2024 exhibited greater stability.Lithium carbonate prices, which began the quarter at US$13,377.44 per ton, concluded around US$14,874.31, reflecting an 11 percent increase.

Market oversupply prompted some lithium producers to trim 2024 output targets in hopes that some of the excess would be absorbed in the market.

Spending for project expansions and new developments was also put on the back burner to allow the market to rebalance.

Keep reading...Show less
Neon battery and lightning shapes.

Top 4 ASX Lithium Stocks of 2024

In contrast to the volatility of 2023, Q1 2024 saw a more stable lithium market. Prices for lithium carbonate started the period at US$13,377.44 per tonne and finished at US$14,874.31, marking an 11 percent increase.

Strong electric vehicle sales in January helped support prices for the important battery metal, which continued to rise through February and March, reaching a quarterly high of US$16,109. This rally was fueled by reports from China indicating a sustained growth trend in lithium demand for batteries and energy storage technology.

Here the Investing News Network looks at the top four ASX-listed lithium companies by year-to-date gains. The list below was generated using TradingView’s stock screener on April 10, 2024, and includes companies that had market caps above AU$10 million at that time. Read on to learn more about their activities over the past year.

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Grants Stock Options

RecycLiCo Grants Stock Options

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, has granted an aggregate of 3,000,000 stock options to Kurt Lageschulte, director pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.16 per share and an expiry date of April 12, 2029.

About RecycLiCo

Keep reading...Show less

