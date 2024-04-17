Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF) ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is planning a till sampling exploration program at its Victoria Lake Property for Q2 2024. The project is being planned as a follow-up to reconnaissance till and soil sampling completed in 2023 that identified anomalous gold. The Victoria Lake Property is situated over more than 15 kilometres of the Victoria Lake Shear Zone (VLSZ), part of an extensive fault corridor within Central Newfoundland that Honsberger et al. (2022)1 identified as emerging as one of the most prospective orogenic gold domains in Atlantic Canada. The project will further follow up on the second highest regional gold-in-till sample identified by the Newfoundland Geoscience Atlas, which reported 785 ppb Au from a sample collected within Marvel's Victoria Lake project
Marvel Discovery receives TSX-V OK for BVBL disposition
Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV: MARV), (FWB: O4T), (OTCQB: MARVF) ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") of its previously announced disposition of the Company's Baie Verte Brompton Line ("BVBL") property. Further to its news releases dated June 8, 2023 and September 7, 2023, the Company entered into an option agreement with Carmanah Minerals Corp. ("Carmanah") whereby the Company granted Carmanah the option to earn a 100% interest in Falcon's BVBL property. The TSXV has informed the Company that all conditions have been met for final approval, including the filing of a National Instrument 43-101 technical report in respect of the BVBL property, have now been satisfied.
About Marvel Discovery Corp.
Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for more than 25 years, is a Canadian-based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in: dot Newfoundland (Gander East, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook Au Prospects) dot Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly Au Prospect) dot Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect) dot Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect) dot Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North Rare Earth Elements Prospect)
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani" Karim Rayani
President & Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551
Email: k@r7.capital
Website: www.marveldiscovery.ca
Twitter: @marveldcorp
Facebook: @marveldiscoverycorp
LinkedIn: @marveldiscoverycorp
Instagram: @marveldiscoverycorp
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information: Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements that reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: the completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
Marvel Discovery
Overview
Project diversity has become one of the resource industry’s best strategies for minimizing risks and maximizing exposure to exceptional discoveries in mineral exploration projects. Companies with a diversified portfolio covering battery metals, gold, energy and rare earth elements demonstrate that mining players don’t always have to put all their eggs in one basket.
Diversification across world-class mining countries, like Canada, presents even more exceptional economic upside. Investors can gain exposure from Ontario’s prolific multi-million-ounce gold camps while leveraging the country’s hottest iron and copper mines in Newfoundland and Labrador. With the right company, operating a broad portfolio can mitigate risk without foregoing the opportunity for serious growth.
Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring and exploring diverse mineral opportunities across Canada. The company holds a robust project portfolio covering gold, uranium, rare earth elements (REE), lithium, nickel, platinum group elements (PGE) and battery metals.
The company’s projects host mineral richness across a wide spectrum of metals and leverage lengthy histories of mining and exploration in prolific jurisdictions, of which many are seeing an exciting revitalization.
Marvel Discovery’s outstanding gold project portfolio gives the company even more upside potential. Leveraging advantageous positioning in two of Canada’s hottest gold mining provinces, the company has identified and acquired multiple promising gold assets. They include the Blackfly project in Ontario, and the Slip, Gander, Golden Brook and Victoria Lake gold projects in Newfoundland and Labrador. Its gold portfolio poses exceptional exploration and high-grade gold mineralization opportunities.
Marvel Discovery’s Blackfly gold property is located in the historic Atikokan district in Ontario. Blackfly is strategically positioned in one of the province’s earliest gold camps and in proximity to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated open-pit mineral reserve of 3.3 million ounces (Moz) of gold (123.5 million tons grading 0.84 g/t gold).
The Slip Gold project is 10 kilometers west of Newfound Gold’s (TSXV:NFG) Queensway project, the largest-ever consolidation of property within the Central Newfoundland gold belt. Drill results at Queensway demonstrate its potential to be a significant high-grade gold discovery. Historic work at Slip Gold indicates that both Queensway and Slip Gold are hosted in similar structural settings.
The Victoria Lake gold projects, Victoria Lake and Victoria Lake Southwest, in Newfoundland further contribute to the company’s gold portfolio. Historic work at Victoria Lake has indicated it is hosted within similar structural settings to Marathon Gold’s (TSX:MOZ) Valentine Lake gold deposit, which is only 18 kilometers away. Valentine Lake is poised to be the largest gold mine in Atlantic Canada. Preliminary grab samples from Victoria Lake ranged in value from 15.5 grams per ton (g/t) to 24.9 g/t gold and 18.6 g/t to 139.9 g/t silver.
Marvel Discovery’s Victoria Lake Southwest project is a 6,325-hectare land position contiguous to the Falcon Gold, Benton Resources and Buchans Minerals land package. Victoria Lake Southwest includes 253 new gold claims near existing prolific deposits, such as Matador Mining’s Cape Ray deposits, which host 837,000 ounces of gold. Additionally, it’s positioned 40 kilometers west of the Valentine gold deposit which hosts 6.8 Moz of gold.
The company Marvel has formed a strategic partnership with Falcon Gold to explore prospective claims acquired in the Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton Districts. The combined total of both projects covers 115,170 hectares and will be explored together on a 50-50 joint venture basis. This alliance further empowers Marvel and Falcon to work together sharing in the potential upside of this impressive land package while reducing costs and capital.
Marvel Discovery’s projects also include four rare earths, nickel and uranium projects that span across the entire country. This diverse spread of assets includes the Wicheeda North, Duhamel, East Bull and Highway North properties. The projects offer the company excellent exposure to Canada’s most prospective base and battery metal mining jurisdictions, including Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
At the Duhamel project, time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) surveys that were completed identified high-priority targets, which prompted Marvel to send in a field crew for follow-up.
Future plans for the company include listing Power One, a spin-off company and previous subsidiary, to take ownership of its Serpent Rivers Pecors uranium project and the Wicheeda REE property.In March 2022, Marvel acquired two large claim groups, the KLR and Walker, which provided the company with a highly advantageous position along the Key Lake fault adjoining both Cameco and Fission's property boundaries. The two claim groups collectively cover 14,190 hectares along the east, north and northwestern directions.
Company Highlights
- Marvel Discovery focuses on generating, acquiring and exploring opportunities in Canada. The company’s robust project portfolio includes 10 highly prospective properties covering lithium, uranium, gold, nickel, rare earth elements and titanium.
- The company's portfolio provides substantial exposure and mineral diversity, covering the most prolific mining jurisdictions in the country, which include Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
- Marvel Discovery holds six highly prospective gold properties, including the high-grade Blackfly gold property, which is near Agnico Eagles' Hammond Reef deposit in Ontario, estimated to hold an open-pit mineral reserve of 3.3 million ounces of gold. The company is one of the largest landholders of claims in Central Newfoundland, which are tied to the deposits of New Found Gold and Marathon Gold. These projects position the company exceptionally well for significant gold discovery and development opportunities.
- Marvel Discovery boasts a robust management team with years of experience and a proven track record in corporate finance, project development and resource-based operations.
- Marvel Discovery is in the process of listing its equity holding Power One Resources, a spin-off company for its uranium/nickel project. Marvel has reserved the trading symbol PWRO, and generally stands ready to list on the TSXV once the listing application is accepted.
- Marvel Discovery is actively exploring the Highway North, KLR & Walker Claims properties that lie within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone of the eastern Athabasca Basin. The properties adjoin both Cameco's and Fission's property boundaries.
- The company has a joint venture agreement with Carmanah Minerals to earn a 50-percent interest in the Walker Claims located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Marvel holds a considerable share position now in Carmanah and will be the operator.
Key Projects
Highway North, KLR & Walker Claims - Athabasca Basin
Marvel Discovery’s uranium property in Saskatchewan lies along the Key Lake fault adjoining both Cameco’s (TSX:CCO) and Fission’s (TSX:FCU) property boundaries. The company now owns a total of 17,612 hectares within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone , following its acquisition of the KLR and Walker Claims covering 14,190 hectares along the east, north and northwestern directions.
- Diamond Drilling Program Completed: Marvel received the necessary permits to complete an inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD and Highway Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium project. A total of 1,343 meters were completed through six diamond drill holes. Two holes were completed at the Highway Zone and four holes were completed at the DD Zone. Each drill hole has an average length of 224 meters.
- Encouraging Historical Production: Highway North Claims contain two known mineralizations. The Key Lake deposit has previously produced 4.2 Mt of product with an average grade of 2.1 percent U3O8. Additionally, only 21 drill holes have been drilled between 1980 and 2008, which verify the presence of uranium but left much of the asset unexplored.
- Walker Claims Indicate Additional Uranium: Collectively known as the Walker Claims, this claim group covers 10,595 hectares and is contiguous to the Fission 3.0 Hobo Lake uranium assets. This claim group hosts 10 uranium showings and several unexplored EM targets.
- Joint Venture with Carmanah Minerals: Marvel Discovery’s joint venture agreement with Carmanah Minerals. (CSE:CARM) allows it to earn a 50-percent interest in the Walker Claims. Marvel and Carmanah would each own 50 percent of the project with Carmanah funding $1.5 million in exploration expenditures, paying $400,000 in cash, and issuing 3.5 million shares and 3.5 million warrants.
- Costigan Lake Acquisition: Marvel has entered into an agreement to acquire the Costigan Lake Uranium project, which covers 5,518 hectares located on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin. The acquisition enhances Marvel's land portfolio of uranium holdings at Key Lake, which is adjacent to Cameco, F3 Uranium, Skyharbour and Abasca Resources, and increases the company's footprint to four distinct projects covering more than 23,130 hectares.
Newfoundland and Labrador Gold Projects
Marvel Discovery has more than 115,000 hectares of gold assets throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. Its Golden Brook assets, which include Hope Brook and Baie Verte properties, are a joint venture partnership with Falcon Gold Corp. Its additional assets in the province are systematically being explored for high-grade gold deposits.
- Golden Brook JV (Marvel – Falcon) Gold:
- The Golden Brook is a large land package hosting crustal-scale structures. Falcon has formed a strategic partnership with Marvel Discovery Corp. with the goal of exploring prospective claims recently acquired in the Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton Districts. The combined total of both projects covers 115,170 hectares and will be explored together on a 50-50 joint venture basis.
- The Hope Brook Zone is 10 kilometers away from Sokoman-Benton’s new high-grade lithium discovery. The 35 grab and chip samples noted in the Sokoman-Benton NR were collected over a 2-kilometer distance. Initial permits for the first phase of exploration on the company’s Hope Brook project include high-resolution magnetic gradiometry surveys and prospecting crews to the area.
- The Baie Verte Zone is linked to more than 100 gold prospects and zones and is located near the Four Corners Project held by Triple Nine Resources. The Four Corners Project consists of iron-titanium-vanadium mineralized rock which has been outlined for 3,000 meters in strike with intercepts 200 meters wide and 600 meters vertically. The project contains sufficient tonnage and grades to warrant developing a world-class mineral resource.
- Assay results from the late spring, early summer 2023 exploration program conducted over the Gun Flap Hill project located in Southern Newfoundland covering the northwestern portion of the Golden Brook Property identified multiple anomalies from rock samples, including copper-tantalum-vanadium, gold, nickel-chromium, multiple critical and rare elements including lithium, tantalum, cerium, lanthanum and strontium.
- Gander Zone (South, North, East) Gold: Composed of 28,950 hectares and contiguous to New Found Gold and Sassy Resources. Marvel is a major landholder within the central Newfoundland gold belt.
- The Gander South claims lie along the highly prospective northeast trending Dog Bay-Appleton-Grub Line fault system, where Newfound Gold’s (TSXV:NFG) Queensway Gold project is located.
- Gander completed a structural interpretation of the high-resolution magnetic survey at the 6,850-hectare Gander East strategically located in the Exploits Subzone and the Gander Zone and is contiguous to New Found Gold Corp’s Queensway Project.
- The company initiated a summer 2023 surface exploration program aimed to complete a till sampling program over a high-priority target associated with north-northeast-trending structures.
- Slip Gold Project: The Slip Gold project has similar structural settings to New Found Gold’s Queensway project. It is host to gold mineralization within altered intrusive rocks and quartz veins historically sampling up to 44.5 g/t gold on surface.
- The Slip Gold project spans approximately 3,700 hectares and leverages strategic positioning within the Exploits Subzone, a hotspot for a potential district-scale gold camp.
- It is tied to Marathon Gold, which is Northern Atlantic’s largest gold deposit, hovering around 4.6 Moz.
- Victoria Lake Gold Project: The Victoria Lake Gold Project is contiguous with Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake 4-Moz gold deposit. Sampling and prospecting in 1995 from Vein #3 reported one grab sample assaying 162.7 g/t gold and 220.8 g/t silver and exhibiting similar-style gold-bearing veins within regional structural corridors. Assay results from reconnaissance till and soil sampling at the Victoria Lake Property identified multiple anomalies, including gold, barium, copper, zinc and tin. Soil geochemistry highlights include 21.7 percent of soil samples reported anomalous gold-in-soil, 16.7 percent of samples reported anomalous copper and 5 percent of samples reported anomalous zinc.
- Victoria Lake Southwest Project: This new land position, called Victoria Southwest, consists of 253 claims (6,325 hectares) and is contiguous to Falcon Gold and Benton Resources.
- The property is positioned 40 kilometers west of the Valentine gold deposit that hosts 6.8 Moz of gold. Falcon has immediate plans to begin high-resolution magnetic surveys upon approval of exploration permits.
- Benton Resources prospected the area, identifying abundant mineralized quartz vein material containing trace- to several-percent sulfides. Analysis of these grab samples assayed between 1.65 g/t to 18.2 g/t gold and between 5.4 g/t to 87.10 g/t silver in subcrop samples.
Quebec Battery Metals - Duhamel Property
The Duhamel property is located 200 kilometers northwest of the city of Saguenay, Quebec, in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region currently containing seven occurrences of nickel-copper-cobalt sulphides and one titanium-vanadium-chromium occurrence.
- Promising Drill Results: Drill intercept highlights in the property include 1.27 percent nickel, 0.33 percent copper, and 0.12 percent cobalt over 3 meters by Virginia Gold Mines in 2000 that contained massive sulfides.
- Extended Holding Following TDEM Exploration: In 2022, Marvel received the heliborne magnetic and TDEM survey results over the Duhamel nickel-copper-cobalt and titanium-vanadium-chromium property, prompting the company to expand its land holding in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares for staking costs.
- Follow-up Sampling Pending Results: The completed TDEM surveys highlighted high-priority targets, resulting in Marvel sending in a follow-up field crew. The crew used a portable XRF instrument to confirm ultramafic rocks containing nickel, cobalt and copper. Samples from the ground crew are presently awaiting lab analysis.
In 2022, the company applied for a drill program on the Duhamel nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum group property and a notice was sent to the Nitassinan de Mashteuiatsh First Nation for their review. Marvel Discovery received its first drill permit on Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property. Following the interpretation of the TDEM and magnetic airborne survey, Marvel increased its land position in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares. The company intends to drill up to 15 holes totaling 2,000 meters targeting both the Houliere and Duhamel Zones.
Ontario Properties
Marvel Discovery’s Ontario properties include a variety of mineral deposits, including gold, nickel and PGEs. Many of the assets are in close proximity to existing known deposits and producing mines, indicating the potential of the company’s Ontario properties to become world-class mines.
- Blackfly Gold Property: The Blackfly gold property comprises 64 unpatented mining claims totaling 1,296 hectares near the historical Atikokan gold camp in Ontario, Canada. The company has already completed phase 1 drilling, with assays up to 50.6 g/t gold. The property is located along and within the Marmion Lake fault zone, approximately 13.6 kilometers southwest along the strike of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated 208 million tons (Mt) grading 0.67 g/t gold containing 4.5 Moz of gold.
- Assays from phase 1 drilling indicate high-grade gold throughout the property, with assays including:
- Black Fly Northeast Zone: Drill hole BF21-19 intersected multiple gold domains, including 50.60 g/t gold over 0.50 meters from 39.20 to 39.70 meters and together with hole BF21-18, extends the Black Fly Northeast Zone by 130 meters to the northeast.
- Black Fly Main Zone: Drill hole BF21-13 intersected 1.06 g/t gold over 9.3 meters from 14.30 to 27.70 meters. Drill hole BF21-16 intersected 0.79 g/t gold over 7.70 meters from 7.30 to 15 meters. Drill hole BF21-14 intersected a broad mineralized zone with 18.20 meters grading 0.21 g/t gold, including 1.74 g/t gold over 1 meter.
- Mosquito Zone: Drill hole BF21-15 intersected multiple gold domains, including 1.96 g/t gold over 0.30 meters from 7.70 to 8 meters, corresponding to the 2021 discovery of up to 52.50 g/t gold in a grab sample. Visible gold was noted in this drill hole at 7.70 to 8 meters depth.
- Initial work documented by D.K. Burke in 1941 reported two gold vein shoots to the north and south of the property. The southern shoot averaged 11.90 g/t gold over a thickness of 0.33 meters along a strike of 21.60 meters and the northern shoot averaged 13.44 g/t gold over 0.27 meters within a 32-meter strike length.
- The project presents exciting exploration potential as a high-grade system that has never been drilled to depth. Marvel has the option to earn 100 percent in the project subject to cash and exploration conditions
- Assays from phase 1 drilling indicate high-grade gold throughout the property, with assays including:
- East Bull Property: Marvel has100-percent interest in the East Bull Property in the East Bull Lake Intrusive Complex, contiguous to Grid Metals’ and Canadian Palladium’s East Bull Lake Palladium Projects east of Elliot Lake, Ontario.
- The claim group consists of 15 mining claims totaling 5,352 hectares. Total magnetic intensity of regional OGS surveys indicates a northwest extension to the EBLI onto Marvel’s ground.
- Drilling in the area by Grid Metals Corp returned intercepts of 77 meters grading 0.80 g/t palladium equivalent in April 2021, and Canadian Palladium’s project hosts a compliant resource of 11.10 Mt grading 1.50 g/t palladium equivalent.
British Columbia – Wicheeda North Project
The Wicheeda North is a rare earth element property that consists of six mineral claims, which encompass 2135.6 ha. in the Cariboo mining division in British Columbia. The property is immediately northwest of the Wicheeda Property, which hosts the Wicheeda Carbonatite, currently being explored by Defense Metals.
- Close Proximity to Producing Mines: The claim block is in proximity of the Defense Metals (TSXV:DEFN) Wicheeda rare earth mineral project, which hosts 4.89 Mt at 3.02 percent light rare earth oxide (LREO) and an inferred resource of 12.1 Mt at 2.90 LREO using a cut off 1.5 percent total metal.
- Assays Indicate Highly Prospective Property: Past exploration on the property includes airborne geophysical surveying from 2010, which successfully mapped Wicheeda’s magnetic and conductive geological properties across a 29.4-square-kilometer area. The property remains highly prospective for Marvel.
Management Team
Karim Rayani - CEO, President and Director
For the past 15 years, Karim Rayani has focused on financing domestic and international mineral exploration and development. Most recently, Rayani was head of Bloomberry Capital, a Vancouver-based merchant bank and capital advisory firm. Before this, he worked independently as a management consultant and financier. Rayani is currently chair of R7 Capital Ventures, director of Fiber Crowne Manufacturing and chair of District 1 Exploration. Rayani has developed an extensive network of contacts throughout North America and Europe, focusing on corporate development and finance.
Brian Crawford - Chief Financial Officer and Director
Brian Crawford holds a B.Com. from the University of Toronto and brings extensive experience as a senior financial executive. He has held positions in both public and private companies and has served as a partner in a national firm of chartered professional accountants. Brian is a founder and/or co-founder of several companies currently listed on the TSXV (TSX Venture Exchange) or the CSE (Canadian Securities Exchange). Presently, Brian serves as a director, corporate secretary, and/or CFO of multiple TSXV or CSE listed companies, which include Colibri Resource Corporation, Searchlight Resources, CBLT, and Tempus Capital.
Fraser Rieche - Director
Fraser Rieche has a bachelor of arts in economics and has 25 years of experience in international project management, logistics planning and corporate finance. Rieche has worked with resource-based industries and financial institutions worldwide. He has helped develop and finance mining projects in both North America and South America, along with energy, oil and gas, fisheries and forestry projects in many different areas of the world.
Diana Alvarez - Corporate Secretary, Director
Diana Alvarez is a paralegal with 15 years of experience working in corporate and securities law. Having worked for some of the leading law firms in Vancouver, she is well-versed in corporate compliance, governance and administration of publicly traded companies. Alvarez has spent her career focused on resource issuers and has a diploma in paralegal studies.
Dr. Peter Born - Director
Dr. Peter Born is a registered geologist with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and a fellow of the Geological Association of Canada. Born completed his Ph.D. at Carleton University in Earth Sciences and holds a Master of Science (M.Sc.), geological and earth sciences, from Laurentian University
His extensive experience spans 35 years in exploration, modelling, and feasibility studies. He has held many senior geologist positions which include Western Mining, where he modeled mineralization on the 5-Moz Meliadine gold deposit in Nunavut. He was with Echo Bay Mines, contributing to the 1-Moz Aquarius gold deposit east of Timmins, Ontario. Dr. Born brings decades of experience from the Abitibi greenstone and gold belt in Ontario and Quebec, and in particular, the 80-Moz gold camp of Timmins in Northern Ontario, Canada.
Marvel Resumes Exploration of Gold Anomaly at Victoria Lake
Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, commented; "Results from Marvel's 2023 reconnaissance till and soil sampling program were very exciting, and identified multiple gold anomalies within the western part of the property. The reconnaissance program was intended to investigate the potential for structures associated with the Cape Ray Fault Zone and Victoria Lake Shear Zone. Anomalous gold was identified in over 20% of the 2023 samples, and our 2024 program will follow up with more detailed sampling over anomalous zones. The project is located over an extensive fault and shear zone corridor which is host to numerous gold occurrences that include the nearby Valentine Gold Project. Recent news of the acquisition of the Valentine Gold Project, we believe, is a reaffirmation of our views that this entire area has immense potential for further discovery, and the reason Marvel acquired such a significant land holding. Marvel's substantial position in this camp is second only to Calibre (see Figure 1), and includes the crucial southwest extension of the Victoria Lake Shear Zone and fault corridor. In recent months we have announced a strategic reduction of some of Marvel's holdings in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as we focus on our core holdings. The Victoria Lake Project is now regarded as one of our highest priority projects within the province. As gold prices surge and global uncertainties persist, our bullish outlook on gold has never been stronger, and we remain committed to and focused on the acquisition and exploration of Tier One Projects. Exploring a significant portion of one of Newfoundland's most prospective gold-bearing structures is not only thrilling but a discovery at Victoria Lake has the potential to transform Marvel and benefit our loyal shareholders."
Results from Marvel's spring 2023 program were reported on August 14, 2023 (see press release dated August 14, 2023). The 2023 exploration program conducted till sampling over two geological targets as part of the Company's investigation of the potential for structures associated with the Cape Ray Fault - Victoria Lake Shear Zone corridor. Marvel plans to complete an enhanced program of till sampling over the area in late spring-early summer 2024 and will follow up with additional sampling in areas where anomalous gold was identified. The second highest regional gold-in-till sample in the Newfoundland Geoscience Atlas database which reported 785 ppb Au was collected from within Marvel's Victoria Lake project, and the north survey grid for 2024 is intended to follow up on this historic high-grade anomaly.
Figure 1. Location of Marvel's Victoria Lake Property and Calibre Mining Corp's Valentine Gold Project in Central Newfoundland, Canada.
The Cape Ray Fault is an extensive fault corridor that is well recognized as being highly fertile for structural gold mineralization and is host to well-known gold occurrences that include the Cape Ray Deposit, the Valentine Gold Deposit, and the Wilding Lake Prospect. Marvel's Victoria Lake Property represents one of the largest land packages on strike and contiguous to Calibre Mining Corp.'s ("Calibre") Valentine Gold Project. The recent purchase of Marathon by Calibre (Calibre Mining Completes Acquisition of Marathon Gold - Junior Mining Network) marked a significant milestone for this entire area with their intention for an accelerated mine development phase. The Valentine Gold Project is anticipated to contribute an expected annual gold production of 195,000 ounces at a cost of USD$1,007 per ounce during the first 12 years of production starting in 2025. (https://calibremining.com/news/calibre-and-marathon-announce-combination-to-creat-6555/) The Valentine Lake shear zone plays a pivotal role in hosting gold mineralization within this entire camp with ongoing exploration and studies providing a greater understanding of this regional scale structure (https://journals.lib.unb.ca/index.php/ag/article/view/32972). Marvel's detailed studies of this area have demonstrated the potential for the continuation of this major structure to continue across the Victoria Lake Property (see Figure 2).
Figure 2. Total Magnetic Intensity Map of Victoria Lake Regional Area Showing Interpreted Location of Valentine Lake Shear Zone and Documented Gold Occurrences
Qualified Person
Greg Robinson, P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.
The QP and the Company have not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the properties comprising the Victoria Lake Shear Zone, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work. The QP and the Company further acknowledge that the presence of mineral occurrences within property adjacent to Marvel's Victoria Lake Property cannot be used as an indication for mineralization to occur within Marvel's property itself.
About Marvel Discovery Corp.
Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for more than 25 years, is a Canadian-based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:
- Newfoundland (Gander East, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook
- Au Prospects)
- Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
- Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
- Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
- Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)
The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President & Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551
Email: k@r7.capital
Website: www.marveldiscovery.ca
Twitter: @marveldcorp
Facebook: @marveldiscoverycorp
LinkedIn: @marveldiscoverycorp
Instagram: @marveldiscoverycorp
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements that reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: the completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
1. Honsbergerm I.W. , Bleeker, W., Kamo, S.L., Sandeman, H.A.I., Evans, D.T.W., Rogers, N., van Staal, C.R., and
Dunning, G.R. (2022) Latest Silurian syntectonic sedimentation and magmatism and Early Devonian orogenic gold mineralization, central Newfoundland Appalachians, Canada: Setting, structure, lithogeochemistry, and high-precision U-Pb geochronology. Geological Society of America Bulletin, March 2022, 25 pages. http://pubs.geoscienceworld.org/gsa/gsabulletin/article-pdf/doi/10.1130/B36083.1/5557466/b36083.pdf
SOURCE:Marvel Discovery Corp.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City
Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ( "Marvel " or the "Company" ) is pleased to report that the Company has completed drilling operations on its Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr Duhamel property (the " Property ") located 350 kilometers (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1
Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer , states , "We are thrilled with the results of our inaugural drill campaign at our Duhamel project. Every hole was successful in intersecting our interpreted target horizons -intersecting disseminated, semi-massive and/or massive sulfide zones. At this state we have decided to pause our drilling operations and now will focus our efforts on both field and desktop studies to help us gain a better understanding of both the genesis and structural setting of these exciting massive sulfide zones. While we wait for assays on all holes, we will be conducting low frequency Borehole and Surface Time Domain Electromagnetics to assist with future targeting areas. Our field geologist is most excited with these initial results and seeing mineralized textures suggestive of these sulfides being part of a much larger sulfide pool, and we eagerly anticipate the Geophysical results to help us vector towards the higher conductance and thicker sulfide zones."
Phase 1 drilling consisted of 5 holes totaling 1,218m ( table 1 ), which targeted numerous priority airborne and ground EM conductors within the Houlière block (figure 2 ). Historical work within the Property and surrounding areas have shown these conductors are the primary target horizons.
Several sulfide-rich mineralization intervals were intersected on the five drillholes which drilled into mafic-ultramafic magmatic rocks suite located in the margin of a large anorthosite body named Saguenay Lac-Saint- Jean SLSJ Anorthosite Suite.
The first hole drilled, DU24-01, intersected a wide, 33.0m, interval of disseminated sulfide mineralization from a hole depth 69.0m- 102.0m and within this are semi-massive stringers and massive sulfide zones ranging from widths of 10cm-60cm hosted in mafic-ultramafic magmatic rocks. Other sulfide mineralization intervals were intersected in hole DU24-01 and they are at 120.5m (5.5m), at 134m (1.0m); at 143.0m (11.3m), at 159.1m (1.6m), at 172.2m (2.4m), at 204.5m (1.6m), at 226.6m (0.7m), at 239.8m (0.3m), at 244.3m (1.0m), at 258.6m (1.5m), and at 314.2m (2 cm wide). An example of one of these massive sulfide bands with shows tremendous potential for nickel, copper, and cobalt mineralization intersected in drillhole DU24-01 is highlighted in figure 3. Semi-massive and massive Fe-Ti oxide (MOX) bands ticking up to several meters in width were also intersected in this hole some of which contains sulfides clusters and stringers.
The second hole drilled, DU24-02, intersected a wide, 13.9m, interval of disseminated sulfides mineralization from a hole depth 7.5m- 21.4m and within this are semi-massive stringers and massive sulfide zones ranging from widths of 10cm-70cm. An example of one of these semi-massive sulfide bands with shows tremendous potential for nickel, copper, and cobalt mineralization intersected in drillhole DU24-02 is highlighted in figure 4. Other same disseminated sulfides intervals with semi-massive stringers and massive sulfide zones ranging from widths of 5cm-40cm were intersected at 32.0 (0.8m), at 37.8m (5.9m), at 99.8m (3.6m), at 135.8m (7.6m), at 169.8m (18.2m), and at 231.2m (5.7m). Semi-massive and massive Fe-Ti oxide (MOX) bands ticking up to several meters in width were also intersected in this hole some of which contains sulfides clusters and stringers.
Hole DU24-03, intersected a wide, 10.3m, interval of disseminated mineralization from a hole depth 88.6m - 98.9m and within this are semi-massive sulfide stringers and clusters zones ranging from widths of 10-50cm. Other same disseminated mineralized intervals with semi-massive stringers and massive sulfide zones ranging from widths of 5cm-80cm were intersected at 111.3m (2.5m), and at 121.5m (2.0m). Semi-massive and massive Fe-Ti oxide (MOX) bands ticking up to several meters in width were also intersected in this hole.
The Hole DU24-04 intersected a wide, 17.3m, interval of disseminated sulfides mineralization from a hole depth 21.7m - 39.0m and within this are semi-massive stringers zone 10cm-90cm. Noteworthy within hole DU24-04 is a significant vein of massive chalcopyrite with pyrrhotite mineralization over the interval of 79.7m - 80.1m which is highlighted in figure 5. Other same disseminated sulfide intervals with semi-massive stringers zones ranging from widths of 5cm-70cm were intersected at 71.9m (2.0m), at 76.0m (2.1m), at 89.2m (3.6m), and at 104m (1.3m).
The hole drilled, DU24-05, intersected a wide, 10.8m, interval of disseminated sulfides mineralization from a hole depth 115.0m - 125.8m and within this are semi-massive stringers and massive sulfide zones ranging from widths of 10cm-120cm. An example of these massive sulfide bands with shows a potential for nickel, copper, and cobalt mineralization intersected in drillhole DU24-05 is highlighted in figure 6 to 8. Other disseminated sulfides intervals with semi-massive stringers and massive sulfide zones ranging from widths of 5cm-120cm were intersected at 57.4m (4.4m), at 95.1m (5.6m), at 145.8m (6.4m), and at 197.2m (3.8m, open down hole). Fe-Ti oxide (MOX) mineralization as dissemination, as semi-massive and massive iticking up to dozen meters in width were intersected in this hole: at 10.0m (14.5m), at 33.0m (25.6m), at 74.7m (20.4m), and at 110.9m (10.4m). Those contains a potential for titanium and chromium.
Duhamel Project
For general information, the Duhamel Property currently contains seven (7) occurrences of Ni-Cu-Co sulfides and one (1) Fe-Ti-V iron oxide occurrence discovered between 1997 to 2001 by previous operators who defined a 13 km long mineralized rock corridor (Figure 4). Drill intercept highlights include 1.27% Ni, 0.33% Cu, and 0.12% Co over 3.0 meters by Virginia Gold Mines in 2000 that contained massive sulfides. The recalculation of 100% sulfides gave 2.42% Ni over 0.5m (hole 1279-2001-29 gave 1.4% Ni over 0.5m). Compilation of historic assessment reports to date reveals more than thirty (30) Ni-Cu (Co) and four (4) Fe-Ti (V, Cr) mineral occurrences which confirms this corridor to be highly prospective for new Ni-Cu-Co discoveries, as well as Fe-Ti (Cr, V) discoveries.
Further to the compilation of previously filed assessment reports Marvel recovered from historical data a grab sample (from massive Iron-Titanium Oxides), the result assaying 0.28% V 2 O 5 associated with 20.8% T i O 2 and 0.13%Cr 2 0 3 .
The Duhamel project is located between Chutes-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Reservoir deformation zones (or areas) included in central part of Proterozoic Grenville Geological Province (Figure 2). The Duhamel Property is characterized by the presence of large mafic to ultramafic intrusive rock bodies located in northern margin of the Saguenay‐Lac‐Saint‐Jean (SAGLSJ) Anorthosite Suite, one of the largest anorthosite intrusive bodies in the world. The Chute-des-Passes-Pipmuacan reservoir areas contains numerous massive sulfide and iron oxide mineralization occurrences recognized and documented by the Quebec government ( Sigeom, Figure 9 ).
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this report has been reviewed by Jean-Paul Barrette Géo/ P.Geo , an independent project geologist and consultant. Mr. Barrette is a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ, # 619). Mr. Barrette has sufficient experience (39 years) and relevant to the style of mineralization and the type of deposit under study and the activity undertaken to qualify as a competent person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Barrette carried out several geological reconnaissance works in the Houliere-Duhamel sector and recently made there a compilation of historical works.
About Marvel Discovery Corp.
Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:
- Newfoundland (Gander East, Gander South, Victoria Lake, and Hope Brook, Au- LiProspects .)
- Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect )
- Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect
- Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
- Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)
The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .SOURCE: Marvel Discovery
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Marvel Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement
Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(FSE:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF) (the "Company") announces that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 2,525,000 non flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at $0.04 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $101,000 (the "Final Tranche
Each NFT Unit consists of one non flow-through share (an "NFT Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire an additional NFT Share at an exercise price of $0.075 per NFT Share for a period of five years.
Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate 12,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at $0.05 per FT Unit and 3,775,000 NFT Units at $0.04 per NFT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $751,000.
The gross proceeds from the Final Tranche will be used for general working capital purposes, more specifically for general and administrative expenses (50%) and for exploration and property maintenance (50%). None of the proceeds from the Final Tranche will be used for payments to non-arm's length parties or persons conducting investor relations activities.
All securities issued in connection with the Final Tranche will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the issuance date. Final acceptance is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 1036
Email: info@marveldiscovery.ca
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Marvel Discovery Corp.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Marvel's CEO Issues Corporate Update Letter to Shareholders
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ February 7, 2024 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ( "Marvel " or the "Company" ) is pleased to report a corporate update letter in an address to shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani.
Dear Shareholders ,
As we embark on a new year, fueled by unwavering determination and a shared vision, we eagerly anticipate not only continuing our ambitious plan of furthering collaborative partnerships but to continue to look for value generation prospects. In the midst of this persistently challenging market landscape, timing remains paramount. The macro environment for precious metals and energy presents unprecedented opportunities, yet a perplexing disparity persists for companies despite the favorable backdrop.
Marvel's core and long-term philosophy remains the same. We are a versatile multi-commodity enterprise, spanning a wide array of valuable resources-from battery metals and energy to precious metals, and this diverse portfolio positions us strategically for future success as demand returns. We continue to strengthen the value proposition, with a strategic focus on both advancement and acquisition. Our portfolio spans a diverse range which makes us a unique proposition compared to our peers, especially in our market capitalization.
Notably, we've recently expanded our land holdings at the KLR-Walker Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin , an area renowned for hosting the world's highest-grade uranium mines. This expansion positions us alongside industry giants such as Cameco and Fission , underscoring our commitment to unlocking the immense potential of uranium. Additionally, our presence in the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone aligns us with the success stories of basement-hosted uranium deposits, exemplified by NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit -the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in Canada. Marvel is also uniquely positioned having one of the largest land positions next door to Atlantic's largest gold deposit - Valentine deposit, previously held by Marathon Gold, now purchased by Caliber Mining (January 24, 2024). As we continue to explore and develop our mineral assets, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence and growth. This combined with our Nickel, Cobalt and Copper prospects in Quebec, Rare Earth projects in BC, and Gold Projects throughout Newfoundland and Ontario, make us uniquely positioned.
Highlights of our recent work include:
- Marvel Acquires Costigan Lake Uranium Prospect, at Key Lake, adjacent to F3 Uranium, receives a strategic investment from Denison Mines of 15 million.
- Advanced the KLR and Highway Uranium project , completing 1800 meters of successful drilling. Phase 2 being planned for 2024.
- Duhamel Project, Nickel, Cobalt, and Copper prospect - Drilling is currently still ongoing. Where one historical drill hole drilled in 2000 intersected .064 Ni, .029 Cu, .06 Co over 4m., approx. 2.56 m (true width) which included 0.90 Ni, 0.40 Cu, and .08 Co over 2.66 m (1.71 m true width) and also included 1.55% Ni, 0.31 Cu and 0,14 Co over 0.64 true width from hole 1279-00-01 (from 21m to 25m) along a 400m wide target (See press release dated 2024-01-23).
- Marvel holds one of the largest contiguous claim groups to Defense Metals Rare Earth project near Prince George, BC.
- Marvel creates spin off Power One Resources Corp., Battery Metals Focus (Nickel near Elliott Lake Ontario, Symbol PWRO.V.
- Marvel sells BVBL (Newfoundland) to Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE: CARM).
- Completes first Phase Exploration at Hope Brook, adjacent to Benton - Sokoman's Lithium Discovery.
Marvel has that decided it will not be proceeding with its green fields prospects in Newfoundland, the Valentine South West, Slip, and Gander area prospects to enable the Company to focus resources on its more advanced prospects at Hope Brook, where Piedmont Lithium recently acquired a sizable interest in the neighboring project from Benton Resources, and its Victoria Lake Project adjacent to Caliber Mining's recent purchase of Marathon's Golds Valentine Deposit.
Marvel is opportunistically positioned in the Battery Metals, Rare Earth, Gold and Energy (Uranium) sectors.
Current Joint Ventures and Asset Sale
- Marvel Joint Ventures Walker Creek Claims to Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE: CARM), Marvel holds a significant position in Carmanah Minerals.
- Marvel sells its BVBL- Baie Verte Brompton projects to Carmanah Minerals Corp.
- Marvel/ Falcon form Joint Alliance at Hope Brook (Golden Brook Project) to share in exploration expenditures.
Marvel Project Portfolio
- Blackfly Gold Project Adjacent to Agnico Eagle Hammond Reef Deposit, Ontario.
- Wicheeda Project, Rare Earth Elements , Prince George B.C., adjacent to Defence Metals REE project.
- Duhamel Project Quebec, Nickel Cobalt Copper - Exploration On-Going.
- East Bull, Nickel PGE's, Ontario Contiguous to Grid Metals and Power One Marvel Spin-Off.
- Hope Brook, Joint Alliance with Falcon Gold, adjacent to First Mining and Matador Deposits, recent work identified the Kraken Zone adjacent to Benton Lithium Discovery.
- KLR and Walker Uranium Projects, tied to Cameco's Key Lake Mine and Mill Complex., optioned the Walker Creek to Carmanah Minerals on a 50-50 joint venture once the earn in has been achieved.
- Highway Zone Uranium project, Key Lake. Adjacent to KLR.
- Victoria Lake Project, adjacent to Caliber Mining recent acquisition of Marathon's Valentine Gold Deposit.
Joint Ventures, Plan of Arrangement, Subsidiaries
- Power One Resources Corp. Previously wholly owned subsidiary of Marvel (Spin-Off) Listed for trading January 18, 2024. (Marvel holds approximately 15 % of Power One).
- Marvel Creates New Marvel Energy and New Marvel Gold subsidiaries .
- Marvel Joint Ventures Walker Uranium Claims to Carmanah Minerals Corp., 50-50 Joint Venture .
About Marvel Discovery Corp.
Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:
- Newfoundland, ( Victoria Lake, and Hope Brook, Au- LiProspects.)
- Saskatchewan, (KLR, Highway, Walker Claims Uranium Prospects)
- Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
- Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect
- Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
- Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)
The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716-1036 Email: k@r7.capital
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
SOURCE: Marvel Discovery Corp.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Marvel Completes 3 Holes at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project North of Quebec City
Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has partly completed drilling operations on its Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr Duhamel property (the "Property") located 350 kilometers (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). The Company previously announced on December 04, 2023,that crews were being mobilized, but due to warmer temperatures an increase in water levels caused extreme flooding in nearby creeks and rivers causing the Company to pause drill operations before the Christmas season
To date, three (3) drill holes have been completed (813m done for total of 1,200m) which are targeting numerous priority airborne and ground EM conductors within the Houlière block (figure 2). Historical work within the Property and surrounding areas have shown these conductors are the primary target horizons.
Within the first target area, one historical hole drilled in 2000, within this 1km long x 400m wide target zone, intersected 0.64% Ni, 0.29% Cu and 0.06% Co over 4m (~2.56m true width) which included 0.90% Ni and 0.40% Cu and 0.08% over 2.66m (1.71m true width and also included 1.55% Ni, 0.31% Cu and 0.14% Co over 1.0 m (0.64 m t.w.) from hole 1279-00-01 (from 21.00 to 25.00 m).
The first hole drilled, DU24-01, intersected a wide, 28.6m, interval of disseminated mineralization from a hole depth 67.8m- 96.8m and within this are semi-massive stringers and massive sulphide zones ranging from widths of 15cm-60cm. An example of one of these massive sulfide bands with shows tremendous potential for nickel, copper, and cobalt mineralization intersected in drillhole DU24-01 is highlighted in figure 3.
Duhamel Project
For general information, the Duhamel Property currently contains seven (7) occurrences of Ni-Cu-Co sulphides and one (1) Fe-Ti-V iron oxide occurrence discovered between 1997 to 2001 by previous operators who defined a 13 km long mineralized rock corridor (Figure 4). Drill intercept highlights include 1.27% Ni, 0.33% Cu, and 0.12% Co over 3.0 meters by Virginia Gold Mines in 2000 that contained massive sulfides. The recalculation of 100% sulfides from gave 2.42% Ni over 0.5m (hole 1279-2001-29 gave 1.4% Ni over 0.5m). Compilation of historic assessment reports to date reveals more than thirty (30) Ni-Cu (Co) and four (4) Fe-Ti (V, Cr) mineral occurrences which confirms this corridor to be highly prospective for new Ni-Cu-Co discoveries, as well as Fe-Ti (Cr, V) discoveries.
Further to the compilation of previously filed assessment reports Marvel recovered from historical data a grab sample (from massive Iron-Titanium Oxides), the result assaying 0.28% V2O5 associated with 20.8% TiO2 and 0.13% Cr203.
The Duhamel project is located between Chutes-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Reservoir deformation zones (or areas) included in central part of Proterozoic Grenville Geological Province (Figure 2). The Duhamel Property is characterized by the presence of large mafic to ultramafic intrusive rock bodies located in northern margin of the Saguenay‐Lac‐Saint‐Jean (SAGLSJ) Anorthosite Suite, one of the largest anorthosite intrusive bodies in the world. The Chute-des-Passes-Pipmuacan reservoir areas contains numerous massive sulfide and iron oxide mineralization occurrences recognized and documented by the Quebec government (Sigeom, Figure 3).
Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer, states, "Drilling results planned for late 2023 were delayed due to weather events, however we're pleased with the progress made so early in 2024. All holes to date have intersected our target areas and to see these wide intervals of sulphide mineralization in our first drill-hole is a very good sign. There remains a plethora of Airborne anomalies to follow-up on this project, and we anticipate a very busy exploration season as we follow these up with low frequency TDEM surface surveys. Moving forward we are immediately planning low frequency BHEM surveys on all holes we drill, something never completed in any of the previous exploration campaigns. This will enable us to leave no rock unturned while giving us a greater chance of success by expanding our exploration radius. We remain bullish on Nickel and Copper prices as supply shortages loom, and demand returns as the push towards electrification and greening of our cities accelerates."
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this report has been reviewed also by Jean-Paul Barrette Géo/ P.Geo, an independent project geologist and consultant. Mr. Barrette is a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ, # 619). Mr. Barrette has sufficient experience (39 years) and relevant to the style of mineralization and the type of deposit under study and the activity undertaken to qualify as a competent person as defined by NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Barrette carried out several geological reconnaissance works in the Houliere-Duhamel sector and recently made there a compilation of historical works.
About Marvel Discovery Corp.
Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:
- Newfoundland, (Gander East, Gander South, Victoria Lake, and Hope Brook, Au- LiProspects.)
- Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
- Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect
- Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
- Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)
The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: (604) 716-1036 email: k@r7.capital
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE:Marvel Discovery Corp.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
