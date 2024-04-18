Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 7 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Steppe Gold Enters Into Share Exchange Agreement to Acquire Boroo Gold and Agrees to Sell the Tres Cruces Oxide Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ramp Metals

RAMP:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Carbon Done Right

KLX:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 EV Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Lithium Outlook for Australia

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Oversubscribed Final Tranche Of Equity Unit Offering Raising Over $867,000

Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Oversubscribed Final Tranche Of Equity Unit Offering Raising Over $867,000

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC April 18, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS0) ("Element79" or "the Company") The Company is pleased to announce that it has closed its final round of capital raising efforts, announcing that that the previously initiated non-brokered Private Placement of Equity Units was met with overwhelming investor interest, resulting in an oversubscription.

While the Company had originally set out to raise CAD $400,000 , it had garnered capitalization commitments surpassing the initial offering, with the Unit offering having gone through two tranches, first on March 14 and extended the offering to $600,000 after the second on March 28th, and now with a third closing the offering has raised an aggregate total of CAD $867,735.

The Third tranche of the placement raised a total of $317,660 and will see the Company issue a total of 1,381,130 Units. Each Unit comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.35 per Common Share for two (2) years from the date of issuance.  All securities issued for the placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold from the date of issue.

The warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby should the shares of the Company trade at or above $0.40 per share on the North American stock exchange on which it is then listed for ten consecutive trading days (after the date that is four months and one day from the closing of the Offering) the warrants may be accelerated. There were no finders fees payable for the Second tranche of the placement,

The Company further notes that pursuant to its press release of April 8, 2024 , it has settled a cash payment due to Condor Resources Inc. in the amount of USD $85,000 / CAD $114,865 through the issuance of the same units offered to subscribers of the placement as noted above. The settlement has the Company issuing a total of 499,413 Units. Each Unit as defined above, having a hold period of Four months and a day. For more details of the payments to Condor please refer to the press release.

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer and Director, commented, "Undoubtedly, our refocused corporate drive has garnered significant support from our investment community with this equity raising round seeing multiple up-sizings and closings.  The oversubscription of the Units underlines the trust and confidence placed in Element79's vision and strategy, with this funding more clearly bringing into sight near-term ore extraction and revenue generation plans."

Proceeds from the abovementioned sale of the Units will be used for operations, including the advancement of the social contract formalization in Peru to allow the long-term extension of the social license and ongoing Lucero project development plan to unfold.  In addition, Certain Investor Relations initiatives will be engaged or extended in conjunction with this Financing with a portion withheld for general working capital.

About Element79 Gold Corp

About Element79 Gold Corp Element79 Gold Corp is a gold and silver mining company committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects.  Element79 Gold's core focus is on developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in 2024.

The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date in the first half of 2024.  The Company has also signed an Option Agreement to sell the Maverick Springs project, an advanced-stage exploratory property with an Inferred Resource of 3.71MMoz AuEq (1.37MMoz Au and 175MMoz Ag) (see 43-101 technical report titled: Amended Technical Report on the Maverick Springs Project, Nevada, USA, by Allan Armitage, PhD., P.Geo, and Rohan Millar, B.Sc. P.Geo., dated October 7, 2022, available on SEDAR) and anticipates completing this sale on or before July 21, 2024.

In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company that holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process. For more information about the company please visit our official website at www.element79.gold

Contact Information

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek

Chief Executive Officer and Director

E-mail: jt@element79.gold

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +1.403.850.8050

E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements This press release contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur.  Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information For corporate matters, please contact: James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer and Director E-mail: jt@element79.gold  For investor relations inquiries, please contact: Investor Relations Department Phone: +1.403.850.8050 E-mail: investors@element79.gold Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements This press release contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur.  Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp.ELEM:CCCSE:ELEMPrecious Metals Investing
ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold Corp.
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Corp. Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp and Condor Resources Inc. Reschedule March 2024 Lucero Payment

Element79 Gold Corp and Condor Resources Inc. Reschedule March 2024 Lucero Payment

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, B.C., April 8, 2024 TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp - ("Element79" or the "Company") (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) announces that it has reached agreement with Condor Resources Inc. (TSXV:CN, "Condor") to revise the payment terms on a payment due March 31, 2024 of US$375,000 with respect to the Lucero project. Element79 are the owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., ("Calipuy"), and assumed Calipuy's obligations to acquire the shares of Condor's subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference Today

Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference Today

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - April 3, 2024 - "Element79 Gold Corp" ( OTC:ELMGF ) ( CSE:ELEM ) ( FSE:7YS0, a mining company focused on the exploration for and production of gold and silver (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 3, 2024

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Placement

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Placement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 28, 2024 - Element79 Gold Corp (the "Company") (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) Further to the Corporation's previous Financings announcement, Element79 is pleased to announce the successful completion of its second tranche of its placement for an addition $300,075 of funding through its Non-Brokered Private placement.  This second tranche of closing will see the Company issue a total of 1,304,674 Units for this tranche. The second tranche of the placement was largely subscribed to by a strategic investor who recognizes the long-term value and potential of the Company. This investor brings not only capital but also invaluable expertise and connections within the sector which will accelerate the Company's corporate development.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp -- Extensive Channel Sampling and Mapping Reveal Promising Exploration Horizons on Lucero Property

Element79 Gold Corp -- Extensive Channel Sampling and Mapping Reveal Promising Exploration Horizons on Lucero Property

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Update to Binding Option Agreement for Maverick Springs Silver Project

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Update to Binding Option Agreement for Maverick Springs Silver Project

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports March 2024 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports March 2024 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for March 2024.

March 2024 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Reports 2023 Final Results - Continues to Confirm Western Expansion

Freegold Reports 2023 Final Results - Continues to Confirm Western Expansion

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the final two holes of the 2023 drill program. The 2023 drill results will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE"), which is anticipated to be released later this quarter.

Freegold Ventures Limited (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

The drilling conducted in 2023 successfully demonstrated the potential for immediate expansion towards the west, with potentially higher grades. It is important to note that the Golden Summit already has a significant gold resource. However, the potential for higher grades at shallower depths to the immediate west is substantial and could significantly alter the overall project economics. Therefore, we are confident that targeting shallower, higher-grade mineralization before undertaking economic studies will unlock even greater value in this project. Drilling is expected to commence shortly.

Hole GS2337 was drilled at an azimuth of 315 o to cross the Tolovana Vein swarm extensions to the southwest. The hole successfully intersected various zones of higher-grade mineralization.

HOLE
NUMBER

AZIMUTH

Dip

DEPTH

(M)

FROM

(M)

TO

(M)

INTERVAL
(M)

AU

G/T

GS2336

360

-55

831.3

15.9

31.1

15.2

0.52





166.1

218.5

52.4

0.59





257.7

677.3

419.6

0.86

including




308.2

327.7

19.5

4.26

including




308.2

311.2

3

25.3

including




483.1

504.7

21.6

1.09

including




521.8

558.4

36.6

2.86

including




521.8

524.9

3.1

28.8

including




655.9

677.3

21.4

0.75





708.7

726

17.3

0.86





758.2

772.4

14.2

1.43

GS2337

315

-50

784.3

260

704

444

0.85

including




341

354.7

13.7

1.21

including




367.8

443

75.2

1.31

including




367.8

369

1.2

20.2

including




506

517

11

2.27

including




552.1

575

22.9

0.94

including




668

704

36

2.01

including




668

671

3

13.45

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization

The Tolovana vein swam lies within the three clear and immediate extensional geochemical trends identified: two south-southwest flanking trends and a clear east-west trend. The 2024 drill program will focus on exploring these identified trends.

2023 Drilling Demonstrated:

  • The potential to further expand the resource along strike to the west within a 1.5-kilometre-long gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly with the potential to increase the overall resource grade at shallower depths;
  • Defined boundaries of the existing resource and;
  • Demonstrated the potential for the Saddle Zone to host additional gold and silver mineralization.

Metallurgical work remains ongoing, and further metallurgical test work will be completed during the 2024 program to enhance the Golden Summit Project's overall economics.

A plan map showing the locations of the reported holes and the Section for GS2337 can be found here:

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/gs2337-section.pdf

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/gs-plan-04172024.pdf

A sample quality control/quality assurance program has been in place throughout the program. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Laboratories. Core samples were prepared in ALS's facility using the PREP-31BY package. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction, and an assay is conducted on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities.

A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , P.Geo. – Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/17/c6186.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Announces Private Placement

Nexus Gold Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Updates Dakouli 2 Gold Concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa

Nexus Gold Updates Dakouli 2 Gold Concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada April 12, 2024 TheNewswire Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: NXS, OTCQB: NXXGF, FSE: N6E) is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding its plans to return to the Dakouli 2 Gold Project, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver North Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, April 11, 2024 TheNewswire S ilver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF, Frankfurt: I90, " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that it has closed the financing announced on March 14, 2024 and updated April 4, 2024.  The Company raised $650,000 from the sale of 6,500,000 "Units" at $0.10 per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Prismo Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (FSE: 7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol "7KU". Prismo Metals shares are also cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: PRIZ) and on the OTCQB in the United States (OTCQB: PMOMF).

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, the FSE is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and is responsible for approximately 90% of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Element79 Gold Corp.
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Corp. Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Vizsla Copper Completes Acquisition of Universal Copper

Grid Battery Announces Record Date and Effective Date for Spin-Out of AC/DC Battery Shares

FPX Nickel Announces Expansion to Generative Alliance with JOGMEC

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Vizsla Copper Completes Acquisition of Universal Copper

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Announces Record Date and Effective Date for Spin-Out of AC/DC Battery Shares

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Expansion to Generative Alliance with JOGMEC

Battery Metals Investing

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

iron investing

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Las Alteras Project Presentation - April 2024

Gold Investing

$80 Million Equity Raise Investor Presentation - April 2024

×