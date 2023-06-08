Nextech3D.ai's Generative AI CAD-3D Design Studio "Toggle3D" Goes Live

New Break Reprices Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") announces the repricing of 1,730,000 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $0.20 and an expiry date of June 23, 2023 (the "Repriced Warrants"), to $0.15, effective immediately (the "Warrant Repricing"). Following the Warrant Repricing, the Company will have an aggregate of 6,274,200 outstanding warrants, having an exercise price of $0.15 and an expiry date of June 23, 2023 (collectively, the "Subject Warrants"). The Company's management considers the Warrant Repricing to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and aligns the exercise price of all warrants having an expiry date of June 23, 2023, which expiry date is not being extended.

Under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), the proposed Warrant Repricing is subject to the unanimous consent of the registered holders of the outstanding Repriced Warrants. The Company confirms that it has received written consent from all holders of Repriced Warrants having an exercise price of $0.20, consenting to the repricing of the Repriced Warrants.

In addition, the Company has established an exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program") with respect to all of the 6,274,200 Subject Warrants. Under the Incentive Program, each holder of a Subject Warrant who exercises part or all of their Subject Warrants between the date hereof and June 23, 2023, will be granted one common share purchase warrant (each an "Incentive Warrant") for each exercised Subject Warrant. Each Incentive Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share (an "Incentive Warrant Share") of the Company at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of thee (3) years from the date of issuance. The Incentive Warrant will be subject to an acceleration clause, whereby if the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the CSE is equal to $0.40 or higher for five non-consecutive trading days, over a 365-day period, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants to the date that is 20 business days from the date of the issuance of a news release by the Company announcing the exercise of the acceleration right.

Warrant Holders who wish to participate in the Incentive Program will be required to deliver the applicable warrant exercise documents to the Company to exercise their respective Subject Warrants and in consideration for the issuance of the Incentive Warrants. The Subject Warrants which remain unexercised as at June 23, 2023, will expire on that date and no further Incentive Warrants will be issued. The Company anticipates using the proceeds from the exercise of any Subject Warrants for working capital purposes.

The Incentive Warrants and the Incentive Warrant Shares, if issued, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Incentive Warrants. The Warrant Repricing and the Incentive Program are subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the CSE.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a dual vision for value creation. In northern Ontario, New Break is focused on its Moray Project, in a well-established mining camp, within proximity to existing infrastructure, while at the same time, through our prospective land holdings in Nunavut, we provide our shareholders with significant exposure to the vast potential for exploration success in one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production. New Break is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals committed to placing a premium on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) on September 7, 2022 under the symbol CSE: NBRK.

For further information on New Break, please visit www.newbreakresources.ca or contact:

Michael Farrant, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 416-278-4149
E-mail: mfarrant@newbreakresources.ca

No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

Not for dissemination in the United States of America or through U.S. newswire services.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169244

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of an additional 2,460 hectares of mineral claims contiguous with its Moray property, located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. The acquisition, which increases the Company's land position at Moray to approximately 5,354 hectares, closed on May 23, 2023 through the issuance of 1,500,000 common shares of New Break and aggregate cash payments of $80,000 to the property vendors (see news release dated May 15, 2023).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement flow-through financing (the "FT Offering") on May 31, 2023, for proceeds of $500,700. The funds will primarily be used by New Break to conduct a planned drilling program at its Moray gold project located in Ontario on the Cadillac Larder-Lake Fault Zone, approximately 49 km south of Timmins and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc.

The Company issued 3,338,000 common shares that qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $12,915 and issued an aggregate of 51,000 finder warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a period of twenty-four (24) months. All securities issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day expiring on October 1, 2023, in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities Laws. The completion of the Financing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals including final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mining claim acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") with three arm's length individuals (the "Vendors") pursuant to which New Break will acquire the Beyer Kitchiming Lake gold-copper property (the "Property") from the Vendors. The acquisition increases the land position at New Break's Moray property ("Moray") to 5,354 hectares from 2,894 hectares (see also news release dated March 15, 2023).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8019/166103_059aa38ba4bceab5_001.jpg

(Figure 1 - Moray Project, property map)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 5,000,000 flow-through common shares ("Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.15 per Flow-Through Share, for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 (the "Offering").

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period. The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). More specifically, it is expected that the proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund a planned drilling program at the Company's Moray property, located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has increased the land position at its Moray property ("Moray") to 2,894 hectares from 1,856 hectares. Moray is located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc.. Moray exhibits comparable geology, mineralization and alteration characteristics to Young-Davidson, including mafic volcanic hosted and syenite hosted auriferous quartz vein zones. Current annual gold production at Young-Davidson runs 190,000 to 200,000 ounces at an average grade of 2.3 grams per tonne gold ("gt Au"), generating in excess of US$100 million of free cash flow annually at current gold prices.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

White Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for its Flagship White Gold Project, Significantly Increasing Inferred Resources by 41% and Reporting 1,152,900 Gold Ounces in Indicated Resources and 942,400 Gold Ounces in Inferred Resources, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for its Flagship White Gold Project, Significantly Increasing Inferred Resources by 41% and Reporting 1,152,900 Gold Ounces in Indicated Resources and 942,400 Gold Ounces in Inferred Resources, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects to update the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on its 100% owned flagship White Gold Project ("the Project"). The technical report entitled "2023 Technical Report for the White Gold Project, Dawson Range, Yukon, Canada" and dated May 30, 2023 (effective date April 15, 2023) has been prepared for the Company by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo. of ARSENEAU Consulting Services Inc. ("ACS"). The technical report is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's issuer profile.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nexus Gold Options the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso

Nexus Gold Options the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - June 7, 2023 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement to acquire a 90% interest in the 6,200-ha (62km²) Fofora Gold Project exploration permit located 450km to the southwest of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, West Africa.  The Company can earn up to a 90% interest in the property by making a combination of cash USD $300,000 and 500,000 share payments over 54 months.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its SW Pipe Gold Project of up to ~70,000 Near Surface Oxide Gold Ounces

NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its SW Pipe Gold Project of up to ~70,000 Near Surface Oxide Gold Ounces

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Company's 100%-owned SW Pipe Gold Project ("SW Pipe") located in Lander County, approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the Pipeline Gold Mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada (see Figure 1). The environmental update has identified an estimated exploration target (the "Exploration Target") of 35,000 - 70,000 oxide ounces of gold (see Table 1

Table 1: Exploration Target potential grades and tonnages, with the potential tonnage and grade using a maximum and minimum of 20% increase/decrease to allow for uncertainty.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Alma Gold Announces Acquisition of Exploration Licences in Dialakoro Region of Northeast Guinea

Alma Gold Announces Acquisition of Exploration Licences in Dialakoro Region of Northeast Guinea

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has recently acquired three exploration licences or "Autorisation de Reconnaissance" near the town of Dialakoro in the Mandiana Prefecture in northeast Guinea (the "Dialakoro Project"). A fourth exploration licence located 30 km to the south is still pending and expected to be granted by the Guinea government shortly (Figure 1).

These four exploration licences are located within the Upper Birimian to Lower Tarkwa Group of sedimentary rocks of the world-class orogenic gold producing district known as the Siguiri Basin in northeast Guinea. The Dialakoro Project is considered an extension of the Niaoulini - Kobada - Sanankoro gold-hosted regional structural corridor crossing the Guinea-Mali border. Combined, these four exploration licences total approximately 314 km2 in size.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

AUGUSTA GOLD ADVANCES REWARD FEASIBILITY STUDY AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX:G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") announces that it is advancing on its plan to complete a Feasibility Study at its 100% owned Reward Project and continues to push forward environmental studies to support advanced permitting activities and support a mine plan of operations at its Bullfrog Project, both located in the Walker Lane district of southern Nevada .

Reward Project

Augusta Gold is advancing completion of the final Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Reward open pit/heap leach project in the Walker Lane district of southern Nevada. Reward has all major federal and state permits in place, sufficient water rights for construction and operation, and existing power supply to the project site. Prices for goods and services have stabilized sufficiently allowing the Company to advance completion of the Feasibility Study. Kappes, Cassiday and Associates, based in Reno, NV is the primary contractor for the study, which is scheduled for completion in Q4/2023. Other contractors contributing to the Feasibility Study are Respec, Newfields, Apex Geosciences, Knight Piésold and SRK.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

iMETAL Makes New Gold Discovery at Gowganda West

iMETAL Makes New Gold Discovery at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR) (OTCQB:IMRFF) (FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from phase 1 of its 2023 drilling at the Company's Gowganda West ("GW") project. Drilling included seven holes totaling 2,490m. All seven holes intersected gold mineralization. Highlights include

  • 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au starting at 316.5m
    • Including 20m of 1.56 g/t Au, which includes 8.0m of 2.97 g/t Au
  • Intersection is 350m west of previously known mineralization

"This discovery rewards our faith in Gowganda West and strongly suggests the area hosts significantly more gold than just the bordering Juby deposits. We will be mobilizing for further drilling in the immediate future and permits are already in place to follow up on this result," commented iMetal President and CEO Saf Dhillon.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

×