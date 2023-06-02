DTC Eligibility for OTCQX Trading in the U.S.

New Break Announces Closing of Property Acquisition, Grant of Stock Options and Early Warning Notice

New Break Announces Closing of Property Acquisition, Grant of Stock Options and Early Warning Notice

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of an additional 2,460 hectares of mineral claims contiguous with its Moray property, located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. The acquisition, which increases the Company's land position at Moray to approximately 5,354 hectares, closed on May 23, 2023 through the issuance of 1,500,000 common shares of New Break and aggregate cash payments of $80,000 to the property vendors (see news release dated May 15, 2023).

Early Warning Notice of Greater Than 10% Security Holder

The Company also announces that in connection with the closing of its non-brokered flow-through financing (the "F-T Offering") (see news release June 1, 2023) and in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103"), on May 31, 2023, John Ross and Patricia Quigley (the "Acquiror") now beneficially own or exercise control or direction over 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company ("Shares").

Prior to the acquisition of 1,350,000 Shares (the "Acquisition") as part of the F-T Offering, the Acquiror beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 3,948,800 Shares and 187,500 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), representing 9.21% and 9.61% of the outstanding Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted and partially diluted basis, respectively. After completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 5,298,800 Shares and 187,500 Warrants, representing 11.47% and 11.83% of the outstanding Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted and partially diluted basis, respectively.

The acquisition of the Shares by the Acquiror was made for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, the Acquiror may from time to time in the future increase or decrease their respective ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise. As the number of Shares the Acquiror owned or controlled, directly or indirectly now exceeds 10% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis, in satisfaction of the requirements of the National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids And Issuer Bids and NI 62-103, an early warning report for the Acquiror will be filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to two consultants, with such options entitling the holders thereof to acquire an aggregate of up to 300,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring on June 1, 2028 and vest immediately.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a dual vision for value creation. In northern Ontario, New Break is focused on its Moray Project, in a well-established mining camp, within proximity to existing infrastructure, while at the same time, through our prospective land holdings in Nunavut, we provide our shareholders with significant exposure to the vast potential for exploration success in one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production. New Break is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals committed to placing a premium on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) on September 7, 2022 under the symbol CSE: NBRK.

For further information on New Break, please visit www.newbreakresources.ca or contact:

Michael Farrant, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 416-278-4149
E-mail: mfarrant@newbreakresources.ca

And follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

Not for dissemination in the United States of America or through U.S. newswire services.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168593

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

New Break Announces Closing of $500,700 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

New Break Announces Closing of $500,700 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement flow-through financing (the "FT Offering") on May 31, 2023, for proceeds of $500,700. The funds will primarily be used by New Break to conduct a planned drilling program at its Moray gold project located in Ontario on the Cadillac Larder-Lake Fault Zone, approximately 49 km south of Timmins and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc.

The Company issued 3,338,000 common shares that qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $12,915 and issued an aggregate of 51,000 finder warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a period of twenty-four (24) months. All securities issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day expiring on October 1, 2023, in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities Laws. The completion of the Financing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals including final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

New Break Acquires Additional Property at its Moray Project

New Break Acquires Additional Property at its Moray Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mining claim acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") with three arm's length individuals (the "Vendors") pursuant to which New Break will acquire the Beyer Kitchiming Lake gold-copper property (the "Property") from the Vendors. The acquisition increases the land position at New Break's Moray property ("Moray") to 5,354 hectares from 2,894 hectares (see also news release dated March 15, 2023).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8019/166103_059aa38ba4bceab5_001.jpg

(Figure 1 - Moray Project, property map)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

New Break Announces Flow-Through Financing to Raise up to $750,000

New Break Announces Flow-Through Financing to Raise up to $750,000

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 5,000,000 flow-through common shares ("Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.15 per Flow-Through Share, for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 (the "Offering").

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period. The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). More specifically, it is expected that the proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund a planned drilling program at the Company's Moray property, located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

New Break Increases Land Position at its Moray Project

New Break Increases Land Position at its Moray Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has increased the land position at its Moray property ("Moray") to 2,894 hectares from 1,856 hectares. Moray is located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc.. Moray exhibits comparable geology, mineralization and alteration characteristics to Young-Davidson, including mafic volcanic hosted and syenite hosted auriferous quartz vein zones. Current annual gold production at Young-Davidson runs 190,000 to 200,000 ounces at an average grade of 2.3 grams per tonne gold ("gt Au"), generating in excess of US$100 million of free cash flow annually at current gold prices.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

New Break Pursuing Young-Davidson Model at its Moray Gold Project

New Break Pursuing Young-Davidson Model at its Moray Gold Project

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the results and findings at its Moray gold project, which appear to support the Company's thesis of pursuing a Young-Davidson gold mineralization model at Moray. The Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. ("Alamos"), is located approximately 32 km southeast of Moray. First discovered in 1916, the mine produced one million ounces of gold from 1934 to 1957 from open pit and underground development. Commercial production resumed in 2012, with current annual gold production sitting at just under 200,000 ounces.

Ore extraction at Young-Davidson has historically been derived from both the hosting mafic volcanics and the syenite intrusive rocks. New Break's Moray property exhibits comparable geology, mineralization and alteration characteristics to Young-Davidson, including mafic volcanic hosted and syenite hosted auriferous quartz vein zones. Strong pervasive hematitic-potassic alteration and secondary fracture-controlled pyrite mineralization associated with stockwork quartz and quartz-carbonate veining occurs within the Fiset syenite at the historical Trench 1 (Fiset Area) on the Moray property. Mafic volcanic hosted quartz vein zones have been outlined in Trench 12 at the contact of the Fiset syenite.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

FREEGOLD EXTENDS MINERALIZATION 400 METRES TO THE NORTH AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD EXTENDS MINERALIZATION 400 METRES TO THE NORTH AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Highlights
1.02 g/t Au over 56.7m (GS2301)
1.29 g/t Au over 60.1m (GS2302)
1.43 g/t Au over 88.7m (GS2241)

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (" Freegold " or the " Company "), is pleased to report more positive results from the Golden Summit Project.  The drill program, which began in March, is ongoing with three rigs currently operating. Nine holes have been completed and submitted for assay in the area immediately to north of the Dolphin Zone where the mineralization remains open and is projecting to surface. Assays have been received for three of the nine holes submitted and are reported below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FireFox Gold Completes Second Drill Program at Sarvi Project, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Completes Second Drill Program at Sarvi Project, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of a second diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-held Sarvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland

The Sarvi Project ("Sarvi") is part of the Company's large land package immediately to the north of Rupert Resources' Area 1 Project (Ikkari Deposit). The project is centred on the Sarvi exploration permit and includes two additional exploration permits, Sarvi-2 to the north and Keulakko to the west, for a total permitted area of 21 km2 (see Figure 1). The Sarvi permits cover a portion of the Kittilä Suite of volcanic rocks, which is cut by several interpreted faults.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Antler Gold Is Awarded the Ufipa Gold Project Located in Fertile Ubendian Belt, North-East Zambia

Antler Gold Is Awarded the Ufipa Gold Project Located in Fertile Ubendian Belt, North-East Zambia

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been granted three new gold exploration licenses targeting the extension of the highly-fertile Ubendian belt into north-east Zambia. The Eastern Ubendian Corridor is well established as a producing gold terrane which includes 4 significant gold fields (Lupa, Mpanda, Amani and Niassa), with the Lupa Goldfields hosting the >1MOz New Luika Gold Mine ("NLGM")1. The combined licenses, named the Ufipa Gold Project, cover an extensive 473,627 ha offering a district scale opportunity for establishing a new gold field in the unexplored western extension of the Ubendian Belt. The project forms part of Antlers 87.5% held subsidiary, Antler PG (see news release dated March 24, 2022).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

iMetal Resources Discovers New Parallel Graphite Zones at Carheil Project in Quebec

iMetal Resources Discovers New Parallel Graphite Zones at Carheil Project in Quebec

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces the receipt of assay results from drilling at the Company's Carheil Project (the, "Project" or "Carheil"), which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. Each of the three holes (totaling 1,053 metres) hit multiple horizons of graphitic sediments as highlighted below

Hole CA-23-01

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Candelaria Announces Change in Board and Senior Management

Candelaria Announces Change in Board and Senior Management

Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF) (the " Company ") announces, effective today, the following changes in members of senior management and the Board of Directors.

Mr. Mike Struthers has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer and from the Board of Directors. Mr. Hector Gonzalez, the Company's current VP Exploration, has replaced Mr. Struthers as the Company's interim CEO. Mr. Gonzalez has also joined the Board of Directors.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Puma Exploration raises $3,035,645 in its Private Placements

Puma Exploration raises $3,035,645 in its Private Placements

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") announces that it has closed the second tranche of the non-brokered flow-through private placement ("the FT Offering") announced on May 11, 2023, for additional gross proceeds of $1,241,410. The Company also closed an additional non-brokered private placement of units ("the HC Offering") for gross proceeds of $786,200. In May 2023, Puma raised a total of $3,035,645 to be invested in the 2023 exploration and development of the Williams Brook Gold Project as outlined on May 25, 2023.

Marcel Robillard, Puma's President and CEO, commented, " We are very pleased with the strong level of support for our Offerings. The funds raised will enable us to further develop our Williams Brook Project, accelerate growth, and unlock value for our shareholders. This year, we're focused on expanding the Lynx Gold Zone, testing brand-new gold targets along its NE extension, and exploring the vast property potential of our large land package, including new targets identified in our regional work. We look forward to 2023 and thank all our shareholders for their support as we build Canada's next gold camp."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

