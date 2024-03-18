Element79 Gold Corp Announces Update to Binding Option Agreement for Maverick Springs Silver Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Gold Expert Talks 2024 Outlook, Plus Forecast for Silver, Platinum and Palladium

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Copper Prices Jump as Top Chinese Smelters Agree to Cut Output

Trending Press Releases

Technology Advancement: NEO Battery Expands Production Yield and Capacity with Manufacturing Innovation

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

WCNOE Underwriting Completed – A$4.33M Raised

NorthStar Gaming Reports Triple-Digit Growth in Wagers and Revenue in Q3 2023

Lithium Universe Launches Share Purchase Plan

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Coniagas Battery Metals

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Update to Binding Option Agreement for Maverick Springs Silver Project

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Update to Binding Option Agreement for Maverick Springs Silver Project

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79", the "Company along with its subsidiaries ELEM US Holdings Inc and ELEM Maverick Springs, LLC (collectively referred to as "Element79"), announces an amendment to its Binding Option Agreement for the Maverick Springs Project. This amendment follows a productive negotiation with Green Power Minerals Pty Ltd, (soon to be known as Sun Silver Limited ("Green Power")). The original agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 28, 2023, and announced August 31 and October 23, 2023, has been updated to reflect the evolving interests and continued collaboration between the parties ("Variation

This Variation comes after the Agreement was amended by mutual agreement reached through a letter deed dated January 12, 2024 (the "First Variation") (refer to the press release dated January 17, 2024).

The following amendments have been made pursuant to the Variation:

  1. Amendment of Share Allocation : The share component of the consideration has been adjusted from "CAD$1,500,000 worth of fully paid ordinary shares" to "3,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares."

  2. Increase in Cash Consideration : The cash consideration has been increased from "CAD$4,000,000" to "CAD$4,400,000".

Except for amendments made under the Variation, all terms and conditions of the Agreement (as amended by the First Variation) previously stated remain in full force and effect, including the option period, remaining in effect until the earlier of July 10, 2024, or completion of the acquisition. Both parties have acknowledged that this letter deed will prevail in case of any inconsistency with the terms of the original Agreement, ensuring a seamless adjustment to the updated terms.

"These amendments not only strengthen the strategic partnership between Element79 and Green Power but also continue to align with our long-term vision for the Maverick Springs Project," said James Tworek, CEO of Element79. "The adjustments in the consideration underscore our dedication to balancing shareholder value creation with strategic partnerships, ensuring a robust foundation for sustainable growth of Element79 operations, and facilitate the continued development of our key projects while reinforcing our position in the mining sector."

The Agreement, as amended, remains governed by the laws of the State of Nevada, USA, with both parties submitting to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Nevada District Court in Reno.

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's focus is on devel oping its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in 2024.

The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date in the first half of 2024. The Company has also signed an Option Agreement to sell the Maverick Springs project, an advanced-stage exploratory property with an Inferred Resource of 3.71MMoz AuEq (1.37MMoz Au and 175MMoz Ag) (see 43-101 technical report titled: Amended Technical Report on the Maverick Springs Project, Nevada, USA, by Allan Armitage, PhD., P.Geo, and Rohan Millar, B.Sc. P.Geo., dated October 7, 2022, available on SEDAR) and anticipates completing this sale on or before July 21, 2024.

In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company that holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James.

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold

Contact Information

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jt@element79gold.com

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +1.403.850.8050

E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made considering management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the Company's other public disclosure documents, available on www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

element79 goldelem:cccse:elemprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Completion of Debt Settlement and Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Completion of Debt Settlement and Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 14, 2024 - Element79 Gold Corp (the "Company") (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) a mining company focused on the exploration for and production of gold and silver, is pleased to unveil updates on strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering the Company's financial position and enhancing shareholder value.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Provides Updates on Advancing Multiple Corporate Initiatives

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Updates on Advancing Multiple Corporate Initiatives

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC - TheNewswire March 11 2024 Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element 79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to share the following summary and update on of corporate activities underway through the first half of 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold: Ongoing Commitment to Community Empowerment

Element79 Gold: Ongoing Commitment to Community Empowerment

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Chachas, Arequipa, Peru

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire March 1, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (" BCSC ") has lifted the Management Cease Trade Order (" MCTO ") it had previously granted the Company on January 2, 2024 under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 "), as the Company has now successfully completed all requisite filings for its Annual and Interim Financials. Revoking the MCTO means members of management are no longer prevented from trading the Company's common shares.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Board Changes

Steppe Gold Announces Board Changes

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (" Steppe Gold " or the " Company ") announces the following Board changes.

Matthew Wood has resigned as a director of the Company. The President of the Company, Byambatseren Tsogbadrakh, has joined the Board, with both notifications effective immediately.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver North Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Announces Upcoming Conferences

White Gold Corp. Announces Upcoming Conferences

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce participation in the OTC Markets Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference and in the Invest Yukon Investment Conference & Property Tour of the Company's flagship White Gold Project along with other events in 2024. The White Gold Project is located in west-central Yukon, Canada, and comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (1) . The Company's significant gold resources and other discoveries continue to demonstrate the expansiveness of gold mineralization on its extensive and underexplored land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, Canada, with its exploration supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City

Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ( "Marvel " or the "Company" ) is pleased to report that the Company has completed drilling operations on its Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr Duhamel property (the " Property ") located 350 kilometers (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1

Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer , states , "We are thrilled with the results of our inaugural drill campaign at our Duhamel project. Every hole was successful in intersecting our interpreted target horizons -intersecting disseminated, semi-massive and/or massive sulfide zones. At this state we have decided to pause our drilling operations and now will focus our efforts on both field and desktop studies to help us gain a better understanding of both the genesis and structural setting of these exciting massive sulfide zones. While we wait for assays on all holes, we will be conducting low frequency Borehole and Surface Time Domain Electromagnetics to assist with future targeting areas. Our field geologist is most excited with these initial results and seeing mineralized textures suggestive of these sulfides being part of a much larger sulfide pool, and we eagerly anticipate the Geophysical results to help us vector towards the higher conductance and thicker sulfide zones."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Enters into Agreement to Acquire District Scale Land Package in Namibian Gold Belt

Sylla Gold Enters into Agreement to Acquire District Scale Land Package in Namibian Gold Belt

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) ("Sylla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("NMI") to acquire four gold prospective properties encompassing 2,788 square kilometers, located in Namibia within the Central Namibian Gold belt. Sylla is to acquire a 95% interest in NMI's Namibian subsidiary that own the rights, title and interest to Grootfontein, Erongo, Otjiwarongo, and Kaoko Licences (Figure1).

Regan Isenor, President and CEO of Sylla, commented, "the Company is very pleased to acquire such an extensive land package of prospective ground in a truly emerging gold district. The Central Namibian Gold Belt continues to produce world class gold operations as well as new discoveries and we're looking forward to unlocking the value in these licences by applying some of the knowledge gained from the recent discoveries in the district. The licences Sylla is acquiring were assembled in proximity and on strike of significant operating gold mines and recent discoveries in favorable geology conducive to mineralization."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Brings AI to Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Brings AI to Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce engaging Exploration Technologies Inc. (ExploreTech) from San Diego, California to apply xFlare, their Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Optimized drill planning solution, to its Hot Breccia Project where a number of features suggests well mineralized Arizona-style Copper Porphyry lies at depth.

The xFlare AI approach is specifically designed to combine surface geology and drilling results with computationally intensive remodeling of existing geophysical datasets to optimize targeting of covered targets. The process quickly generates thousands of solutions that cluster on the best fits between the geological and geophysical data and then generates drillhole trajectories designed to cut those clusters most effectively.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Sona Nanotech Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application

Nevada Organic Phosphate Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Awalé Hits Multiple Shallow High-Grade Intercepts, Including 2.4 g/t AuEq over 75 Meters at the Odienné Project

Charbone Hydrogene Engage US Capital Global comme Conseiller Financier pour Diriger la Strategie de Formation de Capital

Related News

Agriculture Investing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Hits Multiple Shallow High-Grade Intercepts, Including 2.4 g/t AuEq over 75 Meters at the Odienné Project

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene Engage US Capital Global comme Conseiller Financier pour Diriger la Strategie de Formation de Capital

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Engages US Capital Global as Financial Advisor to Lead Capital Formation Strategy

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Copper Investing

Culpeo Minerals Identifies New Target at Fortuna Project

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: PPX Mining Rises 67 Percent on LOI with Silver Crown

×