Element79 Gold Corp -- Extensive Channel Sampling and Mapping Reveal Promising Exploration Horizons on Lucero Property

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

Peer-Review Further Supports CLEO’s Ovarian Cancer Detection Technology

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Siren Gold

SNG:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Tech Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Element79 Gold Corp -- Extensive Channel Sampling and Mapping Reveal Promising Exploration Horizons on Lucero Property

Element79 Gold Corp -- Extensive Channel Sampling and Mapping Reveal Promising Exploration Horizons on Lucero Property

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC THE NEWSWIRE March 2 6 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", the "Company) is pleased to provide additional updates on recent efforts on its Lucero property, further highlighting the flagship project's vast potential.

The latest underground mapping and channel sampling efforts on Element79's Lucero property have revealed additional insights, surpassing initial expectations. Accessible historical working, originally estimated at just 2.5 km, has been significantly. Recent work has documented an expansive network spanning 8.9 km of workings (Figure 1 and 2), with 85% now meticulously mapped and sampled. These findings significantly expand our understanding of Lucero's geological landscape, positioning the Company for unprecedented exploration opportunities.

To date a total of 19 adits have been mapped, with 10 additional adits remaining for underground mapping. In addition to discovery of significantly more accessible working, work done between October and December yielded significant insight into the project' gold-silver mineralization. Below are some of the highlights of recent and historical workings:

  • Mineralization conforms to the intermediate sulfidation epithermal style, characterized by Au-Ag veins with associated lead and zinc sulphides.

  • Subvertical structures, hosted with dacite tuffs are the primary controls of the mineralized veins, with an average vein width of 0.40m.

  • Within the Apacheta zone, mineralization remains open at depth and towards the northwest.

  • Two structures exhibiting significant exploration potential for gold-silver mineralization have been identified: the Promesa vein and the Pillune sector.

  • Notably, the Pillune sector appears hosts a well-defined ore shoot, highlighting its substantial mineralization potential.

"As we advance on this journey of discovery, our commitment to unlocking Lucero's vast potential through collaborative relationships remains unwavering," said James Tworek, CEO of Element79. "With each milestone, we inch closer to realizing our vision of sustainable and responsible resource exploration and production. We remain dedicated to creating enduring value for our shareholders and fostering prosperity within the communities we operate."

Drawing from historical Buenaventura reports spanning 2005-2008, enriched by continued community engagement, Element79 has unearthed compelling prospects for exploration.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Lucero Project location map of fall 2023 underground mapping, focused on the Apacheta, Pillune and Sando Alcalde historic mining areas.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Isometric view with geology draped on topography, looking north, with recently mapped working (light yellow).

Notably, our exploration timeline underscores our efficient utilization of resources. This strategic resource allocation ensures the completion of ongoing initiatives and paves the way for secondary mapping and geochemistry programs in additional zones beyond Apacheta, Pillune, and Sando Alcalde.

"Lucero project's extensive potential continues to unfold as we compile drilling targets in the northwest region, where surface indicators of vuggy silica hint at underlying mineralization," said Kim Kirkland, Chief Operating Officer at Element79 and Registered Professional Geologist. "As we continue to chart new territories and push the boundaries of exploration on our flagship property, these prospects ignite a palpable sense of anticipation and excitement, propelling Element79 towards new frontiers of discovery."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P. Geo., Director of Element79 Gold and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects.  Element79 Gold's focus is on devel oping its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in 2024.

The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date in the first half of 2024. The Company has also signed an Option Agreement to sell the Maverick Springs project, an advanced-stage exploratory property with an Inferred Resource of 3.71MMoz AuEq (1.37MMoz Au and 175MMoz Ag) (see 43-101 technical report titled: Amended Technical Report on the Maverick Springs Project, Nevada, USA, by Allan Armitage, PhD., P.Geo, and Rohan Millar, B.Sc. P.Geo., dated October 7, 2022, available on SEDAR) and anticipates completing this sale on or before July 21, 2024.

In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company that holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James.

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold

Contact Information

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jt@element79gold.com

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +1.403.850.8050

E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made considering management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the Company's other public disclosure documents, available on www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 GoldELEM:CCCSE:ELEMPrecious Metals Investing
ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Update to Binding Option Agreement for Maverick Springs Silver Project

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Update to Binding Option Agreement for Maverick Springs Silver Project

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Completion of Debt Settlement and Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Completion of Debt Settlement and Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 14, 2024 - Element79 Gold Corp (the "Company") (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) a mining company focused on the exploration for and production of gold and silver, is pleased to unveil updates on strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering the Company's financial position and enhancing shareholder value.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Provides Updates on Advancing Multiple Corporate Initiatives

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Updates on Advancing Multiple Corporate Initiatives

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC - TheNewswire March 11 2024 Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element 79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to share the following summary and update on of corporate activities underway through the first half of 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold: Ongoing Commitment to Community Empowerment

Element79 Gold: Ongoing Commitment to Community Empowerment

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Chachas, Arequipa, Peru

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Draw Downs US$40.4M for the Phase 2 Expansion of the ATO Gold Mine

Steppe Gold Draw Downs US$40.4M for the Phase 2 Expansion of the ATO Gold Mine

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has reached the next financing milestone for the Phase 2 Expansion at the 100% owned ATO Gold Mine (the "ATO Phase 2 Expansion"). This coincides with further progress on the turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction contract (the "EPC Contract"), and the second project finance draw down of US$40.4m.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for samples taken in February during our ongoing exploration program at the Hot Breccia Project located in the heart of the prolific Arizona Copper Belt. The Hot Breccia property hosts a cluster of hydrothermal breccia pipes originating from at least 1 kilometer depth that incorporated a wide range of wallrock fragments including variably copper and gold mineralized sedimentary and intrusive units. These include a fragment of mineralized magnetite skarn encased within a quartz diorite porphyry that assayed 5.69% copper, 0.24 gt gold and 32.8 gt silver. Limited historical drilling in the area intersected similarly mineralized magnetite skarn at depth, apparently in place, indicating that extensive porphyry-related copper mineralization occurs at depth in the system. Prismo's recent (2023) ZTEM geophysical survey shows a large conductive feature (Figure 5) adjacent to the historical drilling that is interpreted to be a Resolution-like(1) porphyry-skarn mineralized centre.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources Managing Director Amanda Buckingham.

Warriedar Resources Exec Shares "Recipe for Success" at Golden Range Project

In mid-March, Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) reported the intersection of significant intervals of gold mineralisation at the Ricciardo deposit within its Golden Range project in Western Australia.

Managing Director Amanda Buckingham shared the company’s plan to move the project forward with a three-fold strategy that includes finding more gold at Ricciardo, stepping out at the Golden Corridor and looking for additional resources.

“We will drill our main resource deposit called Ricciardo and then we will move out. We have six deposits in what we are calling the Golden Corridor ... So we're (then) going to step out and drill into and below the resources in that corridor. And then the third important, I suppose, ingredient to our recipe for success is that we (actually) own 70 kilometres of the main belt. And we will (actually) go out looking for additional gold deposits along that main shear,” she said.

Keep reading...Show less
Alma Gold Announces Debt Settlement

Alma Gold Announces Debt Settlement

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into debt settlement agreements (the "Settlement Agreements") to settle outstanding debts owed to creditors totaling $404,997.17 which includes outstanding fees owed to management and contractors working for Alma Gold (the "Debt Settlement"). Pursuant to the Settlement Agreements, the Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 4,049,971 Common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per Common share to settle the debts. Alma Gold anticipates closing the Debt Settlement on or about April 2, 2024.

Securities issued pursuant to the Settlement Agreements will have a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
INN Interview Highlights Prismo Metals' Exploration in Palos Verdes , Los Pavitos , and Hot Breccia Projects

INN Interview Highlights Prismo Metals' Exploration in Palos Verdes , Los Pavitos , and Hot Breccia Projects

(TheNewswire)

Prismo Metals Inc.

Investing News Network( INN)

During the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, the Investing News Network (INN), a premier source for resource and mining news and investor education, filmed interviews with experts and CEOs of leading companies. In a recent CEO Interview published on InvestingNews.com, Mari-Len DeGuzman interviewed Alain Lambert, the Executive Chairman of Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ) at PDAC. Lambert discussed updates and strategic plans for the company's silver, copper, and gold projects, including the latest on their collaboration with Vizsla Silver and forthcoming exploration efforts.

Strategic Collaboration and Exploration at Palos Verdes

Lambert reminded viewers that Palos Verdes, a silver prospect in Mexico, stands as one of Prismo Metals' flagship properties. Surrounded by Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV:VZLA) territory, which encompasses the remainder of the district, Prismo benefits from a strategic relationship with Vizsla. Following a recent $34 million bought deal closure by Vizsla, Lambert highlighted their ongoing collaboration, which includes a technical committee aimed at exploring the district's northeast.

With three successful drilling campaigns under their belt, Prismo Metals is preparing for a robust exploration program into Palos Verdes. Lambert expressed excitement about the upcoming fourth drilling campaign, which will extend into Vizsla's already permitted property, promising further insights into the prospect's potential.

Los Pavitos and Hot Breccia: Expanding Exploration Horizons

In addition to Palos Verdes, Prismo Metals is making waves with their Los Pavitos gold prospect, spanning over 5,300 hectares in the Sonora State, Mexico. The first drilling campaign in 2023 yielded exceptional results, extending the prospective zone significantly. Plans for geophysics and further drilling later this year are in place to capitalize on these findings.

Moreover, Lambert shed light on the Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona, poised to capture investors' attention. Awaiting drilling permits, Prismo anticipates initiating exploration on this property, situated in the heart of Arizona's copper belt. With historical data backing its potential, the focus will soon shift to twinning old holes, exploring the vast copper resources.

Investment Appeal and Future Focus

Addressing investors at PDAC, Lambert confidently positioned Prismo Metals as a compelling investment opportunity, drawing parallels with recent successes in the space, such as Hercules Silver Corp. (TSXV:BIG). With high expectations for the Hot Breccia project and continued exploration at Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos, Prismo Metals is dedicating substantial resources to uncover the next significant discovery.

As Prismo Metals gears up for a year filled with promising exploration activities and strategic collaborations, Lambert's message to investors is clear: keep a close eye on Prismo Metals. With a strong exploration strategy and potential for significant discoveries, Prismo Metals represents an intriguing opportunity in the mining sector.

For more insights on Primso Metals check INN's exclusive profile of the company:

https://investingnews.com/stocks/cse-priz/prismo-metals/

For complete coverage of The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2024 visit: https://investingnews.com/pdac/

About the Investing News Network:

The Investing News Network (INN) is a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors. Since 2007, INN has been providing breaking news, analysis and expert commentary on the latest developments in the resources and mining, tech, and life science sectors. With a global network of reporters and analysts, INN is committed to providing accurate, timely and actionable information to investors.

For more information, please visit the Investing News Network website at InvestingNews.com .

Contact:

Chris Smith

CSO

Investing News Network

+1 (604) 688-8231

csmith@investingnews.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Amended and Restated Gold Prepay Agreement

Steppe Gold Announces Amended and Restated Gold Prepay Agreement

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Steppe Investments Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into an amended and restated gold prepay agreement (the "Prepay Agreement") with Triple Flag International Ltd. ("Triple Flag") for an additional advance under its previously negotiated short-term gold prepay facility (the "Triple Flag Gold Prepay Facility").

Under the terms of the Prepay Agreement, Triple Flag has advanced additional funds of US$5 million to Steppe Gold or one of its affiliates. The Triple Flag Gold Prepay Facility will be repaid by the Company over five months, commencing on August 15, 2024, with five equal monthly deliveries of 530 oz of gold for a total of 2,650 oz delivered.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Steppe Gold Draw Downs US$40.4M for the Phase 2 Expansion of the ATO Gold Mine

Forum Commences Mobilization for 10,000 Metre Drill Program at the Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Bitcoin Well Schedules Live Shareholder Address and Q&A for Thursday, March 28

Related News

Copper Investing

Forum Commences Mobilization for 10,000 Metre Drill Program at the Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Site Selection for First US Based Green Hydrogen Production Facility Entering Final Stages

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Qu'elle Entre dans les Etapes Finales de la Selection du Site pour sa Premiere Installation de Production d'Hydrogene Verte Basee aux Etats-Unis

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Geophysical Program Set to Begin at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Expands Its Exceptional Grassroot Portfolio Across Quebec, Canada and Greenland

Gold Investing

Advancing Multiple Gold Discoveries in Proven Jurisdictions

×