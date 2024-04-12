Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

Deep Drilling Hits Visible Gold Over 1km Deep Below Never Never Gold Deposit

Health House Australia and Corporate Update

Operational and Financial Update

Lancaster Resources Acquires Piney Lake Gold Property

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Cyclone Metals

CLE:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Lithium Outlook for Australia

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Nexus Gold Updates Dakouli 2 Gold Concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa

Nexus Gold Updates Dakouli 2 Gold Concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada April 12, 2024 TheNewswire Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: NXS, OTCQB: NXXGF, FSE: N6E) is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding its plans to return to the Dakouli 2 Gold Project, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

The Dakouli 2 property is a 9,800-ha gold project with several established zones of mineralization.  Gold is situated from near surface to 200m depth, with the majority of the significant drill intercepts in the 100-meter range.  The Company recently paid taxes on the property and intends to raise sufficient capital in the near term to begin multiple follow-up work programs during the remainder of the 2024 calendar year.

"Dakouli has proven to be a highly prospective gold target", said Milad Zareian, CEO.  "With gold showing strong gains now is the time for Nexus to get back to developing what is a superb exploration project.  West Africa holds some the planet's most prolific gold endowments, and Dakouli is located on the one of the more prolific greenstone belts.  We're excited about gold's recent rise and we believe now is the perfect time to ramp up our operations in West Africa," continued Mr. Zareian.

Drilling to Date at Dakouli

In late 2020 the Company conducted a Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill program at the 98-sq kms concession consisting of 2,914 meters of exploratory drilling.  The first-ever drill program on the property was designed to test several areas that have returned either high gold values from rock samples or coincidental soil geochemical and geophysical anomalies proximal to artisanal workings ("orpaillages").

Significant results were encountered in several holes, including:

DKL-20-RC-007

  • 4.83 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 20 meters

  • Including 14.51 g/t Au over 6m

  • And 39.6 g/t over 2m

DKL-20-RC-009

  • 1.61 g/t Au over 10m

  • Including 4.11 g/t Au over 2m

DKL-20-RC-010

  • 1.89 g/t Au over 8m

  • Including 6.54 g/t Au over 2

DRILL HOLE

AZ

DIP

FROM  (METERS)

TO   (METERS

INTERCEPT    METERS

GOLD INTERCEPT GRAMS PER TONNE fire assay

DKL-20-RC-007

350

-60

108

138

30

3.31

108

128

20

4.83

108

126

18

5.35

108

124

16

5.92

INCLUDES

108

110

2

1.175

110

112

2

1.06

118

120

2

2.28

120

122

2

39.6

122

124

2

1.645

DKL-20-RC-009

360

-45

50

60

10

1.61

INCLUDES

54

56

2

1.6

52

54

2

4.11

76

84

8

0.26

96

104

8

0.21

108

118

10

0.2

120

126

6

0.31

128

136

8

0.24

140

150

10

0.47

DKL-20-RC-010

360

-45

64

66

2

1.46

74

82

8

1.89

INCLUDES

2

6.54

In addition, several holes returned lengthy intercepts of sub-one gram gold, including DKL-20-RC-006 which returned .59 g/t Au over 18 meters, DKL-20-RC-017, which returned .91 g/t Au over 10m, and DKL-20-RC-002 which returned .64 g/t Au over 16 meters.

In the summer of 2021, the Company returned to Dakouli to conduct a 2000m follow up Diamond Drill program.  Results from this program expanded upon the earlier RC drill results with several significant intercepts:

DKL-21-DD-001

  • 0.95 g/t Au over 23m

  • Including 1.01 g/t Au over 15m

  • 1.46 g/t Au over 7m

  • Including 4.87 g/t Au over 1m and 6.88 g/t Au over 1m

DKL-21-DD-002

  • 1.90 g/t Au over 28m

  • Including 10.87 g/t Au over 4m

  • Including 15.1 g/t Au over 1m, and 17 g/t Au over 1m

  • 1.43 g/t Au over 10m

  • Including 10.6 g/t Au over 1m

DKL-21-DD-008

  • 0.86 g/t over 17m

  • Including 1.18 g/t Au over 12m and 2.19 g/t Au over 6m

DRILL HOLE

AZIMUTH

DIP

FROM

TO

LENGTH

Au g/t

DKL-21-DD-001

0

-60

80

81

1

2.87

103

135

32

0.75

INCLUDES

112

135

23

0.95

INCLUDES

120

135

15

1.01

123

135

12

1.14

Includes

129

130

1

2.46

134

135

1

6.88

187

194

7

1.46

INCLUDES

188

189

1

2.03

190

191

1

4.87

DKL-21-DD-002

0

-50

75.5

77

1.5

1.94

91

119

28

1.90

INCLUDES

91

95

4

10.87

91

92

1

15.10

94

95

1

17.00

102

103

1

1.78

106

107

1

1.09

110

111

1

1.79

118

119

1

2.38

144

145

1

2.04

154

164

10

1.43

INCLUDES

156

157

1

10.60

DKL-21-DD-008

360

-60

168

180

12

1.18

INCLUDES

179

180

1

12.7

Drilling has so far primarily been confined to a small section in the upper northeastern portion of the concession ground.


Click Image To View Full Size

Image 1: Location of Dakouli 2 project, Goren Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso, West Africa


Click Image To View Full Size

Image 2: Bisecting Sabce faults (red) and artisanal zones, Dakouli 2 project, Burkina Faso, West Africa

About the Dakouli 2 Gold Concession

The Dakouli 2 exploration permit is a nearly 100-sq km gold exploration property located approximately 100 kilometers due north of the capital city Ouagadougou. Situated on the Goren greenstone belt, Dakouli is proximal to Nordgold's Bissa Mine, and is bisected by the gold-bearing Sabce shear zone.

In late 2018 Company geologists conducted a comprehensive ground reconnaissance program to the west and south of the main orpaillage (artisanal zone) and identified new near surface workings being exploited by artisanal miners. Rock samples collected from these new zones contained various concentrations of visible gold, including coarse nuggety samples.

Follow up work outlined an anomalous zone extending some 500 meters west from the sample zones. Based on those results the Company initiated a 150-line kilometer soil geochemical survey covering the northern half of the Dakouli 2 property. This survey identified three prominent gold geochemical trends.

The primary gold trend parallels the Sabce fault zone and extends for approximately 10 kilometers in a northeast-southwest direction and bisects the property from the northeast corner of the property to its western boundary.  The Sabce fault hosts multiple deposits including Nordgold's 3.4M oz Bissa Mine, located approximately 25km east of the Dakouli ground.

Two secondary gold trends which extend for approximately 6.5 kilometers each are oriented in a northwest to southeast direction and bisect the primary trend.  All three gold geochemical trends are coincidental to geophysical trends identified from the national regional airborne geophysics.

* Please note that while the Company considers sampling and reporting results from the new portions of the exploration permit to be accurate, readers are cautioned that a Qualified Person has been unable to verify the laboratory involved in the analysis of these samples, and no documentation was available regarding quality control procedures utilized in the analysis.

Warren Robb P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About the Company

Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based exploration company with a focus on precious metals in proven global mining jurisdictions.  The company's primary asset is the 98-sq km Dakouli 2 Gold Concession, located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

For more information, please visit nxs.gold

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Nexus Gold CORP.

Milad Zareian, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 416-846-4599

info@nexusgoldcorp.com
www.nexusgoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Nexus GoldTSXV:NXSPrecious Metals Investing
NXS:CA
The Conversation (0)
Nexus Gold Provides Update on Public Listing of Nexus Metals

Nexus Gold Provides Update on Public Listing of Nexus Metals

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Nexus Gold CORP. (the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) i s pleased to provide an update on the intended listing of its proposed spinout of Nexus Metals Corp. on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ").  Nexus Metals previously applied for listing of its common shares on the CSE following completion of a plan of arrangement involving Nexus Gold Corp.  The Company is continuing to work with CSE staff to advance the application and address remaining requirements to complete the listing

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold and Belgravia Hartford Jointly Announce Revised Debt Settlement Transaction

Nexus Gold and Belgravia Hartford Jointly Announce Revised Debt Settlement Transaction

Nexus Gold CORP. (TSXV: NXS) (OTCQB: NXXGF) (FSE: N6E) (the "Nexus Gold") and BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia Hartford") (collectively, the "Parties") are pleased to jointly announce that the Parties have entered into a debt settlement agreement (the "Revised Agreement"). Under the Revised Agreement, Nexus Gold will issue a total of 3,600,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share in satisfaction of outstanding indebtedness owing to Belgravia Hartford totalling $180,000. The outstanding indebtedness comprises principal amounts which were previously advanced to Nexus Gold for working capital purposes, along with accrued interest. The common shares issuable pursuant to the Revised Agreement will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the debt settlement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Options the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso

Nexus Gold Options the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - June 7, 2023 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement to acquire a 90% interest in the 6,200-ha (62km²) Fofora Gold Project exploration permit located 450km to the southwest of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, West Africa.  The Company can earn up to a 90% interest in the property by making a combination of cash USD $300,000 and 500,000 share payments over 54 months.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Closes First Tranche of $1 Million Private Placement and Files Amended and Restated Offering Document

Nexus Gold Closes First Tranche of $1 Million Private Placement and Files Amended and Restated Offering Document

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Nexus Gold CORP. ("Nexus" or the "Company") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered $1 million private placement, as described in its press release of April 14, 2023 (the " Offering ") and has issued 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of $500,000

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Signs LOI to Acquire the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso

Nexus Gold Signs LOI to Acquire the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Enters Into Share Exchange Agreement to Acquire Boroo Gold and Agrees to Sell the Tres Cruces Oxide Project

Steppe Gold Enters Into Share Exchange Agreement to Acquire Boroo Gold and Agrees to Sell the Tres Cruces Oxide Project

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (" Steppe Gold ") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated January 22, 2024 and March 19, 2024, it has entered into a share exchange agreement (the " Share Exchange Agreement ") pursuant to which Steppe Gold will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the " BG Common Shares ") of Boroo Gold LLC (" Boroo Gold ") from an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Boroo Pte Ltd. (" Boroo Singapore ") in an all-share transaction (the " Boroo Gold Transaction ").

Additionally, pursuant to separate definitive share purchase agreements (the " Share Purchase Agreements "), each between one of Steppe Gold's wholly-owned subsidiaries, on the one hand, and Boroo Singapore or one of its affiliates, on the other hand, each dated April 11, 2024, Steppe Gold will sell the Tres Cruces Oxide Project (the " Tres Cruces Project ") to Boroo Singapore for approximately CAD$12 million in cash (the " Tres Cruces Transaction ") payable over the next 18 months beginning as of the Closing Date (as defined in the Share Purchase Agreements).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver North Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, April 11, 2024 TheNewswire S ilver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF, Frankfurt: I90, " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that it has closed the financing announced on March 14, 2024 and updated April 4, 2024.  The Company raised $650,000 from the sale of 6,500,000 "Units" at $0.10 per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Prismo Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (FSE: 7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol "7KU". Prismo Metals shares are also cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: PRIZ) and on the OTCQB in the United States (OTCQB: PMOMF).

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, the FSE is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and is responsible for approximately 90% of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp and Condor Resources Inc. Reschedule March 2024 Lucero Payment

Element79 Gold Corp and Condor Resources Inc. Reschedule March 2024 Lucero Payment

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, B.C., April 8, 2024 TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp - ("Element79" or the "Company") (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) announces that it has reached agreement with Condor Resources Inc. (TSXV:CN, "Condor") to revise the payment terms on a payment due March 31, 2024 of US$375,000 with respect to the Lucero project. Element79 are the owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., ("Calipuy"), and assumed Calipuy's obligations to acquire the shares of Condor's subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement and Private Placement

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement and Private Placement

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced debt settlement with certain creditors of the Company (the "Creditors"), pursuant to which the Company has issued to the Creditors an aggregate of 2,833,690 Common Shares at a price of $0.17 per Common Share in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of approximately $481,727 (the "Debt Settlement"). All securities issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Increases Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement to $650,000

Silver North Increases Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement to $650,000

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Ramp Metals: Battery Metals Exploration Company Focused on Mining Assets in Saskatchewan

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Nextech3D.ai Announces Date For Financial Results and Webcast For Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023

Steppe Gold Enters Into Share Exchange Agreement to Acquire Boroo Gold and Agrees to Sell the Tres Cruces Oxide Project

Related News

Nickel Investing

Nickel Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Gold Investing

5 Biggest Gold ETFs in 2024

Cobalt Investing

5 Largest Cobalt Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

Nickel Investing

Ramp Metals CEO Shares 2024 Drill Plans for Rottenstone Project in Saskatchewan

Lithium Investing

AM Resources Identifies 26 New Pegmatites for a Total of 187 Pegmatites on its 1,500 km² Land Package in Austria

Copper Investing

Copper Prices Hit 22 Month High as Supply Concerns Mount

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Commences Front End Engineering Design at Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

×