Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Rio Silver Inc. Proposes to Extend Warrant Expiry Date

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "Agreement") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007.

INN will introduce the Company to INN's audience of educated, active investors. Using a variety of methods including an Enhanced Advertiser Profile, News Marketing, website and newsletter advertising and dedicated emails, INN will encourage its audience to engage directly with the Company to consider investing in the Company. INN does not provide investor relations or market-making services as defined by TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") policies. The engagement is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

Under the terms of the Agreement with INN, the Company has agreed to pay INN $60,000. for the 12-month campaign, payable in cash in installments of $5,000. per month. INN currently holds no common shares in the Company.

"We are very pleased to be working with INN to expand our audience," stated Chris Verrico, CEO of the Company. "With their experience in the mining industry and our portfolio of silver and gold assets, we are confident that they will be able to help increase awareness of Rio Silver as we move forward into a precious metals super cycle."

In addition, the Company announces that it intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") to amend the terms of a total of 6,400,000 warrants (the " Warrants ") which were issued in a private placement which closed on May 12, 2020. These Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.08 per share and are currently set to expire on May 12, 2024. The proposed amendment is limited to the extension of the expiry date of the Warrants without changes to the exercise price of $0.08 per share. Subject to regulatory approval, the proposed new date for expiry of the Warrants is anticipated to be May 12, 2025.

For more information contact:

Christopher Verrico, President, CEO
Tel: 604.762.4448
Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com
Website: www.riosilverinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.


Overview

Rio Silver Inc. (TSXV:RYO) is a precious metals mining and exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metals deposits in South America. The company is currently focused on advancing its 100 percent owned Niñobamba silvergold project in Peru. The company has decades of experience navigating the mining regulatory landscape of Peru and considers itself to be well-positioned for the coming mining cycle.

Rio Silver’s flagship Niñobamba property is located in the Department of Ayacucho about 330 kilometers southeast of Lima. The 3,933-hectare property is wholly owned by the company and the project is drill ready. The Niñobamba project is partially comprised of a 2200 hectare property which was previously owned by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) and Southern Peru Mining. The balance was held by AngloGold Ashanti and Bear Creek Mining but has since been strategically acquired and consolidated into Rio Silver’s property. The additions to Rio’s property allow for the possibility of extensions to the company’s current outlined mineralization. The Niñobamba zone and the surrounding area contain known occurrences of high-sulfidation gold and silver mineralized deposits.

Rio Silver’s Property now covers an entire 8km high-sulfidation epithermal silver & gold mineralized trend with a conceptual exploration-potential model now being compiled from Anglo Gold/Bear Creek’s Database, in addition to the August 2011 Newmont Peru SRL’s conceptual model and summary of Jorimina, from a US $7M program which concluded:

  • The project has demonstrated potential for a highly profitable medium-sized mine.
  • More importantly, is the possibility of finding a larger deposit.

Rio Silver’s management team is comprised of industry veterans, some with as many as 25 years of experience working in Peru. The team has an in-depth understanding of the regulatory processes associated with mining exploration in the country. To date, Rio Silver and other historical operators have completed US$10 million in exploration expenditure on the Niñobamba property. The company has low overhead expenditure and strong alliances in Peru that are helping it to achieve new initiatives for enhanced sustainability.

Rio silver is currently working on additional gold/silver focused initiatives, yet to be announced, and expects to see revenue flow within the second quarter of 2020. In addition, the company is working on acquiring social license, a necessary requirement of drill permitting for the project and intends to gain support from local communities in the area by engaging in social works projects and guaranteeing employment levels.

Rio Silver’s Company Highlights

  • 3,933 hectares of 100 percent-owned land in a historic Peruvian mining district.
  • Property historically belonged to big-name miners (Newmont, Southern Peru Mining). Now wholly owned by Rio Silver.
  • Experienced management team with more over seven decades of mining experience in Peru.
  • Extensive trenching completed at the Niñobamba zone.
  • Management team holds a 35 percent stake in the company with close associates owning another 30 percent
  • US$8.5 million in exploration expenditure completed to date by Rio and historical operators.
  • Historical database acquired from Newmont Peru SRL
  • Historical drilling on the Niñobamba property intersected 130 meters of 2.55 oz/t silver and 72.3 meters of 1.19 g/t gold.
  • New gold zone identified including 56 meters at 98.9 g/t silver and 21.77 meters at 1.32 g/t gold, 102.46 g/t silver.
Rio Silver Finalizing Access Agreements for Jorimina Property, Peru

Rio Silver Finalizing Access Agreements for Jorimina Property, Peru

Rio Silver or the "Company", TSX.V: RYO, is pleased to announce it is finalizing an access agreement with the local community for its 100% owned Jorimina project "Jormaina", Department of Ayacucho, Peru. This agreement facilitates a diamond drill program planned to commence later this year.

Jormina is located within the Niñobamba Project which covers an area of 4205 hectares. The Main Niñobamba zone is located 7 kilometres to east of Jormina where a significant Au-Ag high sulphidation is present. Joramina was extensively explored by Newmont Mining Corp. "Newmont" from 2009 to 2011. The Company acquired the area from Newmont in 2016 along with an extensive database including surface and drill results and reports from an exploration program encompassing four prospective precious metal targets. The exploration programs identified extensive alteration zones believed to also be part of an extensive high-sulphidation silver-gold system identified at the Company's adjacent Niñobamba zone.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Rio Silver Announces Grant of Stock Options

Rio Silver Inc . ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO), announces that it has granted 5,525,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The option, to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.09 per common share, will be for periods ranging from 2 to 3 years. The options have been granted under the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About Rio Silver

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Rio Silver Announces Results of AGM

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver, British Columbia on December 18th, 2020. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the meeting was 17.6 Million, 27.94% of Rio's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

All matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated 13th of November 2020, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below: The shareholders also approved: (i) fixing of the number of directors of the Company at four; (ii) appointing MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; and (iii) confirming and approving the Company's existing stock option plan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Rio Silver Initiates Baseline and Permitting Programs at the Niñobamba, Silver-Gold Project, Peru

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) is pleased to announce the initiation of plans for diamond drilling at its 100% owned flagship holding, Niñobamba Silver-Gold Project, in the second half 2021 and provides an overview of the baseline and permitting activities underway.

D&M Ingenieros Consultores (D&M) has been contracted by the Company to undertake environmental baseline monitoring and to prepare and manage the necessary submittals for approval by the General Directorate of Mining Environmental Affairs of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, Peru.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Rio Silver Unaware of Any Material Change

     

At the request of IIROC, HSDOawvJ1v Inc . ("HSDOawvJ1v" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO), wishes to confirm that the Company

