Histogenics Corporation Announces Pricing of Underwritten Registered Direct Offering of 2,340,430 Shares of Common Stock

Histogenics (Nasdaq:HSGX), a leader in the development of restorative cell therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten registered direct offering of 2,340,430 shares of its common stock at a price of $2.35 per share.

As quoted in the press release:

The gross proceeds to Histogenics from this offering are expected to be $5,500,010.50, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and offering expenses payable by Histogenics. Certain entities affiliated with directors of Histogenics may purchase shares of common stock in the offering at $2.56, today’s closing price of our common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Histogenics intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

