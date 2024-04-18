Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

DY6 Metals

Rock Chips of up to 3.22% TREO Identified in Newly Granted Machinga Licence

Heavy rare earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) explorer DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of the assay results for the second comprehensive reconnaissance rock chip and soil sampling program completed at Machinga Main Licence Area Anomaly (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Sampling program consisting of a total of 727 rock chips and soil samples recently completed into recently granted licence area at Machinga
  • Full assay results received from soil and rock chip sampling program at Machinga:
    • 305 soil samples were taken on a 200m x 100m grid
      • Assays returned up to 0.49%TREO
      • 21% of all soil samples returned >1000ppm (>0.1%) TREO
    • 422 rock chip samples were taken on a nominal 50 x 50m grid
      • Assays returned up to 3.22% TREO, with 5 samples returning 1%+ TREO
      • Rock chips also returned up to 0.75% Nb2O5
  • Two anomalies west of the main road of the newly granted licence show a much more continuous character of higher TREO results - highlighting the scale potential of REE mineralisation in this new area of the licence
  • Assays will assist in refining targets ahead of next phase of drilling at Machinga

Machinga Soil and Rock Chip Sampling Program

Following on from the DDH assays reported in December 2023, DY6 conducted a comprehensive geochemical sampling over the Machinga exploration licences (EL0705/EL0529) initially, targeting the western side of the maiden drilling in Area 1 and 2 in licence EL0529 before moving to the anomalous soil responses in the southern region of Machinga main (EL0705) (Figure 1). The program consisted of a total of 727 samples which included 422 rock chips and 305 soils. The full list of assay results is included in Table 1.

Geochemical sampling was extended into the new licence and over the anomalous southern region covering and area of approximately 3000m x 2000m along a NW-SE strike direction. A previously reported extensive uranium radiometric anomaly, which spans over 7km along the same geological unit (refer ASX release dated 6 July 2023) is being targeted by the Company.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

DY6 Metals
DY6 Metals

DY6 Metals


DY6 Metals

Heavy Rare Earths & Niobium Explorer DY6 Metals Lists On ASX Following Successful $7M IPO

Heavy rare earths and niobium explorer DY6 Metals Limited (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that its shares will begin trading on the Australian Securities Exchange at 9am Perth today.

Rare earth elements in piles with their periodic table symbol on them.

Rare Earth Elements Prices 101 (Updated 2024)

From electric vehicles and wind turbines to water treatment and nuclear power, rare earth elements (REE) are critical for many of the technologies necessary for a cleaner, greener economy and world. However, understanding pricing for these commodities can be tricky.

There are 17 rare earth minerals in all, and each is classified under different groups — typically light rare earths and heavy rare earths. Prices are available for multiple individual and mixed products, including for the rare earths used in permanent rare earth magnets, so it can all seem a bit overwhelming.

“The supply chain for rare earth materials and permanent magnets is complex, regionally concentrated and marked by a lack of transparent pricing,” according to international price reporting agency Fastmarkets. “This can lead to unpredictable costs, budgeting difficulties and supply insecurity. Geopolitical tensions further add to this uncertainty.”

Keep reading...Show less
Asra Minerals Limited

Asra Declares Maiden MRE for Yttria Ree Deposit

Asra Minerals Limited (ASX: ASR) is pleased to announce its maiden JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 100%-owned Yttria Rare Earth Element (REE) Deposit, located on its Mt Stirling Project near Leonora in the Goldfields region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths and Uranium President Stephen Burega.

Appia’s Uranium, Rare Earths Assets Make for Compelling Investment Option, President Says

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium (CSE:API,OTCQX:APAAF) President Stephen Burega said his company is a compelling investment opportunity given the progress made with its PCH rare earths project in Brazil and uranium assets in Saskatchewan.

Appia recently announced a maiden resource estimate for PCH, reporting indicated resources of 6.6 million metric tons (MT) grading 2,513 parts per million total rare earth oxides, and inferred resources of 46.2 million MT at 2,888 parts per million.

“The next step (for the PCH project) would be to further the overall size of the existing zones that we've identified, the Buriti zone and the Target IV. There's expansion potential all around the area. Then we'll be targeting additional areas outside of that core and drill-testing new targets across the entirety of the property. So it's going to be a busy 2024 and 2025,” Burega said.

Keep reading...Show less
Eclipse Metals

Eclipse Metals


ChemX Materials Limited

$1.118m Placement and Launch of Share Purchase Plan to Fund Completion of HPA Pilot Plant

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian based high purity critical materials developer, is pleased to advise it has received firm commitments under the Placement from new and existing professional, sophisticated investors to subscribe for 21,937,508 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at an issue price of $0.048 per Share to raise approximately$1,053,000.

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

Exploration Progress at Salambidwe

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to provide this update to shareholders on its extensive geochemical and geophysical sampling program at the highly prospective Salambidwe REE and niobium (Nb) project in southern Malawi. A total of 514 soil and rock chip samples were collected over a 50km grid from outcrops across the licence area (Table 1) along with completion of an airborne geophysical program consisting of 45-line kilometres of electromagnetic plus radiometric surveying to map the magnetic and conductive properties of the geology of Salambidwe.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

DY6 Metals
